Today in High Prairie: February 27, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 27, 2023

1 p.m. – Carpet Bowling at McLennan Golden Age Club. We’re practicing for “Fun Days” in March. Join us!

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 27, 2023

272 – Constantine the Great, Roman emperor

1779 – Thomas Hazlehurst, English soap maker

1807 – Henry Longfellow, American poet

1891 – David Sarnoff, US radio/TV pioneer

1899 – Charles Best, Co-discovered insulin

1899 – Ian Keith, Three Musketeers actor

1902 – John Steinbeck, Grapes of Wrath author

1907 – Mildred Bailey, “The Queen of Swing”

1932 – Elizabeth Taylor, Cleopatra actress

1934 – Ralph Nader, American consumer advocate

1937 – Barbara Babcock, Hill St. Blues actress

1940 – Howard Hesseman, WKRP actor [Dr Johnny Fever]

1943 – Mary Frann, Newhart actress

1947 – Louis Clark, ELO keyboard player

1954 – Neal Schon, Journey guitarist

1957 – Adrian Smith, Iron Maiden guitarist

1959 – Johnny Van Zant, Lynyrd Skynyrd vocalist

1967 – Jonathan Ive, Designed the ipod

1983 – Kate Mara, House of Cards actress

This Day in Local History – February 27, 2023

Feb. 27, 1915: McLennan farmer H.L. Propst makes plans to ship the first car of grain to Fort William, Ont.

Feb. 27, 1915: The Grouard News reports optimism is high after town council says it will sell $42,000 in bonds after the dying period of late 1914 and early 1915. Selling bonds was a way to raise money to operate the town. However, editor Roy S. Burns says times in town are dull.

Feb. 27, 1961: A fire breaks out at St. Andrew’s School. The school is closed for one week while repairs are made.

Feb. 27-28, 1971: E.W. Pratt High School’s Reach for the Top team wins two of three games at CBC in Edmonton. Team members are Frank DeWinter, Earl Heather, Cheryl Kapcsos, Max Porisky and Joan Taylor. Pratt defeats Kinuso 320-80 and Jasper 355-145 before losing to Vegreville 325-270. The Optimist Club sponsors the team.

Feb. 27, 1975: Lawrence E. L’Hirondelle, 51, of Dawson Creek, B.C., and Noel S. Andrews, 45, of High Prairie, both die in a collision with a logging truck on the East Prairie Bridge.

Feb. 27, 1979: Rod Berg scores his 50th goal of the season to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 9-3 win over the Falher Pirates.

Feb. 27, 1982: Boxer Kenny Ferguson wins a gold medal at the Alberta Winter Games in Lloydminster.

Feb. 27, 1985: South Peace News reports commercial fishermen are lobbying for a mobile fish hatchery on Lesser Slave Lake.

Feb. 27, 1991: The I.D. No. 17 council narrowly defeats a motion allowing Faust to attempt to attain village status.

Feb. 27, 1998: Dr. Troy Dorscheid assumes Dr. Brian Cotter’s chiropractic practice in Hendry’s Building.

Feb. 27, 2002: High Prairie town council reviews a proposal from the Regional Economic Development Association and its plans to build a BMX track at Jaycee Park.

Feb. 27, 2002: The High Prairie Ministerial Association takes a stand opposing Barry Sharkawi’s plan to build a casino in High Prairie.

Fb. 27, 2004: Alberta Lt.-Gov. Lois Hole officially opens the High Prairie Municipal Library in its new Moostoos Building location.

Feb. 27, 2007: Eighteen cars jump the tracks 15 kilometres east of High Prairie. The cars were carrying no dangerous goods. No cause is cited.

Feb. 27, 2008: The Kinosayo Museum Society secures a lease with CN Rail to leased the land where the United Grain Growers elevator is located to turn it into a museum. Earlier, the M.D. of Big Lakes agreed to give the society $25,000 to secure the deal financially.

Feb. 27, 2011: Martin Thompson passes away in High Prairie. He was a former employee of the Town of High Prairie.

Feb. 27, 2013: High Prairie Councillor James Waikle informs town council that the investors of the proposed Domino’s Pizza are delaying the project. They never return.

Feb. 27, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Brian Holmberg questions the benefits of fluoride in the town’s water supply and asks that a report be prepared outlining costs.

Feb. 27, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses an application for a $15,055.85 playground grant from the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture because the application was made too late.

Feb. 27, 2016: The St. Andrew’s Saints win their first Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Girl’s Division tile after defeating Kinuso 32-30 in the final.

Feb. 27, 2016: The Gift Lake Hurricanes win their first Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Boy’s Division tile after defeating PRJH 97-30 in the final.

Feb. 27, 2019: Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard says Big Lakes County should examine the possibility of moving its main office out of High Prairie.

