Today in High Prairie: February 6, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – February 6, 2023

10 a.m. – Community Connection Presentation at Nampa FCSS Office.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 6, 2023

1611 – Chongzhen – Last Ming Emperor of China

1895 – Babe Ruth, Baseball Legend

1911 – Ronald Reagan, 40th US President

1912 – Eva Braun, Adolf Hitler’s wife

1914 – Thurl Ravenscroft, Tony the Tiger’s voice

1917 – Zsa Zsa Gabor, Hungarian actress

1922 – Patrick Macnee, Magnum, P.I. actor

1931 – Rip Torn, American actor, comedian

1939 – Mike Farrell, M*A*S*H actor

1940 – Tom Brokaw, American NBC news anchor

1944 – Michael Tucker, LA Law actor

1956 – Jon Walmsley, The Waltons actor – Jason

1957 – Jerry Marotta, Orleans rocker

1964 – Gordon Downie, The Tragically Hip singer

1969 – April Lerman, Charles in Charge actress

1980 – Kim Poirier, Canadian actress

This Day in Local History – February 6, 2023

Feb. 6, 1971: The Faust junior girls win the Lesser Slave Basketball League Tournament in Slave Lake by defeating Slave Lake 16-12 and Kinuso 19-11. Lucille McKenzie scores 10 points in the win over Kinuso in the final.

Feb. 6, 1971: The Faust junior boys win the Lesser Slave Basketball League Tournament in Slave Lake by defeating Slave Lake 25-16 in the final. Henry Budskin scores 13 points to lead Faust.

Feb. 6, 1971: The Kinuso senior boys win the Lesser Slave Basketball League Tournament in Slave Lake by defeating Slave Lake 59-21 in the final. The Kinuso senior girls lose the final to Slave Lake.

Feb. 6, 1976: The Alberta government launches the fine option program allowing criminal to work off their crimes instead of paying fines. The system allows criminals to pay their debt to society instead of going to jail.

Feb. 6, 1982: “Mr. Stampede” Edmo Peyre is honoured at an appreciation supper.

Feb. 6, 1988: High Prairie Taekwondo club members win 15 medals at the Alberta Taekwondo Association championships in Edmonton.

Feb. 6, 1991: Alberta’s ombudsman begins investigating a complaint by a group of AVC students into unfair treatment by being denied a living allowance while at school.

Feb. 6, 1991: HPSD trustee William Marx says at an I.D. meeting a final decision to close Carole Bannister School in Faust will not be made until March.

Feb. 6, 1992: Kevin Clemens scores his 50th goal of the season as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 6-5 in overtime. Clemens’ 51st is the game winner.

Feb. 6, 1993: A High Prairie couple phones police about a UFO sighting.

Feb. 6, 1994: The High Prairie Sled Dog Races are held for the first time as racers from all over Western Canada compete for $6,000 in prizes.

Feb. 6, 2002: South Peace News reports the Sucker Creek Band will hold a vote in the next four to six weeks to decide whether they want to operate a casino on the reserve.

Feb. 6, 2004: Thieves rob the Enilda Handi-Crafter Boutique of two willow chairs, a willow loveseat, a willow coffee table, two quilts, an afghan and three jackets.

Feb. 6, 2007: High Prairie Minor Hockey Product Travis Cunningham, playing for the Horse Lake Thunder, reaches the 1,000 point milestone in a home game against the Grande Prairie Athletics.

Feb. 6, 2009: The High Prairie Legion donates $10,000 to the High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation for the CT Scan.

Feb. 6, 2013: Archbishop Arthe Guimond dies at the age of 81 years. He was first ordained in 1957 and served the Grouard-McLennan Archdiocese for many years.

Feb. 6, 2016: Colin Griffiths’ Grande Prairie rink and David Marx’s High Prairie rink win berths in provincials after the Peace Zone Masters Curling Tournament concludes in High Prairie.

Feb. 6, 2018: The visiting High Prairie Regals take a 3-2 lead in the East Division Semi-Final after an 8-7 win over the Grimshaw Huskies.

Feb. 6, 2019: Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman announces capital money has been set aside to open a renal dialysis unit at the High Prairie Health Complex. Hoffman also releases plans to open an obstetrics program.

Feb. 6, 2019: Long-time area farmer Robert [Mike] Stewart passes away at the age of 75 years.

This Day in World History – February 6, 2023

1778 – Britain declares war on France.

1778 – France recognizes USA, signs Treaty of Alliance in Paris.

1819 – Stamford Raffles founds Singapore as a British trading port.

1882 – Knights of Columbus forms in New Haven, Connecticut.

1891 – First great train robbery by Dalton Gang occurs.

