Today in High Prairie: January 10, 2022

What’s Happening Today – January 10, 2022

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets at town office.

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 10, 2022

1841 – George Melville, Polar explorer

1864 – George W. Carver, Peanut expert [studier]

1904 – Ray Bolger, Wizard of Oz actor

1917 – Jerry Wexler, Coined “rhythm and blues”

1938 – Frank Mahovlich, Montreal Canadien

1938 – Willie McCovey, San Francisco Giant

1942 – Jim Croce, Time in a Bottle singer

1944 – William Sanderson, Newhart actor

1945 – Rod Stewart, British singer

1949 – George Foreman, American boxer

1949 – Teresa Graves, Laugh-In actress

1951 – Kathleen Bradley, The Price is Right model

1952 – Scott Thurston, Motels guitarist

1952 – Pat Benatar, Love is a Battlefield singer

1961 – Janet Jones, Flamingo Kid actress

1964 – Brad Roberts, Crash Test Dummies singer

This Day in Local History – January 10, 2022

Jan. 10, 1913: The election for the Village of Grouard may be by acclamation after Mr. Scovel drops out of the race and Oliver Travers’ nomination is contested.

Jan. 10, 1914: The Grouard News reports work on a bridge at Heart River is proceeding rapidly.

Jan. 10, 1914: Roy S. Burns writes in a Grouard News editorial that a compromise between the Town of Grouard and the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad proves unsatisfactory to the company. “If railways at their discretion pass up towns as they please it is high time the government took a hand and compelled them to enter reognized centres,” writes Burns.

Jan. 10, 1914: The Grouard News reports High Prairie’s Jim Babkirk defeats Basil Duscette of Fall River, Mass. in less than three minutes in a boxing match at Grouard’s Hub Pool Hall. The bout is attended by 350 people.

Jan. 10, 1971: Fred Dumont, of High Prairie, announces his intention to seek the Socred nomination at the upcoming convention at Kinuso Feb. 22.

Jan. 10, 1976: The visiting High Prairie Regals explode for 11 goals in the third period en route to a convincing 18-6 win over the Hines Creek Oilers.

Jan. 10, 1977: Fifteen people attend a meeting in attempts to form a snowmobile club in High Prairie.

Jan. 10, 1979: The Kinuso curling rink opens.

Jan. 10, 1979: An explosion in the mice population causes problems at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.

Jan. 10, 1980: The High Prairie Regals score the first five goals of the game and go on to defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 9-2 in a battle for first place in the NPHL standings.

Jan. 10, 1981: High Prairie figure skaters John Paul Rose and Gayle Basarab each earn bronze medals at the Peace Interclub competition in Valleyview.

Jan. 10, 1984: Fire destroys the home of Perry and Connie Brust eight miles southwest of High Prairie.

Jan. 10, 1985: The High Prairie Regals outshoot Grimshaw 25-8 in the first period en route to a 4-3 win.

Jan. 10, 1989: The newly-formed High Prairie Pigeon Racing Club announces plans to hold its first-ever race Aug. 18.

Jan. 10, 1990: South Peace News reports that Dean Haubrich is elected president of the High Prairie Golf Club at a meeting the previous week.

Jan. 10, 1994: Ivan Cunningham and Travis Cunningham sign with the Valleyview Jets thus leaving the High Prairie Regals.

Jan. 10, 1996: South Peace News reports HPSD receives $1.88 million for upgrading, of which $1 million is earmarked for High Prairie Elementary School and replacement of the east wing.

Jan. 10-11, 2003: High Prairie hosts a tremendously successful Beef Congress.

Jan. 10, 2002: Ivan Cunningham scores twice and adds two assists as the High Prairie Regals put a halt to a nine-game losing streak with a 8-3 win over the visiting Valleyview Jets.

Jan. 10, 2007: Following an interview with recreation director Paula Cowell, South Peace News reports the High Prairie and District Aquatic Centre may re-open in mid-January following the flood in the building a few months earlier. Weeks later, recreation board chairman Mike Daubert announces a Feb. 9 re-opening.

Jan. 10, 2005: A boy is told he could go to jail for life after pleading guilty in High Prairie youth court to breaking into a home and stealing Christmas presents.

Jan. 10, 2009: A poker rally is held in Faust to honour Peter Campiou, a former sledder always willing to help others.

Jan. 10, 2010: The High Prairie Legionnaires win a tournament in Lloydminster after defeating the Saskatoon Aces 6-5 in the final.

Jan. 10, 2011: Economic opportunity is everywhere, Shane Pospisil tells the Town of High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee. Pospisil works for Edmonton’s Nichols Applied Management and conducted a $75,000 study of the region.

Jan. 10, 2014: Leslie Robert Lawrie passes away.

Jan. 10, 2016: Jesse Prestly Laboucan, 20, turns himself into High Level police after being charged with the murder of Ryan Joseph Ellefson, 20, on July 29, 2015.

Jan. 10, 2018: Big Lakes County decides to postpone a controversial public hearing on sea cans in hamlets until Feb. 14. The county did not meet advertising requirements set out in the Municipal Government Act.

Jan. 10, 2018: Big Lakes County denies the Big Meadow Community Hall Association a grant for missing the application deadline. The association was asking for $8,120 to repair the hall’s roof.

