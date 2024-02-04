Today in High Prairie: February 4, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 4, 2024

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 4, 2024

1885 – Cairine Ray Wilson, First female Canadian senator

1889 – Walter Catlett, Tale of 2 Cities actor

1902 – Charles Lindbergh, First to fly solo Atlantic

1906 – Clyde W. Tombaugh, Discovered Pluto

1912 – Byron Nelson, Golf legend

1913 – Rosa Parks, US civil rights activist

1923 – Conrad Bain, Diff’rent Strokes actor

1928 – Dave Ketchum, Get Smart actor [Agent 13]

1941 – John Steel, Animals drummer

1948 – Alice Cooper, Alice Cooper band

1948 – Mary Ann Ganser, The Shangri-Las singer

1950 – James Dunn, Stylistics rocker

1970 – Gabrielle Anwar, Body Snatchers actress

1973 – Oscar De La Hoya, American boxing champ

This Day in Local History – February 4, 2024

Feb. 4, 1964: High Prairie defeats visiting Peace River 5-1 to end the Stampeders’ dream of a perfect season.

Feb. 4, 1981: Citizens led by Diana Oliver circulate a petition opposing a proposed halfway house for High Prairie present the petition to council.

Feb. 4, 1982: Midget player Bob Calhoon scores at 8:49 of overtime as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 4-3.

Feb. 4, 1984: High Prairie Judo Club members Danny Eriksson, Dylon Amerasinghe, Ben McDonald, Joe Jobin and Eric Sahlin qualify for the Alberta Winter Games after a meet in Beaverlodge.

Feb. 4, 1988: The visiting High Prairie Regals score all of their goals during the last half of the game as they defeat the Valleyview Jets 10-2.

Feb. 4, 1992: I.D. councillors are furious at Faust representative Albert Burger after he walks out of a meeting called with residents to discuss a hamlet council.

Feb. 4, 1998: South Peace News reports Ashton Mining finds its biggest diamonds so far in exploration north of Red Earth Creek.

Feb. 4, 2001: Heber Jeffrey Keay, 37, dies in a fire in his van on his farm northeast of High Prairie.

Feb. 4, 2004: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen announces her intention to run again in the next provincial election that is yet to be called.

Feb. 4, 2004: South Peace News reports that the University of Regina Cougars coaching staff names High Prairie resident Carmen Lizee as their first-string goaltender.

Feb. 4, 2006: The High Prairie Regals win in Grimshaw 9-4 to tie the Peace River Stampeders in the battle for first in the NPHL’s East Division. It’s only the second win for the Regals in 16 visits to Grimshaw.

Feb. 4, 2006: Athabasca MP Brian Jean accepts the portfolio of parliamentary secretary to Minister of Transportation, Communities and Infrastructure.

Feb. 4, 2012: An unnamed trapper snares a cougar south of High Prairie.

Feb. 4, 2015: Michael Jackman, 44, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Dale “Dusty” Davis at Swan River First Nation.

Feb. 4, 2015: Hoping to boost attendance, the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce decides to hold noon meetings starting March 4.

This Day in World History – February 4, 2024

1784 – First unmanned balloon flight in Ireland.

1824 – J.W. Goodrich introduces rubber galoshes to public.

1844 – World’s oldest known Bible, “The Codex Sinaiticus” is discovered.

1846 – Mormons leave Nauvoo, Illinois, for settlement in the west.

1895 – First rolling lift bridge opens in Chicago.

1913 – Louis Perlman patents demountable auto tire-carrying wheel rim.

1936 – First radioactive substance produced synthetically [radium E].

1937 – Jim Margie, Philadelphia, bowls 900 in three [unsanctioned] games.

1938 – Adolf Hitler seizes control of German army, puts Nazis in key posts.

1939 – Glenn Cunningham [top miler] says 4-min mile beyond human effort.

1945 – Roosevelt, Churchill & Stalin meet at Yalta to discuss war.

1948 – Sri Lanka [formerly Ceylon] declares independence from UK.

1957 – First electric portable typewriter placed on sale in Syracuse, NY.

1962 – Russian newspaper Izvestia reports baseball is an old Russian game.

1971 – Baseball announces a special hall of fame wing for blacks.

1971 – British car maker Rolls Royce declared itself bankrupt.

1971 – NASDAQ stock exchange, the second largest in the world, opens in New York.

1974 – Chimpanzee Nim Chimsky, 30 months old, signs his first word.

1974 – Patricia Hearst, 19, kidnapped by Symbionese Liberation Army.

1980 – Studio 54 holds its grand closing party on its last night.

1982 – Indoor distance record for a paper airplane – 47 metres.

