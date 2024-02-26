Today in High Prairie: February 27, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 27, 2024

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at council chambers.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Parents & Tots at Falher Library.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Seniors Bistro at HP Church of the Nazarene. Free lunch for seniors! Soup & biscuits.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 27, 2024

272 – Constantine the Great, Roman emperor

1779 – Thomas Hazlehurst, English soap maker

1807 – Henry Longfellow, American poet

1891 – David Sarnoff, US radio/TV pioneer

1899 – Charles Best, Co-discovered insulin

1899 – Ian Keith, Three Musketeers actor

1902 – John Steinbeck, Grapes of Wrath author

1907 – Mildred Bailey, “The Queen of Swing”

1932 – Elizabeth Taylor, Cleopatra actress

1934 – Ralph Nader, American consumer advocate

1937 – Barbara Babcock, Hill St. Blues actress

1940 – Howard Hesseman, WKRP actor [Dr Johnny Fever]

1943 – Mary Frann, Newhart actress

1947 – Louis Clark, ELO keyboard player

1954 – Neal Schon, Journey guitarist

1957 – Adrian Smith, Iron Maiden guitarist

1959 – Johnny Van Zant, Lynyrd Skynyrd vocalist

1967 – Jonathan Ive, Designed the ipod

1983 – Kate Mara, House of Cards actress

This Day in Local History – February 27, 2024

Feb. 27, 1915: McLennan farmer H.L. Propst makes plans to ship the first car of grain to Fort William, Ont.

Feb. 27, 1915: The Grouard News reports optimism is high after town council says it will sell $42,000 in bonds after the dying period of late 1914 and early 1915. Selling bonds was a way to raise money to operate the town. However, editor Roy S. Burns says times in town are dull.

Feb. 27, 1961: A fire breaks out at St. Andrew’s School. The school is closed for one week while repairs are made.

Feb. 27-28, 1971: E.W. Pratt High School’s Reach for the Top team wins two of three games at CBC in Edmonton. Team members are Frank DeWinter, Earl Heather, Cheryl Kapcsos, Max Porisky and Joan Taylor. Pratt defeats Kinuso 320-80 and Jasper 355-145 before losing to Vegreville 325-270. The Optimist Club sponsors the team.

Feb. 27, 1975: Lawrence E. L’Hirondelle, 51, of Dawson Creek, B.C., and Noel S. Andrews, 45, of High Prairie, both die in a collision with a logging truck on the East Prairie Bridge.

Feb. 27, 1979: Rod Berg scores his 50th goal of the season to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 9-3 win over the Falher Pirates.

Feb. 27, 1982: Boxer Kenny Ferguson wins a gold medal at the Alberta Winter Games in Lloydminster.

Feb. 27, 1985: South Peace News reports commercial fishermen are lobbying for a mobile fish hatchery on Lesser Slave Lake.

Feb. 27, 1991: The I.D. No. 17 council narrowly defeats a motion allowing Faust to attempt to attain village status.

Feb. 27, 1998: Dr. Troy Dorscheid assumes Dr. Brian Cotter’s chiropractic practice in Hendry’s Building.

Feb. 27, 2002: High Prairie town council reviews a proposal from the Regional Economic Development Association and its plans to build a BMX track at Jaycee Park.

Feb. 27, 2002: The High Prairie Ministerial Association takes a stand opposing Barry Sharkawi’s plan to build a casino in High Prairie.

Fb. 27, 2004: Alberta Lt.-Gov. Lois Hole officially opens the High Prairie Municipal Library in its new Moostoos Building location.

Feb. 27, 2007: Eighteen cars jump the tracks 15 kilometres east of High Prairie. The cars were carrying no dangerous goods. No cause is cited.

Feb. 27, 2008: The Kinosayo Museum Society secures a lease with CN Rail to leased the land where the United Grain Growers elevator is located to turn it into a museum. Earlier, the M.D. of Big Lakes agreed to give the society $25,000 to secure the deal financially.

Feb. 27, 2011: Martin Thompson passes away in High Prairie. He was a former employee of the Town of High Prairie.

Feb. 27, 2013: High Prairie Councillor James Waikle informs town council that the investors of the proposed Domino’s Pizza are delaying the project. They never return.

Feb. 27, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Brian Holmberg questions the benefits of fluoride in the town’s water supply and asks that a report be prepared outlining costs.

Feb. 27, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses an application for a $15,055.85 playground grant from the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture because the application was made too late.

Feb. 27, 2016: The St. Andrew’s Saints win their first Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Girl’s Division tile after defeating Kinuso 32-30 in the final.

Feb. 27, 2016: The Gift Lake Hurricanes win their first Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Boy’s Division tile after defeating PRJH 97-30 in the final.

Feb. 27, 2019: Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard says Big Lakes County should examine the possibility of moving its main office out of High Prairie.