Jan. 10, 2018: South Peace News features in the impact of the new Alberta carbon tax on business and industry.

This Day in World History – January 10, 2022

1429 – Order of Golden Fleece established in Austria-Hungary & Spain.

1839 – Tea from India first arrives in UK.

1863 – First underground railway opens in London.

1901 – Oil discovered at Beaumont, marking start of the Texas oil boom.

1920 – Inauguration of the League of Nations held in Paris.

1928 – Soviet Union orders exile of Leon Trotsky.

1932 – “Mickey Mouse” comic syndicated.

1944 – First mobile electric power plant delivered in Philadelphia.

1949 – RCA introduces 45 RPM record.

1951 – First jet passenger trip made.

1951 – UN headquarters opens in Manhattan, NY.

1956 – Elvis Presley records single “Heartbreak Hotel.”

1958 – Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire” reaches No. 1 on UK charts.

1967 – PBS-TV begins as a 70-station network.

1969 – Sweden is the first Western country to recognize North Vietnam.

1980 – Last broadcast of “The Rockford Files” on NBC.

1981 – John Severin sets 100-mile unicycle speed record, 9 h, 21 m.

1984 – Clara Peller first asks, “Where’s the Beef?” in Wendy’s commercial.

1990 – China lifts martial law imposed after Tiananmen Square massacre.

1991 – Japan ends routine fingerprinting of all adult ethnic Koreans.

1994 – Ukraine says it will give up world’s third largest nuclear arsenal.

1997 – 4,000th episode of “Entertainment Tonight.”

1997 – Dow Corning provides $295 billion to settle breast implant suits.

2015 – 72 people are killed after mass poisoning using crocodile bile.

2018 – Jeff Bezos [Amazon] becomes the second man worth over $100 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 10, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do you have plans to go to a party tonight? Do not cancel them. If you are single, an exciting new potential love partner might be introduced to you, and you could spend the entire evening together. If you are already involved, someone could come on the scene who could prove a valuable business contact and might even form a partnership with you. Unless you are too tired to move, get up and go! You will not regret it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some unexpected changes could happen today. You could find yourself confronting the prospect of having to get used to some new and totally state-of-the-art equipment that you have never used before. Do not panic. You will do fine, you will be a real whiz once you get used to it. Try to focus your mind on this for now and learn as much as you can. You can do it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Are you flying today, or perhaps going somewhere by train? If so, you might meet someone fascinating on the trip. Do not be shy, and do not let pride or propriety stand in the way of striking up a conversation with this person. It will pass the time, you might learn something, and there is always the chance you really could become friends. Relax, smile your most charming smile, and enjoy the trip.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Have you just bought some new equipment for your home? This could be a new computer, a state-of-the-art entertainment system, or perhaps a new appliance. You and the other members of your household might spend much of the day trying to learn how to use it, although it could seem rather difficult. Take heart! It looks more complicated than it is. Keep trying, and do not forget to have fun!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – An unexpected phone call, perhaps from an old friend, could come your way today. This person is apt to have good news for you, although he or she may be in a rather melancholy mood. A long conversation could result, the outcome of which is going to change your life, albeit in a subtle way. Nonetheless, this is apt to be a day full of pleasant surprises. Enjoy it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A financial windfall might be in the stars for you. This is not anything you would have expected. Perhaps it is a bonus, repayment of a loan you would long since forgotten, or a settlement of some kind. Whatever it is, it will definitely be a pleasant surprise. Do not, however, spend it all in one place. Wait a few days and then consult a professional about your financial future. This could make a big difference to you. Do not throw it away.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – An exciting group activity, perhaps one involving a number of your friends, could take place today. Your mind may be going a thousand miles an hour throughout the day. Ideas will be exchanged, stimulating conversations should take place, and you could meet some interesting new people. Someone you meet, however, has an agenda too. Be discriminating about whom you agree to meet with later.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Surprising and very fortunate events could take place today. This could be an advancement you were not expecting. The introduction of an interesting new person or the beginning of an exciting new project could raise your pulse. The day should therefore pass by very quickly. Tonight you may want to share your excitement with your partner or another family member.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Are you in an especially adventurous mood? This is the sort of day when you can try just about anything new and still come out in one piece. Why not enrol in a marathon, take rock-climbing lessons, or drive to a place you have never been to before? Wherever you end up, you should find peace and a heightened state of awareness. Do not hesitate. If what you have in mind involves minimal risk, go for it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Study of the occult sciences, whether historical or hands-on experiments, should prove fascinating and enlightening for you today. Astrology, alchemy, numerology, or herbalism are all intriguing fields, and your mind should be especially attuned to them. One warning: beware of unethical teachers. You may or may not read the works of one, but nonetheless hang on to a little skepticism. Even on days like this, do not believe everything you read or hear.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The opportunity to take a trip by air, perhaps at someone else’s expense, could come to you today. This might be business related or it could be educational in some way. This is a good day to travel or make the arrangements for it. The journey promises to be an exciting one you will remember for a long time. Do what you have to in order to get it all together and then go for it! Enjoy your day!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some rather bizarre dreams could come to you tonight. The symbols may include people or objects you would never have thought of consciously in a hundred years. Nonetheless, they do have meaning for you right now. Sit down and make a list of the symbols and events in the dream, then try to analyze what they mean to you. Your dream is trying to tell you something important. Make the most of it!