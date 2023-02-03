Today in High Prairie: February 3, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 3, 2023

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

6-9 p.m. – Chase the Ace Night at McLennan Legion Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 3, 2023

1480 – Ferdinand Magellan, Portuguese explorer

1809 – Felix Mendelssohn, German composer, pianist

1911 – Horace Greeley, Editor wrote, “Go west, young man!”

1879 – Charles Follis, First African American NFLer1

1899 – Doris Speed, “Queen Mother of Soap”

1904 – Pretty Boy Floyd, American gangster

1914 – George Nissen, Trampoline inventor

1920 – Henry Heimlich, Heimlich manoeuvre inventor

1938 – Victor Buono, Untouchables actor

1947 – Dave Davies, Kinks vocalist

1950 – Morgan Fairchild, Falcon Crest actress

1954 – Tiger Williams, Toronto Maple Leaf

1957 – Michele Greene, LA Law actress

1958 – Lizzie Borden, Working Girls director

1976 – Isla Fisher, The Great Gatsby actress

This Day in Local History – February 3, 2023

Feb. 3, 1913: The Grouard Board of Trade agrees to publish a pamphlet listing area information in the Peace River Country.

Feb. 3, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports MLA Roy Ells announces that the new High Prairie Provincial Building has been approved with work expected to be completed by August.

Feb. 3-5, 1970: The High Prairie Curling Club hosts the Alberta Ladies Curling Championships. Betty Cole’s Edmonton rink wins.

Feb. 3, 1971: South Peace News reports Al Burger, of Faust, and Marie Carlson, of Grouard, both declare intentions to seek the NDP nomination in the Lesser Slave Lake constituency.

Feb. 3, 1975: Bayview Air Service of Slave Lake begins daily air service from High Prairie. The company had suspended service in 1973 until improvements in the airstrip were made.

Feb. 3, 1985: Peter Keay’s junior men’s rink finishes fourth at provincials held in Peace River.

Feb. 3, 1986: Ruecker and Ruecker moves to a new location in the old United Church Hall.

Feb. 3, 1992: Two British Columbia men are charged with robbing Norm’s Jewelers in town.

Feb. 3, 1992: The Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter opens with directors Maggie McMaster and Audrey Willier-Samson in charge.

Feb. 3, 1999: South Peace News reports Buchanan Lumber is granted a 2 1/2 year extension to operate its beehive burner to June 30, 2001.

Feb. 3, 1990: Harold Bellerose suffers a season-ending injury in a game at Manning after being hit by Ken Asmussen. The Comets trounce the Regals 7-2.

Feb. 3, 1990: The High Prairie team collects 19 gold medals at the first High Prairie Badminton Tournament. However, Grande Prairie team members win 20 gold.

Feb. 3, 1991: High Prairie figure skaters Lance Halldorson, Samantha Basarab, Lisa Vandermeulen, Amanda Anderson, Sabrina Anderson, Deanna Gauchier and Misty Carpentier all win medals at the Peace Region Interclub Skating Competition in High Prairie.

Feb. 3, 2001: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s basketball team blasts Fox Creek 91-55 to win a tournament in Grande Cache.

Feb. 3, 2005: The visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Lakeland Eagles 12-3 assuring themselves of a first-round playoff matchup with the Grimshaw Huskies.

Feb. 3, 2005: Joussard School principal Suzanne Plante allows herself to be taped to the wall and raises over $1,300 for tsunami victims in Asia during a school fundraiser.

Feb. 3, 2008: Long-time Kinuso resident Lawrence Wolfe dies at the age of 82 years.

Feb. 3, 2009: Peavine Bishop Routhier School students raise $244.24 which they donate to Darcy Anderson and Yvonne Noskey, who lost their home in a fire Dec. 27, 2008.

Feb. 3, 2009: Community booster Albert Babkirk turns 90; four days later a party is held at the Banana Belt Hall by family and friends.

Feb. 3, 2013: Brenda Anderson’s rink wins the High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel after defeating Linda Labbe 7-3 in the final. Louise Owens wins the B Event and Jennifer Cross the C Event.

Feb. 3, 2014: The NPHL revokes the Lakeland Eagles franchise after it repeatedly fails to fulfill league commitments. The decision was reached by NPHL president Jack McAvoy after the Eagles failed to ice 10 skaters at a game in Grimshaw Feb. 2. The Regals, despite a dismal 1-21-1 record, qualify for the playoffs.

Feb. 3, 2018: A curling oddity occurs in the A Event final at the Town and Country Bonspiel between Al Butterfield and Jesse Smith. When Smith throws his last rock in the final end, all 15 rocks are in play.

Feb. 3, 2018: The High Prairie Regals outgun the visiting Grimshaw Huskies 9-6 to take a 2-1 lead in the NPHL East Division Semi-Final.

This Day in World History – February 3, 2023

1743 – Philadelphia establishes a “pesthouse” to quarantine immigrants.

