Today in High Prairie: January 11, 2023

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in council chambers.

10 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

1:30-3:30 p.m. – FCSS Free Drop-In Bowling at Smoky River Lanes in Girouxville.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

1815 – John A. Macdonald, First PM of Canada

1887 – Aldo Leopold, Wilderness Society co-founder

1906 – Albert Hofmann, Chemist discovered LSD

1908 – Lionel Stander, Hart to Hart actor

1933 – Goldie Hill, Grand Ole Opry singer

1934 – Jean Chrétien, 20th PM of Canada

1952 – Ben Crenshaw, US pro golfer

1958 – Vicki Peterson, Bangles guitarist

1967 – Jeff Bankett, 1 Life to Live actor

Jan. 11, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Northern Fur Trading Company intends to open in the Peace River Country.

Jan. 11, 1943: Winagami School closes near High Prairie.

Jan. 11, 1962: Brothers Norman and Ted Beachell open the newly-renovated Park Cafe in High Prairie.

Jan. 11, 1963: Grouard loses 30-12 in junior high school basketball action at Faust.

Jan. 11, 1971: Temperatures dip to -45F as the Peace region is caught in a deep freeze.

Jan. 11, 1982: The tender for construction of a new $3.1 million Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie is awarded.

Jan. 11, 1984: Wendy Johansson scores 36 points as the High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers basketball team defeats Slave Lake 60-18. Meanwhile, Ken L’Hirondelle nets 18 points as the men’s team wins 44-41.

Jan. 11, 1986: Valleyview’s Eddie Olanski scores the game-winning goal in the second period as the South defeats the North 2-1 in the NPHL All-Star Game. The win ended the North’s six-game winning streak.

Jan. 11, 1988: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce asks town council to consider a curfew for children under 16.

Jan. 11, 1991: Dennis Chalifoux records 10 points as the visiting Sucker Creek Capitals defeat the Sturgeon Lake Blues 14-10.

Jan. 11, 1992: Harold Bellerose’s third goal of the game gives the South a 7-6 win in the NPHL All-Star Game in Peace River.

Jan. 11, 1993: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and ponders a decision to change the Golden Walleye Classic format to a three-day event from two. The top 50 teams would fish the third day in an effort to increase media attention.

Jan. 11, 1994: Daryl Harpe scores four goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 9-5.

Jan. 11, 2003: The High Prairie Regals win their first game in Dawson Creek since the Canucks entered the NPHL by defeating them 7-3.

Jan. 11, 2006: South Peace News features Town of High Prairie Special Const. Alan Bloom, who wins the RCMP Auxiliary Officer-of-the-Year Award for 2005.

Jan. 11, 2006: An incredible 13 different players score in the Prairie River [High Prairie] Raiders girl’s basketball team’s 64-8 win at Slave Lake Roland Michener. Shaylene Patenaude and Kateri Hamelin each score 10 points in the win.

Jan. 11, 2006: The Prairie River [High Prairie] Raiders boy’s basketball team wins in Slave Lake 49-19 to create a five-way tie for first place in the league standings. Jerry Twin scores 21 points in the win.

Jan. 11, 2012: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for Don and Nilda Dube’s store, the Philippine Variety Store.

Jan. 11, 2012: The High Prairie and District Food Bank turns down an offer from the M.D. of Big Lakes to relocate in Enilda at the old general store, citing they need to be in town closer to clients.

Jan. 11, 2014: Long-time High Prairie businessman Ben Jabs passes away.

Jan. 11, 2014: The High Prairie Regals lose 10-3 at home to the Fort St. John Flyers as the team records its 17th straight loss and remains winless in NPHL play. During the week, they lose 9-1 at home to Grimshaw on Jan. 7 and 20-1 at Falher on Jan. 9.

Jan. 11, 2017: Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews fears the Lesser Slave Lake riding will be lost as the Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission studies the province’s ridings.

Jan. 11, 2017: High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president Tracy Sherkawi says she would like to see more businesses join the organization in 2017.

Jan. 11, 2017: Big Lakes County denies a suggestion for councillors to take Cree lessons.

Jan. 11, 2017: Big Lakes County gives $5,000 to the High Prairie and District Golf Club to help with operations.

Jan. 11, 2017: The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team defeats their crosstown rivals, Prairie River, 27-23 to vault them into a three-way tie for first place in the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League with PRJH and Kinuso with 4-1 records.

Jan. 11, 2017: The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s basketball team wins their fifth straight game to start the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League season after defeating Prairie River 67-54. Iver Paulino scores 31 points to lead the Saints.

