Today in High Prairie: January 11, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – January 11, 2022

6:30 p.m. – Town of HP council meeting in chambers.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 11, 2022

1815 – John A. Macdonald, First PM of Canada

1887 – Aldo Leopold, Wilderness Society co-founder

1906 – Albert Hofmann, Chemist discovered LSD

1908 – Lionel Stander, Hart to Hart actor

1933 – Goldie Hill, Grand Ole Opry singer

1934 – Jean Chrétien, 20th PM of Canada

1952 – Ben Crenshaw, US pro golfer

1958 – Vicki Peterson, Bangles guitarist

1967 – Jeff Bankett, 1 Life to Live actor

This Day in Local History – January 11, 2022

Jan. 11, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Northern Fur Trading Company intends to open in the Peace River Country.

Jan. 11, 1943: Winagami School closes near High Prairie.

Jan. 11, 1962: Brothers Norman and Ted Beachell open the newly-renovated Park Cafe in High Prairie.

Jan. 11, 1963: Grouard loses 30-12 in junior high school basketball action at Faust.

Jan. 11, 1971: Temperatures dip to -45F as the Peace region is caught in a deep freeze.

Jan. 11, 1982: The tender for construction of a new $3.1 million Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie is awarded.

Jan. 11, 1984: Wendy Johansson scores 36 points as the High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers basketball team defeats Slave Lake 60-18. Meanwhile, Ken L’Hirondelle nets 18 points as the men’s team wins 44-41.

Jan. 11, 1986: Valleyview’s Eddie Olanski scores the game-winning goal in the second period as the South defeats the North 2-1 in the NPHL All-Star Game. The win ended the North’s six-game winning streak.

Jan. 11, 1988: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce asks town council to consider a curfew for children under 16.

Jan. 11, 1991: Dennis Chalifoux records 10 points as the visiting Sucker Creek Capitals defeat the Sturgeon Lake Blues 14-10.

Jan. 11, 1992: Harold Bellerose’s third goal of the game gives the South a 7-6 win in the NPHL All-Star Game in Peace River.

Jan. 11, 1993: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and ponders a decision to change the Golden Walleye Classic format to a three-day event from two. The top 50 teams would fish the third day in an effort to increase media attention.

Jan. 11, 1994: Daryl Harpe scores four goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 9-5.

Jan. 11, 2003: The High Prairie Regals win their first game in Dawson Creek since the Canucks entered the NPHL by defeating them 7-3.

Jan. 11, 2006: South Peace News features Town of High Prairie Special Const. Alan Bloom, who wins the RCMP Auxiliary Officer-of-the-Year Award for 2005.

Jan. 11, 2006: An incredible 13 different players score in the Prairie River [High Prairie] Raiders girl’s basketball team’s 64-8 win at Slave Lake Roland Michener. Shaylene Patenaude and Kateri Hamelin each score 10 points in the win.

Jan. 11, 2006: The Prairie River [High Prairie] Raiders boy’s basketball team wins in Slave Lake 49-19 to create a five-way tie for first place in the league standings. Jerry Twin scores 21 points in the win.

Jan. 11, 2012: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for Don and Nilda Dube’s store, the Philippine Variety Store.

Jan. 11, 2012: The High Prairie and District Food Bank turns down an offer from the M.D. of Big Lakes to relocate in Enilda at the old general store, citing they need to be in town closer to clients.

Jan. 11, 2014: Long-time High Prairie businessman Ben Jabs passes away.

Jan. 11, 2014: The High Prairie Regals lose 10-3 at home to the Fort St. John Flyers as the team records its 17th straight loss and remains winless in NPHL play. During the week, they lose 9-1 at home to Grimshaw on Jan. 7 and 20-1 at Falher on Jan. 9.

Jan. 11, 2017: Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews fears the Lesser Slave Lake riding will be lost as the Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission studies the province’s ridings.

Jan. 11, 2017: High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president Tracy Sherkawi says she would like to see more businesses join the organization in 2017.

Jan. 11, 2017: Big Lakes County denies a suggestion for councillors to take Cree lessons.

Jan. 11, 2017: Big Lakes County gives $5,000 to the High Prairie and District Golf Club to help with operations.

Jan. 11, 2017: The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team defeats their crosstown rivals, Prairie River, 27-23 to vault them into a three-way tie for first place in the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League with PRJH and Kinuso with 4-1 records.

Jan. 11, 2017: The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s basketball team wins their fifth straight game to start the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League season after defeating Prairie River 67-54. Iver Paulino scores 31 points to lead the Saints.

Jan. 11, 2018: Chester Alan Perry passes away at the age of 73 years after a bout with pancreatic cancer. He worked for AGT for many years.

This Day in World History – January 11, 2022

1569 – First recorded lottery in England is drawn in St Paul’s Cathedral.

1693 – Mt. Etna in Sicily erupts killing around about 60,000.

