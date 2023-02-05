Today in High Prairie: February 5, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 5, 2023

Attend the church of your choice!

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 5, 2023

1784 – Christian Neefe, Tutor of Beethoven

1788 – Robert Peel, UK PM, founder of Bobbies

1848 – Belle Starr, US female outlaw

1919 – George Papandreou, PM of Greece

1919 – Red Buttons, American comedian, actor

1923 – Claude King, Wolverton Mountain singer

1934 – Hank Aaron, Baseball Home Run King

1934 – Don Cherry, Hockey commentator

1942 – Cory Wells, 3 Dog Night vocalist

1943 – Nolan Bushnell, Atari founder, created Pong

1968 – Roberto Alomar, Toronto Blue Jay

1971 – Marcus Redman, Doogie Howser actor

1985 – Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese footballer

1992 – Neymar, Brazilian footballer

This Day in Local History – February 5, 2023

Feb. 5, 1914: Frank Pottage arrives in Grouard with news he is confident the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad will pass through town.

Feb. 5, 1962: Bernice and Jim Gibson reopen the Driftpile General Store. A fire had destroyed the building the previous October.

Feb. 5, 1968: William G. Clark dies after a short illness at the age of 55 years. The former Department of Highways employee helped build the little log St. John’s Anglican Church at Tall Pines at Little Smoky.

Feb. 5, 1969: High Prairie town council unanimously agree to doubles fees for honouraria for attending meetings to $20 from $10.

Feb. 5, 1970: High Prairie Museum president Leon Hamson resigns to take up a job as curator. Mrs. Lawrence Cowell is elected president.

Feb. 5, 1973: Bernard Fevang is elected new High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce president.

Feb. 5, 1977: The High Prairie Day Care opens in a new log building in High Prairie’s west end.

Feb. 5, 1978: High Prairie rinks sweep the Mixed Zone Districts as Brian Bliss wins the A Event and Bernie Poloz the B Event.

Feb. 5, 1979: A sawmill in Whitefish called the Atikameg Construction Ltd. opens creating 24 jobs.

Feb. 5, 1984: Elmer Ford wins the A Event and Laurie Savill the B Event at the Senior Men’s District Playdowns held in High Prairie.

Feb. 5, 1986: South Peace News, citing unnamed sources, reports the Shybunia property beside the West Prairie River will be the new site of the Provincial Building.

Feb. 5, 1989: Pearl Calahasen, 36, wins a spirited PC nomination meeting in Kinuso.

Feb. 5, 1992: I.D. No. 17 agrees to sell the Wagner property at Enilda to the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre for $30,000. Eventually, the Eagle’s Nest Hall is built there.

Feb. 5, 1993: Aero Aviation ceases flights into High Prairie and Slave Lake without warning.

Feb. 5-6, 1994: Gunnar Odegaard organizes the first High Prairie Sled Dog Races.

Feb. 5, 1995: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce begins a letter campaign asking the Alberta government to complete Highway 750 paving.

Feb. 5, 1999: UGG decides to rebuild a grain facility in town to replace the elevator destroyed by fire in November.

Feb. 5, 2011: Inga Marquardt passes away at the age of 80 years. She was a member of United Farms Women and worked on the High Prairie history book.

Feb. 5, 2012: David Marx’s rink qualifies for the Alberta Master’s Men’s Provincial Curling Championships after going undefeated at Zones. Other members of the rink are third Bernie Poloz, second Brian Bliss and lead John Chapman.

Feb. 5, 2014: Sucker Creek singer/songwriter Nathan Cunningham is nominated for a Juno Award for Aboriginal Album of the Year.

Feb. 5, 2018: Willy and Kristie Gordon open Shady Orchard Winery east of High Prairie at their farm.

This Day in World History – February 1, 2023

1644 – First US livestock branding law passed, by Connecticut.

1783 – Sweden recognizes US independence.

1825 – Hannah Lord Montague of NY creates first detachable shirt collar.

1850 – Adding machine employing depressible keys patented.

1869 – World’s largest alluvial gold nugget founded: weighs 97.14 kg.

1870 – First motion picture shown to a theater audience at Philadelphia.

1879 – Joseph Swan demonstrates light bulb using carbon glow.

1900 – United States and the United Kingdom sign treaty for Panama Canal.

1901 – Loop-the-loop [roller coaster] patented by Ed Prescot.

1918 – First US pilot to down an enemy airplane, Stephen W. Thompson.

1918 – Separation of church and state begins in USSR.

1921 – Yankees purchase 20 acres in Bronx to build Yankee Stadium.

1922 – Reader’s Digest magazine is first published.

1924 – Royal Greenwich Observatory begins broadcast, Greenwich Time Signal.

