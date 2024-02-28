Today in High Prairie; February 29, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 29, 2024

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Coffee Time at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 29, 2024

1486 – Paul III, Last Renaissance Pope1

1736 – Ann Lee, American founder of Shakers

1784 – Franz Klenze, Hermitage architect

1840 – John Philip Holland, “Father of modern submarine”

1896 – William W. Wellman, A Star is Born director

1936 – Alex Rocco, The Godfather actor

1936 – Henri Richard, Montreal Canadien

1944 – Dennis Farina, Law & Order actor

1976 – Ja Rule, American rapper

This Day in Local History – February 29, 2024

Feb. 29, 1972: High Prairie mourns the death of Janet Tina Borsky, 15, of High Prairie, at University Hospital in Edmonton after a short illness. In 1970, she won a trip to the Canada-wide Science Fair in Hamilton as one of the top four winners in the Peace Regional Science Fair.

Feb. 29, 1976: Jim Fisher, of High Prairie, places first in two different snowmobile races at the Peace Winter Games in Slave Lake.

Feb. 29, 1981: The Grouard Northland School floor hockey team wins the gold medal at the Peace Winter Games in Valleyview.

Feb. 29, 1984: South Peace News’ reporter Sheila Kohn’s first of a two-part series on the Ridge Valley Hutterite Colony is published. The articles win her an Alberta Weekly Newspaper Association award for Best Feature.

Feb. 29, 1984: South Peace News reports Kapown Centre officially opens its doors at Grouard at a cost of $2.5 million.

Feb. 29, 1992: Northern Stores closes its doors in High Prairie putting 12 people out of work.

Feb. 29, 2000: The High Prairie Legionnaire Midgets blast Beaverlodge 22-9 in a two-game series to advance to the Alberta Midget A Provincials in Slave Lake.

Feb. 29, 2004: Brent Kushner’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Town and Country Bonspiel.

Feb. 29: The Enilda volunteer fire department raises about $600 during their non-motorized poker rally at Enilda.

Feb. 29, 2004: The High Prairie Midget C Team wins three games and ties one in winning a tournament at High River.

Feb. 29, 2008: Archbishop Gerard Pettipas headlines a supper at the Pomeroy Inn hosted by High Prairie St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church.

Feb. 29, 2008: The Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance receives $100,000 to operate the organization from Alberta Employment, Immigration and Industry.

Feb. 29, 2008: Faust’s Evelyn Rumley is homeless after a fire destroys her house. It is termed “suspicious”. A Faust man is later arrested and charged with arson.

Feb. 29, 2020: Volunteers, residents and staff at High Prairie Pleasantview Lodge make more than 450 apple pies during their annual fundraiser.

Feb. 29, 2020: Edmonton rink Ed Kryzalka wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel after defeating High Prairie’s Mark Zahacy 7-4 in the final. Peter Blacha wins the B Event and Jeff Copeland the C Event.

Feb. 29, 2020: Rudy Lubeseder is selected as Honourary Ukrainian at the annual Zabava celebration.

Feb. 29, 2020: A wave of protests against the Feb. 27 provincial budget occurs in Alberta, including Peace River and Slave Lake.

Feb. 29, 2020: The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints win their third straight Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League girl’s title after defeating crosstown rival Prairie River 50-8 in Wabasca. The win caps an undefeated season in league play.

Feb. 29, 2020: The Atikameg Warriors win their first boy’s title in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League history and cap an undefeated season in doing so.

Feb. 29, 2020: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win the High Prairie School Division senior high basketball title in Wabasca after defeating crosstown rival St. Andrew’s 58-20 in the final.

Feb. 29, 2020: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers win the High Prairie School Division senior high men’s basketball title in Wabasca after defeating the Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons 102-71.

This Day in World History – February 29, 2024

1504 – Christopher Columbus uses lunar eclipse to scare Jamaican Indians.

1692 – First people are accused of witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts.

1712 – Feb. 29 is followed by Feb. 30 in Sweden.

1832 – Charles Darwin walks through tropical forests in Brazil.

1880 – Gotthard railway tunnel between Switzerland & Italy completed.

