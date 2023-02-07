Today in High Prairie: February 8, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 8, 2023

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in council chambers.

10 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. – Seniors Bowling at Smoky River Lanes in Girouxville (FCSS Sponsor).

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 8, 2023

1819 – John Ruskin, Writer, critic

1828 – Jules Verne, “Father of Science Fiction”

1834 – Dmitri Mendeleev, Devised periodic table

1882 – Thomas Selfridge, First to die in 1 plane crash

1894 – Billy Bishop, Canadian WW1 flying ace

1906 – Chester F. Carlson, Inventor of photocopying

1918 – Fred Blassie, American pro wrestler

1921 – Lana Turner, Falcon Crest actress

1922 – Jack Lemmon, Missing actor

1931 – James Dean, Giant actor

1932 – John Williams, Composer of Jaws, Star Wars

1941 – Nick Nolte, Thin Red Line actor

1948 – Dan Seals, American country singer

1955 – Jim Neidhart, Canadian pro wrestler

1958 – Sherri Martel, American pro wrestler

1968 – Gary Coleman, Diff’rent Strokes actor

This Day in Local History – February 8, 2023

Feb. 8, 1913: Oliver and Sidney Travers announce their Grouard sawmill is expected to produce 250,000 board feet of lumber this year.

Feb. 8-10, 1972: A High Prairie women’s rink comprised of skip Frances Rose, third Ruth Gould, second Thelma Daley, and lead Ivy Smyth competes at the Alberta Championships in Jasper.

Feb. 8, 1976: Dale Campbell’s rink wins the A Event at the School Boy’s Playdowns in Beaverlodge and the right to represent the Peace Curling Association in provincial play at Fort Saskatchewan Feb. 20-22.

Feb. 8, 1981: Snow Drag ‘81 in High Prairie is a huge success. Trevor Barnes wins in Stock G and Modified Stock C.

Feb. 8, 1985: Joussard Area Development Association meets and proposes a monument for Grant Notley, who died in a plane crash south of the community Oct. 19, 1984.

Feb. 8, 1986: Falher holds opening ceremonies for the new Falher Memorial Arena.

Feb. 8, 2004: High Prairie Regals coach Arlen Quartly is chosen Coach-of-the-Year by the NPHL teams in league voting.

Feb. 8, 2005: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen presents a $125,00 CFEP grant for the High Prairie Regional Aquatics Centre.

Feb. 8, 2009: Bernie Poloz’s rink qualifies for the Alberta Master’s Curling Provincials in High River after winning the A Event in Spirit River.

Feb. 8, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of Reta Clark, 90. She taught school and was Anglican W.A. president.

Feb. 8, 2012: High Prairie town council approves development permits for AGS Mechanical Contractors Ltd. and a new gym, later to be opened under the name of Peak Fitness.

Feb. 8, 2014: The Town of High Prairie honours former High Prairie Regals stars Rod Berg and Jim McLean with signs called Rod Berg Drive and Jimmy McLean Way.

Feb. 8, 2014: The visiting Manning Comets defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-2, thus sending the Regals to their worst season ever with a 1-22-1 record. The Regals still qualify for the playoffs and will face the Comets.

Feb. 8, 2017: Big Lakes County awards a $1.3 million tender to Alberco Construction Inc. of St. Albert to build a new water reservoir and pumping station at Kinuso.

Feb. 8, 2017: Big Lakes County refuses to pass first reading to a proposed cemetery policy, which would have provided funding for county cemeteries.

Feb. 8, 2018: The hometown High Prairie Regals win the NPHL East Division Semi-Final in five games after defeating the Grimshaw Huskies 9-7. The Regals advance to meet the Falher Pirates.

This Day in World History – February 8, 2023

1672 – Isaac Newton reads first optics paper before Royal Society in London.

1802 – Simon Willard patents the banjo clock.

1807 – Battle of Eylau ends: first battle Napoleon isn’t victorious.

1879 – Sandford Fleming first proposes adoption of Universal Standard Time.

1883 – Louis Waterman begins experiment to invent the fountain pen.

1898 – John Ames Sherman patents 1st envelope folding & gumming machine.

1910 – The Boy Scouts of America is incorporated by William D. Boyce.

