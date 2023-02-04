Today in High Prairie: February 4, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 4, 2023

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Enilda Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 4, 2023

1885 – Cairine Ray Wilson, First female Canadian senator

1889 – Walter Catlett, Tale of 2 Cities actor

1902 – Charles Lindbergh, First to fly solo Atlantic

1906 – Clyde W. Tombaugh, Discovered Pluto

1912 – Byron Nelson, Golf legend

1913 – Rosa Parks, US civil rights activist

1923 – Conrad Bain, Diff’rent Strokes actor

1928 – Dave Ketchum, Get Smart actor [Agent 13]

1941 – John Steel, Animals drummer

1948 – Alice Cooper, Alice Cooper band

1948 – Mary Ann Ganser, The Shangri-Las singer

1950 – James Dunn, Stylistics rocker

1970 – Gabrielle Anwar, Body Snatchers actress

1973 – Oscar De La Hoya, American boxing champ

This Day in Local History – February 4, 2023

Feb. 4, 1964: High Prairie defeats visiting Peace River 5-1 to end the Stampeders’ dream of a perfect season.

Feb. 4, 1981: Citizens led by Diana Oliver circulate a petition opposing a proposed halfway house for High Prairie present the petition to council.

Feb. 4, 1982: Midget player Bob Calhoon scores at 8:49 of overtime as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 4-3.

Feb. 4, 1984: High Prairie Judo Club members Danny Eriksson, Dylon Amerasinghe, Ben McDonald, Joe Jobin and Eric Sahlin qualify for the Alberta Winter Games after a meet in Beaverlodge.

Feb. 4, 1988: The visiting High Prairie Regals score all of their goals during the last half of the game as they defeat the Valleyview Jets 10-2.

Feb. 4, 1992: I.D. councillors are furious at Faust representative Albert Burger after he walks out of a meeting called with residents to discuss a hamlet council.

Feb. 4, 1998: South Peace News reports Ashton Mining finds its biggest diamonds so far in exploration north of Red Earth Creek.

Feb. 4, 2001: Heber Jeffrey Keay, 37, dies in a fire in his van on his farm northeast of High Prairie.

Feb. 4, 2004: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen announces her intention to run again in the next provincial election that is yet to be called.

Feb. 4, 2004: South Peace News reports that the University of Regina Cougars coaching staff names High Prairie resident Carmen Lizee as their first-string goaltender.

Feb. 4, 2006: The High Prairie Regals win in Grimshaw 9-4 to tie the Peace River Stampeders in the battle for first in the NPHL’s East Division. It’s only the second win for the Regals in 16 visits to Grimshaw.

Feb. 4, 2006: Athabasca MP Brian Jean accepts the portfolio of parliamentary secretary to Minister of Transportation, Communities and Infrastructure.

Feb. 4, 2012: An unnamed trapper snares a cougar south of High Prairie.

Feb. 4, 2015: Michael Jackman, 44, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Dale “Dusty” Davis at Swan River First Nation.

Feb. 4, 2015: Hoping to boost attendance, the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce decides to hold noon meetings starting March 4.

This Day in World History – February 4, 2023

1784 – First unmanned balloon flight in Ireland.

1824 – J.W. Goodrich introduces rubber galoshes to public.

1844 – World’s oldest known Bible, “The Codex Sinaiticus” is discovered.

1846 – Mormons leave Nauvoo, Illinois, for settlement in the west.

1895 – First rolling lift bridge opens in Chicago.

1913 – Louis Perlman patents demountable auto tire-carrying wheel rim.

1936 – First radioactive substance produced synthetically [radium E].

1937 – Jim Margie, Philadelphia, bowls 900 in three [unsanctioned] games.

1938 – Adolf Hitler seizes control of German army, puts Nazis in key posts.

1939 – Glenn Cunningham [top miler] says 4-min mile beyond human effort.

1945 – Roosevelt, Churchill & Stalin meet at Yalta to discuss war.

1948 – Sri Lanka [formerly Ceylon] declares independence from UK.

1957 – First electric portable typewriter placed on sale in Syracuse, NY.

1962 – Russian newspaper Izvestia reports baseball is an old Russian game.

1971 – Baseball announces a special hall of fame wing for blacks.

1971 – British car maker Rolls Royce declared itself bankrupt.

1971 – NASDAQ stock exchange, the second largest in the world, opens in New York.

1974 – Chimpanzee Nim Chimsky, 30 months old, signs his first word.

