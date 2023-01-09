Today in High Prairie: January 10, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 10, 2023

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets in council chambers.

10-11:30 a.m. – Drop-in Morning Coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

1 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

6:30 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

7:15 p.m. – Village of Donnelly meets in council chambers.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 10, 2023

1841 – George Melville, Polar explorer

1864 – George W. Carver, Peanut expert [studier]

1904 – Ray Bolger, Wizard of Oz actor

1917 – Jerry Wexler, Coined “rhythm and blues”

1938 – Frank Mahovlich, Montreal Canadien

1938 – Willie McCovey, San Francisco Giant

1942 – Jim Croce, Time in a Bottle singer

1944 – William Sanderson, Newhart actor

1945 – Rod Stewart, British singer

1949 – George Foreman, American boxer

1949 – Teresa Graves, Laugh-In actress

1951 – Kathleen Bradley, The Price is Right model

1952 – Scott Thurston, Motels guitarist

1952 – Pat Benatar, Love is a Battlefield singer

1961 – Janet Jones, Flamingo Kid actress

1964 – Brad Roberts, Crash Test Dummies singer

This Day in Local History – January 10, 2023

Jan. 10, 1913: The election for the Village of Grouard may be by acclamation after Mr. Scovel drops out of the race and Oliver Travers’ nomination is contested.

Jan. 10, 1914: The Grouard News reports work on a bridge at Heart River is proceeding rapidly.

Jan. 10, 1914: Roy S. Burns writes in a Grouard News editorial that a compromise between the Town of Grouard and the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad proves unsatisfactory to the company. “If railways at their discretion pass up towns as they please it is high time the government took a hand and compelled them to enter reognized centres,” writes Burns.

Jan. 10, 1914: The Grouard News reports High Prairie’s Jim Babkirk defeats Basil Duscette of Fall River, Mass. in less than three minutes in a boxing match at Grouard’s Hub Pool Hall. The bout is attended by 350 people.

Jan. 10, 1971: Fred Dumont, of High Prairie, announces his intention to seek the Socred nomination at the upcoming convention at Kinuso Feb. 22.

Jan. 10, 1976: The visiting High Prairie Regals explode for 11 goals in the third period en route to a convincing 18-6 win over the Hines Creek Oilers.

Jan. 10, 1977: Fifteen people attend a meeting in attempts to form a snowmobile club in High Prairie.

Jan. 10, 1979: The Kinuso curling rink opens.

Jan. 10, 1979: An explosion in the mice population causes problems at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.

Jan. 10, 1980: The High Prairie Regals score the first five goals of the game and go on to defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 9-2 in a battle for first place in the NPHL standings.

Jan. 10, 1981: High Prairie figure skaters John Paul Rose and Gayle Basarab each earn bronze medals at the Peace Interclub competition in Valleyview.

Jan. 10, 1984: Fire destroys the home of Perry and Connie Brust eight miles southwest of High Prairie.

Jan. 10, 1985: The High Prairie Regals outshoot Grimshaw 25-8 in the first period en route to a 4-3 win.

Jan. 10, 1989: The newly-formed High Prairie Pigeon Racing Club announces plans to hold its first-ever race Aug. 18.

Jan. 10, 1990: South Peace News reports that Dean Haubrich is elected president of the High Prairie Golf Club at a meeting the previous week.

Jan. 10, 1994: Ivan Cunningham and Travis Cunningham sign with the Valleyview Jets thus leaving the High Prairie Regals.

Jan. 10, 1996: South Peace News reports HPSD receives $1.88 million for upgrading, of which $1 million is earmarked for High Prairie Elementary School and replacement of the east wing.

Jan. 10-11, 2003: High Prairie hosts a tremendously successful Beef Congress.

Jan. 10, 2002: Ivan Cunningham scores twice and adds two assists as the High Prairie Regals put a halt to a nine-game losing streak with a 8-3 win over the visiting Valleyview Jets.

Jan. 10, 2007: Following an interview with recreation director Paula Cowell, South Peace News reports the High Prairie and District Aquatic Centre may re-open in mid-January following the flood in the building a few months earlier. Weeks later, recreation board chairman Mike Daubert announces a Feb. 9 re-opening.

Jan. 10, 2005: A boy is told he could go to jail for life after pleading guilty in High Prairie youth court to breaking into a home and stealing Christmas presents.

Jan. 10, 2009: A poker rally is held in Faust to honour Peter Campiou, a former sledder always willing to help others.

Jan. 10, 2010: The High Prairie Legionnaires win a tournament in Lloydminster after defeating the Saskatoon Aces 6-5 in the final.

Jan. 10, 2011: Economic opportunity is everywhere, Shane Pospisil tells the Town of High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee. Pospisil works for Edmonton’s Nichols Applied Management and conducted a $75,000 study of the region.

Jan. 10, 2014: Leslie Robert Lawrie passes away.

Jan. 10, 2016: Jesse Prestly Laboucan, 20, turns himself into High Level police after being charged with the murder of Ryan Joseph Ellefson, 20, on July 29, 2015.

