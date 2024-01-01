Today in High Prairie: January 1, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 1, 2024

Happy New Year!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 1, 2024

1557 – István Bocskay, Prince of Transylvania

1735 – Paul Revere, American Patriot

1752 – Betsy Ross, Made First American flag

1876 – Harriet Brooks, Canadian physicist

1895 – J. Edgar Hoover, First director FBI

1919 – Jerome Salinger, Catcher in the Rye Author

1919 – Rocky Graziano, American boxer

1928 – Ernest R. Tidyman, French Connection writer

1938 – Frank Langella, Dracula actor

1944 – Jimmy Hart, Wrestling manager

This Day in Local History – January 1, 2024

Jan. 1, 1913: The population of Grouard exceeds 1,000 by the end of the year from 450 at the start of the year. Village officials expect the population to reach 2,000 by the end of the current year.

Jan. 1, 1915: St. Bernard’s Mission at Grouard is the largest school in the Peace region.

Jan. 1, 1941: High Prairie RCMP move their office to a bungalow owned by Louise [George] Harding for $30 rent per month from its first site at C.V. Johnson’s.

Jan. 1, 1964: Dale Joslin and wife are the proud parents of High Prairie’s New Year’s Baby. Darren Stanley Joslin was born at Providence Hospital at 2:45 p.m. and weighed seven pounds and 2 1/2 ounces.

Jan. 1, 1967: South Peace News subscriptions are $3.50 per year and single issues 10 cents.

Jan. 1, 1969: High Prairie, Manning and Peace River are all tied atop the NPHL standings with 12 points entering the new year. Manning’s Rick Dundas leads in scoring with 20 points.

Jan. 1, 1969: Arthur and Margaret Lemay, of High Prairie, are the proud parents of High Prairie’s New Year’s baby, Ronda Lynn Louise Lemay, weighing seven pounds.

Jan. 1, 1969: The New Year brings -30 F temperatures to the South Peace region.

Jan. 1, 1971: Fred J. Dumont is appointed High Prairie School Division superintendent of schools.

Jan. 1, 1971: The Alberta government reports that liquor sales at High Prairie liquor stores in 1970 totaled $357,577. In the Peace, only Valleyview had more sales at $363,582.

Jan. 1, 1976: Bob and Mona Allan take over ownership of Utility Equipment.

Jan. 1, 1979: Ken White, of CKYL Radio in Peace River, and an avid supporter of the North Peace Hockey League, leaves for CFGP Radio in Grande Prairie.

Jan. 1, 1981: Canadian National Railways assumes complete ownership of Northern Alberta Railways, formerly the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad.

Jan. 1, 1989: Red Rooster food store changes its name to Red Basket.

Jan. 1, 1995: The I.D. of Big Lakes incorporates into the M.D. of Big Lakes.

Jan. 1, 1995: The High Prairie Roman Catholic Separate School District becomes Holy Family Catholic School Board.

Jan. 1, 1995: The Alberta government increases fines for driving with no motor vehicle insurance to $2,500 from $600.

Jan. 1, 1995: The Heart River Foundation takes over managing all social housing units in its boundaries.

Jan. 1, 1997: Bergel Maertens opens Sunset House Cottage. Tolko workers are the first guests, and find their home away from home.

Jan. 1, 1999: Three Drifttpile residents are charged with second-degree murder after Derek Arthur Okemaysin, 27, is found injured. He dies a short time later.

Jan. 1, 2000: High Prairie town council hikes utility bills $84 a year to offset operating losses.

Jan. 1, 2000: Clifford and Lorene Carifelle are the proud parents of the 2000 New Year’s Baby. Daniel Jacques Carifelle was born at 2:20 a.m. weighing eight pounds and six ounces.

Jan. 1, 2002: The year begins with High Prairie town councillors increasing their pay to $275 per month from $75. Council also increases sewer rates roughly 60 per cent.

Jan. 1, 2002: Sherrina Sawan, of Atikameg, delivers Slave Lake’s News Year’s Baby in an ambulance. Vivian Verna Sawan weighs in at eight pounds, six ounces.