1892 – Britain & US sign treaty on seal hunting in Bering Sea.

1908 – Dutch scientists produce solid helium.

1956 – Islamic Republic forms in Pakistan.

1960 – First playboy club, featuring bunnies, opens in Chicago.

1964 – LBJ reveals US secretly developed the A-11 jet fighter.

1972 – Hank Aaron is first baseball player to sign for $200,000 a year.

1980 – Gordie Howe is first NHL player to score 800 career goals.

1984 – Pierre Trudeau announces he is stepping down as PM.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 29, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Unsafe conditions could exist around the house, which may result in accidents if they are not rectified. Some may not be readily apparent, so warn family members to be careful. This is not a good day to do any heavy work around the home. If you are planning major repairs, it might be a good idea to postpone them. This is, however, a good day for planning such repairs, as you can be especially methodical right now.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – One or more of your co-workers could appear to be rather upset or depressed on the job today, and this is likely to affect your own efficiency. Your colleagues in question are not going to be very much into communicating, so it is best just to turn a blind eye and keep on working in spite of the situation. It is going to be tougher than usual, but it is nothing you can not handle.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Profligate spending in the past may come back to haunt you now with regard to money. There could be blocks in receiving funds you were expecting or an unexpected but necessary expense could come up. It is going to take all your talent for careful planning to work your way around this situation, but take heart. The situation can turn to a positive one in the blink of an eye, and probably will.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Boredom and restlessness may plague you today. You could feel the need to break loose from the ties that bind you to mundane affairs, to run away and seek adventure, although you are not certain what kind of adventure! The walls may be closing around you at home and on the job. You might want to plan some kind of outing for an upcoming weekend in order to give yourself a needed break.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your concentration should be high today. You are likely to be more observant than usual. Do not be surprised if you find yourself noticing people and sensing their thoughts and feelings even more than usual. This is a good day to read, study, attend a class, or otherwise acquire new information. You may discover something new about a subject that really interests you, and you might want to spend the day reading about it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Worries about money could be uppermost in your mind today. You may have suffered some financial setbacks and wonder how you can muster enough funds to get over the hump. However, help is on the way. An outside source could provide funds to tide you over. Whatever other problems you may have will all be straightened out later. Your own ingenuity and a little help from your friends will probably see you through.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Setbacks on the job might have you a little depressed and worried. Do not worry; all will be well. Think of this as a challenge to overcome. Your natural practicality and efficiency will see you through. Someone is not being totally honest with you. Encourage people around you to open up and communicate a little. What they say may not be all that agreeable, but at least you will be better able to assess the situation.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Sudden events that come to you via TV, newspapers, or the Internet, could shake up long-cherished belief systems today. This could have you feeling momentarily disconcerted and a bit disillusioned. At the same time, this information could open up new doors for you. Your natural curiosity will eventually win out, and you are likely to want to read all you can about whatever is on your mind. New discoveries can be fascinating!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A task you have been working on for a long time could come to a standstill today due to circumstances beyond your control. You are likely to feel quite frustrated, as there seems to be nothing you can do to speed things up. Do not agonize over this, however; it will get going again. The best thing you can do is find something else to work on until the blockages have been released.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Be prepared today. A longtime dream regarding your career may finally become a reality. At first you might not believe it, fighting the news in order to avoid possible disappointment. Do not fall into this trap; it creates negative energy, which can get in your way. You have worked hard to be where you are, and you are not likely to stop advancing. Accept your accolades, thank everyone, and then move on.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You tend to be your own worst critic, and today you are more likely to be that way. Recent setbacks on the job might find you harbouring doubts about your own capabilities. Be objective about the situation. Whatever happened was probably above and beyond your control, so it is not fair to doubt yourself because of it. Work hard, continue to do the best you can, and do not let outside events sap your belief in yourself.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today could be a strange day where money is concerned. You might not be sure exactly where you stand financially, so it might be a good idea to get all your records together and go over them carefully. This is not a good day for gambling or making investments of any kind. Instead, get whatever information you can on investments that interest you, study them, and make appropriate decisions later.