Today in High Prairie: February 7, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 7, 2023

10-11:30 a.m. – Drop-in Morning Coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

10-11 a.m. Seniors’ Coffee Morning at Farmer’s Restaurant in Nampa.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 7, 2023

1812 – Charles Dickens, Oliver Twist author

1914 – Gardner Colton, First to use nitrous oxide

1920 – Oscar Brand, Canadian folk vocalist

1934 – King Curtis, American bandleader

1960 – Steve Bronski, Bronski Beat singer

1962 – Garth Brooks, American country singer

1962 – David Bryan, Bon Jovi keyboardist

1966 – Chris Rock, Everybody Hates Chris actor

1974 – Steve Nash, Canadian NBA guard

1978 – Ashton Kutcher, Three and a Half Men Actor

1990 – Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

This Day in Local History – February 7, 2023

Feb. 7, 1914: The Grouard Dominion Land Office says interest in land is at its highest peak ever.

Feb. 7, 1914: The Grouard News criticizes Mayor A.C. LaRiviere for not attending meetings crucial to the town.

Feb. 7, 1914: The Grouard News reports town council hires engineer R.B. Jones to survey the proposed railway line to Grouard from Sucker Creek. The engineer hires a party of 12 men to help with the work, which starts three days later.

Feb. 7, 1963: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and decides to lobby for a road to the Snipe Lake district which would open up a large tract of farmland.

Feb. 7, 1973: South Peace News’ press breaks but Northland Press in Slave Lake prints the paper, on time.

Feb. 7, 1973: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers defeat Spirit River, Manning and Peace River to win the Peace River Nomads basketball tournament.

Feb. 7, 1975: Henry Tomkins, of Joussard, wins the Lesser Slave Lake NDP nomination at a meeting in Joussard. About 50 people attend.

Feb. 7, 1975: High Prairie RCMP arrest three men in connection with break-ins at High Prairie Speedway Car Wash, Vanderaegen Stores and General Service Garage.

Feb. 7, 1984: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 10-9 and clinch first place in the NPHL standings.

Feb. 7, 1985: The parents of High Prairie’s Jim McLean, James Lester McLean, 69, and wife Anne, 65, are murdered by two youths in Valleyview.

Feb. 7, 1997: Linda Cox celebrates the grand opening of Subway.

Feb. 7, 1997: The M.D. of Big Lakes slaps the Town of High Prairie with a court injunction after the Town threatens to discontinue emergency fire protection to M.D. residents.

Feb. 7, 2004: Joussard M.D. Councillor Veronica Andruchiw and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen cut the fire hose to officially open the Joussard Municipal Services Centre.

Feb. 7, 2013: Sucker Creek’s Terry Calliou receives Parks Canada’s CEO Awards of Excellence award at Jasper. The award recognized Calliou’s efforts in erecting the Jasper Haida Totem Pole in the park.

Feb. 7, 2014: Author Larry Loyie attends a meet the author session at the High Prairie Municipal Library to promote the release of his new book, The Moon Speaks Cree.

Feb. 7, 2016: Cancer claims the life of former High Prairie town councillor Quenten Emter. He was a long-time employee of ATCO Electric.

Feb. 7, 2018: Marie Christine Savill passes away at the age of 77 years. She worked in various service organizations, and was a tireless volunteer in many capacities.

Feb. 7, 2019: Dallas Brochu scores twice as the visiting Falher Pirates defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-2 to take a 2-0 lead in their NPHL East Division Semi-Final.

This Day in World History – February 7, 2023

1238 – The Mongols burn the Russian city of Vladimir.

1301 – Edward II becomes first [English] Prince of Wales.

1812 – 8.2 earthquake shakes New Madrid, Missouri.

1856 – Tasmanian Parliament passes legislation [secret ballot elections].

1877 – First Guernsey Cattle Club organizes.

1904 – Baltimore catches fire; 1,500 buildings destroyed in 80 blocks.

1915 – First wireless message sent from a moving train to a station received.

1936 – Felix the Cat, animated film released.

1940 – Walt Disney’s second feature length movie, “Pinocchio”, premieres.

1943 – Shoe rationing begins in US [may purchase up to 3 more pairs].

1949 – Joe DiMaggio becomes 1st $100,000 a year baseball player.