Jan. 11, 2018: Chester Alan Perry passes away at the age of 73 years after a bout with pancreatic cancer. He worked for AGT for many years.

1569 – First recorded lottery in England is drawn in St Paul’s Cathedral.

1693 – Mt. Etna in Sicily erupts killing around about 60,000.

1759 – First American life insurance company incorporated.

1787 – Titania & Oberon, moons of Uranus, discovered by William Herschel.

1838 – First public demo of telegraph message sent using dots & dashes.

1873 – First livestock market newspaper published, Drover’s Journal, Chicago.

1913 – First sedan-type car [Hudson] goes on display at 13th Auto Show [New York].

1922 – Insulin first used on humans to treat diabetes, Leonard Thompson, 14.

1927 – Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences created.

1935 – Amelia Earhart flies from Honolulu to Oakland non-stop.

1949 – Snowfall first recorded in Los Angeles.

1960 – LaMar Clark sets pro boxing record of 44 consecutive knockouts.

1964 – First government report warning smoking may be hazardous.

1973 – American League adopts baseball’s designated hitter rule.

1981 – British team completes longest, fastest crossing of Antarctica.

1989 – 140 nations agree to ban chemical weapons [poison gas, etc.]

1994 – Irish government announces end of a 20-year broadcasting ban on IRA.

1995 – Birmingham Barracudas first US city granted CFL franchise.

2007 – Author J. K. Rowling finishes the seventh and last Harry Potter novel.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Good news regarding writing, speaking, or publishing could come your way today. You might feel terribly bored with life and suddenly have the urge to get away for a while. This is not a bad idea. Make a few phone calls. Invite a friend over and discuss it with him or her. You have been working hard and a little break is probably in order.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Paperwork regarding a bonus, settlement, or dividend of some kind might need to be executed today. It will probably be boring. You will get it done. Sudden insights, revelations, or flights of fancy might provide fodder for creative activities, particularly writing or speaking. Write these ideas down. You have a good memory, but you will want to recall every detail.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Strained nerves and trepidation about unpleasant tasks could have you on edge and likely to take your stress out on those closest to you. Try to avoid this. Go for a walk. Release your stress through exercise or writing. Communicate your feelings to friends and assure them you are not upset with them. In this way, you will get through the day with little damage.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might feel overworked today. Your energy could be flagging, and you may even feel feverish. This is probably nothing more than stress. Most likely you should take time out from your busy life and relax. Spend the afternoon at the movies. Treat yourself to dinner out. Buy yourself a present. Tomorrow you should feel better again.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you are apt to feel especially romantic. Novels, movies, and poetry about love will be appealing. If you are currently romantically involved, consider planning a special evening with your partner. If you are not involved, you might want to attend a sporting event. Plan an enjoyable evening. Who knows? You could meet someone new and exciting!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A rush of activity at home is probably going to involve preparations for a journey or event. More than one visitor could arrive during the course of the day. Your mind may be going in several different directions, and this could prove a bit disconcerting. Try to take breaks and remain centered. You will not accomplish anything if you work yourself into a panic.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may experience increased physical and mental activity today. Perhaps you will have to do a lot of reading or writing very quickly, make a number of phone calls, or run more errands than you have time for. This can prove frustrating and overwhelming, but if you plan carefully, Libra, you should be able to get it all done on schedule. Get busy and go to it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might discover a hidden talent for writing, or if you already know this, you may find that your skill is greater than you suspected. You might have to execute some paperwork regarding money, but you will get this done quickly and efficiently. At some point during the day you are likely to get a little frazzled, but this will pass. Get your work done and then relax.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might feel on edge today but not know why. You may jump at unexpected noises or think you see or hear things that are not there. You are not going crazy. This is caused by the current planetary configuration. The best way to relieve the jumpiness is to get some exercise – at least take a walk. In the evening, read an engrossing book.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may wonder if you are losing your memory today. You might have the strange feeling there was something you had to do but can not quite remember what. Do not worry about it. If you push yourself too hard, you will drive yourself crazy. Your imagination could come up with ideas for stories and poems. Write them down. You will want to remember them.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might have to do a lot of communicating with friends. Perhaps you need to make phone calls or catch up on correspondence. You may be on the verge of attaining a goal. Consider giving it that last little spurt of energy to complete. This could involve a lot of time in the car or on the phone, but stick with it. You will be glad you did.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A prominent male author whose work you enjoy might publish a new book. You may consider doing some writing of your own, particularly if you have a story to tell. On a more mundane level, your day could require that you spend a lot of time in the car or on the phone when you would rather be reading. Be sure to schedule time to relax in the evening.