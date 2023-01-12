Today in High Prairie: January 12, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 12, 2023

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteader’s Hall, Bring your lunch and your project.

10:30-11:30 a.m. – Parents & Tots at Falher Library.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall, Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 12, 2023

1628 – Charles Perrault, Tales of Mother Goose writer

1876 – Jack London, Call of the Wild author

1902 – Ray Teal, Bonanza actor

1906 – Tex Ritter, Country singer

1910 – Patsy Kelly, Rosemary’s Baby actress

1916 – P.W. Botha, President of South Africa

1926 – Ray Price, Country singer

1928 – Ruth Brown, “Queen of R&B”

1930 – Tim Horton, Tim Hortons co-founder

1935 – “Amazing” Kreskin, Mentalist/telepath

1935 – Ron Harper, Planet of the Apes actor

1935 – William Lee Gloden, Oak Ridge Boys singer

1941 – Long John Baldry, Blues vocalist

1944 – Joe Frazier, Heavyweight boxing champ

1946 – Cynthia Robinson, Sly & Family Stone rocker

1951 – Kirstie Alley, Cheers actress [Rebecca]

1951 – Larry Hoppens, Orleans rocker

1952 – Ricky Van Shelton, Country musician

1954 – Howard Stern, American radio personality

1959 – Per Helmstad Gessle, Roxette singer

1964 – Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com co-founder

1974 – Melanie Chisholm, “Sporty Spice” [Spice Girls]

This Day in Local History – January 12, 2023

Jan. 12, 1963: The High Prairie Progress reports that Kenzie farmer George Roberts kills a black bear with an axe after awakening the bear while cutting fence posts near his home.

Jan. 12, 1963: The High Prairie Progress reports that Oliver Chalifoux is elected chief of the Driftpile Indian Band.

Jan. 12, 1972: Tom Iannone scores five goals as the High Prairie Regals blast the visiting Peace River Stampeders 13-3.

Jan. 12, 1972: Jeff Burgar writes in his editorial the need for a snowmobile bylaw within High Prairie town limits. Sledders need to have designated routes so they can leave town without getting tickets.

Jan. 12, 1972: South Peace News reports that Tom Lysiak of the Medicine Hat Tigers is chosen for the West Division All Star Game in the Western Canada Hockey League.

Jan. 12, 1979: High Prairie Day Care moves to a new site in a log building on the town’s west end.

Jan. 12, 1981: A day care centre opens in Grouard.

Jan. 12, 1983: South Peace News reports a severe outbreak of the Bangkok Flu subsides in the Peace region.

Jan. 12, 1985: Fairview’s Dennis Honing scores four goals to lead the North to a 6-1 win in the 35th NPHL All-Star Game.

Jan. 12, 1986: The Elks open their new hall at the Stampede Grounds. Bingo fever takes over becoming a very popular pastime. A good night nets $1,000 for the organization.

Jan. 12, 1989: Rob Szmata scores four goals, including the winner in overtime, as the hometown Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Regals 8-7.

Jan. 12, 1991: Ken Howick, Ken Coristine and Clayton Noskey each score twice as the North defeats the South 11-4 in the NPHL All-Star Game in Peace River.

Jan. 12, 1998: A committee of the Holy Family School Division meets and decides to recommend the addition to High Prairie St. Andrew’s school proceed without a Performing Arts Centre.

Jan. 12, 2000: Athabasca MP David Chatters tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council he is against accepting toxic waste from around the world for treatment at Swan Hills.

Jan. 12, 2000: High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president Mike Poulter tells town council the group is in danger of folding due to financial problems.

Jan. 12, 2001: A driver flees the scene after hitting a school bus in Gift Lake. No one is injured.

Jan. 12, 2001: The High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce folds. President Mike Daubert cites lack of members as the reason.

Jan. 12-13, 2001: The High Prairie Agriplex is the site of a highly successful Peace Country Beef Congress.

Jan. 12, 2005: RCMP Staff-Sgt. Bruce McNaughton says the local Citizens on Patrol program has resulted in a decreased crime rate in town.

Jan. 12, 2005: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Food Bank chair Greg Lunde says the organization may fold if more volunteers do not step forward.

Jan. 12, 2005: High Prairie town council receives a proposal from KBS-TV to air council meetings. The matter is tabled pending investigation and never brought back to council.

Jan. 12, 2006: Northern Lakes College president Rick Neidig says land near Joussard has been chosen for the college’s bid for a provincial police training school.

Jan. 12, 2007: Gift Lake Metis Settlement writes the M.D. of Big Lakes informing them they are looking at Lesser Slave Lake for a long-term supply for water.

Jan. 12-13, 2007: High Prairie host a successful Peace Country Beef Congress at the Agriplex.

Jan. 12, 2010: High Prairie RCMP charge a High Prairie man, 49, with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking after seizing 570 doses of crack cocaine after a search.

Jan. 12, 2013: The late Hector Lamouche’s jersey is retired by the Lakeland Eagles. Lamouche was a co-founder of the team and former player, coach and manager.

Jan. 12, 2013: The High Prairie Regals drop to 4-13 as they lose at McLennan 8-4 to the Lakeland Eagles. James Tallman scores three goals to lead the Eagles.

Jan. 12, 2016: A new sound system in chambers is used for the first time at a High Prairie town council meeting, making it easier for council and the gallery to hear proceedings.