Jan. 1, 2004: Isaiah Daniel Cardinal is High Prairie’s New Year’s Baby. He is born at 3:55 p.m. and is the son of Kevin Calliou and Raven Cardinal.

Jan. 1 2006: Craig Flaata, son of the murdered Brenda Moreside, says he hopes police learned a valuable lesson after ignoring his mother’s 911 call for help the night she was murdered Feb. 25, 2005.

Jan. 1, 2009: McLennan’s Jim Desrosiers and Heather Dixon celebrate the birth of their daughter, Giselle Eva Derosiers. She is the first baby born in the Peace Country in 2009 arriving at 12:55 a.m.

Jan. 1, 2010: Peavine mourns the death of Ralph Davis Cunningham, 75, a long-time member of the settlement.

Jan. 1, 2011: Rob Jandu and Sooky Singh take over as owners of the Raven Inn.

Jan. 1, 2011: Mona Anderson celebrates her 100th birthday at J.B. Wood Continuing Care, surrounded by her family.

Jan. 1, 2015: The day passes with no recognition or celebration planned from the M.D. of Big Lakes, who incorporated this date 20 years ago.

Jan. 1, 2017: The new carbon tax prompts a price increase of three per cent at Smitty’s Restaurant, owner Greg Raadstak says. Freson Bros. manager Matt Lovsin adds prices at his store are expected to rise.

Jan. 1, 2018: High Prairie RCMP Sgt. George Cameron reports a quiet Christmas. Just two reports of impaired driver occurred from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.

Jan. 1, 2018: The Little Smoky Ski Hill opens for the season. Poor weather caused the late opening.

Jan. 1, 2018: Sirgey Szybunia passes away at the age of 89 years. He was a long-time farmer.

Jan. 1, 2018: Merilyn Merle Radcliffe passes away at the age of 72 years at the High Prairie Hospital after a seven-year battle with cancer.

This Day in World History – January 1, 2024

45 BC – The Julian calendar takes effect for the first time.

404 – Last gladiator competition in Rome.

630 – Prophet Muhammad sets out with his army towards Mecca.

1502 – Portuguese navigators discover Rio de Janeiro.

1600 – Scotland begins its numbered year on Jan. 1 instead of March 25.

1673 – Regular mail delivery begins between New York and Boston.

1772 – First traveler’s cheques go on sale in London.

1840 – First recorded bowling match in US.

1847 – Michigan is first state to abolish capital punishment.

1858 – Canada begins using decimal currency system.

1880 – Building of Panama Canal begins.

1901 – The Commonwealth of Australia is formed.

1902 – Nathan Stubblefield makes first public demonstration of radio.

1907 – US President Theodore Roosevelt shakes 8,513 hands in one day.

1908 – First time ball signifying new year dropped at Times Square.

1912 – Sun Yat-sen forms the Republic of China.

1916 – First blood transfusion using stored and cooled blood.

1922 – Vancouver, BC starts driving on the right side of road.

1923 – Union of Socialist Soviet Republics established.

1925 – Norway’s capital Christiania changes name to Oslo.

1934 – Alcatraz officially becomes a federal prison.

1946 – Emperor Hirohito of Japan announces he is not a god.

1948 – First colour newsreel filmed [Pasadena, California].

1950 – Ho Chi Minh begins offensive against French troops in Indo China.

1954 – Rose & Cotton Bowl are first sport colourcasts.

1958 – European Common Market starts operation.

1960 – Johnny Cash plays first of many free concerts behind bars.

1976 – Liberty Bell moves to new home behind Independence Hall.

1976 – NBC replaces the peacock logo.

1977 – First woman formally ordained an Episcopal priest [Jacqueline Means].

1985 – US’s first mandatory seat belt law goes into effect in NY.

1985 – The Internet’s Domain Name System is created.

1985 – The first British mobile phone call is made.

1986 – Russian Federation becomes successor state to the Soviet Union.

1993 – Czechoslovakia separates into Czech Republic & Slovakia.

1994 – North American Free Trade Agreement goes into effect.

1995 – Last “Far Side” by cartoonist Gary Larson, started 1980.