Feb. 27, 2019: Big Lakes County begins to examine the validity of its wolf bounty program. “We’re still losing livestock and the bounty hasn’t helped that,” ag fieldman Sheila Kaus writes in a report to council.

This Day in World History – February 27, 2024

837 – 15th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1827 – First Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans.

1879 – Constantine Fahlberg discovers artificial sweetener saccharin.

1883 – Oscar Hammerstein patents first cigar-rolling machine.

1922 – US Supreme Court unanimously upholds women’s right to vote.

1933 – The Reichstag, German parliament building, destroyed by fire.

1940 – Martin Kamen and Sam Ruben discover radiocarbon dating.

1950 – General Chiang Kai-shek elected president of Nationalist China.

1964 – Italy asks for help to keep Leaning Tower of Pisa from toppling.

1974 – People magazine begins sales.

1982 – Earl Anthony becomes first pro bowler to win more than $1 million.

1990 – Exxon Corp. indicted on five criminal counts [Valdez spill].

1992 – Tiger Woods, 16, becomes youngest PGA golfer in 35 years.

2007 – Shanghai Stock Exchange falls 9%, largest drop in 10 years.

2007 – Mark Messier’s #11 jersey retired by the Edmonton Oilers.

2013 – Pope Benedict XVI presents farewell address to Vatican City.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 27, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some rather intense work, perhaps involving in-depth research, could take up much of your time today. You could spend a lot of time in libraries or on the Internet trying to discern certain facts you need for a project that could make a big difference in your income. This can be fascinating and exciting, but there is one caution: remember to rest your eyes from time to time. You will not want to give yourself an eyestrain headache.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today, you could direct an overwhelming amount of love and passion toward a current or potential romantic partner. Your friend might feel a little taken aback, but is likely to be flattered and therefore respond in a positive manner. This might not have the potential to become a committed relationship, so do not expect anything from it. Just get to know each other, see where the bond takes you, and go with the flow.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Information you retrieve from deep within your psyche might lead to a revelation as to a great way to increase your income. This could be something you read and forgot, or it might be something you overheard in a restaurant. Whatever it is, look into it carefully, and then if the information seems to be accurate and useful, go for it. These days, fortunes are being made in surprising ways!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today, you might attend a group event of some kind. While there, you could encounter an old friend who seems to have changed. As a result, you might find this person very attractive and direct a rush of physical passion their way. This could be disconcerting, but do not brush it off because you have always thought of this person as a friend. The most successful marriages are the ones that start out as friendships.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A new creative project of some kind, perhaps involving modern technology, could set your career in a new direction. This may be the break you have been hoping for, and you are apt to be very excited about it. Any new enterprise begun today is going to have its ups and downs, but all signs indicate it will succeed. Consider the project carefully before making a decision. Then if it feels right, go for it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you are taking a trip any time soon, you can expect to experience a powerful attraction for someone you meet along the way. This will definitely make your journey more interesting; however, the friendship might not survive the trip. You may be from opposite sides of the country, and one or both of you could be involved with other people. Nonetheless, if neither of those restrictions applies, it is worth pursuing. Go for it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You could soon receive news of an unexpected cash inflow. This might be money earned on your own, but it is more likely to be investment income. If you own stocks, bonds, or land, expect their value to skyrocket. If you work for a company that has a good profit-sharing plan, do not be surprised if the amount of profits earned this year doubles. Whichever it is, you are on your way!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today the energy is on partnerships, probably those begun on the spur of the moment. You and a colleague might have a conversation about the possibility of going into business together. There is also the possibility you could fall in love at first sight, maybe with someone from far away. Any sort of partnership formed today will have its ups and downs, but with work, it could succeed. If it feels right, go for it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Have you been entertaining the idea of changing jobs? If so, put out some feelers today. You have been working hard and may have felt as if you have been barking up the wrong tree. Do not hesitate to research possibilities on the Internet, prepare your resume, and chat up knowledgeable people in social situations. It is time to pass carefully from reflection to action.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A rebirth of romance in your life could take place today. If you are currently involved with someone, a happy event could enrich the bond between you and bring you closer together. If you are not presently attached, you could be by the end of the day. You might meet someone new and exciting, probably an intelligent person who could be involved with modern technology. Make sure you look your best, and expect the unexpected!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might notice a change in yourself. You could look in the mirror and see you suddenly look as gorgeous as a movie star. This change in your outer self is due to transformations taking place within. You have probably been releasing a lot of old traumas from the past, and therefore considerable stress and tension have vanished from your face. Treat yourself to some new clothes. It is a great time to do it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – An unexpected conversation with a current or potential romantic partner could end with both of you revealing a lot of your deepest feelings. This discussion may only indirectly concern the status of your relationship, but you will learn a lot about each other that could cause you to seriously consider whether or not you want to continue the relationship. However, all signs indicate that the relationship might change slightly but will continue.