1984 – Frank Aquilera sets world frisbee distance record – 168 metres.

1985 – 20 countries – but not US – sign UN treaty outlawing torture.

1991 – Baseball’s Hall of Fame board votes 12-0 to bar Pete Rose.

1991 – Alex Trebek becomes first to host three American game shows at same time.

1993 – Russian space agency tests a 82-foot wide space mirror.

1997 – Mario Lemieux is 7th NHL player to score 600 goals.

2003 – Federal Rep. of Yugoslavia officially renamed Serbia and Montenegro.

2004 – Mark Zuckerberg launches Facebook from his Harvard dormitory room.

2013 – Paris annuls 213-year-old law banning women from wearing trousers.

2014 – Same-sex marriage is legalized in Scotland.

2016 – Morocco’s Mohammed VI switches on world’s largest solar plant.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 4, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It is the perfect day to get up and head outside. You will likely find yourself feeling positive and energetic, and some fresh air, sunshine, and physical activity may be long overdue. Even if this is a workday for you, make the most of your breaks and lunch hour by walking. This evening may be the opportune time to get together with some friends for coffee or a favourite sporting event.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It will not be surprising if you find yourself getting frustrated with a close friend or partner today who is far less ambitious than you. The energy in the air can really emphasize your “go, go, go” way of reaching goals and achieving success. Others who are passive or fearful in this area may be difficult to understand. Yet each person has to do things in ways that are best for him or her. Try to be patient.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – See about using your good relationships with friends and loved ones today to get some group activities going. Chances are you will feel pretty good and the idea of socializing will appeal to you. See about inviting people over for supper or a game of cards. If you are especially lively, some sports may be just the ticket to get you out and moving. Do whatever it takes to have some fun and get some fresh air today.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you are lacking a regular exercise routine, today is a great day to turn that around. Exercise does not have to wear you out or hurt. Even relaxing activities like walking or yoga are excellent ways to keep you in good shape. Participating in a sport that appeals to you like volleyball or bowling combines fun with exercise. Heck, even dancing is a recognized form of exercise! See about finding something that will work for you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Put your ambition into action today. The day’s planetary aspects should find you feeling energetic and positive. Make the most of this by taking steps toward your goals. As you know, if you do not actively pursue things, nothing will happen. The years can pass by so quickly and you would not want to be sitting on a rocker wondering “what if.” Trust yourself and do what it takes. Everything starts with a single step.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do not hesitate when it comes to taking on a project or making plans today. Extra energy will complement your organizational skills, making the perfect combination to handle almost anything. Be sure to write down your goals and plans to help keep you focused. If you decide to tackle any cleaning today, get rid of the things you never use. Consider donating such items to charity, since there is undoubtedly someone out there who could use them.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today should go well for you. Expect to feel a renewed energy and perspective on things, especially those that are work related. Make the most of this by working toward finishing projects that are waiting for you or by cleaning and organizing your desk or broom closet. Feel confident you will be able to handle most any task in no time. When everything you wanted to get done is taken care of, make some plans for a little recreation. You deserve it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you may notice you are feeling very creative and ambitious. You might want to use these strengths to work directly on an artistic project. Or you may choose to channel that energy into activities like organizing your home or workspace. If you plan it out, there should be plenty of time to get to both if you have a mind to. Make the most of the day!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do not be surprised if you wake up feeling super today. Chances are good you will feel a renewed physical strength with energy to spare. That said, it might be a good day to tackle any projects that require you to use some muscle. Perhaps there is some yard work that needs to be done or furniture you want to move around. On the fun side, you might want to get to the gym for a workout or swim. Whatever the activity, today is a good day to go for it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The effect from the planetary aspects will bring an end to any lethargy you have been feeling. It is an excellent day to get up and head into the open to do something active. Walking, running, or going on a hike can make great use of both your energy and creativity. Fresh air and physical exertion will lend much to your health as well, so make the most of this. Even if you have to work today, you can always enjoy the evening.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Take charge of your overall health today. You will likely wake up feeling energetic and well. Seize this opportunity to be active in doing things that will help continue your good feelings. Consider all aspects of your health, including emotional and spiritual. If you can, sit outside in the sunshine and fresh air to consider the areas of your life that could use a workout. Take a walk, do some gardening, engage in something both creative and physical.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If there is something crafty or artsy you have had your eye on and would really like to get but can not afford, consider making it. Even if you do not consider yourself artistic, you may surprise yourself if you give a project half a chance. There are numerous websites that cater to novices and can give you the support and instruction you need. Do not dismiss your ability. Explore this avenue and see about finding a creative niche for yourself.