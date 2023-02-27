Today in High Prairie: February 28, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 28, 2023

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets in council chambers.

10-11:30 a.m. – Drop-in Morning Coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

1 p.m. – Carpet Bowling at McLennan Golden Age Club. We’re practicing for “Fun Days” in March. Join us!

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 28, 2023

1663 – Thomas Newcomen, Co-inventor of steam engine

1903 – Vincente Minnelli, Gigi director

1923 – Charles Durning, Tootsie actor

1928 – Tom Aldredge, The Sopranos actor

1931 – Gavin MacLeod, Mary Tyler Moore actor

1940 – Joe South, Games People Play singer

1940 – Mario Andretti, Italian racecar driver

1942 – Frank Bonner, WKRP actor

1942 – Brian Jones, Rolling Stones musician

1948 – Bernadette Peters, Lazzara actress

1953 – Ricky Steamboat, Pro wrestler

1957 – Cindy Wilson, B-52’s vocalist

1962 – Rae Dawn Chong, Quest for Fire actress

1973 – Eric Lindros, Philadelphia Flyer

1982 – Natalia Vodianova, Russian supermodel

1984 – Ben Fagan, American musician

1985 – Fefe Dobson, Canadian singer

This Day in Local History – February 28, 2023

Feb. 28, 1913: The Alberta government approves a $22,000 tender for a one-half mile long bridge in Grouard. The bridge will be 2,400 feet long and 16 feet wide with a centre swing portion of 140 feet.

Feb. 28, 1914: The Grouard News reports R. Tassel will build stockyards in Grouard’s south end.

Feb. 28, 1914: The Grouard News reports the D&S Drug Company will build a new store 33 x 55-feet on Main Street.

Feb. 28, 1968: Record temperatures hit 59 F in High Prairie causing considerable melt.

Feb. 28, 1968: South Peace News publishes photos and a report on the installation of artificial ice at the High Prairie Curling Rink.

Feb. 28, 1972: The High Prairie Lions Club is formed with Dennis Spence as president and Frank Carson as vice-president.

Feb. 28, 1981: Barry Talbot takes first in Stock F, Jim Fisher first in Stock B, Darcy Fisher first in Stock A and Larry Marquardt first in the open class as High Prairie Snow Drag Association members compete in Bonnyville.

Feb. 28, 1985: Grouard’s 137 students celebrate the opening of the new $3.5 million Northlands School.

Feb. 28, 1990: South Peace News reports the formation of the High Prairie Regional Environmental Action Committee.

Feb. 28, 1998: Randy Anderson and Dwayne Taylor celebrate the grand opening of A&W.

Feb. 28, 2001: The campaign office of PC candidate Pearl Calahasen is broken into, two weeks before the March 12 provincial election.

Feb. 28, 2002: Peyre Farm Equipment is named one of the John Deere Performance Excellence Dealerships.

Feb. 28, 2008: The indefinite closure of Tolko Industries will not affect the long-term plans of Loblaws to build an Extra Foods store in High Prairie, says the company’s director of public relations, David Primorac.

Feb. 28, 2012: High Prairie RCMP find a body in the back alley near Flowers ‘n’ Things. The name of the deceased man is not disclosed.

Feb. 28, 2013: POPS Home Hardware opens for business in its newly-expanded building.

Feb. 28, 2018: South Peace News publishes photos of High Prairie’s Quinn Sekulich at the Olympics held in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Sekulich was the speed and strength coach for Bobsleigh Canada and shared gold medal Olympic glory.

Feb. 28, 2018: The case of a High Prairie area man charged with sexual assault will not proceed, decides the Crown prosecutor. The man’s mental capacity was questioned during an assessment to determine if he was criminally responsible.

This Day in World History – February 28, 2023

1646 – Roger Scott tried in Massachusetts for sleeping in church.

1759 – Pope allows Bible to be translated into various languages.

1784 – John Wesley charters Methodist Church.

1838 – Robert Nelson proclaims independence of Lower Canada [Québec].

1893 – Edward Acheson patents abrasive he names carborundum.

1933 – German President von Hindenburg abolishes free expression of opinion.

1933 – Adolf Hitler bans German Communist Party.

1935 – Wallace Carothers manufactures first nylon polymer.