1759 – First American life insurance company incorporated.

1787 – Titania & Oberon, moons of Uranus, discovered by William Herschel.

1838 – First public demo of telegraph message sent using dots & dashes.

1873 – First livestock market newspaper published, Drover’s Journal, Chicago.

1913 – First sedan-type car [Hudson] goes on display at 13th Auto Show [New York].

1922 – Insulin first used on humans to treat diabetes, Leonard Thompson, 14.

1927 – Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences created.

1935 – Amelia Earhart flies from Honolulu to Oakland non-stop.

1949 – Snowfall first recorded in Los Angeles.

1960 – LaMar Clark sets pro boxing record of 44 consecutive knockouts.

1964 – First government report warning smoking may be hazardous.

1973 – American League adopts baseball’s designated hitter rule.

1981 – British team completes longest, fastest crossing of Antarctica.

1989 – 140 nations agree to ban chemical weapons [poison gas, etc.]

1994 – Irish government announces end of a 20-year broadcasting ban on IRA.

1995 – Birmingham Barracudas first US city granted CFL franchise.

2007 – Author J. K. Rowling finishes the seventh and last Harry Potter novel.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 11, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Reflections on your recent success and good fortune with regard to career matters are likely to have you feeling strong, optimistic, and enthusiastic for the future. Creative projects are going very well, as are relationships with the opposite sex. This should be a very gratifying day for you, full of warm and loving contact with those closest to you, and signs of continued progress. Enjoy your day, and treat yourself to an evening out.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Good news from a distant state or foreign country could make your day. You could well spend the rest of the day basking in the glow of what you have heard. However, this is not going to affect your relations with others or your work on whatever projects you are involved with right now. This is a good day to get out in the sunshine. Take a walk or drive in the country! Enjoy your day!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – An increase in money could bring a lot of happiness and good feeling into your home. You might be a bit concerned as to how to keep the energy going, but do not worry about it. All signs are your success and good fortune are going to be around for a while. You could, however, explore the idea of making a few cautious investments. This way you will feel more financially secure than you have in the past.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The prospect of future business opportunities could have you spending a lot of time on the phone today in discussion with friends or acquaintances who might have information you need. Perhaps someone you know has been very successful at an activity he thinks might interest you. All should go very well, but you will definitely want to be thoroughly informed. You are doing the right thing by securing the facts before plunging on ahead.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A rosy glow over your recent career successes could cause you to congratulate yourself over your growing bank account. This trend should continue for a while, if you keep on working as you have and maintain a positive and optimistic attitude. Your relationships with others around you, particularly the opposite sex, should be especially warm and loving right now. This should prove to be a thoroughly gratifying day. Use it to your advantage.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Recent successes in your career might inspire you to throw a celebration of some kind with a few close friends. You are feeling especially positive and particularly charming at this time, and your confidence is likely to contribute to a new sense of closeness to those around you. Love and romance should also go very well. You have worked hard and it is time to reward yourself. Have a successful day and an enjoyable evening!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Relations with those closest to you should be warm and rewarding. Financial matters are going so well for you right now you are apt to be feeling that everything will be perfect from here on out. This optimism and enthusiasm, however, does not mean you are taking your good fortune for granted. Rather, it is likely to give you the impetus to continue as you have been, only with more serenity than before.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You have been working very hard for a long time, and now you might be thinking of ways to reward yourself. A trip you might have dreamed of taking might suddenly seem to be more attainable. Today you might decide to actually make the arrangements. You could well decide to stay for a long time, for there is much that you can learn through this trip.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Visitors in your home might include partners in business activities, members of a group with which you are affiliated, or creative people with great ideas. Therefore, you are likely to enjoy some intense discussions today and a lot of intriguing exchanges of information. Love and romance should also go well, particularly since you are feeling so enthusiastic about life. Take the time to share your dreams with your guests. They might have some good ideas for making a dream a reality.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Get-togethers in your neighbourhood should prove enjoyable right now. Communication with others, particularly about possible new business interests, should bring a lot of positive information your way that you are apt to put to work for you. The level of respect you get from those around you could be particularly gratifying. Your hard work has not only enriched your socio-economic standing but your friendships as well. Enjoy your day!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a good day for meditation or spiritual studies of some kind. Your intuition should be operating at a very high level and thus it is going to be easier for you to tune in to the thoughts, feelings, needs, and desires of others, particularly the opposite sex. You might even experience psychic insights or visions that shed light on some questions you have been asking yourself for a while. Write down your thoughts. You will want to remember them.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your relationships with just about everyone – friends, lovers, children, colleagues, and even strangers – should be smooth, warm, and supportive today. Feelings are easily expressed, although more on a subtle than a verbal level. New business opportunities may open up through contact with new and interesting people. Social events and group activities should therefore contribute more to your personal growth and emotional well-being than they usually do. Make the most of them!