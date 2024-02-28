Today in High Prairie: February 28, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 28, 2024

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in High Prairie in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Kapawe’no School cafeteria.

1 p.m. – Grouard Seniors Community Club AGM at College Cafeteria.

1 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

1:30 p.m. – High Prairie Pleasantview Lodge Dog Show.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Centre. Supper at 6 p.m. Cost is $3.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 28, 2024

1663 – Thomas Newcomen, Co-inventor of steam engine

1903 – Vincente Minnelli, Gigi director

1923 – Charles Durning, Tootsie actor

1928 – Tom Aldredge, The Sopranos actor

1931 – Gavin MacLeod, Mary Tyler Moore actor

1940 – Joe South, Games People Play singer

1940 – Mario Andretti, Italian racecar driver

1942 – Frank Bonner, WKRP actor

1942 – Brian Jones, Rolling Stones musician

1948 – Bernadette Peters, Lazzara actress

1953 – Ricky Steamboat, Pro wrestler

1957 – Cindy Wilson, B-52’s vocalist

1962 – Rae Dawn Chong, Quest for Fire actress

1973 – Eric Lindros, Philadelphia Flyer

1982 – Natalia Vodianova, Russian supermodel

1984 – Ben Fagan, American musician

1985 – Fefe Dobson, Canadian singer

This Day in Local History – February 28, 2024

Feb. 28, 1913: The Alberta government approves a $22,000 tender for a one-half mile long bridge in Grouard. The bridge will be 2,400 feet long and 16 feet wide with a centre swing portion of 140 feet.

Feb. 28, 1914: The Grouard News reports R. Tassel will build stockyards in Grouard’s south end.

Feb. 28, 1914: The Grouard News reports the D&S Drug Company will build a new store 33 x 55-feet on Main Street.

Feb. 28, 1968: Record temperatures hit 59 F in High Prairie causing considerable melt.

Feb. 28, 1968: South Peace News publishes photos and a report on the installation of artificial ice at the High Prairie Curling Rink.

Feb. 28, 1972: The High Prairie Lions Club is formed with Dennis Spence as president and Frank Carson as vice-president.

Feb. 28, 1981: Barry Talbot takes first in Stock F, Jim Fisher first in Stock B, Darcy Fisher first in Stock A and Larry Marquardt first in the open class as High Prairie Snow Drag Association members compete in Bonnyville.

Feb. 28, 1985: Grouard’s 137 students celebrate the opening of the new $3.5 million Northlands School.

Feb. 28, 1990: South Peace News reports the formation of the High Prairie Regional Environmental Action Committee.

Feb. 28, 1998: Randy Anderson and Dwayne Taylor celebrate the grand opening of A&W.

Feb. 28, 2001: The campaign office of PC candidate Pearl Calahasen is broken into, two weeks before the March 12 provincial election.

Feb. 28, 2002: Peyre Farm Equipment is named one of the John Deere Performance Excellence Dealerships.

Feb. 28, 2008: The indefinite closure of Tolko Industries will not affect the long-term plans of Loblaws to build an Extra Foods store in High Prairie, says the company’s director of public relations, David Primorac.

Feb. 28, 2012: High Prairie RCMP find a body in the back alley near Flowers ‘n’ Things. The name of the deceased man is not disclosed.

Feb. 28, 2013: POPS Home Hardware opens for business in its newly-expanded building.

Feb. 28, 2018: South Peace News publishes photos of High Prairie’s Quinn Sekulich at the Olympics held in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Sekulich was the speed and strength coach for Bobsleigh Canada and shared gold medal Olympic glory.

Feb. 28, 2018: The case of a High Prairie area man charged with sexual assault will not proceed, decides the Crown prosecutor. The man’s mental capacity was questioned during an assessment to determine if he was criminally responsible.

This Day in World History – February 28, 2024

1646 – Roger Scott tried in Massachusetts for sleeping in church.

1759 – Pope allows Bible to be translated into various languages.

1784 – John Wesley charters Methodist Church.

1838 – Robert Nelson proclaims independence of Lower Canada [Québec].

1893 – Edward Acheson patents abrasive he names carborundum.

1933 – German President von Hindenburg abolishes free expression of opinion.

1933 – Adolf Hitler bans German Communist Party.

