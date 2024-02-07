Today in High Prairie: February 8, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 8, 2024

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Coffee Time at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 8, 2024

1819 – John Ruskin, Writer, critic

1828 – Jules Verne, “Father of Science Fiction”

1834 – Dmitri Mendeleev, Devised periodic table

1882 – Thomas Selfridge, First to die in 1 plane crash

1894 – Billy Bishop, Canadian WW1 flying ace

1906 – Chester F. Carlson, Inventor of photocopying

1918 – Fred Blassie, American pro wrestler

1921 – Lana Turner, Falcon Crest actress

1922 – Jack Lemmon, Missing actor

1931 – James Dean, Giant actor

1932 – John Williams, Composer of Jaws, Star Wars

1941 – Nick Nolte, Thin Red Line actor

1948 – Dan Seals, American country singer

1955 – Jim Neidhart, Canadian pro wrestler

1958 – Sherri Martel, American pro wrestler

1968 – Gary Coleman, Diff’rent Strokes actor

This Day in Local History – February 8, 2024

Feb. 8, 1913: Oliver and Sidney Travers announce their Grouard sawmill is expected to produce 250,000 board feet of lumber this year.

Feb. 8-10, 1972: A High Prairie women’s rink comprised of skip Frances Rose, third Ruth Gould, second Thelma Daley, and lead Ivy Smyth competes at the Alberta Championships in Jasper.

Feb. 8, 1976: Dale Campbell’s rink wins the A Event at the School Boy’s Playdowns in Beaverlodge and the right to represent the Peace Curling Association in provincial play at Fort Saskatchewan Feb. 20-22.

Feb. 8, 1981: Snow Drag ‘81 in High Prairie is a huge success. Trevor Barnes wins in Stock G and Modified Stock C.

Feb. 8, 1985: Joussard Area Development Association meets and proposes a monument for Grant Notley, who died in a plane crash south of the community Oct. 19, 1984.

Feb. 8, 1986: Falher holds opening ceremonies for the new Falher Memorial Arena.

Feb. 8, 2004: High Prairie Regals coach Arlen Quartly is chosen Coach-of-the-Year by the NPHL teams in league voting.

Feb. 8, 2005: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen presents a $125,00 CFEP grant for the High Prairie Regional Aquatics Centre.

Feb. 8, 2009: Bernie Poloz’s rink qualifies for the Alberta Master’s Curling Provincials in High River after winning the A Event in Spirit River.

Feb. 8, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of Reta Clark, 90. She taught school and was Anglican W.A. president.

Feb. 8, 2012: High Prairie town council approves development permits for AGS Mechanical Contractors Ltd. and a new gym, later to be opened under the name of Peak Fitness.

Feb. 8, 2014: The Town of High Prairie honours former High Prairie Regals stars Rod Berg and Jim McLean with signs called Rod Berg Drive and Jimmy McLean Way.

Feb. 8, 2014: The visiting Manning Comets defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-2, thus sending the Regals to their worst season ever with a 1-22-1 record. The Regals still qualify for the playoffs and will face the Comets.

Feb. 8, 2017: Big Lakes County awards a $1.3 million tender to Alberco Construction Inc. of St. Albert to build a new water reservoir and pumping station at Kinuso.

Feb. 8, 2017: Big Lakes County refuses to pass first reading to a proposed cemetery policy, which would have provided funding for county cemeteries.

Feb. 8, 2018: The hometown High Prairie Regals win the NPHL East Division Semi-Final in five games after defeating the Grimshaw Huskies 9-7. The Regals advance to meet the Falher Pirates.

This Day in World History – February 8, 2024

1672 – Isaac Newton reads first optics paper before Royal Society in London.

1802 – Simon Willard patents the banjo clock.

1807 – Battle of Eylau ends: first battle Napoleon isn’t victorious.

1879 – Sandford Fleming first proposes adoption of Universal Standard Time.

1883 – Louis Waterman begins experiment to invent the fountain pen.

1898 – John Ames Sherman patents 1st envelope folding & gumming machine.

1910 – The Boy Scouts of America is incorporated by William D. Boyce.

1926 – Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio becomes Walt Disney Studios.

1928 – First transatlantic TV image received.

1930 – “Happy Days Are Here Again” by Benny Mereoff hits No. 1.

1933 – First flight of all-metal Boeing 247.

