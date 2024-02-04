Today in High Prairie: February 5, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 5, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Triangle PTA meeting at Triangle Hall 15 km west of High Prairie.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 5, 2024

1784 – Christian Neefe, Tutor of Beethoven

1788 – Robert Peel, UK PM, founder of Bobbies

1848 – Belle Starr, US female outlaw

1919 – George Papandreou, PM of Greece

1919 – Red Buttons, American comedian, actor

1923 – Claude King, Wolverton Mountain singer

1934 – Hank Aaron, Baseball Home Run King

1934 – Don Cherry, Hockey commentator

1942 – Cory Wells, 3 Dog Night vocalist

1943 – Nolan Bushnell, Atari founder, created Pong

1968 – Roberto Alomar, Toronto Blue Jay

1971 – Marcus Redman, Doogie Howser actor

1985 – Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese footballer

1992 – Neymar, Brazilian footballer

This Day in Local History – February 5, 2024

Feb. 5, 1914: Frank Pottage arrives in Grouard with news he is confident the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad will pass through town.

Feb. 5, 1962: Bernice and Jim Gibson reopen the Driftpile General Store. A fire had destroyed the building the previous October.

Feb. 5, 1968: William G. Clark dies after a short illness at the age of 55 years. The former Department of Highways employee helped build the little log St. John’s Anglican Church at Tall Pines at Little Smoky.

Feb. 5, 1969: High Prairie town council unanimously agree to doubles fees for honouraria for attending meetings to $20 from $10.

Feb. 5, 1970: High Prairie Museum president Leon Hamson resigns to take up a job as curator. Mrs. Lawrence Cowell is elected president.

Feb. 5, 1973: Bernard Fevang is elected new High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce president.

Feb. 5, 1977: The High Prairie Day Care opens in a new log building in High Prairie’s west end.

Feb. 5, 1978: High Prairie rinks sweep the Mixed Zone Districts as Brian Bliss wins the A Event and Bernie Poloz the B Event.

Feb. 5, 1979: A sawmill in Whitefish called the Atikameg Construction Ltd. opens creating 24 jobs.

Feb. 5, 1984: Elmer Ford wins the A Event and Laurie Savill the B Event at the Senior Men’s District Playdowns held in High Prairie.

Feb. 5, 1986: South Peace News, citing unnamed sources, reports the Shybunia property beside the West Prairie River will be the new site of the Provincial Building.

Feb. 5, 1989: Pearl Calahasen, 36, wins a spirited PC nomination meeting in Kinuso.

Feb. 5, 1992: I.D. No. 17 agrees to sell the Wagner property at Enilda to the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre for $30,000. Eventually, the Eagle’s Nest Hall is built there.

Feb. 5, 1993: Aero Aviation ceases flights into High Prairie and Slave Lake without warning.

Feb. 5-6, 1994: Gunnar Odegaard organizes the first High Prairie Sled Dog Races.

Feb. 5, 1995: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce begins a letter campaign asking the Alberta government to complete Highway 750 paving.

Feb. 5, 1999: UGG decides to rebuild a grain facility in town to replace the elevator destroyed by fire in November.

Feb. 5, 2011: Inga Marquardt passes away at the age of 80 years. She was a member of United Farms Women and worked on the High Prairie history book.

Feb. 5, 2012: David Marx’s rink qualifies for the Alberta Master’s Men’s Provincial Curling Championships after going undefeated at Zones. Other members of the rink are third Bernie Poloz, second Brian Bliss and lead John Chapman.

Feb. 5, 2014: Sucker Creek singer/songwriter Nathan Cunningham is nominated for a Juno Award for Aboriginal Album of the Year.

Feb. 5, 2018: Willy and Kristie Gordon open Shady Orchard Winery east of High Prairie at their farm.

This Day in World History – February 1, 2024

1644 – First US livestock branding law passed, by Connecticut.

1783 – Sweden recognizes US independence.

1825 – Hannah Lord Montague of NY creates first detachable shirt collar.

1850 – Adding machine employing depressible keys patented.

1869 – World’s largest alluvial gold nugget founded: weighs 97.14 kg.

1870 – First motion picture shown to a theater audience at Philadelphia.

1879 – Joseph Swan demonstrates light bulb using carbon glow.

1900 – United States and the United Kingdom sign treaty for Panama Canal.

1901 – Loop-the-loop [roller coaster] patented by Ed Prescot.

1918 – First US pilot to down an enemy airplane, Stephen W. Thompson.

1918 – Separation of church and state begins in USSR.

1921 – Yankees purchase 20 acres in Bronx to build Yankee Stadium.

1922 – Reader’s Digest magazine is first published.

1924 – Royal Greenwich Observatory begins broadcast, Greenwich Time Signal.

1953 – “Peter Pan” by Walt Disney opens at Roxy Theater, NYC.

1958 – Gamel Abdel Nasser nominated 1st President of United Arab Republic.

