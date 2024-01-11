Today in High Prairie: January 12, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 12, 2024

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 12, 2024

1628 – Charles Perrault, Tales of Mother Goose writer

1876 – Jack London, Call of the Wild author

1902 – Ray Teal, Bonanza actor

1906 – Tex Ritter, Country singer

1910 – Patsy Kelly, Rosemary’s Baby actress

1916 – P.W. Botha, President of South Africa

1926 – Ray Price, Country singer

1928 – Ruth Brown, “Queen of R&B”

1930 – Tim Horton, Tim Hortons co-founder

1935 – “Amazing” Kreskin, Mentalist/telepath

1935 – Ron Harper, Planet of the Apes actor

1935 – William Lee Gloden, Oak Ridge Boys singer

1941 – Long John Baldry, Blues vocalist

1944 – Joe Frazier, Heavyweight boxing champ

1946 – Cynthia Robinson, Sly & Family Stone rocker

1951 – Kirstie Alley, Cheers actress [Rebecca]

1951 – Larry Hoppens, Orleans rocker

1952 – Ricky Van Shelton, Country musician

1954 – Howard Stern, American radio personality

1959 – Per Helmstad Gessle, Roxette singer

1964 – Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com co-founder

1974 – Melanie Chisholm, “Sporty Spice” [Spice Girls]

This Day in Local History – January 12, 2024

Jan. 12, 1963: The High Prairie Progress reports that Kenzie farmer George Roberts kills a black bear with an axe after awakening the bear while cutting fence posts near his home.

Jan. 12, 1963: The High Prairie Progress reports that Oliver Chalifoux is elected chief of the Driftpile Indian Band.

Jan. 12, 1972: Tom Iannone scores five goals as the High Prairie Regals blast the visiting Peace River Stampeders 13-3.

Jan. 12, 1972: Jeff Burgar writes in his editorial the need for a snowmobile bylaw within High Prairie town limits. Sledders need to have designated routes so they can leave town without getting tickets.

Jan. 12, 1972: South Peace News reports that Tom Lysiak of the Medicine Hat Tigers is chosen for the West Division All Star Game in the Western Canada Hockey League.

Jan. 12, 1979: High Prairie Day Care moves to a new site in a log building on the town’s west end.

Jan. 12, 1981: A day care centre opens in Grouard.

Jan. 12, 1983: South Peace News reports a severe outbreak of the Bangkok Flu subsides in the Peace region.

Jan. 12, 1985: Fairview’s Dennis Honing scores four goals to lead the North to a 6-1 win in the 35th NPHL All-Star Game.

Jan. 12, 1986: The Elks open their new hall at the Stampede Grounds. Bingo fever takes over becoming a very popular pastime. A good night nets $1,000 for the organization.

Jan. 12, 1989: Rob Szmata scores four goals, including the winner in overtime, as the hometown Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Regals 8-7.

Jan. 12, 1991: Ken Howick, Ken Coristine and Clayton Noskey each score twice as the North defeats the South 11-4 in the NPHL All-Star Game in Peace River.

Jan. 12, 1998: A committee of the Holy Family School Division meets and decides to recommend the addition to High Prairie St. Andrew’s school proceed without a Performing Arts Centre.

Jan. 12, 2000: Athabasca MP David Chatters tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council he is against accepting toxic waste from around the world for treatment at Swan Hills.

Jan. 12, 2000: High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president Mike Poulter tells town council the group is in danger of folding due to financial problems.

Jan. 12, 2001: A driver flees the scene after hitting a school bus in Gift Lake. No one is injured.

Jan. 12, 2001: The High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce folds. President Mike Daubert cites lack of members as the reason.

Jan. 12-13, 2001: The High Prairie Agriplex is the site of a highly successful Peace Country Beef Congress.

Jan. 12, 2005: RCMP Staff-Sgt. Bruce McNaughton says the local Citizens on Patrol program has resulted in a decreased crime rate in town.

Jan. 12, 2005: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Food Bank chair Greg Lunde says the organization may fold if more volunteers do not step forward.

Jan. 12, 2005: High Prairie town council receives a proposal from KBS-TV to air council meetings. The matter is tabled pending investigation and never brought back to council.

Jan. 12, 2006: Northern Lakes College president Rick Neidig says land near Joussard has been chosen for the college’s bid for a provincial police training school.

Jan. 12, 2007: Gift Lake Metis Settlement writes the M.D. of Big Lakes informing them they are looking at Lesser Slave Lake for a long-term supply for water.

Jan. 12-13, 2007: High Prairie host a successful Peace Country Beef Congress at the Agriplex.

Jan. 12, 2010: High Prairie RCMP charge a High Prairie man, 49, with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking after seizing 570 doses of crack cocaine after a search.

Jan. 12, 2013: The late Hector Lamouche’s jersey is retired by the Lakeland Eagles. Lamouche was a co-founder of the team and former player, coach and manager.

Jan. 12, 2013: The High Prairie Regals drop to 4-13 as they lose at McLennan 8-4 to the Lakeland Eagles. James Tallman scores three goals to lead the Eagles.

Jan. 12, 2016: A new sound system in chambers is used for the first time at a High Prairie town council meeting, making it easier for council and the gallery to hear proceedings.

Jan. 12, 2019: Isaiah Letendre’s overtime winner gives the High Prairie Regals a 6-5 win at Grimshaw and thus spoils the retirement of Terry Houlder’s No. 20.

