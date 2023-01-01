Today in High Prairie: January 1, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 1, 2023

Happy New Year!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 1, 2023

1557 – István Bocskay, Prince of Transylvania

1735 – Paul Revere, American Patriot

1752 – Betsy Ross, Made First American flag

1876 – Harriet Brooks, Canadian physicist

1895 – J. Edgar Hoover, First director FBI

1919 – Jerome Salinger, Catcher in the Rye Author

1919 – Rocky Graziano, American boxer

1928 – Ernest R. Tidyman, French Connection writer

1938 – Frank Langella, Dracula actor

1944 – Jimmy Hart, Wrestling manager

This Day in Local History – January 1, 2023

Jan. 1, 1913: The population of Grouard exceeds 1,000 by the end of the year from 450 at the start of the year. Village officials expect the population to reach 2,000 by the end of the current year.

Jan. 1, 1915: St. Bernard’s Mission at Grouard is the largest school in the Peace region.

Jan. 1, 1941: High Prairie RCMP move their office to a bungalow owned by Louise [George] Harding for $30 rent per month from its first site at C.V. Johnson’s.

Jan. 1, 1964: Dale Joslin and wife are the proud parents of High Prairie’s New Year’s Baby. Darren Stanley Joslin was born at Providence Hospital at 2:45 p.m. and weighed seven pounds and 2 1/2 ounces.

Jan. 1, 1967: South Peace News subscriptions are $3.50 per year and single issues 10 cents.

Jan. 1, 1969: High Prairie, Manning and Peace River are all tied atop the NPHL standings with 12 points entering the new year. Manning’s Rick Dundas leads in scoring with 20 points.

Jan. 1, 1969: Arthur and Margaret Lemay, of High Prairie, are the proud parents of High Prairie’s New Year’s baby, Ronda Lynn Louise Lemay, weighing seven pounds.

Jan. 1, 1969: The New Year brings -30 F temperatures to the South Peace region.

Jan. 1, 1971: Fred J. Dumont is appointed High Prairie School Division superintendent of schools.

Jan. 1, 1971: The Alberta government reports that liquor sales at High Prairie liquor stores in 1970 totaled $357,577. In the Peace, only Valleyview had more sales at $363,582.

Jan. 1, 1976: Bob and Mona Allan take over ownership of Utility Equipment.

Jan. 1, 1979: Ken White, of CKYL Radio in Peace River, and an avid supporter of the North Peace Hockey League, leaves for CFGP Radio in Grande Prairie.

Jan. 1, 1981: Canadian National Railways assumes complete ownership of Northern Alberta Railways, formerly the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad.

Jan. 1, 1989: Red Rooster food store changes its name to Red Basket.

Jan. 1, 1995: The I.D. of Big Lakes incorporates into the M.D. of Big Lakes.

Jan. 1, 1995: The High Prairie Roman Catholic Separate School District becomes Holy Family Catholic School Board.

Jan. 1, 1995: The Alberta government increases fines for driving with no motor vehicle insurance to $2,500 from $600.

Jan. 1, 1995: The Heart River Foundation takes over managing all social housing units in its boundaries.

Jan. 1, 1997: Bergel Maertens opens Sunset House Cottage. Tolko workers are the first guests, and find their home away from home.

Jan. 1, 1999: Three Drifttpile residents are charged with second-degree murder after Derek Arthur Okemaysin, 27, is found injured. He dies a short time later.

Jan. 1, 2000: High Prairie town council hikes utility bills $84 a year to offset operating losses.

Jan. 1, 2000: Clifford and Lorene Carifelle are the proud parents of the 2000 New Year’s Baby. Daniel Jacques Carifelle was born at 2:20 a.m. weighing eight pounds and six ounces.

Jan. 1, 2002: The year begins with High Prairie town councillors increasing their pay to $275 per month from $75. Council also increases sewer rates roughly 60 per cent.

