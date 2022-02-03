Today in High Prairie: February 3, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – February 3, 2022

3:30-5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Program – Lego activity.

6:30 p.m. – LSWC presents The Producer’s Guide to Protecting Water Quality. To register, visit www.lswc.ca

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 3, 2022

1480 – Ferdinand Magellan, Portuguese explorer

1809 – Felix Mendelssohn, German composer, pianist

1911 – Horace Greeley, Editor wrote, “Go west, young man!”

1879 – Charles Follis, First African American NFLer1

1899 – Doris Speed, “Queen Mother of Soap”

1904 – Pretty Boy Floyd, American gangster

1914 – George Nissen, Trampoline inventor

1920 – Henry Heimlich, Heimlich manoeuvre inventor

1938 – Victor Buono, Untouchables actor

1947 – Dave Davies, Kinks vocalist

1950 – Morgan Fairchild, Falcon Crest actress

1954 – Tiger Williams, Toronto Maple Leaf

1957 – Michele Greene, LA Law actress

1958 – Lizzie Borden, Working Girls director

1976 – Isla Fisher, The Great Gatsby actress

This Day in Local History – February 3, 2022

Feb. 3, 1913: The Grouard Board of Trade agrees to publish a pamphlet listing area information in the Peace River Country.

Feb. 3, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports MLA Roy Ells announces that the new High Prairie Provincial Building has been approved with work expected to be completed by August.

Feb. 3, 1962: John Czuy scores once and adds an assist to lead the visiting Peace River Stampeders to a 5-4 win over the High Prairie Regals in front of 700 fans.

Feb. 3-5, 1970: The High Prairie Curling Club hosts the Alberta Ladies Curling Championships. Betty Cole’s Edmonton rink wins.

Feb. 3, 1971: South Peace News reports Al Burger, of Faust, and Marie Carlson, of Grouard, both declare intentions to seek the NDP nomination in the Lesser Slave Lake constituency.

Feb. 3, 1975: Bayview Air Service of Slave Lake begins daily air service from High Prairie. The company had suspended service in 1973 until improvements in the airstrip were made.

Feb. 3, 1985: Peter Keay’s junior men’s rink finishes fourth at provincials held in Peace River.

Feb. 3, 1986: Ruecker and Ruecker moves to a new location in the old United Church Hall.

Feb. 3, 1992: Two British Columbia men are charged with robbing Norm’s Jewelers in town.

Feb. 3, 1992: The Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter opens with directors Maggie McMaster and Audrey Willier-Samson in charge.

Feb. 3, 1998: Mayor Diana Oliver places the blame for the confusion over the tourist booth operations on the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce. Oliver said the chamber missed meetings or they would have known what was happening.

Feb. 3, 1999: South Peace News reports Buchanan Lumber is granted a 2 1/2 year extension to operate its beehive burner to June 30, 2001.

Feb. 3, 1999: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees spend $50,000 on an airport runway extension project. Seven days later High Prairie town council does the same.

Feb. 3, 1990: Harold Bellerose suffers a season-ending injury in a game at Manning after being hit by Ken Asmussen. The Comets trounce the Regals 7-2.

Feb. 3, 1990: The High Prairie team collects 19 gold medals at the first High Prairie Badminton Tournament. However, Grande Prairie team members win 20 gold.

Feb. 3, 1991: High Prairie figure skaters Lance Halldorson, Samantha Basarab, Lisa Vandermeulen, Amanda Anderson, Sabrina Anderson, Deanna Gauchier and Misty Carpentier all win medals at the Peace Region Interclub Skating Competition in High Prairie.

Feb. 3, 1994: Cam Lazoruk scores two goals to lead the hometown Spirit River Rangers to a 7-4 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Feb. 3, 2001: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s basketball team blasts Fox Creek 91-55 to win a tournament in Grande Cache.

Feb. 3, 2005: The visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Lakeland Eagles 12-3 assuring themselves of a first-round playoff matchup with the Grimshaw Huskies.

Feb. 3, 2005: Joussard School principal Suzanne Plante allows herself to be taped to the wall and raises over $1,300 for tsunami victims in Asia during a school fundraiser.

Feb. 3, 2008: Long-time Kinuso resident Lawrence Wolfe dies at the age of 82 years.

Feb. 3, 2009: Peavine Bishop Routhier School students raise $244.24 which they donate to Darcy Anderson and Yvonne Noskey, who lost their home in a fire Dec. 27, 2008.

Feb. 3, 2009: Community booster Albert Babkirk turns 90; four days later a party is held at the Banana Belt Hall by family and friends.

Feb. 3, 2010: Freson IGA stores in High Prairie and Peace River launch a friendly competition to see who can raise the most donations for their respective food banks.

Feb. 3, 2013: Brenda Anderson’s rink wins the High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel after defeating Linda Labbe 7-3 in the final. Louise Owens wins the B Event and Jennifer Cross the C Event.

Feb. 3, 2014: The NPHL revokes the Lakeland Eagles franchise after it repeatedly fails to fulfill league commitments. The decision was reached by NPHL president Jack McAvoy after the Eagles failed to ice 10 skaters at a game in Grimshaw Feb. 2. The Regals, despite a dismal 1-21-1 record, qualify for the playoffs.

Feb. 3, 2018: Al Butterfield’s rink wins the Town and Country Bonspiel after defeating Jesse Smith 7-5 in the A Event final. Brenda Anderson wins the B Event, Lisa Zabolotniuk the C Event and Peter Blacha the D Event.

Feb. 3, 2018: A curling oddity occurs in the A Event final at the Town and Country Bonspiel between Al Butterfield and Jesse Smith. When Smith throws his last rock in the final end, all 15 rocks are in play.