1965 – President Johnson deploys first US combat troops to South Vietnam.

1968 – “Planet of the Apes” premieres in New York City.

1969 – Meteorite weighing over one ton falls in Chihuahua, Mexico.

1983 – Wayne Gretzky sets NHL all star record of 4 goals in 1 period.

1984 – First time 8 people are in space.

1989 – 5 cm of snow falls in the outskirts of Los Angeles.

1992 – Ulysses spacecraft passes Jupiter.

1994 – Actor Jack Nicholson uses a golf club to attack a car.

2008 – Nebraska bans electric chair as sole execution method.

2013 – Massive blizzard begins in US/Canada; 900,000 without power.

2018 – Twitter reports its first quarterly profit as a public company.

2018 – Bangladesh court sentences former PM Khaleda Zia to 5 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 8, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It is time to get up and get moving. If your job or home life leans toward the sedentary, your health can suffer if you do not engage in some physical activity. Not only is your body affected by a lack of exercise but your mind and emotional disposition can become depleted over time as well. Even a daily walk or playing a sport once a week can make a world of difference. Try something today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It is a great day to explore your creativity. This probably is not a new thing for you, since you are artistic. Staying focused on one thing can be another story, though. Today’s energy can give you the extra concentration you need to get a creative project completed. Make the most of this by either finishing something you started earlier or tackling a new project. Have fun expressing yourself and creating!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Taking the easy way out will not tempt you in the least today. This is not to say you usually favour this approach, by any means; yet it is safe to say that everyone is tempted from time to time. Not so for you, though, as the planetary aspects are giving you the strength to take all of the necessary steps, however long they may be. Stand your ground if a partner tries to convince you otherwise.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Practicality and planning will work well for you today. It is a good time to take a long look at your financial situation. Are you where you want to be? Have you got plans in place for down the road? Do you have sufficient cash flow? Think about what you would like to improve and make some plans. You can include talking with a financial planner or trusted banker to create more options for yourself.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It is a super day to make decisions. You can sit on the fence for a little too long when it comes to serious choices. Seize the energy that flows from today’s planetary aspects, make a list of things that need to be decided in the areas of work, relationships, and finances, and go down the list one by one. Do not be afraid of making a mistake. Better that than missing out entirely, don’t you think?

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It is a great day to set some of your ideas into motion. The courage you need to forge ahead is available to you with this day’s planetary aspects. All you need to do is use it. If your thoughts are not clear, sit down and write your ideas out. Note the steps you need to take in order to get things rolling and then make your move. Do not let fear or insecurity hold you back!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A renewed sense of values and integrity may be present for you today. Connecting with this can be extremely uplifting, as it can put everything into perspective for you. With your hardworking tendencies, it can be easy to drift from the things that are most important to you as a person. Make the most of this day by getting in touch with yourself. If you keep a journal, explore your mood on paper.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Settling a dispute may be on your agenda today. You may find yourself getting caught smack in the middle of the stew if you are not careful. If this happens, the wisest thing might be to pull out. When you are in this position (especially with two people you care about), the outcome winds up hurting someone, and it may just be you. If you tell them you care about them both too much to get involved, chances are you will be far better off.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are likely to be feeling pretty energetic today, making it an opportune time to do some much-needed cleaning and organizing. Why not tackle those closets, attic, and storerooms? If you have to work, your desk, workspace, and filing cabinets could use a little attention. Just think how great it will feel when everything is in order! Make the most of your energy by accomplishing as much as you can.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – See about getting as active as possible today. This could really give your overall health a boost, especially if you have been sedentary lately. Try something fun like engaging in sports or taking a pooch for a walk. Gardening and cutting the lawn are other activities that are better for you than sitting all day. The physical movement can reduce stress and give you a sense of accomplishment. Every part of you benefits from being active. Check it out.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Good decision making will be a prominent asset today. It is an excellent time to make a list of things that you have either put off or have not been able to settle on. This does not need to be things that are just related to work or finances. Consider putting effort into your personal life as well. If there are issues surrounding friends, your romantic partner, or family, this is a great opportunity to think up options.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your ability to concentrate will be enhanced today. If you have studying or detailed work to tend to, this will be an opportune time to get to it. Hobbies that require a lot of focus may also strike your fancy. Even if a herd of stampeding elephants runs through your space, you are not likely to lose your concentration. Pull out your most intensive tasks and have a great day!