Jan. 1, 2002: Sherrina Sawan, of Atikameg, delivers Slave Lake’s News Year’s Baby in an ambulance. Vivian Verna Sawan weighs in at eight pounds, six ounces.

Jan. 1, 2004: Isaiah Daniel Cardinal is High Prairie’s New Year’s Baby. He is born at 3:55 p.m. and is the son of Kevin Calliou and Raven Cardinal.

Jan. 1 2006: Craig Flaata, son of the murdered Brenda Moreside, says he hopes police learned a valuable lesson after ignoring his mother’s 911 call for help the night she was murdered Feb. 25, 2005.

Jan. 1, 2009: McLennan’s Jim Desrosiers and Heather Dixon celebrate the birth of their daughter, Giselle Eva Derosiers. She is the first baby born in the Peace Country in 2009 arriving at 12:55 a.m.

Jan. 1, 2010: Peavine mourns the death of Ralph Davis Cunningham, 75, a long-time member of the settlement.

Jan. 1, 2011: Rob Jandu and Sooky Singh take over as owners of the Raven Inn.

Jan. 1, 2011: Mona Anderson celebrates her 100th birthday at J.B. Wood Continuing Care, surrounded by her family.

Jan. 1, 2015: The day passes with no recognition or celebration planned from the M.D. of Big Lakes, who incorporated this date 20 years ago.

Jan. 1, 2017: The new carbon tax prompts a price increase of three per cent at Smitty’s Restaurant, owner Greg Raadstak says. Freson Bros. manager Matt Lovsin adds prices at his store are expected to rise.

Jan. 1, 2018: High Prairie RCMP Sgt. George Cameron reports a quiet Christmas. Just two reports of impaired driver occurred from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.

Jan. 1, 2018: The Little Smoky Ski Hill opens for the season. Poor weather caused the late opening.

Jan. 1, 2018: Sirgey Szybunia passes away at the age of 89 years. He was a long-time farmer.

Jan. 1, 2018: Merilyn Merle Radcliffe passes away at the age of 72 years at the High Prairie Hospital after a seven-year battle with cancer.

This Day in World History – January 1, 2023

45 BC – The Julian calendar takes effect for the first time.

404 – Last gladiator competition in Rome.

630 – Prophet Muhammad sets out with his army towards Mecca.

1502 – Portuguese navigators discover Rio de Janeiro.

1600 – Scotland begins its numbered year on Jan. 1 instead of March 25.

1673 – Regular mail delivery begins between New York and Boston.

1772 – First traveler’s cheques go on sale in London.

1840 – First recorded bowling match in US.

1847 – Michigan is first state to abolish capital punishment.

1858 – Canada begins using decimal currency system.

1880 – Building of Panama Canal begins.

1901 – The Commonwealth of Australia is formed.

1902 – Nathan Stubblefield makes first public demonstration of radio.

1907 – US President Theodore Roosevelt shakes 8,513 hands in one day.

1908 – First time ball signifying new year dropped at Times Square.

1912 – Sun Yat-sen forms the Republic of China.

1916 – First blood transfusion using stored and cooled blood.

1922 – Vancouver, BC starts driving on the right side of road.

1923 – Union of Socialist Soviet Republics established.

1925 – Norway’s capital Christiania changes name to Oslo.

1934 – Alcatraz officially becomes a federal prison.

1946 – Emperor Hirohito of Japan announces he is not a god.

1948 – First colour newsreel filmed [Pasadena, California].

1950 – Ho Chi Minh begins offensive against French troops in Indo China.

1954 – Rose & Cotton Bowl are first sport colourcasts.

1958 – European Common Market starts operation.

1960 – Johnny Cash plays first of many free concerts behind bars.

1976 – Liberty Bell moves to new home behind Independence Hall.

1976 – NBC replaces the peacock logo.

1977 – First woman formally ordained an Episcopal priest [Jacqueline Means].

1985 – US’s first mandatory seat belt law goes into effect in NY.