Feb. 3, 2018: The High Prairie Regals outgun the visiting Grimshaw Huskies 9-6 to take a 2-1 lead in the NPHL East Division Semi-Final.

This Day in World History – February 3, 2022

1743 – Philadelphia establishes a “pesthouse” to quarantine immigrants.

1752 – Dutch States-General forbids export of windmills.

1783 – Spain recognizes US independence.

1815 – World’s first commercial cheese factory established, in Switzerland.

1863 – Writer Samuel Clemens first uses the pen name of Mark Twain.

1876 – Albert Spalding with $800 starts sporting goods empire.

1882 – Circus owner P.T. Barnum buys his world-famous elephant, Jumbo.

1913 – 16th Amendment to the US Constitution, federal income tax, ratified.

1916 – Canada’s original Parliament buildings in Ottawa burn down.

1943 – Four chaplains drown after giving up their life jackets to others.

1945 – Almost 1,000 Flying Fortresses drop 3,000 tons of bombs on Berlin.

1947 – Cold day: -81 F at Snag, Yukon [North American record].

1959 – “The Day the Music Died” plane crash kills musicians Buddy Holly.

1962 – US President John F. Kennedy bans trade with Cuba except for food, drugs.

1966 – First operational weather satellite, ESSA-1 launched by US.

1966 – First soft landing on Moon [Soviet Luna 9].

1967 – Ronald Ryan, the last person to be executed in Australia, is hanged.

1982 – Greatest helicopter lift, 56,888 kg, at Podmoscovnoe, USSR.

1982 – John Sharples of England finishes 371 hours of disco dancing.

1986 – The Pope and Mother Teresa meet in Calcutta.

1990 – Jockey Billy Shoemaker, 58, retires after 40,350 horse races.

1993 – Trial of Rodney King beating by police begins in Los Angeles.

1998 – Stamps commemorating Diana, Princess of Wales, go on sale in UK.

2016 – Lord Lucan’s death certificate OKed, 42 years after disappearance.

2018 – Moscow has its heaviest snowfall in a day on record.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 3, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – An enhanced feeling of determination could motivate you today. Finish the things that are not complete and make some plans for this evening. Do not hesitate to take on something that feels complicated or big. Chances are you will be able to handle most anything and it will feel great when it is finished. Enjoy your day by making the most of opportunity.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Feeling the effects of today’s energies? Take heart if this is the case, because the end of the tunnel is not as far away as it seems. Do your best to take things one step at a time and see about making some plans for a little fun this evening. Get together with friends or take in a movie. Help yourself feel better by staying busy and focused and follow up with some recreation. Before you know it, the aspect will pass and you will be back to normal.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Consider making some plans for a vacation or short get-a-way. Looking forward to something fun can make even the toughest of days far easier to handle. You will be amazed how much you can manage when there is an end in plain sight. Your entire attitude can lighten. So take the bull by the horns and create an incentive for yourself. Do something special to reward the hard work you do day after day.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not judge someone if he or she has a different lifestyle than what you consider to be OK. You probably lean toward the traditional, yet not everyone feels this way about relationships, working, or lifestyle. While it may seem impossible to understand and even frighten you, try not to be too harsh on those you deem odd. You would be better off using that energy to keep your own life on track.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Friends seeking advice or a shoulder to cry on could be plentiful today. You are one of best people to give them the support and care they need. Just be sure you do not give so much to others you do not have anything left for yourself. True friendship is about sharing and the exchange of problems and help. Running yourself down will leave you in a place where you are not going to be much help to anyone.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Getting through today should not pose too big a problem for you. You may feel a huge second wind that can give you the drive and determination to see your chores and projects through. Make some plans for this evening, such as getting together with friends or taking in an event that really intrigues you. Until then, go about your tasks bit by bit. You will get things finished before you know it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Working within boundaries and restrictions could really get to you today. Yours is an independent spirit and your best achievements are often born of doing things your own way. Yet like it or not, we all have to follow guidelines and rules. Do your best to follow suit and finish what needs to be done. Afterward, you may find more freedom to act independently without consequences. Exercise patience and diligence as needed today.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Chances are you will feel upbeat and positive today. Consider sharing this energy with those around you who are feeling less than content. Your attitude can have a profound effect on friends, partners, spouses, and children. Even neighbours and extended family can pick up on your spirit without you even realizing it. Share your optimism with everyone you can today. If you see someone hurt or angry, tell him or her that everything will eventually work out and to keep trying.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do not discount your ability to be extremely resourceful if you need to be. If you do not have everything you need or all of the required information, take time to think. Who can you ask? What places can you access? Who might know where you can find what you need? Rather than panic because the pieces are not all there, instead make a list of contacts and go for it. Trust in yourself.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Try not to let today’s blues get you down. While it is true that some days can seem to drag on, the busier you are the faster time will pass. Get down to finishing any work still before you and then make plans for tonight. If there is a light at the end of the tunnel, not only will things seem to speed up but you will feel better knowing it’s coming.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Dare to be different. It can be so easy to fall into a drill. Sleeping at the same time, eating at the same time, wearing the same style, and going about work the same way day after day. Before you know it, you feel like you are in a rut. The only way to get away from this is to make a decision to break free by doing something unique. Try a new haircut. Wear colours that are unusual for you. If the need is there, consider a new career. Pursue expansion.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If your lifestyle is considerably different than that of others, resist feeling self-conscience about it today. Try to remember you chose the life you have for specific reasons. Even if you have come to a point where you are considering a change, there is no need to feel badly, ashamed, or embarrassed about where you are now. Everyone has to make his or her own way. If this conforms to the norm, that is fine. If it does not, that is fine, too.