1918 – Great Britain grants women 30 & over the right to vote.

1932 – First Olympic dog sled race at Lake Placid, New York [demo sport].

1933 – -90 F in Oymyakon, USSR [Asian record].

1933 – Highest recorded sea wave [not tsunami], 34 m, in Pacific.

1935 – Monopoly board game goes on sale for first time.

1948 – First radio-controlled airplane flown.

1952 – Queen Elizabeth II succeeds King George VI to British throne.

1964 – France & Great-Britain sign accord over building Channel tunnel.

1971 – First time a golf ball is hit on moon by Alan Shepard.

1973 – Bernice Fekete skips curling rink to second straight 8-ender in Edmonton.

1974 – Dutch speed limit set at 100 km/hr due to oil crisis.

1977 – Alain Prieur jumps his motorcycle 65 metres over 16 buses, near Paris.

1981 – Remaining Beatles record a tribute to John Lennon.

1990 – Brett Hull becomes first son of NHL 50-goal scorer to score 50 goals.

1997 – Diane Blood, 32, wins right to use her dead husband’s sperm.

2005 – Tony Blair, longest-serving Labour PM, marks 2,838 days in office.

2012 – Queen Elizabeth II marks the 60th anniversary of becoming monarch.

2014 – Jay Leno ends his time on “The Tonight Show”.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 6, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you could put a lot of energy into mundane chores and tasks, as you will not want them hanging over your head and interfering with your evening plans. As a result, you might feel very stressed and your temper could be a bit short. Try to control it and avoid taking your frustrations out on others. Remember, you will have to face these people again.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might be planning or leaving on a much-needed vacation now, and feeling very excited about it. Plans should go smoothly, so you are apt to get everything together with few glitches. Friends in distant places might ask you to visit or be planning visits of their own. The focus today is on expansion of your physical and mental horizons. Go for it, have fun, and take notes.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Ambitious plans for your future could necessitate your giving a lot of attention to practical matters, such as finances. This could be a drag, but if you are serious about your ideas, it needs to be done. A friend, probably a man, could pitch in and help you make sense of everything. Do not try to get it all done today. Your mind could get overloaded, which might discourage you. Take it slowly.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The coming days promise a busy social time. You might host a party at your home. You may feel terribly rushed and wonder if you will be able to get everything done. Do not worry. It will all come out all right. Friends or family members could prove invaluable in lending assistance. At some point, you might attend or take part in a sports event.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your energy level should be high today, so you are going to feel restless and spend most of your time out and about. There might be some chores you need to get done at home, but family members should help and you are apt to finish them all quickly. Paperwork might need to be completed, which could be the slowest of all your tasks. Do not get frustrated. Handle it and then have fun this evening.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may be looking forward to an evening with close friends, probably including a romantic partner. Occasions such as sporting events, movies, or concerts could be on your agenda. Activities involving children are also possible. Do not be surprised if you are inclined to sit quietly and let others do the talking. You might have a lot on your mind and need to let it stew for a while.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Members of your household may feel a bit restless today, and therefore might spend most of their time out and about. You might take advantage of everyone’s absence to catch up on work you need to do alone. This is going to be a busy day with lots of outside contact. Visitors might drop by and the phone could ring constantly. Do not be surprised if you do not get much done.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your neighbourhood is likely buzzing with activity today. New neighbours could move in, improvements could be made, and new businesses could open their doors. Expect a lot of visitors and calls. A man with a child could play a big role in these events. At some point you might decide to walk down the street and check out what is happening. What you hear from others may not be accurate.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The promise of possible financial advancement could cause you to plunge into a lot of paperwork today. This could be related to a job, or it might involve a personal project you have been working on. You might get so caught up in what you are doing you lose your ability to focus and get too frazzled to finish. Remember to pace yourself and take breaks when you feel the need.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your physical energy is likely to be very high today, and you might want to spend most of your time out and about, probably in the company of others. You may attend a concert this evening or some other kind of entertainment that you really enjoy. There might be a slight delay in getting there, but do not panic. You should arrive eventually.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a good day to spend some time alone. You may have projects you want to finish, and you have the energy to get a lot done. You could feel restless, but socializing might not be a good idea. Tempers may be short and frustrations high among those in your social circle. Quarrels might break out. Get out on your own, then work on whatever you want. This way you will enjoy your day.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Discussions in a group you are affiliated with could get heated as disagreements escalate. A goal you have been working toward might finally near fulfillment, and tempers are short. You may avoid arguments, but the situation could still make you uncomfortable. You might decide to leave early and go for a workout or walk. This is a good idea. You will want to work off the frustration.