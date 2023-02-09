Today in High Prairie: February 9, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 9, 2023

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteader’s Hall, Bring your lunch and your project.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Parents and Tots at Falher Library.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall, Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 9, 2023

1846 – Wilhelm Maybach, Designer of first Mercedes

1930 – Garner Ted Armstrong, American evangelist

1934 – John Ziegler, NHL president

1936 – Stompin’ Tom Connors, Canadian country singer

1942 – Carole King, American singer-songwriter

1945 – Mia Farrow, Rosemary’s Baby actress

1949 – Judith Light, Who’s the Boss actress

1954 – Gina Rhinehart, Australia’s richest person

1955 – J.J. Bullock, Too Close for Comfort actor

1976 – Vladimir Guerrero, Montreal Expo

This Day in Local History – February 9, 2023

Feb. 9, 1962: Kinuso’s Doreen Dow is crowned queen at a Valentine’s Day Dance at the Kinuso Legion Hall.

Feb. 9, 1963: The High Prairie Progress reports that the High Prairie Municipal Library enjoyed its most successful year to date circulating 14,527 books.

Feb. 9, 1968: Slave Lake opens its new $800,000 hospital.

Feb. 9, 1969: Flarry Tompkins and Charlie Letendre each score twice to lead the Grouard midget hockey team to a 6-2 win at Desmarais.

Feb. 9, 1974: Dial telephone service comes to Joussard and Wabasca.

Feb. 9, 1980: The Edmonton Eskimos basketball team defeats the High Prairie Red Devils 167-110 at Prairie River gymnasium.

Feb. 9, 1982: Roland Marcoux scores three goals as the McLennan Red Wings defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-5 for only their second win of the NPHL season. They had lost 25 games and tied one.

Feb. 9, 1991: Manning Comets’ goaltender Eric Henitiuk celebrates his birthday by making 22 saves and blanking the hometown High Prairie Regals 5-0.

Feb. 9, 1992: High Prairie No. 1 defeats Valleyview 6-1 in the final of the High Prairie Atoms Tournament and wins the Max Vanderaegen Trophy. It marks the second year in a row High Prairie wins the tournament.

Feb. 9, 2000: High Prairie town council receives a letter from chief Crown prosecutor Hugh Clark, telling them they will not prosecute the town’s new curfew bylaw.

Feb. 9, 2000: RCMP report a counterfeit $20 bill is passed at a High Prairie business.

Feb. 9, 2001: Smoke enforcement officials from Health Canada catch three local businesses selling cigarettes to minors.

Feb. 9, 2005: Treaty 8 Nations of Alberta Grand Chief Joe Whitehead Jr. says the Alberta government should share resources more fairly with First Nations.

Feb. 9, 2005: Driftpile’s Jo-Ann Bellerose wrote a poem “Two Not Three” over 20 years ago that she learns will be inscribed in a book “Standing Together” to be added to the provincial archives.

Feb. 9, 2010: The federal government announces a $2 million grant to build the new High Prairie Seed Plant.

Feb. 9, 2011: South Peace News runs a front page story on the efforts of citizens at Sunset House to keep their school open.

Feb. 9, 2011: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Elementary School student Zoe Blacha has qualified for the Regional Postmedia Spelling Bee in Edmonton on Feb. 20.

Feb. 9, 2011: HPSD takes the first step toward building a new administration complex after town council passes first reading to rezone land in the town’s east end to Industrial District from Agricultural.

Feb. 9, 2015: A High Prairie Minor Hockey player was handed a six-month suspended sentence for theft under $5,000 after an incident involving other teens. Judge D.R. Shynkar tells the boy he sets a poor example for others in what the Crown called a “bullying” situation.

Feb. 9, 2016: The Gift Lake Hurricanes boy’s basketball team runs their record to 8-0 as Benny Yellowknee scores 15 points in a 57-31 win at Kinuso.

Feb. 9, 2017: Blake Francis Giroux, 24, is sentenced to six years in Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench for the death of Dallas Belcourt on Dec. 31, 2013. Giroux will be released in about 17 months after being given credit for time served.

Feb. 9, 2019: Reg Cook passes away from cancer at the age of 77 years. An avid fisherman, he was a past winner of the Golden Walleye Classic and Faust Walleye Tournament.