1940 – US population at 131,669,275.

1953 – Chemical structure of DNA-molecule announced.

1977 – First killer whale born in captivity, Marineland, Los Angeles.

1983 – Final episode of M*A*S*H airs on CBS; record 125 million watch.

1988 – XV Winter Olympic Games close in Calgary.

1991 – Gulf War ends, Iraq accepts a ceasefire after retreat from Kuwait.

1997 – Purchasers of cigarettes in US must prove they are over 18.

2007 – Jupiter flyby of the New Horizons Pluto-observer spacecraft occurs.

2010 – XXI Winter Olympic Games close in Vancouver.

2012 – Discovery of the largest prehistoric penguin occurs.

2018 – 700 churches closed in Rwanda for being too noisy, no permits.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 28, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If there is something you want to take on, today is the day. The celestial aspects will see an increase in physical and mental strength that can work wonders for you. Put any insecurity or lack of confidence in the trash, and take the steps you need to tackle your project or goal. You have the ability to make sound judgments, so put your trust in this talent. Take steps to get what you want.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you have been feeling sluggish lately, today will see a surge in energy that will greatly increase your creativity and physical strength. Seize the opportunity to get into the fresh air for a sports activity or long walk. Exercise can direct your physical energy and give your mind a chance to clear. Do not be surprised if you discover more clarity and focus afterward. Make the most of it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If there is something interesting you want to try, go for it. Adventure brings excitement, creative flow, and energy, and these are essential to you. Yours is a highly artistic nature. Continual stimulation is required to keep your psyche healthy. Experience something new today. Even if it is just a walk to a place you have never been, it will give you the adrenaline you need.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today’s energy will help you take steps toward getting things in order. Tackle the drawers, closets, storage rooms, and cabinets. Organization is a good activity for today. Creating order brings a sense of peace and personal control. Mental organization like goal setting, budgeting, or scheduling will add to this feeling. Sift through and clean out as many corners as you can.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The energy of the day makes you ready for almost anything. Given your sometimes radical approach to whatever you do, you may need to rein yourself in. You also have a humanitarian approach to life. If the pursuit of your wants hurts others, it could create serious internal conflict. With this high energy, think your plans through before taking action to remain true to your values.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today may be an excellent time to take a second shot at something that did not work out the first time. Falling flat on your face can damage your confidence and self-esteem. But failure and rejection are parts of life, and they really do add character. By going back into the ring, you ensure the character you are adding to is courageous, and through perseverance, successful.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your ability to find innovative approaches to tasks may serve you well today. Today is full of added energy and mental acuity. You will find most things come easily. With detail-oriented projects, take extra time to think of the possibilities. Try to see things from all angles. There may be far more choices than you thought. Make the most of this by jotting down your random ideas.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If long-overdue work has piled up, today is the day to dig in. Added strength and mental acuity are in the air, and the projects you could not get to before will be readily accomplished. Make the most of the energy provided by the planetary aspects. Do not put anything off. If you procrastinate, the pile will just get bigger. Do what needs to be done and you will feel great afterward.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do not worry about being productive today. Thanks to the high energy provided by the planetary aspects, it might be one of the most efficient days you have had for a long time. Dig in your heels and go, go, go. Things will be accomplished in no time flat, with some to spare at that. If you have a creative hobby, enjoy working on it. You will find it rewarding.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Expect an added boost to your physical energy today. It is an excellent day to clean out closets and storage rooms. Some exercise like biking or walking will be most enjoyable. It may also prove to be well worth your while to sit down and look at your goals. Are you where you wanted to be at this stage of your life? Are there changes that need to be made? Exercise both your brain and body.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If certain projects or tasks have seemed difficult to finish, take advantage of the energy provided by today’s planetary aspects. This energy will give you all the zip you need. It is a good time to meet with others to discuss important matters. Your communication and cooperation skills will be increased. You can make decisions much more quickly than usual. Have a productive day!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might feel more energetic than you have in a long time. The day’s planetary aspects offer a powerful energy that will increase your mental acuity and physical strength, and this can really help you tackle and finish any tasks that have been piling up. If you manage to accomplish so much that you have time to spare, help others lighten their load. Tend to your own first, however.