Jan. 12, 2019: Isaiah Letendre’s overtime winner gives the High Prairie Regals a 6-5 win at Grimshaw and thus spoils the retirement of Terry Houlder’s No. 20.

This Day in World History – January 12, 2023

1528 – Gustav I of Sweden “Father of the Nation” crowned King of Sweden.

1554 – Bayinnaung crowned King of Burma; assembles largest empire SE Asia.

1616 – Brazilian city Belem [entrance gate to the Amazon] founded.

1816 – France decrees Bonaparte family excluded from the country forever.

1839 – Anthracite coal first used to smelt iron.

1896 – First X-ray photo in US used by Dr. Henry Smith.

1908 – Long-distance radio message is sent from Eiffel Tower for first time.

1913 – Josef Dzhugashvili signs himself Stalin [“Man of Steel”] for the first time.

1915 – American House of Representatives rejects plan to give women right to vote.

1937 – Plough for laying submarine cable patented.

1948 – Mahatma Gandhi begins his final fast.

1950 – USSR re-introduces death penalty for treason, espionage & sabotage.

1959 – American record company Motown is founded by Berry Gordy Jr.

1962 – Operation Chopper begins, America’s first combat mission in Vietnam.

1966 – “Batman”, starring Adam West as Batman, debuts on ABC-TV.

1967 – American draft board refuses exemption for boxer Muhammad Ali.

1967 – Dr. James Bedford is 1st person to be cryonically preserved.

1971 – “All in the Family” premieres on CBS-TV.

1975 – Chrysler Corp offers first car rebates.

1989 – Ex-dictator of Uganda Idi Amin expelled from Zaire.

1990 – Romania bans Communist party [first Warsaw Pact member to do so].

1993 – NHL great Mario Lemieux announces Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis.

1995 – Murder trial against O.J. Simpson, begins in LA.

1998 – Nineteen European nations agree to forbid human cloning.

2004 – World’s largest ocean liner, RMS Queen Mary 2, makes first voyage.

2007 – Comet McNaught reaches perihelion; brightest comet in 40+ years.

2010 – Earthquake occurs in Haiti killing approximately 160,000.

2013 – Beijing’s level of air pollution declared hazardous to human health.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 12, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you are currently romantically involved, expect your relationship to reach a new understanding and sense of unity. If you are not involved, you could meet someone special today, and it might be like love at first sight. An instant bond could form between you because of mutual intellectual interests. You might have a lot to talk about, as your own projects are going better than you had hoped.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – An old friend you have not seen in a long time could turn up. This should be a pleasant surprise, as you will have a lot of catching up to do. You might have good news, as you have been busy and could have come across some very exciting information. Take a walk at the end of the day or you might not be able to sleep.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Some great news could come today that turns your life upside down momentarily. You will find it very exciting. New neighbours could move in and you might spend some time getting acquainted. Much of your day could be spent seeking information in a field that interests you. Expect a busy day, but remember to rest now and then. A walk in the evening might be a good idea.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – News might bring exciting opportunities for increasing your income. Perhaps you will learn of ways to start your own business. Maybe the demand for people with your skills has increased. You might discover the efficiency some new technology for managing your finances. Discussions with others should bring many new ideas your way. Make the most of them.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Discussions could bring some exciting information your way that alters your thinking slightly. You tend to be oriented toward social, political, or humanitarian issues. Today you might have the chance to put your talents to work. Someone could ask you for assistance. You have the mental and physical energy to go for it, so it is likely you will, though perhaps not right away.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you may take up the study of astrology, numerology, alchemy, or other occult discipline. Your intellectual abilities are particularly sharp, so you may want to combine them with your tendency toward mysticism. This should keep you busy for much of the day, but you need to watch out for intellectual overload. You do not want to forget what you have learned. Take notes.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – New friends, new goals, and new attitudes could all appear on the scene. Unexpected developments within a group are likely to require re-evaluating a course of action. This is probably a positive development, and it could be exciting, but it is going to mean some immediate adjustments. As your mental energy is still sharp, this should not be too difficult.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If you have been aiming for a specific career goal, it might suddenly manifest with the current planetary energy. You could be catapulted into the public eye in some way. The possibility of an increased income could arise, although it might be speculative at this point. Your mental energy continues high, so you should be able to easily grasp all the ins and outs of your situation.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This should be a stimulating day. The possibility of a journey might arise unexpectedly. This could be exciting as some close friends or a romantic partner might accompany you. A new turn in your intellectual or spiritual interests could have your mind going a thousand miles an hour. You will want to learn more about it. The Internet could have useful information. Make the most of it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Unexpected economic developments might make a sudden and positive difference in your situation. Perhaps your field becomes more competitive, and people with your skills are more in demand. Whatever it is, you can expect more money to come your way in the future. Legal papers could be involved, as could some interesting people you have not met before. Your mind is likely to be buzzing.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your social life might suddenly be busier than you expected, perhaps because of the appearance of some interesting new people. This could involve a group with which you are affiliated, perhaps one with a humanitarian focus. Expect to be busy over the next few weeks, as this trend is not likely to slow down soon. Stimulating conversations could set your mind going a mile a minute.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Books and conversations with friends could take up most of your day. The intellectual stimulation could have positive and negative effects on your health. Positive because it raises your enthusiasm and puts you in an enthusiastic state of mind, and negative because it might get you so excited you forget to eat or rest. Enjoy all the excitement but do not forget to take a break.