This Day in World History – February 9, 2023

1555 – Bishop of Gloucester John Hooper is burned at the stake for heresy.

1885 – First Japanese arrive in Hawaii.

1895 – Volleyball invented by W.G. Morgan in Massachusetts.

1900 – Dwight Davis establishes a new tennis trophy – the Davis Cup!

1920 – International treaty recognizes Norwegian sovereignty over Svalbard.

1926 – Teaching theory of evolution forbidden in Atlanta, Georgia schools.

1943 – Japanese troops evacuate Guadalcanal ending epic WWII battle.

1963 – First flight of Boeing 727 jet.

1964 – First appearance of Beatles on “Ed Sullivan Show” draws 73.7 million.

1964 – GI Joe character created.

1969 – First flight of the Boeing 747 jumbo jet.

1971 – Probably first gay theme TV episode – All in the Family.

1986 – Halley’s Comet reaches 30th perihelion [closest approach to Sun].

1990 – Galileo flies by Venus.

1992 – Fastest yodeler – 22 tones/15 falsetto in 1 sec by Thomas School.

1997 – Fox cartoon series “Simpsons” airs record 167th episode.

2014 – Scientists discover oldest known star at 13.6 billion years old.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 9, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Luck is finally on your side! And you deserve it, because you really worked hard to get these results in your life. In astrology, as in life, you can not succeed just by sheer luck. Success is often the result of a lot of energy you expend or something you may have changed on the inside. So continue to give off the positive energy that’s responsible for your success.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The stars are pushing you to accept more responsibility in your life. In fact, you may not think you can do it, but everything will work out just fine. At the moment, you seem to have a special gift for leading other people, making decisions, and doing whatever is necessary to finish up group projects. It is too bad – you really underestimate yourself!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You seem to have the bad habit of putting off until tomorrow what you can do today, especially those little daily things that seem to pile up, like writing letters, paying bills, getting a health checkup, or cleaning the house. However, today is a great day to deal with these monotonous tasks, so seize the moment.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – When you least expect it, success comes into your life. You can say goodbye to the dreariness of daily routine, fears, and changing moods. You are now entering a period of wonderful good luck and success. All this comes despite the fact that sometimes you might lack confidence in yourself. That does not matter anymore, because success is on your side from now on.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Life just seems to be smiling on you at the moment. Some sort of mystical force has entered your life and is enriching your contact and with other people. It allows you to make a success of anything you undertake. Luck is really on your side, and you are on cloud nine. Have you made friends with the angels up there yet?

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – At the moment, the planets are aligned in a way that encourages communication and the written word. Therefore, you may feel like taking the plunge and writing that book you have been thinking about for a long time. It will probably be a great success. You are very gifted when it comes to this kind of creative activity. Go for it and stop making excuses!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – For a while now, you have wanted to change something about your lifestyle or behaviour toward the people you love. You want your life to go in a new direction, but you do not want to upset the people around you. Maybe your friends and family want the same thing for you. Do away with your preconceived notions about things and let yourself go with this idea.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The period just ahead of you promises a lot of luck and success. The initiatives you will take in your career or personal life will come off without a hitch. You should think about trying some kind of new activity on a professional level. Take advantage of all the good luck in the air. Do not be afraid to burn the candle at both ends now and live life to the fullest.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – After a recent financial problem, you have decided to take the bull by the horns and do what you need to do. You are used to being in control of a situation, and small financial worries are not going to get you down. After all, money is not everything. On top of your ability to react to a problem, your originality and self-sacrificing attitude will help you deal with this situation.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are entering a positive period of calm and vitality. There is a harmonic atmosphere. You feel very close to the people you love, and they will show you just how much they care about you. Do not try and understand the unexpected nature of the wonderful vibe around you. Just live life to the fullest today. Good things do not always last forever.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Certain people close to you are very demanding today. They may ask you to deal with thankless tasks that use up your precious energy. Avoid spreading yourself too thin if you want to reach your goals. Usually you aren’t afraid of anything. Nothing can get in your way. From now on, take the time to think about things before you act. That way, your dreams will come true more quickly.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You and your friends may have been planning a party for some time. Now you realize it is entirely up to you to actually make things happen. It seems if you are going to get anywhere, you need to take charge and delegate responsibility. You like to be in this position. Your great creative mind could give you a load of ideas for a party that no one will forget.