Today in High Prairie: February 9, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 9, 2024

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2 p.m. – Youth Boxing Mashup at St. Isidore Cultural Centre Gym.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 9, 2024

1846 – Wilhelm Maybach, Designer of first Mercedes

1930 – Garner Ted Armstrong, American evangelist

1934 – John Ziegler, NHL president

1936 – Stompin’ Tom Connors, Canadian country singer

1942 – Carole King, American singer-songwriter

1945 – Mia Farrow, Rosemary’s Baby actress

1949 – Judith Light, Who’s the Boss actress

1954 – Gina Rhinehart, Australia’s richest person

1955 – J.J. Bullock, Too Close for Comfort actor

1976 – Vladimir Guerrero, Montreal Expo

This Day in Local History – February 9, 2024

Feb. 9, 1962: Kinuso’s Doreen Dow is crowned queen at a Valentine’s Day Dance at the Kinuso Legion Hall.

Feb. 9, 1963: The High Prairie Progress reports that the High Prairie Municipal Library enjoyed its most successful year to date circulating 14,527 books.

Feb. 9, 1968: Slave Lake opens its new $800,000 hospital.

Feb. 9, 1969: Flarry Tompkins and Charlie Letendre each score twice to lead the Grouard midget hockey team to a 6-2 win at Desmarais.

Feb. 9, 1974: Dial telephone service comes to Joussard and Wabasca.

Feb. 9, 1980: The Edmonton Eskimos basketball team defeats the High Prairie Red Devils 167-110 at Prairie River gymnasium.

Feb. 9, 1982: Roland Marcoux scores three goals as the McLennan Red Wings defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-5 for only their second win of the NPHL season. They had lost 25 games and tied one.

Feb. 9, 1991: Manning Comets’ goaltender Eric Henitiuk celebrates his birthday by making 22 saves and blanking the hometown High Prairie Regals 5-0.

Feb. 9, 1992: High Prairie No. 1 defeats Valleyview 6-1 in the final of the High Prairie Atoms Tournament and wins the Max Vanderaegen Trophy. It marks the second year in a row High Prairie wins the tournament.

Feb. 9, 2000: High Prairie town council receives a letter from chief Crown prosecutor Hugh Clark, telling them they will not prosecute the town’s new curfew bylaw.

Feb. 9, 2000: RCMP report a counterfeit $20 bill is passed at a High Prairie business.

Feb. 9, 2001: Smoke enforcement officials from Health Canada catch three local businesses selling cigarettes to minors.

Feb. 9, 2005: Treaty 8 Nations of Alberta Grand Chief Joe Whitehead Jr. says the Alberta government should share resources more fairly with First Nations.

Feb. 9, 2005: Driftpile’s Jo-Ann Bellerose wrote a poem “Two Not Three” over 20 years ago that she learns will be inscribed in a book “Standing Together” to be added to the provincial archives.

Feb. 9, 2010: The federal government announces a $2 million grant to build the new High Prairie Seed Plant.

Feb. 9, 2011: South Peace News runs a front page story on the efforts of citizens at Sunset House to keep their school open.

Feb. 9, 2011: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Elementary School student Zoe Blacha has qualified for the Regional Postmedia Spelling Bee in Edmonton on Feb. 20.

Feb. 9, 2011: HPSD takes the first step toward building a new administration complex after town council passes first reading to rezone land in the town’s east end to Industrial District from Agricultural.

Feb. 9, 2015: A High Prairie Minor Hockey player was handed a six-month suspended sentence for theft under $5,000 after an incident involving other teens. Judge D.R. Shynkar tells the boy he sets a poor example for others in what the Crown called a “bullying” situation.

Feb. 9, 2016: The Gift Lake Hurricanes boy’s basketball team runs their record to 8-0 as Benny Yellowknee scores 15 points in a 57-31 win at Kinuso.

Feb. 9, 2017: Blake Francis Giroux, 24, is sentenced to six years in Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench for the death of Dallas Belcourt on Dec. 31, 2013. Giroux will be released in about 17 months after being given credit for time served.

Feb. 9, 2019: Reg Cook passes away from cancer at the age of 77 years. An avid fisherman, he was a past winner of the Golden Walleye Classic and Faust Walleye Tournament.

This Day in World History – February 9, 2024

1555 – Bishop of Gloucester John Hooper is burned at the stake for heresy.

1885 – First Japanese arrive in Hawaii.

1895 – Volleyball invented by W.G. Morgan in Massachusetts.

