Today in High Prairie: January 13, 2023

What’s Happening Today – January 13, 2023

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

4-6 p.m. – Seniors Supper and Craft Night at Cadotte Lake Mamowintowin Hall.

6 p.m. – Indoor Picnic & Movie at Donnelly G.P. Vanier School gym.

6-9 p.m. – Chase the Ace Night at McLennan Legion Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

This Day in Local History – January 13, 2023

Jan. 13, 1937: The Chateau Guy burns in Grouard. By Dec. 14, a new building replaces it.

Jan. 13, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that $900,000 has been approved to build a vocational school in Kinuso.

Jan. 13, 1971: The previous week sees -40 F temperatures and the third snow removal in High Prairie this winter.

Jan. 13, 1971: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Regals executive meets and discusses folding the club, with the NPHL’s worst record at 2-14-2 in 18 games. They decide to continue.

Jan. 13, 1971: Paul Dupuis and Gene Jones appear at a High Prairie town council meeting asking for permission to set up a truck repair business on land where the nuisance grounds are located. They intend to buy the land.

Jan. 13, 1976: Ron Rose and Rod Berg each record four assists as the hometown High Prairie Regals clobber the Grimshaw Huskies 9-1.

Jan. 13, 1980: Myron Zabolotniuk’s rink of High Prairie advances to the junior men’s curling finals after winning zones in Valleyview.

Jan. 13, 1980: The High Prairie Boxing Club finishes in second place at the Bronze Gloves Tournament held in Fort Saskatchewan.

Jan. 13, 1982: South Peace News reports High Prairie’s Dr. J.B. Wood receives an Alberta Achievement Award.

Jan. 13, 1985: Slave Lake’s Lyle Ruecker and High Prairie’s Perry Brust qualify at the Zone Mixed Curling Playdowns held in High Prairie for Ddistricts.

Jan. 13, 1985: Peter Keay’s High Prairie rink qualifies for the Junior Men’s Provincials after winning the B Event at Districts in Grande Prairie.

Jan. 13, 1988: South Peace News reports Kinuso and area residents are angry as the Athabasca Health Unit announces plans to close the Kinuso Nursing Station at the end of the year.

Jan. 13, 1988: High Prairie town council agrees to construct an outdoor skating rink at High Prairie Elementary School. Earlier, the school had made the request but the recreation board said it did not have the manpower to construct the rink.

Jan. 13, 1990: John Stokes scores four goals to lead the visiting High Prairie Regals to a 9-7 win over the Grimshaw Huskies.

Jan. 13, 1991: The High Prairie Atom B team blanks McLennan 13-0 for their second straight shutout. The previous day they blanked Slave Lake 17-0. Ralph Courtorielle recorded both shutouts.

Jan. 13, 1993: A Development Appeal Board gives approval to the MITAA Centre to move down the street to a new home in the old Group Home Building in High Prairie.

Jan. 13, 1994: High Prairie Regals’ players Rey Fontaine and Shaun Henderson and coach Bob Calhoon are each suspended for one game after a brawl in Grimshaw where the players go into the stands. The Huskies win the game, which is called with 7:26 left, 8-3.

Jan. 13, 1999: The M.D. of Big Lakes sticks to its policy of not doing business with any company it is in litigation against after refusing a low bid for a gravel crushing contract from Cox Brothers.

Jan. 13, 2000: James Tallman’s overtime winner gives the Lakeland Eagles a 6-5 win over Valleyview and vaults them into first place in the NPHL standings with an 11-2-0 record.

Jan. 13, 2002: Brian Bliss High Prairie rink loses a 3-2 heartbreaker to Calgary’s Harold Breckenridge in the semi-finals at the Alberta Senior Men’s Curling Championships in Grande Prairie. Bliss posted a 5-2 record in round-robin play.

Jan. 13, 2003: Anton [Tony] Straub turns 103 years old at J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit in High Prairie.

Jan. 13-15, 2006: An Oldtimers Hockey Tournament is held in High Prairie with an expected $30,000 in proceeds going toward the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society. Later, it is announced $40,546.86 is raised.

Jan. 13, 2007: The Prairie River Black Raiders win three straight games to capture first place in the Rim Rocker Basketball Tournament at PRJH in High Prairie. They defeat Valleyview Hillside 46-10 in the final game.

Jan. 13, 2007: High Prairie police simply follow the footprints in freshly fallen snow and arrest Russell Waylon Manybears. They charge him with mischief and theft.

Jan. 13, 2007: Another two-day successful Peace Country Beef Congress concludes at the High Prairie Agriplex.

Jan. 13, 2015: High Prairie town council grants $250 for sponsorship for the High Prairie Ag Society’s Bullarama. It brings into question council’s sponsorship policy, which is much debated before the end of the year.

Jan. 13, 2015: Valerie Billey begins her job as the Town of High Prairie’s legislative secretary.

Jan. 13, 2016: Rev. Leon Cadsap conducts his first service at High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglican Church.

Jan. 13, 2016: The St. Andrew’s Saints hand the PRJH Raiders boy’s basketball team their first loss in four years, 54-40. Iver Paulino scores 24 points to help end PRJH’s 26-game winning streak.

Jan. 13, 2016: The 4-0 Gift Lake Hurricanes boy’s basketball team remains undefeated after a 50-22 win at Slave Lake St. Francis.

Jan. 13, 2017: Larry Lamouche’s house at Grouard is gutted by fire, driving a Grouard couple and three young children from their home. The cause is unknown.

Jan. 13, 2017: The Burger Baron re-opens across from the post office with Reza Akbari and Seemen Ali as owners.