1926 – Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio becomes Walt Disney Studios.

1928 – First transatlantic TV image received.

1930 – “Happy Days Are Here Again” by Benny Mereoff hits No. 1.

1933 – First flight of all-metal Boeing 247.

1965 – President Johnson deploys first US combat troops to South Vietnam.

1968 – “Planet of the Apes” premieres in New York City.

1969 – Meteorite weighing over one ton falls in Chihuahua, Mexico.

1983 – Wayne Gretzky sets NHL all star record of 4 goals in 1 period.

1984 – First time 8 people are in space.

1989 – 5 cm of snow falls in the outskirts of Los Angeles.

1992 – Ulysses spacecraft passes Jupiter.

1994 – Actor Jack Nicholson uses a golf club to attack a car.

2008 – Nebraska bans electric chair as sole execution method.

2013 – Massive blizzard begins in US/Canada; 900,000 without power.

2018 – Twitter reports its first quarterly profit as a public company.

2018 – Bangladesh court sentences former PM Khaleda Zia to 5 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 8, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Unfortunately, this may be a period of conflict and tension in your family life, especially where siblings are concerned. Don’t you think it is time to deal with these problems once and for all? It would be nice to build a new relationship with them. It might be painful, but it is up to you to take the first step. Call a family meeting and put all your cards on the table.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You now seem to be able to do everything you want to do. Things are going well as you reap the rewards of important past decisions you made. The obstacles that tended to get in your way are history now. Your family is happy and healthy. Your success is encouraging you to make plans for the future. It also enables you to look forward to much better days for you and those close to you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You need to be more spontaneous, and stop trying to organize other people’s lives. You will see it is not so hard to just let things happen. The unexpected also has a special charm. You are a slave to routine. You need to take a big bite out of life and put your trust in chance for a while. The people around you would like to see more originality in your personality. Listen to them.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are a hard worker, and you expect the same from the people around you. Today you may want to take a look at your personal and work relationships. Demanding person that you are, you may be concerned about the quality of your friendships. Do not be afraid to separate good from bad. Life is too short to devote your energy to bad relationships.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Watch for any errors in orientation or strategic mistakes. You may be having some communication problems with almost everyone today. You feel like whatever you say falls on deaf ears and that no one really wants to listen to you. Do not get frustrated. Relax and see it with humour. Just be an observer for one day and see what happens.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – At the moment, there is a great deal of electricity in the air, especially in your life at home. Ignore those people who try to provoke you. Do not get involved in conflicts that could degenerate into fights. Go somewhere to be alone. Reenergize by really listening to your desires, feelings, and instincts. Why not spend the afternoon in a museum, for example?

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If people say you are stubborn when you are just determined, let them talk, and do what you need to do. However, when you think you are being determined but you are actually being obstinate, you may want to listen to the people around you. They do not tell you to calm down because they are jealous of you but because they care about you. They may not know you hate to lose.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It is time to face up to certain things about yourself you may have denied for some time. You have only yourself to answer to, so relax. You are not the first one to have to deal with old issues that probably are not as shameful as you think. You do not have to be proud of them. You can not keep hiding them from yourself. This could cause more problems than dealing with them once and for all.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It scares you when life seems like it is slipping through your fingers and you can not slow it down. But it is not life that is playing tricks on you. You are not seeing things as clearly as you should be. You feel a little left out, but do not worry. You are just out of energy. Try and think of this empty feeling inside as a kind of purification or a much-needed break from everything.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – When you were younger, your humanity and generosity seemed limitless. You felt very involved in the world and what was going wrong with it. Today you may remember these great dreams. It may be time to make some of those dreams come true. It would be especially beneficial to you if you could somehow connect this to the work you do for a living. It is never too late to make a dream come true.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You have always been sensitive to the pain of an unhappy childhood. Today you can no longer stand the thought of all those children living in misery, victims of war or other atrocities. And this becomes especially painful when you take a look at the happy children full of joy around you. You may think it is time for you to do something about it. You may be right.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel like you need to work for a cause or political party. The period you are in right now is bringing you closer to social issues or humanitarian causes and pushing you to think about what you can do for people less fortunate. You can help develop a new strategy as far as human relations are concerned. Do not hesitate to listen to your heart and be a little more generous in life.