1961 – Jane Fonda made her acting debut in “A String of Beads”.

1962 – US President JFK begins blockade of Cuba.

1964 – Baskin-Robbins introduces Beatle Nut ice cream.

1965 – US begins regular bombing of North Vietnam.

1969 – Diane Crump becomes the first female jockey at major US racetrack.

1976 – Darryl Sittler, Toronto, sets NHL record with 10 points in a game.

1976 – World’s largest telescope [600 cm] begins operation in USSR.

1984 – David, 12, born without immunity system, touches mother for the first time.

1985 – “New York, New York” becomes the official anthem of New York City.

1986 – Haiti’s President-for-Life Jean-Claude Duvalier flees to France.

1995 – “The Woman in Me” 2nd studio album by Shania Twain is released.

2005 – Britain’s Ellen MacArthur becomes fastest to sail solo around world.

2018 – Report: all citrus fruit is traced to the SE foothills of Himalayas.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 7, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be courting your lover today. Whether you are in a relationship or starting one, you are in the mood to seduce your partner with a touch of sophistication. It is time to add to your natural charm – a seductive new scent, attractive outfit, or new haircut. Sometimes changing your appearance makes deeper personality changes than you expect.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You will get the most satisfaction today through your activities with others. So you should take the initiative and propose something you and your friends could do together. Be creative and think of something unusual, perhaps an outdoor activity like horseback riding, hiking, or an outing to an amusement park. Your friends will appreciate the thought you put into it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you will be like a good-luck charm to your family and friends. It is up to you to motivate people to get going and have fun together. Show them your enthusiasm for life. Anyone would be extremely lucky to cross your path today. Your world is full of joy, creativity, and laughter. You are a real inspiration to the people around you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you can not feed your artistic tendencies in the work you do, today is a good day to create a better balance and make your days more satisfying. Art is not just for artists. All you have to do is take the initiative to create something and you will see just how good it feels. Have you ever thought about writing a children’s book? This is one idea, considering the planetary aspects.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Regardless of your gender, why not show a bit more virility in your relationships and actions? If you are dominated by your emotions, the day could be extremely trying for you. Protect yourself from your anxieties by talking things over with a friend or someone else close to you. This will help take some of the pressure off – that is, if that person knows how to be discreet.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you may feel a lot more energetic after a tiring past few days. When you are feeling good, everything is fine. You are feeling motivated again to get down and tackle the work that is waiting for you. If you have time to make some calls, do not be afraid to look for new prospects, because today promises some very beneficial partnerships in your professional or even spiritual life.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It may be difficult to get people to listen to you at the moment. The people around you may even be annoyed at hearing all of your new ideas. The stars are pushing you to change your tactics before you alienate everyone. You will not get anywhere unless you are cleverer about getting your ideas across. Be subtle and you will have more success.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may not have been taking very good care of yourself lately. The planetary aspects are encouraging you to be a little more disciplined in your lifestyle. Do not overwork, do not drink too much coffee, and try to eat lighter meals. Anything you do for yourself today could have very quick, healthy effects. Think about this as you go for a run at lunchtime or go to bed early tonight.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – What would happen if you decided to take care of yourself today? This is what the planets are trying to tell you. You need to relax, to let yourself be taken care of, and close your eyes and dream. Leave the daily tasks behind. You need peace and quiet. Lie down and release all your worries. You do not need to act and you do not need to react. Just relax.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is an intense phase of interior modification, both physically and psychologically. Do not hesitate to padlock your refrigerator and avoid your favourite stores. You need to exert a bit more self-control as far as eating or spending is concerned if you want to get back into shape physically and mentally. Have you been overdoing it a little lately? Perhaps you regret it now.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The period you are in now is about getting ahead. If you have been dissatisfied with some aspect of your career over the last few months, do not wait any longer to do something about it. Things are not going to get better all by themselves. You need to remold your reality to fit your goals and aspirations. This would be a perfect day to ask for a raise if you feel you deserve one.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – What meticulousness! You may feel a sudden, urgent need to take a close look at your financial situation, wardrobe, cupboards, or car. List the things you need to do in order to fix them over the next few days. You are going to spend your day taking inventory in your life. Why not? It is important to get a really good look at the reality of things occasionally.