1985 – The Internet’s Domain Name System is created.

1985 – The first British mobile phone call is made.

1986 – Russian Federation becomes successor state to the Soviet Union.

1993 – Czechoslovakia separates into Czech Republic & Slovakia.

1994 – North American Free Trade Agreement goes into effect.

1995 – Last “Far Side” by cartoonist Gary Larson, started 1980.

1996 – After 27 years, Betty Rubble debuts as a Flintstone vitamin.

1998 – Mongolia switches from a 46-hour to 40-hour work week.

2016 – Dubai skyscraper “The Address” burns.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 1, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Let your true personality shine, for this is your day to radiate! There is an element of fantasy and deception working in the equation, but you will find this may be just the thing you are looking for. The missing piece may come from a place you least expect, but be confident it will come. Be open to new ideas and information, regardless of how odd they seem!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Realize that to conquer new ground you may have to make some sacrifices! Things may not always go according to your perfect vision, but that is the natural way of things. Life should be simple and free flowing. The tangle of voices in your mind is usually the thing that makes issues and situations more complicated than they need to be. Maintain the peace and keep things easy!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There is a great deal of air to fuel your fire today! Conversations will light up upon your arrival. Dreams, fantasies, and inspired wishes may come to the surface, asking you to digest them with your open, adventurous mind. Use this fuel to keep things burning red hot within you. Bring your dreams to the surface and turn them into realities by joining forces with others!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Although you may want to bring things down a bit so you can better plan, organize, and rearrange, this may not be the best course of action today. You are better off keeping things light and uplifting. Things will fall into place as you need them. Trust in others. Realize some of the best experiences you will have in life are spontaneous. Put your to-do list away!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Join others for stimulating conversation and purposeful dreaming! You are not alone in your thoughts and strong opinions. Now is the time to be heard. Work toward maintaining peace by exposing truth. Take the time to create fantasy in your world by diluting the fears of reality. Make decisions based on love, cooperation, and prosperity instead of neediness, trepidation, and anger!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It is time to come up for air! Come out and take a deep breath. Experience the lightness and rejuvenation of the energy present in the air around you. Do some yoga or go for a jog to open up your channels and get your circulation moving. Use this exercise to clear your mind and open your consciousness to let new ideas and dreams be born from within!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Take a step back today, and sink into a light and dreamy fantasy world that is pleasing to you. You will find beautiful objects and sweet fragrances catch your attention. Go shopping or indulge in a gourmet meal. The time is right to keep things open and social. Have fun and focus on your partnerships with others instead of your tendency to lead or dominate!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Things might be too elusive to actually grab hold of today! Do not be so concerned with capturing something and making it your own. See the beauty around you and hold it in your heart. Leave the flower unpicked so others who come after you can enjoy its splendour as well. There is an airy, uplifting feeling to the day that you should enjoy!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a terrific day for you! You should find the puzzle pieces naturally come together almost effortlessly. Important connections can be made today as long as you keep all the lines of communication open. Information exchange is a key part of bringing people and ideas together in a constructive manner. A burst of inspiration can lead to a rewarding journey through time and space!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There is a stronger connectedness to dreams and fantasies today, but you may need to adjust your thinking in order to link to it. Pick a path that includes a few steps on the sunny side of the street where you can see things in a positive light instead of focusing on the gloom in every situation. Communicate your thoughts and think about how you can promote peace in your inner circle!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is a warm and friendly feeling to the day you will find agreeable to your boisterous personality! Find strength and peace with the people around you and work to make solid connections among your friends. The people around you are your greatest resource, so treat them with honour and respect. Stay in balance by recognizing the strength in others!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Do not go where you are not invited and do not take things that are not offered! Rules and manners are the cornerstones to healthy friendships and strong bonds among new acquaintances on a day like today. You will find a cheery attitude and pleasant smile go a long way. Before you know it, you will be invited everywhere and offered all the things you desire!