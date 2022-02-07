Today in High Prairie: February 7, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – February 7, 2022

3:30-5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Program – outdoor activity.

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – You can sit in on the Pioneer Threshermans Association meeting at Triangle Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 7, 2022

1812 – Charles Dickens, Oliver Twist author

1914 – Gardner Colton, First to use nitrous oxide

1920 – Oscar Brand, Canadian folk vocalist

1934 – King Curtis, American bandleader

1960 – Steve Bronski, Bronski Beat singer

1962 – Garth Brooks, American country singer

1962 – David Bryan, Bon Jovi keyboardist

1966 – Chris Rock, Everybody Hates Chris actor

1974 – Steve Nash, Canadian NBA guard

1978 – Ashton Kutcher, Three and a Half Men Actor

1990 – Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

This Day in Local History – February 7, 2022

Feb. 7, 1914: The Grouard Dominion Land Office says interest in land is at its highest peak ever.

Feb. 7, 1914: The Grouard News criticizes Mayor A.C. LaRiviere for not attending meetings so crucial to the town.

Feb. 7, 1914: The Grouard News reports town council hires engineer R.B. Jones to survey the proposed railway line to Grouard from Sucker Creek. The engineer hires a party of 12 men to help with the work, which starts three days later.

Feb. 7, 1963: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and decides to lobby for a road to the Snipe Lake district which would open up a large tract of farmland.

Feb. 7, 1969: Margaret Budskin scores 10 points to lead the visiting Faust School junior girls to a 22-21 win at Kinuso.

Feb. 7, 1969: Larry Lalonde scores 15 points to lead the visiting Faust School junior boys to a 49-35 win at Kinuso.

Feb. 7, 1973: South Peace News’ press breaks but Northland Press in Slave Lake prints the paper, on time.

Feb. 7, 1973: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers defeat Spirit River, Manning and Peace River to win the Peace River Nomads basketball tournament.

Feb. 7, 1975: Henry Tomkins, of Joussard, wins the Lesser Slave Lake NDP nomination at a meeting in Joussard. About 50 people attend.

Feb. 7, 1975: High Prairie RCMP arrest three men in connection with break-ins at High Prairie Speedway Car Wash, Vanderaegen Stores and General Service Garage.

Feb. 7, 1981: Jim McLean scores the eventual game winner as the High Prairie Regals end a four-game losing streak defeating Fairview 5-4.

Feb. 7, 1982: Dale Campbell’s rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel.

Feb. 7, 1984: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 10-9 and clinch first place in the NPHL standings.

Feb. 7, 1985: The parents of High Prairie’s Jim McLean, James Lester McLean, 69, and wife Anne, 65, are murdered by two youths in Valleyview.

Feb. 7, 1985: The High Prairie Regals score four goals in the first six minutes and go on to defeat the Falher Pirates 8-5.

Feb. 7, 1989: The hometown Falher Pirates score four unanswered goals in the first period and go on to defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-4.

Feb. 7, 1997: Linda Cox celebrates the grand opening of Subway.

Feb. 7, 1997: The M.D. of Big Lakes slaps the Town of High Prairie with a court injunction after the Town threatens to discontinue emergency fire protection to M.D. residents.

Feb. 7, 2000: Athabasca MP David Chatters is named deputy party whip by Reform party leader Preston Manning.

Feb. 7, 2002: High Prairie Regals’ forward Curtis Carifelle dies of a self-inflicted wound at the age of 19 years.

Feb. 7, 2004: Joussard M.D. Councillor Veronica Andruchiw and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen cut the fire hose to officially open the Joussard Municipal Services Centre.

Feb. 7, 2009: Davis Baroldi scores three goals to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 7-2 win over visiting Peace River. The Regals end the season in second place in the East Division with a 10-15-1-0 record, four points behind Falher.

Feb. 7, 2010: The week concludes with High Prairie RCMP and the local enhanced policing unit laying four drug-related charges after search warrants are executed.

Feb. 7, 2013: Sucker Creek’s Terry Calliou receives Parks Canada’s CEO Awards of Excellence award at Jasper. The award recognized Calliou’s efforts in erecting the Jasper Haida Totem Pole in the park.

Feb. 7, 2014: Author Larry Loyie attends a meet the author session at the High Prairie Municipal Library to promote the release of his new book, The Moon Speaks Cree.

Feb. 7, 2016: Cancer claims the life of former High Prairie town councillor Quenten Emter. He was a long-time employee of ATCO Electric.

Feb. 7, 2018: The annual dog show at Pleasantview Lodge attracts 20 dogs and a lot of smiles from residents.

Feb. 7, 2018: Marie Christine Savill passes away at the age of 77 years. She worked in various service organizations, and was a tireless volunteer in many capacities.

Feb. 7, 2019: Dallas Brochu scores twice as the visiting Falher Pirates defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-2 to take a 2-0 lead in their NPHL East Division Semi-Final.

Feb. 7, 2019: Long-time Faust resident Edwin Klemens Hedrich passes away at the age of 70 years.

This Day in World History – February 7, 2022

1238 – The Mongols burn the Russian city of Vladimir.

1301 – Edward II becomes first [English] Prince of Wales.

1812 – 8.2 earthquake shakes New Madrid, Missouri.

1856 – Tasmanian Parliament passes legislation [secret ballot elections].

1877 – First Guernsey Cattle Club organizes.

1904 – Baltimore catches fire; 1,500 buildings destroyed in 80 blocks.

1915 – First wireless message sent from a moving train to a station received.

1936 – Felix the Cat, animated film released.

1940 – Walt Disney’s second feature length movie, “Pinocchio”, premieres.

1943 – Shoe rationing begins in US [may purchase up to 3 more pairs].

1949 – Joe DiMaggio becomes 1st $100,000 a year baseball player.

1961 – Jane Fonda made her acting debut in “A String of Beads”.

1962 – US President JFK begins blockade of Cuba.

1964 – Baskin-Robbins introduces Beatle Nut ice cream.

1965 – US begins regular bombing of North Vietnam.

1969 – Diane Crump becomes the first female jockey at major US racetrack.

1976 – Darryl Sittler, Toronto, sets NHL record with 10 points in a game.

1976 – World’s largest telescope [600 cm] begins operation in USSR.

1984 – David, 12, born without immunity system, touches mother for the first time.

1985 – “New York, New York” becomes the official anthem of New York City.

1986 – Haiti’s President-for-Life Jean-Claude Duvalier flees to France.

1995 – “The Woman in Me” 2nd studio album by Shania Twain is released.

2005 – Britain’s Ellen MacArthur becomes fastest to sail solo around world.

2018 – Report: all citrus fruit is traced to the SE foothills of Himalayas.