1974 – Patricia Hearst, 19, kidnapped by Symbionese Liberation Army.

1980 – Studio 54 holds its grand closing party on its last night.

1982 – Indoor distance record for a paper airplane – 47 metres.

1984 – Frank Aquilera sets world frisbee distance record – 168 metres.

1985 – 20 countries – but not US – sign UN treaty outlawing torture.

1991 – Baseball’s Hall of Fame board votes 12-0 to bar Pete Rose.

1991 – Alex Trebek becomes first to host three American game shows at same time.

1993 – Russian space agency tests a 82-foot wide space mirror.

1997 – Mario Lemieux is 7th NHL player to score 600 goals.

2003 – Federal Rep. of Yugoslavia officially renamed Serbia and Montenegro.

2004 – Mark Zuckerberg launches Facebook from his Harvard dormitory room.

2013 – Paris annuls 213-year-old law banning women from wearing trousers.

2014 – Same-sex marriage is legalized in Scotland.

2016 – Morocco’s Mohammed VI switches on world’s largest solar plant.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 4, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some upsetting dreams might haunt you today. They might evoke some uncomfortable emotional issues. You might be a bit edgy emotionally and more likely to overreact when other people quarrel or machines break down. It might be a good idea to analyze your dreams first thing in the morning so you can learn from and release them. That way you will be more balanced throughout your day.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Machines are likely to pose a few problems today, particularly where work and money are concerned. An unforeseen problem might interfere with your social life, perhaps forcing you to cancel a get-together you have been anticipating. If the person you were supposed to meet protests, avoid taking out your frustrations on him or her. Make new arrangements. It is only a temporary situation.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Obstacles may arise in the course of your chores when machines break down and interfere with your efficiency. Your frustrations may cause you to want to yell and throw things. If you must blow your top, do it in such a way as to avoid causing upset to others. Go for a workout or jog. The machines will be fixed and the situation will pass. Hang in there.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Payment for work you have performed may not come when expected, particularly if direct deposit is involved. The planetary energies today do not favour the smooth functioning of computers or other machines. This is a temporary setback and not worth stressing over. Do not give in to the temptation to lose your temper. All will be straightened out and your funds will be in their proper place.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Family members might not be in the best of moods today. Frustration with machines or friends could have tempers on edge, so try to avoid the temptation to get into arguments. The problems will be resolved and the bad moods will pass. You do not want any residual bad feelings between you and them. This is a good day to get out and spend the day in the bookstore by yourself.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Problems in your community may result from malfunctioning machines. Be prepared. Have flashlights handy in case of a power outage, and walk instead of drive in case signals cause major traffic jams. Neighbours may be going crazy, but try to stay calm. This is a temporary situation, and not worth getting all stressed over. A good piece of advice is to spend the day reading.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Temporary upsets regarding money might result from a computer failure of some sort. Take care not to lose your temper over it. Instead, remain calm, focused, and polite until everything is worked out. Your financial condition itself still looks very promising. It is just that the planetary energies do not favour machines today, so they may all go out of whack. Hang in there.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Computers and other equipment could go haywire today, limiting your abilities to work at maximum efficiency. Even though you are usually calm and laid back, today the ogre in you may be tempted to emerge. Do not let it. It will only cause tension between you and those around you. Stay calm and focused, call in a technician, and enjoy the break from your routine.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do not try to sign up for a class over the phone or online today, as it probably will not work. This also is not a good day to travel – delays are likely whether you fly or drive. If you have been planning a trip, do not finalize the arrangements now. Wait a few days, as computers and other equipment used in such arrangements are likely to malfunction, and you could end up frustrated.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – No matter what friends tell you, this is not the day to make an investment of any kind, from buying a house to starting a savings account. And this is not a good day to invest online. The planetary energies do not favour computers or other forms of modern technology used in such transactions, so wait a day or two. Discussions about possibilities are OK. Just do not do it yet.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – More than one problem with modern equipment could rear its head today. Computers could malfunction, crash, or be maddeningly slow. You might also have a hard time reaching people you need to talk to. Do not be tempted to blow your top. That will not accomplish anything. Just call the technicians and get it handled. Tomorrow everything should be back to normal.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A trip of some kind might have to be postponed, as computers and other technology involved in your arrangements might be temporarily out of operation. This can prove frustrating, but it is beyond your control. The best thing to do is make new arrangements and move on. For the most part, everything is going very well for you, so do not give in to panic. Hang in there.