This Day in World History – January 12, 2024

1528 – Gustav I of Sweden “Father of the Nation” crowned King of Sweden.

1554 – Bayinnaung crowned King of Burma; assembles largest empire SE Asia.

1616 – Brazilian city Belem [entrance gate to the Amazon] founded.

1816 – France decrees Bonaparte family excluded from the country forever.

1839 – Anthracite coal first used to smelt iron.

1896 – First X-ray photo in US used by Dr. Henry Smith.

1908 – Long-distance radio message is sent from Eiffel Tower for first time.

1913 – Josef Dzhugashvili signs himself Stalin [“Man of Steel”] for the first time.

1915 – American House of Representatives rejects plan to give women right to vote.

1937 – Plough for laying submarine cable patented.

1948 – Mahatma Gandhi begins his final fast.

1950 – USSR re-introduces death penalty for treason, espionage & sabotage.

1959 – American record company Motown is founded by Berry Gordy Jr.

1962 – Operation Chopper begins, America’s first combat mission in Vietnam.

1966 – “Batman”, starring Adam West as Batman, debuts on ABC-TV.

1967 – American draft board refuses exemption for boxer Muhammad Ali.

1967 – Dr. James Bedford is 1st person to be cryonically preserved.

1971 – “All in the Family” premieres on CBS-TV.

1975 – Chrysler Corp offers first car rebates.

1989 – Ex-dictator of Uganda Idi Amin expelled from Zaire.

1990 – Romania bans Communist party [first Warsaw Pact member to do so].

1993 – NHL great Mario Lemieux announces Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis.

1995 – Murder trial against O.J. Simpson, begins in LA.

1998 – Nineteen European nations agree to forbid human cloning.

2004 – World’s largest ocean liner, RMS Queen Mary 2, makes first voyage.

2007 – Comet McNaught reaches perihelion; brightest comet in 40+ years.

2010 – Earthquake occurs in Haiti killing approximately 160,000.

2013 – Beijing’s level of air pollution declared hazardous to human health.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 12, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – An object that you treasure, perhaps a family heirloom, could be missing. Do not panic. It is probably somewhere in the house, although it may have slipped behind something or had a pile of other stuff put on top of it. At any rate, it is among other objects. Searching too much, however, could make it more elusive than it should be. Keep looking when you have time and the item will probably turn up in a very strange place!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might play detective. Something or someone, perhaps a pet, has gone missing in your neighbourhood and you will be out there leading the charge. The object of your search could prove elusive, but will probably turn up none the worse for wear. The only caution: when searching, do not look too far afield. Whatever you seek is probably no more than a block or two from you. Stay close to home and all should be well.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Worries about money that plague you today could well be misplaced. To all appearances, the financial road might temporarily get a little rough, but probably all is not as dire as it seems. Let go of your panic for a moment and sit down and actually go over your figures. You will probably find some careful budgeting and a little belt tightening are all that are needed to get you through. You can do it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Rational thought gets muddled today as everything seems to be happening to you at once. Everyone wants your advice, lots of people need favours, and those in authority have new tasks for you. Stay calm and do not react by getting short with people. Play triage officer and help those in the most need first. Warn the others you might not get to them. This way you will not make yourself crazy. Hang in there!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A strange communication could come from a person who does not leave a name and whose voice you do not recognize. It might, however, sound important and therefore could bother you throughout the afternoon. How can you return a call when you do not know who the person is? Do not make yourself crazy. This is not worth agonizing over. If it is important, the person will call back. Remember that as you move through the day.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is not the day to do in-depth research of any kind, whether it is an intellectual subject or how to put together a new computer system. Your mind is not as focused as it usually is, and it might temporarily be difficult for you to grasp new concepts you have never encountered before. This is no reflection on your intelligence, just one of those vague days we all have. By tomorrow, all should be normal again.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A friend you have known for years might suddenly shock you by saying some unkind things you would never have expected of him or her. If they are said about you, you might be very upset because it is not fair or justified! Sometimes it is hard to forgive these things, but make the effort. Your friend is going through some rough times that you may not know about. Try to put yourself in the other’s shoes. Forgive and forget.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Have you just recently reached a cherished goal? If so, you might temporarily be confused as to what you are going to pursue in the future. You may be toying with a number of options but not be sure which one is right for you. Perhaps it is none of them. Maybe your perfect goal is still over the horizon. Do not feel you have to get started on something right away. Be patient and have faith.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might be introduced to a new colleague. Do not be surprised if this person makes your flesh crawl. This could be a warning signal or it could simply mean this person is absolutely terrified and therefore acting defensive. Do not jump to any conclusions about this person until you get to know him or her better. Remember, always give others the benefit of the doubt whenever possible.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Perhaps it is best if you stay away from your current love partner today. Your friend is having some very draining hassles with family and on the job and will not be in the best of moods. If the two of you get together, you might find your partner in a surly and uncommunicative mood, and you might be the recipient of some unkind words. Either be prepared to deal with it or do something else tonight.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might want to concentrate on one of your private projects for which you have a lot of passion. If one of your family members keeps you from working on this project, explain just how important this is for you. Usually you work very hard, so you deserve to do whatever you want to do in your off time. Just try to be tactful! They will understand!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Memories from the distant past, perhaps as far back as early childhood, could keep popping into your conscious mind today. You may feel really silly, crying over a fairy tale your grandmother read to you when you were five years old, but as embarrassing as this can be, it is actually a positive form of release. Old pain from the past, even as inane as this, can actually limit you in your current situation. Let it go and learn from the process.