1953 – “Peter Pan” by Walt Disney opens at Roxy Theater, NYC.

1958 – Gamel Abdel Nasser nominated 1st President of United Arab Republic.

1962 – Sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn all within 16 degrees.

1969 – US population reaches 200 million.

1972 – US airlines begin mandatory inspection of passengers & baggage.

1973 – Comic strip “Hagar The Horrible” by Dik Browne debuts.

1973 – Funeral for LC William Nolde, last US soldier killed in Vietnam War.

1974 – Mats Wermelin, Sweden, scores all points in 272-0 basketball win.

1974 – US Mariner 10 returns 1st close-up photos of Venus’ cloud structure.

1978 – Fred Newman makes 88 consecutive basketball free throws blindfolded.

1981 – Largest Jell-O made [9,246 gallons of watermelon-flavour].

1983 – Former Nazi Gestapo official Klaus Barbie brought to trial.

1989 – Kareem Abdul-Jabar becomes first NBA player to score 38,000 points.

1991 – A Michigan court bars Dr. Jack Kevorkian from assisting in suicides.

1997 – O.J. Simpson found liable in deaths of Ron Goldman, Nicole Simpson.

1997 – Three Swiss banks create $70 million Holocaust fund.

2013 – UK House of Commons votes in favour of same-sex marriage.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 5, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you have been investing, look for it to pay off big. Or you could execute a new contract, settle a claim, or even win something. Expect the unexpected where money is concerned. It might have you reeling. In the past few weeks you have been releasing a lot of negative energy and clearing the way for today’s good fortune. Plan to have some wonderful dreams tonight as well.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Plans for a social event you were going to host in your home may have to be changed at the last minute. Even so, it should go very well. You are feeling exceptionally sociable now, not to mention romantic and sexy. If you are not presently involved, expect to meet more than one possibility. If you are involved, anticipate events that will bring you closer to your partner.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – An unexpected letter or call could totally turn your working situation in a new direction. This can be disconcerting, but it is a very positive and fortunate development. Relations with colleagues should involve new respect and enthusiasm. By the end of the day, you will likely feel very good about the way your life is going. Do not expect it to be the same as it was this morning!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – For you, relationships with other people should be going so well you feel more loved than ever. A new friend or perhaps an old one you have not seen in a while could suddenly become a powerful part of your life. You are probably feeling exceptionally innovative and more likely to make a success of whatever new ideas you have. Prepare for a busy and satisfying day.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – An unexpected opportunity could temporarily throw your life into disorder, but you will see from the start that this is a definite stroke of good luck that you should not let pass. It could involve money, a chance to move to your dream home, or relationships in some way. Whatever it is, you are definitely going to be happy about it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A lot of letters, calls, and other communications could skyrocket you into a new and unexpected space. If you have been thinking of trying your hand at writing or speaking, this is the day to work on it. All signs indicate good fortune will come your way at this time, though it might sneak up on you and leave you a bit disconcerted. Pull yourself together and go for it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Good fortune continues to come your way, and your life may finally seem to be moving in the direction you wanted. Today, however, you may feel frustrated by a lot of minor, if somewhat bizarre, upsets. Dropping things, losing objects you just had in your hand, forgetting names – just about anything could happen. Try to see the humour in it and stay cool.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – All the planets are very fortunately aligned for you, and the coming weeks should be great. Minor irritations today could make you wonder, though. You might worry that this good fortune won’t last. Don’t work yourself into a panic. This all continues through the next six months. However, you may need to focus sufficient effort if you’d like to make it last for a long time.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may wonder why increased intuition has seemed to replace your usual logical self. An unexpected intellectual, spiritual, or metaphysical insight might come to you from another realm. It may seem so profound you wonder if it really came from you. Write it down in detail. Whatever you come up with is going to keep you in the clouds all day. Do not trip or bump into anyone!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You should feel especially sociable today. You might attend one or more events, or perhaps you will choose another type of group activity. Relationships of all kinds should prove satisfying and comforting. Expect to grow closer to the friends you have and meet new friends with whom you share many interests. You continue to meet professional, creative, and financial goals in a big way.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today an important goal might reach a point you have been aiming at for a long time. All those in your entourage have new respect for you. In fact, relationships of all kinds are warm, open, and honest, and you will probably enjoy the company of others immensely now. Romance, in particular, goes well. Feel free to indulge in a little celebration.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your focus today is likely to be on learning. Something you have wanted to study for a long time may finally be within your grasp. Perhaps money makes this possible, or you have finally settled on a workable course of action. Travel might be involved. If you have been thinking about going back to school, get everything started today. If you do, you will probably attain what you want. Go for it!