1752 – Dutch States-General forbids export of windmills.

1783 – Spain recognizes US independence.

1815 – World’s first commercial cheese factory established, in Switzerland.

1863 – Writer Samuel Clemens first uses the pen name of Mark Twain.

1876 – Albert Spalding with $800 starts sporting goods empire.

1882 – Circus owner P.T. Barnum buys his world-famous elephant, Jumbo.

1913 – 16th Amendment to the US Constitution, federal income tax, ratified.

1916 – Canada’s original Parliament buildings in Ottawa burn down.

1943 – Four chaplains drown after giving up their life jackets to others.

1945 – Almost 1,000 Flying Fortresses drop 3,000 tons of bombs on Berlin.

1947 – Cold day: -81 F at Snag, Yukon [North American record].

1959 – “The Day the Music Died” plane crash kills musicians Buddy Holly.

1962 – US President John F. Kennedy bans trade with Cuba except for food, drugs.

1966 – First operational weather satellite, ESSA-1 launched by US.

1966 – First soft landing on Moon [Soviet Luna 9].

1967 – Ronald Ryan, the last person to be executed in Australia, is hanged.

1982 – Greatest helicopter lift, 56,888 kg, at Podmoscovnoe, USSR.

1982 – John Sharples of England finishes 371 hours of disco dancing.

1986 – The Pope and Mother Teresa meet in Calcutta.

1990 – Jockey Billy Shoemaker, 58, retires after 40,350 horse races.

1993 – Trial of Rodney King beating by police begins in Los Angeles.

1998 – Stamps commemorating Diana, Princess of Wales, go on sale in UK.

2016 – Lord Lucan’s death certificate OKed, 42 years after disappearance.

2018 – Moscow has its heaviest snowfall in a day on record.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 3, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A message could come today from a business or romantic partner that brings some welcome news. Action on an enterprise of some kind, perhaps involving writing or speaking, could put one or both of you in the limelight. Make the most of the opportunity. It could lead to future advancement and exposure, perhaps even more promising than this. You have worked hard and now you are reaping the rewards.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you can expect to have a highly interesting conversation with someone. The person you will be talking to is going to provide you with a ton of information that will open a whole new world of knowledge. Excitement and happiness will be with you all day. This conversation will have an impact on your future.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your physical and mental energy are exceptionally strong right now. If you are creative, you will want to put that energy into a project that means a lot to you. If you are athletic, you will probably want to get outside and play a game or go for a jog or cardio class. Bear in mind that much of this energy is nervous energy that burns out quickly. Pace yourself.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A delivery could come to your house that you find very emotionally moving. Perhaps you have received a gift that represents a big sacrifice to the giver, and was all the more sincere for that. This could be on your mind for most of the day even though you have a lot to do. When thanking the giver, be warm and sincere but not too effusive. You do not want to embarrass your friend.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A friend might drop by and want you to keep them company while they run errands. This might be a good idea, not only for the diversion from routine but also because something might happen in the course of these short journeys that points you in a new and very positive direction. Your mind could suddenly be flooded with ideas. Make the most of it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Paperwork regarding money might take up a lot of your time today. This can be tedious, but it is something that can make a very positive difference to you, and therefore needs to be handled as soon as possible. Try to stay focused, and do not forget to ask for clarification when you need it. In the evening, celebrate by going out on the town with a group of friends.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A subject that fascinates you could occupy much of your time today. Questions may arise about this subject that you want answered now. Therefore, you could get into some in-depth research. This might have you trapped in the library or glued to the Internet until you either find what you want or pick up a few leads to places where you might find it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Emotions, impressions, and memories could come up from your subconscious today. This may preoccupy you and keep you from other matters. This is a positive development. Pleasant memories bring joy. Disturbing ones offer a release from past trauma. Write down your thoughts and then distract yourself by doing something you love. The significance of this process should come later.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Social events or group activities could prove more stimulating than usual. Discussions of every subject imaginable could take place around you, and you might have trouble deciding which ones you want to join. Your mind may be going the speed of light by the time the gathering ends. Walk home if time and weather permit. That should clear your head enough to let you sleep well.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your writing, speaking, and communicating skills are enhanced today. Therefore, you can expect to impress a lot of people around you who will change their opinion about you. People will express their sympathy openly, and you will feel integrated and accepted throughout the day. Tonight, find a bookstore that is sponsoring a lecture and go.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Correspondence with someone who lives far away could appear to lead to something more than friendship. This person seems to be in total accord with you about nearly everything, and warm feelings could flow between you. However, if you have not met in person, you should, at least before you get your hopes up for a relationship. It may be just what you have wanted -or it may not. Be careful.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A quick survey of the financial news might reveal that your investments, particularly those involving property, might be worth far more than you thought. This might make you wonder if you should sit back and let it all mount up or actively put it to work for you. Consult a professional before taking any immediate action. You will want to be sure you are doing the right thing.