Jan. 10, 2018: Big Lakes County decides to postpone a controversial public hearing on sea cans in hamlets until Feb. 14. The county did not meet advertising requirements set out in the Municipal Government Act.

Jan. 10, 2018: Big Lakes County denies the Big Meadow Community Hall Association a grant for missing the application deadline. The association was asking for $8,120 to repair the hall’s roof.

Jan. 10, 2018: South Peace News features in the impact of the new Alberta carbon tax on business and industry.

This Day in World History – January 10, 2023

1429 – Order of Golden Fleece established in Austria-Hungary & Spain.

1839 – Tea from India first arrives in UK.

1863 – First underground railway opens in London.

1901 – Oil discovered at Beaumont, marking start of the Texas oil boom.

1920 – Inauguration of the League of Nations held in Paris.

1928 – Soviet Union orders exile of Leon Trotsky.

1932 – “Mickey Mouse” comic syndicated.

1944 – First mobile electric power plant delivered in Philadelphia.

1949 – RCA introduces 45 RPM record.

1951 – First jet passenger trip made.

1951 – UN headquarters opens in Manhattan, NY.

1956 – Elvis Presley records single “Heartbreak Hotel.”

1958 – Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire” reaches No. 1 on UK charts.

1967 – PBS-TV begins as a 70-station network.

1969 – Sweden is the first Western country to recognize North Vietnam.

1980 – Last broadcast of “The Rockford Files” on NBC.

1981 – John Severin sets 100-mile unicycle speed record, 9 h, 21 m.

1984 – Clara Peller first asks, “Where’s the Beef?” in Wendy’s commercial.

1990 – China lifts martial law imposed after Tiananmen Square massacre.

1991 – Japan ends routine fingerprinting of all adult ethnic Koreans.

1994 – Ukraine says it will give up world’s third largest nuclear arsenal.

1997 – 4,000th episode of “Entertainment Tonight.”

1997 – Dow Corning provides $295 billion to settle breast implant suits.

2015 – 72 people are killed after mass poisoning using crocodile bile.

2018 – Jeff Bezos [Amazon] becomes the second man worth over $100 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 10, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Doubts about business and financial matters might weigh on your mind now, so much so that they invade your dreams. The dreams are only a reflection of your worries – they are not prophetic. Your situation is probably better than it seems on the surface. Lack of information clouds the issue. Check the facts and judge them for yourself before making yourself crazy.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A scheduling conflict may come up today. A business engagement could interfere with a social event. You might doubt whether you can attend both, but if you plan carefully, it should be OK. Someone at home might not be communicative, which could cause a little worry. This person has issues they need to work out for themselves. Just be there if needed.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Confusing communications could be the pattern for today. Some paperwork you need to do for a task might be delayed – hung up in the mail or filed in the wrong place. It might take a while to locate it, but it should turn up eventually. There might be some strange messages for you, and you may not be sure whether or not you should return the calls.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you could doubt the amount of money you might get from a business transaction. If you can, verify this before starting anything. You are not being told something. Personal relationships, particularly love and romance, should be stable and rewarding now, although today you may not have much time to spend with those you care about. Hang in there.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Business transactions that could take place in your home or perhaps involve the home might seem a bit unclear today. Before agreeing to anything, read the fine print and verify all the facts about what you are signing. Use your intuition. It is very high at this time. Family members might be confused about events in their lives, but they will get over it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might get a lot of mixed messages from friends, relatives, and colleagues. They may say one thing while you sense they mean something else. Insist on hearing how they really feel. This can prevent a lot of resentment later. New businesses could open in your neighbourhood you might want to check out. Take a look – especially if it is a new bookstore.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might not feel secure about your financial situation, and get a little nervous. Disconcerting information in the news about the general state of the world economy might have planted some unsettling seeds in your mind. On the whole, you should be pretty financially stable now, and this trend is likely to continue. Check out the facts before giving in to panic.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Some unsettling news about your work situation might reach you today and make you worried. You might question your future in this field and possibly consider a change. Consider it, by all means, but this is not the day to make a final decision of any kind. Wait until you are in a more secure frame of mind. In the meantime, list your different options. This will get you back to reality.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are a logical person. When insights come to you through ESP, you tend to doubt their validity. Do not do this. If a feeling is particularly strong, go with it. Do not write it off because it seems illogical. Life is not always predictable. If you give yourself permission, you can trust your intuition about nearly anything.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Doubts about a friend’s motives could plague you today. This person seems to be acting strangely and is not communicating. This probably has little if anything to do with you. This person has issues that he or she is having trouble with. There are others who are in a better space whose company you will enjoy at this time. Get together and enjoy the amiable atmosphere.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A friend or family member might act strangely and seem distracted. You may wonder if he or she is upset with you. This probably is not the case. This person has issues that need attention. Allow them some space. A romantic partner might have to break a date tonight. Spend the evening alone with a novel and look forward to the next get-together.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Too much reading might have you experiencing eyestrain and possibly headaches. It might help to have your eyes checked, but it is probably just too much stress. You might have some trouble focusing on whatever work you do today, but this is only a temporary condition. You should be back to your normal self tomorrow. Stay home tonight, listen to music, and take it easy.