Today in High Prairie: February 6, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – February 6, 2022

Attend the church of your choice!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 6, 2022

1611 – Chongzhen – Last Ming Emperor of China

1895 – Babe Ruth, Baseball Legend

1911 – Ronald Reagan, 40th US President

1912 – Eva Braun, Adolf Hitler’s wife

1914 – Thurl Ravenscroft, Tony the Tiger’s voice

1917 – Zsa Zsa Gabor, Hungarian actress

1922 – Patrick Macnee, Magnum, P.I. actor

1931 – Rip Torn, American actor, comedian

1939 – Mike Farrell, M*A*S*H actor

1940 – Tom Brokaw, American NBC news anchor

1944 – Michael Tucker, LA Law actor

1956 – Jon Walmsley, The Waltons actor – Jason

1957 – Jerry Marotta, Orleans rocker

1964 – Gordon Downie, The Tragically Hip singer

1969 – April Lerman, Charles in Charge actress

1980 – Kim Poirier, Canadian actress

This Day in Local History – February 6, 2022

Feb. 6, 1915: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad cuts off practically all trade as other railway companies contemplate construction.

Feb. 6, 1963: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 8-4.

Feb. 6, 1971: The Faust junior girls win the Lesser Slave Basketball League Tournament in Slave Lake by defeating Slave Lake 16-12 and Kinuso 19-11. Lucille McKenzie scores 10 points in the win over Kinuso in the final.

Feb. 6, 1971: The Faust junior boys win the Lesser Slave Basketball League Tournament in Slave Lake by defeating Slave Lake 25-16 in the final. Henry Budskin scores 13 points to lead Faust.

Feb. 6, 1971: The Kinuso senior boys win the Lesser Slave Basketball League Tournament in Slave Lake by defeating Slave Lake 59-21 in the final. The Kinuso senior girls lose the final to Slave Lake.

Feb. 6, 1976: The Alberta government launches the fine option program allowing criminal to work off their crimes instead of paying fines. The system allows criminals to pay their debt to society instead of going to jail.

Feb. 6, 1977: The first place High Prairie Regals defeat the visiting Falher Pirates 6-3.

Feb. 6, 1982: “Mr. Stampede” Edmo Peyre is honoured at an appreciation supper.

Feb. 6, 1982: Pat Brennan scores six goals and Doug Jaeger adds four others as the Manning Comets blast the hometown High Prairie Regals 13-5.

Feb. 6, 1988: High Prairie Taekwondo club members win 15 medals at the Alberta Taekwondo Association championships in Edmonton.

Feb. 6, 1991: Alberta’s ombudsman begins investigating a complaint by a group of AVC students into unfair treatment by being denied a living allowance while at school.

Feb. 6, 1991: HPSD trustee William Marx says at an I.D. meeting a final decision to close Carole Bannister School in Faust will not be made until March.

Feb. 6, 1992: Kevin Clemens scores his 50th goal of the season as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 6-5 in overtime. Clemens’ 51st is the game winner.

Feb. 6, 1993: A High Prairie couple phones police about a UFO sighting.

Feb. 6, 1993: Ivan Cunningham and Vern Walker each score two goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Spirit River Rangers 9-6.

Feb. 6, 1994: The High Prairie Sled Dog Races are held for the first time as racers from all over Western Canada compete for $6,000 in prizes.

Feb. 6, 1994: High Prairie figure skaters Lisa Vandermeulen and Lance Halldorson each win medals at the Northwest Alberta Winter Games in Fairview. Vandermeulen wins in juvenile ladies and Halldorson in juvenile men’s.

Feb. 6, 2002: South Peace News reports the Sucker Creek Band will hold a vote in the next four to six weeks to decide whether they want to operate a casino on the reserve.

Feb. 6, 2003: The visiting Lakeland Eagles defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-4 to sweep a late season home and home series. Junior Anderson scores two goals in the win.

Feb. 6, 2004: Thieves rob the Enilda Handi-Crafter Boutique of two willow chairs, a willow loveseat, a willow coffee table, two quilts, an afghan and three jackets.

Feb. 6, 2007: High Prairie Minor Hockey Product Travis Cunningham, playing for the Horse Lake Thunder, reaches the 1,000 point milestone in a home game against the Grande Prairie Athletics.

Feb. 6, 2009: The High Prairie Legion donates $10,000 to the High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation for the CT Scan.

Feb. 6, 2010: Trevor Morgan passes away at the age of 83 years. Morgan moved to High Prairie in 1981 and farmed with Alvin Billings and Bill Morgan.

Feb. 6, 2010: The High Prairie Regals lose 7-5 at Falher and are eliminated from NPHL playoff contention. They end the season with a 10-14-0-0 record, two points behind Fairview and fifth in the NPHL’s East Division.

Feb. 6, 2011: Falher’s Louise Owens wins the High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel after defeating Brenda Anderson 7-6 in an extra end in the A Event final. Lisa Zabolotniuk wins the B Event and Maureen Butterfield the C Event.

Feb. 6, 2013: Archbishop Arthe Guimond dies at the age of 81 years. He was first ordained in 1957 and served the Grouard-McLennan Archdiocese for many years.

Feb. 6, 2016: Colin Griffiths’ Grande Prairie rink and David Marx’s High Prairie rink win berths in provincials after the Peace Zone Masters Curling Tournament concludes in High Prairie.

Feb. 6, 2018: The visiting High Prairie Regals take a 3-2 lead in the East Division Semi-Final after an 8-7 win over the Grimshaw Huskies.

Feb. 6, 2019: Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman announces capital money has been set aside to open a renal dialysis unit at the High Prairie Health Complex. Hoffman also releases plans to open an obstetrics program.