1962 – Sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn all within 16 degrees.

1969 – US population reaches 200 million.

1972 – US airlines begin mandatory inspection of passengers & baggage.

1973 – Comic strip “Hagar The Horrible” by Dik Browne debuts.

1973 – Funeral for LC William Nolde, last US soldier killed in Vietnam War.

1974 – Mats Wermelin, Sweden, scores all points in 272-0 basketball win.

1974 – US Mariner 10 returns 1st close-up photos of Venus’ cloud structure.

1978 – Fred Newman makes 88 consecutive basketball free throws blindfolded.

1981 – Largest Jell-O made [9,246 gallons of watermelon-flavour].

1983 – Former Nazi Gestapo official Klaus Barbie brought to trial.

1989 – Kareem Abdul-Jabar becomes first NBA player to score 38,000 points.

1991 – A Michigan court bars Dr. Jack Kevorkian from assisting in suicides.

1997 – O.J. Simpson found liable in deaths of Ron Goldman, Nicole Simpson.

1997 – Three Swiss banks create $70 million Holocaust fund.

2013 – UK House of Commons votes in favour of same-sex marriage.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 5, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not be surprised if you find your mind going a thousand miles a minute today. Slowing down will likely elude you and you will have to find one means or another to express what is racing around in your head. The aspects today lend much to communication. Perhaps talking over your writing or ideas with someone whose insight you value will do the trick. Even doodling can give you a place to put your thoughts. Explore these activities today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Welcome to another great day. The energy from the day’s aspects is positive and encouraging when it comes to communication and interaction with others. Why not take advantage of this? Get together to visit with friends and family and enjoy yourself. Consider inviting people over for a game or dinner. Even a potluck can be a lot of fun. You work hard all the time, so play hard today!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might find yourself really interested in getting out and doing something today. And why not? It can not be too difficult to phone a few friends and arrange to get together in the evening. Or perhaps you can look in the events page in your local newspaper and see whether a meeting or lecture is taking place that you would like to attend. Is there a place you have been curious about and wanted to visit? If so, go there today and check it out. Make the best of your time!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Consider channeling your philosophical inspirations into some creative writing. You will certainly enjoy this type of activity. Even if you have not explored this before, there is no better day than today to give it a whirl. Why not start a journal if you have not done so already? This will give your ideas a place to incubate, and it can become a starting point for further reflection. Or you could try your hand at poetry and fiction instead.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might feel the need for some time to yourself today. And why not take it? Chances are you are surrounded by others most of the time, and when you do not take time to be alone with your thoughts and feelings, it can prove unhealthy for you. Taking care of your emotional well-being is critical, as you have a deeply sensitive nature. With continuous activity around you, there is no time to connect with this part of you. Make time today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you may want to go your own way regardless of what someone else wants. Your independence is very important to you. However, compromise might be necessary in order to avoid serious conflict. Consider splitting your day to allow for the wishes of those close to you and time for yourself. If you can not make others understand why you want to be alone, this might be the best solution.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today may well find you in the mood to head out on a venture or visit someone. When was the last time you took a day for something like this? Chances are it has been too long. Not only will you enjoy it but others will be thrilled to have some time with you as well. Whether you pack up the whole family or head out on your own, seize the opportunity to visit a new place or connect with people you have not seen in a while.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Serious thinking and communication will be enhanced today. These are strong qualities for you anyway, and with this added boost, you will need to have a place to express yourself. If you have started a journal, this can prove to be an excellent outlet. Talking with other people is another. If there are issues or worries that have been bothering you, consider getting together with those involved and airing what is on your mind. It is a perfect day to get things resolved.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might feel cornered into doing something you just do not want to do today. Perhaps you made a promise to handle a project, or someone close to you has decided that it is the day to tackle something specific. Either way, if you are uncomfortable following through, communicate that to this person. Your ability to express yourself and be understood is enhanced with this day’s energy. Rescheduling might be far better than any potential resentment.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might discover that someone close to you, a family member perhaps, could use a hand today. Chances are good, too, that he or she will not ask for help out of pride. Do not let that stop you, though. If you recognize a situation where you can be of assistance, go for it. Do not wait for an invitation or request. Simply take hold of the circumstances and do what you can. Your efforts will be appreciated and you will leave feeling terrific that you could make a difference.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – When was the last time you used a pen and paper? In this age of computers, the keyboard has all but replaced these wonderful tools. In the same way that walking provides much more than fresh air, the kinesthetic value of the rhythmic motion of writing with a pen is far more soothing and even healing than most realize. Moving your hand across the page can feel good and unlock places within you that are not accessed by typing. Try it today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today may bring a keen sense of empathy and understanding. With this, verbal communication is also more likely to be effective. Consider seizing this energy by making a point of talking through any problems or issues you have with those in your life. If they do not live with you, see about driving over to visit them or calling them up to work things out. If there is not anything pressing, see about expressing your affection for those closest to you by telling them straight out what they mean to you.