1996 – After 27 years, Betty Rubble debuts as a Flintstone vitamin.

1998 – Mongolia switches from a 46-hour to 40-hour work week.

2016 – Dubai skyscraper “The Address” burns.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 1, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You cannot force creativity. Not even you! As much as you want to produce something fantastic right this minute, you will find mere mortals such as us need the help of a creative muse. And alas, the muse is a fickle being. You can not just snap your finger and summon it. You must coax it out, slowly, gently. This all takes time, but the end result makes the effort worthwhile. For now, you must sit and wait, and trust that it will come to you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may be feeling a bit overwhelmed with the combination of professional and social obligations. If you are doing any entertaining tonight, see if you can drum up some extra help. Cater part of the dinner, if possible, or at the very least hire someone to help with the dishes. It is hard enough to entertain and keep the guests happy. Do not try to be a superhero.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You could be feeling the push-pull of internal desires versus external demands today. As much as you want to stay in bed today, with covers pulled tight to your chin, the world is clamouring for your attention. Your phone rings off the hook and your email box fills as quickly as you can empty it. Just for today, you wish everyone would go away. Alas, no such luck. Promise yourself you will indulge some relaxation once you get home. Hopefully, no one will come pounding on the door!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – When it comes to home improvement, there is something to be said for immediate gratification. Today you could find yourself heading out to do some necessary shopping. Think carefully about what will truly improve your home over the long run. Fashions come and go, and following them can be an expensive undertaking. You would be better off buying only those items that match your true style. You may not purchase as much, but what you do buy will have lasting value.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You really do not need to prove anything to anyone. You may be feeling under a bit of pressure to get a lot of work done. But some projects, especially those that require creativity, simply can not be rushed. You will find if you take your time and allow your muse to work its magic, you will produce something of real merit in the end. If, however, you try to rush, your time will likely be spent in vain.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have so many talents and such a range of abilities, that sometimes it is hard for you to know where to devote your efforts. Today, do not make your usual mistake of trying to do everything. Even you have your limits! You would be better off taking a step back from the situation to prioritize your enormous “to do” list. Concentrate on just one or two important tasks rather than mingling big jobs with small ones.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It seems you are ready for a major change in your life. But take care you do not implement change merely for the sake of change. Think carefully about what you really want to do. Some introspection just might reveal the changes you seek are minor rather than major. You may simply want to begin working on your health a bit more. Jogging a few days a week and vowing to eat salads at lunch rather than sandwiches may bring about a wonderful ripple effect of health and well-being in your life.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You have a keen mind, and are always absorbing new bits of information. What is amazing is how much of it you manage to retain. Today, however, even your considerable brain may be taxed beyond its limits. At work you may feel overwhelmed by the mass of information to sort through. At home there may be books and magazines piled up you are anxious to read. Consider taking the evening off from intellectual pursuits. There is something to be said for passive entertainment.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Take care not to take on too much today. Your intentions are certainly good and your motivation pure, but even you are limited by the fact that there are a mere 24 hours in a day. Pick and choose your commitments carefully today to ensure you can actually do what you say you will do. You will be more effective and get more satisfaction out of devoting your energy to a few just causes.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Do not take anything at face value today, especially if it involves money. It is likely that a friend or colleague will approach you with a deal that is too good to pass up. Do not let yourself get caught up in the promise of quick riches. Any deal that is presented as “too good to be true” usually is. Take in the information and review it at a later time. You will find that flaws are revealed once cooler heads prevail.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may find yourself overwhelmed with information today. By midday both your voice mailbox and your email box could be full up. It seems everyone needs a piece of you today. Do not try and accomplish everything that people expect of you today; it simply is not possible. Instead, make your own decisions about what is important and what is not. You may get some resistance from higher-ups, but in the end they will see the wisdom of your thinking.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Even though you might have to work today, you should still try and take things fairly easy. You are just not ready to embrace your workload with your usual vigour. Be sure to eat a healthy breakfast and lunch, as your body may be rebelling from some recent indulgences. Soup and a salad are advisable for lunch, along with plenty of water. By day’s end, you will feel your energy begin to return.