1900 – Dwight Davis establishes a new tennis trophy – the Davis Cup!

1920 – International treaty recognizes Norwegian sovereignty over Svalbard.

1926 – Teaching theory of evolution forbidden in Atlanta, Georgia schools.

1943 – Japanese troops evacuate Guadalcanal ending epic WWII battle.

1963 – First flight of Boeing 727 jet.

1964 – First appearance of Beatles on “Ed Sullivan Show” draws 73.7 million.

1964 – GI Joe character created.

1969 – First flight of the Boeing 747 jumbo jet.

1971 – Probably first gay theme TV episode – All in the Family.

1986 – Halley’s Comet reaches 30th perihelion [closest approach to Sun].

1990 – Galileo flies by Venus.

1992 – Fastest yodeler – 22 tones/15 falsetto in 1 sec by Thomas School.

1997 – Fox cartoon series “Simpsons” airs record 167th episode.

2014 – Scientists discover oldest known star at 13.6 billion years old.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 9, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Efforts to advance your career that have led to past successes might actually put you in the public eye today. You could find yourself the centre of attention, perhaps sharing your methods with others or leading a discussion group. An opportunity to write or lecture about your experiences could also be in the offing. Expect compliments from a lot of people, which could boost not only your ego but also your enthusiasm.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – An opportunity to travel could come your way today, perhaps in the company of friends or colleagues. This might involve education in some way. What you learn on this trip is likely to alter your life somehow, as it could open new doors for you. New friends and valuable contacts could also come on the scene. Do not hesitate; go for it! Another opportunity like this might not come around for a while.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A number of new people could come your way, perhaps through projects of some kind with which you are involved. Some of them may appear to be trustworthy and some may not. Today, however, your instincts are highly attuned and you will be better than usual at sizing up people you do not really know. Make the most of this ability, and do not let logic get in its way. Follow your heart!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The opportunity to attend one or more huge social gatherings, such as balls or banquets, might come your way today. You might want to attend in the company of a small group of friends. This could be business related or involve a group with which you are affiliated. Nonetheless, it shows the promise of developing into an enlightening experience in one way or another. Accept the invitation and start making your plans!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Expect a strong boost to your ego and self-confidence today. Your physical and mental energies are very high, and you are apt to feel you are capable of moving mountains. Take advantage of this new motivation while you can, since today you could make definite progress on any goal toward which you may be striving. The support and encouragement of friends and colleagues should prove invaluable. Go for the gold!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you should feel more energetic, enthusiastic, and motivated than you have in a long time. You feel very optimistic about your future, thanks to recent successes and support from those closest to you. As a result, your intellectual and creative faculties are more than inspired enough to move forward. The only downside is there could be so many ideas coming to you that you might not be able to choose among them. Think about each one carefully before going ahead.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – An increased level of physical and mental energy could have you feeling especially determined and highly motivated to move ahead with whatever means the most to you at this time. Matters involving home and family might need some attention right now, though in a very positive way. You will notice your inner power is much higher than usual today, as if you could move mountains. Go for it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – New opportunities, perhaps involving modern technology in some way, might present themselves to you in such a way as to transform your working life. You could find yourself making a lot of phone calls in this regard, which could keep you busy for much of the day. Your level of excitement is likely to be very high, which makes it important that you remember to take breaks, catch your breath, and definitely get a little exercise.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Changes in your working environment could result in a rise in your income. You have been working very hard in order to advance yourself in this regard, and you are likely to continue to do so indefinitely. Your natural communication skills continue to serve you well, and your physical energy is likely to be stronger than it has been for a long time. The only downside is having very little time to yourself! Hang in there!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you are likely to complete a creative project of some kind that you have been working on for some time. You might want to consult with friends or colleagues, get their feedback on what you are doing, and listen to their advice. They may point out both strong and weak points of which you were previously unaware, and this should definitely prove valuable to you. The results you achieve could surprise even you. Go for it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some revealing conversations with friends or relatives could bring up old traumatic memories from the past that you may have been repressing. This could shed light on a lot of obstacles you have been encountering lately, and thus enable you to release these emotions and do away with the obstacles. Once that happens, the sky is the limit! Your personal power and self-confidence should be stronger than ever. Go for the gold!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you can expect some noticeable changes in your neighbourhood. Some new neighbours who might become your friends could be moving in. This could alter your life ever so subtly, turning it in a more positive direction. You could click immediately with these new people, realizing they share a lot of your interests. Do not overanalyze this situation, but do not write it off as coincidence either. Just make the most of it!