1935 – Wallace Carothers manufactures first nylon polymer.

1940 – US population at 131,669,275.

1953 – Chemical structure of DNA-molecule announced.

1977 – First killer whale born in captivity, Marineland, Los Angeles.

1983 – Final episode of M*A*S*H airs on CBS; record 125 million watch.

1988 – XV Winter Olympic Games close in Calgary.

1991 – Gulf War ends, Iraq accepts a ceasefire after retreat from Kuwait.

1997 – Purchasers of cigarettes in US must prove they are over 18.

2007 – Jupiter flyby of the New Horizons Pluto-observer spacecraft occurs.

2010 – XXI Winter Olympic Games close in Vancouver.

2012 – Discovery of the largest prehistoric penguin occurs.

2018 – 700 churches closed in Rwanda for being too noisy, no permits.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 28, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not be surprised if a lot of uninvited visitors show up today. You could host an impromptu social event as neighbours stop by to bring news of changes in the area. You have energy to spare right now, so you are perfectly able to accommodate your guests. But do not let yourself get overwhelmed. Simply offer whatever refreshments you happen to have on hand and let the party take its course.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You can expect to run a lot of errands today, even though you would probably prefer to stay at home. You have obligations to fulfill for friends and family, and you can not bear to let them down. Try to get everything done as quickly as possible so you will still have the afternoon free for yourself.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have energy to burn, and you intend to use it. Ask friends to join you in the park. Enjoy your day outdoors, but take care not to push too hard. If you strain muscles today, it could be weeks before you are fully healed. If you pace yourself and take plenty of water breaks, then you will enjoy the day with no repercussions.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you could receive word of a promotion or exciting new challenge at work. Although this is something you have wanted for a long time, you may hesitate to accept immediately. Could it be because your self-confidence is rather low right now? Do not let that stop you! This feeling is only temporary, while the opportunity could develop into something lasting. Do not lose your chance!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Money and friendship rarely mix. Keep this in mind today if a friend hits you up for a loan. You would be better off helping her strategize ways to earn more money. Much as you like to help the underdog, a temporary approach often does more harm than good. A quick loan will not help your friend’s fundamental problem of compulsive spending. Offering to pay for counseling would be a gift of enduring value.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is unlike you, but today you are a lean, mean cleaning machine. You get it in your head that this is the day for putting your house in order, and you set about single-handedly doing it. That is way too much cleaning and organizing for one person to do. Why not enlist some help? Bribe your partner or kids, play some loud music, and all of you will finish the tasks in no time.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You can not help but feel a bit frustrated today. There are places to go, people to see, and you can not seem to get out of the house. Your responsibilities are at home now, and the situation will not change for a while. You can, however, plan some mini-vacations without too much effort. Treat yourself one evening to fantastic take-out food and a sappy old movie. That might be just the thing to lift your spirits.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If you overindulged last night, you are likely paying the price today. If your head is screaming and your blood feels like molasses, you know that too much of a good thing can make you feel rotten! Much as you feel driven to get out of bed and get on with your chores, there is no point. You would be better off resting. You will be your old self by afternoon. Your work can wait until then.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Without a doubt, there is a lot of work to be done around the house. With today’s planetary configuration, you feel especially vested in making your home look its best. But you do not have to get everything done today. Rather than scrubbing floors and dusting furniture, why not invest in a few inexpensive items that will perk the place up a bit? A few area rugs and scatter pillows could make a big difference!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You probably are not feeling your best today. No doubt your illness is a result of recent overindulgence. You can not blame anyone but yourself for your crashing headache and queasy stomach. Try not to take your bad mood out on the family. Just ask them to close the curtains and shut the door. You will emerge in the early afternoon feeling a bit wobbly but definitely on the mend.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is such a thing as being too honest. You have experienced in the past how your determination to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth can cause hurt feelings. Today try to exercise a bit of tact and diplomacy. You will still be able to get your point across, with the added bonus that your audience will still be speaking to you once you have done so.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You want nothing more than to be alone today. For that to happen, you need to turn off your phone, shut off the computer, and hang a “Do Not Disturb” sign on the door. Even then, your friends are likely to walk past the sign and ask what is for dinner. It is one of those days. People want to congregate and they want to do it at your house. Order your favourite comfort food and enjoy the chaos!