Feb. 6, 2019: Long-time area farmer Robert [Mike] Stewart passes away at the age of 75 years.

This Day in World History – February 6, 2022

1778 – Britain declares war on France.

1778 – France recognizes USA, signs Treaty of Alliance in Paris.

1819 – Stamford Raffles founds Singapore as a British trading port.

1882 – Knights of Columbus forms in New Haven, Connecticut.

1891 – First great train robbery by Dalton Gang occurs.

1918 – Great Britain grants women 30 & over the right to vote.

1932 – First Olympic dog sled race at Lake Placid, New York [demo sport].

1933 – -90 F in Oymyakon, USSR [Asian record].

1933 – Highest recorded sea wave [not tsunami], 34 m, in Pacific.

1935 – Monopoly board game goes on sale for first time.

1948 – First radio-controlled airplane flown.

1952 – Queen Elizabeth II succeeds King George VI to British throne.

1964 – France & Great-Britain sign accord over building Channel tunnel.

1971 – First time a golf ball is hit on moon by Alan Shepard.

1973 – Bernice Fekete skips curling rink to second straight 8-ender in Edmonton.

1974 – Dutch speed limit set at 100 km/hr due to oil crisis.

1977 – Alain Prieur jumps his motorcycle 65 metres over 16 buses, near Paris.

1981 – Remaining Beatles record a tribute to John Lennon.

1990 – Brett Hull becomes first son of NHL 50-goal scorer to score 50 goals.

1997 – Diane Blood, 32, wins right to use her dead husband’s sperm.

2005 – Tony Blair, longest-serving Labour PM, marks 2,838 days in office.

2012 – Queen Elizabeth II marks the 60th anniversary of becoming monarch.

2014 – Jay Leno ends his time on “The Tonight Show”.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 6, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not fall into the “poor me” trap today. When things repeatedly do not go the way you want, or bad things happen to you, it can be very easy to fall into a victim mentality. Yet while we can not always control what happens around and to us, we always have the choice as to how we are going to handle it. Grieving can be a critical element to healing, but there is a fine line. Choose to keep going and insist on being better to yourself.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Try to make sure you get some quality time to yourself today. Your nature is one that thrives on intense thought, creativity, sexuality, and emotion. Without adequate time alone in a space that is comfortable for you, you may begin to feel worn out. Such things as irritability or withdrawal can be strong indicators it is high time you were alone with yourself. Make some plans for this today.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today may be a good day for you to spend some time creating. While you may love sports, you also have an innate artistic streak. The joy of creating something is immeasurable, and the process of producing a finished product can be very enjoyable and therapeutic. Crafts, baking, building, and gardening are all activities conducive to this. Take time to express yourself through your favourite hobbies today.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Make some plans to write a letter, send a greeting card, or put together a package for someone far away today. This can be a lot of fun to do, especially if the person on the receiving end is not expecting anything from you. Pictures, crafts, cookies, candies, or books can make a wonderful package to send to someone special. Even a simple greeting card can really brighten someone’d day. Have some fun!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It is a good day for you to put some of those creative ideas to work. Pull out your favourite craft supplies and have some fun exploring colour and design. If you have children, consider including them in the activities. It may amaze you to listen to the incredible ideas and innovative thoughts your own kids have you have never thought of. If you do not have an “idea box” where old bottles, nuts and bolts, odd buttons, ribbons, and scraps of material can collect for times like this, start one today!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Put some music on to get yourself going today, especially if you feel a little lonely. Music often has as strong an effect as conversation. This is because it provides an avenue for you to communicate with a deeper part of yourself. Your sensitive nature can find comfort and hope through harmonies and rhythms like nothing else. Pull out your favourites and listen, sing along, or even dance. Enjoy your day to the fullest!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It is a good day to pull out that shopping list. Your ability to be thrifty and efficient will be strengthened at this time, so why not take advantage of it? Take a few minutes to look through recent flyers or gather coupons before heading out. And if you find yourself feeling tempted to spend your savings on something lavish, get back to your list! Keep your budget in the forefront of your mind and head straight to the checkout when you are done.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Chances are good you will be keeping yourself busy today, Scorpio. The energetic aspects that are occurring can really have you raring to take on chores that need to be done. Can you think of anything you would rather do? Well, OK, but once you have finished these things, there should be plenty of time to do something recreational, too. Make the most of this great day to get into both work and play.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Why not take some much deserved rest and relaxation today? After all, even you need to jump out of the rat race once in a while. If there are some things you really need to care of, you can still make plans for leisure or recreation afterward. Spoil yourself with an afternoon nap or ordering out for dinner. Take a leisurely walk or a long bath. Take care of yourself by resting as well as accomplishing.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might get an unexpected visit today. And it is quite likely it will be someone who really needs some comfort and support. Whether you have a huge list of things you want to get done or you were planning on just taking it easy, do not turn your friend away. Chores and hobbies will wait patiently for you, but lending care and support to someone in need often will not. Open your door and your heart if the situation arises.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might want to talk over any plans you have or would like to make with those you live with. If you live alone, there is not much chance your plans will affect anyone, but for those of you cohabiting with others, take time to extend this courtesy. It might be that someone else in the house had some intentions that you were not aware of, or there may be someone in need of something from you. Talk things over and everything will work out just fine.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If something is bothering you today, consider talking with your mother or an older person you feel comfortable with. No matter where we are in life, there remains a part of us that draws support and nurturing from someone with more experience. Draw some strength from this valuable resource by visiting or calling. Remember to express your gratitude for this supportive relationship.