Feb. 27, 2019: Big Lakes County begins to examine the validity of its wolf bounty program. “We’re still losing livestock and the bounty hasn’t helped that,” ag fieldman Sheila Kaus writes in a report to council.

This Day in World History – February 27, 2023

837 – 15th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1827 – First Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans.

1879 – Constantine Fahlberg discovers artificial sweetener saccharin.

1883 – Oscar Hammerstein patents first cigar-rolling machine.

1922 – US Supreme Court unanimously upholds women’s right to vote.

1933 – The Reichstag, German parliament building, destroyed by fire.

1940 – Martin Kamen and Sam Ruben discover radiocarbon dating.

1950 – General Chiang Kai-shek elected president of Nationalist China.

1964 – Italy asks for help to keep Leaning Tower of Pisa from toppling.

1974 – People magazine begins sales.

1982 – Earl Anthony becomes first pro bowler to win more than $1 million.

1990 – Exxon Corp. indicted on five criminal counts [Valdez spill].

1992 – Tiger Woods, 16, becomes youngest PGA golfer in 35 years.

2007 – Shanghai Stock Exchange falls 9%, largest drop in 10 years.

2007 – Mark Messier’s #11 jersey retired by the Edmonton Oilers.

2013 – Pope Benedict XVI presents farewell address to Vatican City.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 27, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not fear any changes that lie ahead. Even if you think you do not adjust well, you have more adaptability than you realize. Without change, life would become stagnant. It would not be long before you became dissatisfied and bored with the same old thing. Try to see change as an adventure and a gateway to greater happiness and fulfillment. Trust your versatility.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Make your dreams a tool for gaining insight. In the past, some rulers believed their dreams held great insights and they employed people to interpret them. Whether you think dreams are mystical insights or random brainwaves, there is much to be gained. Recurring dreams hold significance. They can point to something that you need to take care of. Consider exploring this area.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Follow your instincts. Even if you have a tendency to listen more to reason, put it aside today. While your ears hear words, your intuition can hear what is between the words and unsaid, providing you with a bigger picture than whatever is presented. If everything sounds right but feels wrong, you would be better off trusting your feelings. Act with careful consideration and caution.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Feed your mind new knowledge. Visit a bookstore or read some interesting information on the web. If you have more time, visit the library or find out about some courses that might be perfect for you. There is knowledge to be had everywhere you look, provided you are open to receiving it. People are often the best resource. Ask someone to explain something, if that is what you need.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Try to see nightmares as safe ways to understand feelings. No one likes to experience them, and we would sooner forget them once awake, but the best way to ensure they do not return is to understand them. What is frightening you? Why do you feel insecure? Consider these questions and look for answers. Fear, pain, and anxiety are the most common ingredients of a real cold-sweat nightmare.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Are you living your dreams? Are you still in touch with them? The energy from today’s planetary aspects can lend strength and encouragement to this part of your life. Seize the opportunity to take hold of the things you want most of all. Ask yourself what you want people to say about you after you are gone. Get back on track to a fulfilled life by taking steps toward your desires.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Check out advancing your career or education today. The energy can favour expansion and growth. When was the last time you learned a new skill? It does not have to be work related. If flower arranging, skydiving, or massage therapy is something that appeals to you, go for it. Never stop looking for ways to expand your knowledge.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Do you recognize your intuition as a valuable asset? Some people do and some do not. Which group are you in? It is easier to trust in concrete, factual reality than in things you can not see or touch. But your intuition can serve you more than you may realize. That gut feeling you experience can guide you with caution and alert you to danger. Put more trust in it and see.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Use your creativity to make things happen today. Remember creativity does not always take the form of a finished product. Use it to come up with innovative ways to approach a task, project, or problem. Trust in your ability to discover such possibilities. You are an intelligent and creative person. Combine the two to make an unbeatable tool for finding solutions to almost anything.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Find some new ways to expand your horizons. The web has an infinite amount of information to explore, and your community and local colleges offer many courses from which to choose. Think about what you would enjoy learning. Perhaps a new skill for your job or a crafts class that shows you how to make things. Whether self-defence or Italian strikes your fancy, it is out there. Find it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Step out of your routine. Do this every so often to increase your knowledge and expand your horizons. The planetary aspects favour this. Walking to a different beat can give you far more than you imagine. Try something you have never considered before. Go to a new place. Change your desk around to gain a new perspective. See what you can discover about yourself and the world.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Are you satisfied with your current career? If not, start by making a plan. There are specific steps you can follow to take the greatest advantage of the available opportunities. Consider visiting career-related websites or ask a career counselor for advice. Do not settle for less than you deserve. See what you can find, and move toward a more fulfilling future.