Today in High Prairie: January 13, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – January 13, 2024

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 13, 2024

1562 – Mark Alexander Boyd, Scottish poet

1886 – Art Ross, Hockey Hall of Famer

1919 – Robert Stack, Unsolved Mysteries host

1930 – Frances Sternhagen, Cheers actress [Cliff’s mom]

1931 – Charles Nelson Reilly, Match Game panelist

1931 – Ian Hendry, The Avengers actor

1934 – Rip Taylor, The Gong Show panelist

1938 – Billy Gray, Father Knows Best actor

1943 – Richard Moll, Night Court actor [Bull]

1945 – Cornelius Bumpus, Doobie Brothers keyboardist

1955 – Fred White, Earth Wind & Fire rocker

1961 – Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Seinfeld actress

1964 – Penelope Ann Miller, Kindergarden Cop actress

1966 – Patrick Dempsey, Grey’s Anatomy actor

1969 – Stephen Hendry, Seven-time world snooker champ

1970 – Keith Coogan, The Waltons actor [Jeffrey]

1972 – Nicole Eggert, Charles in Charge actress

1977 – Orlando Bloom, Lord of the Rings actor

1997 – Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oiler

This Day in Local History – January 13, 2024

Jan. 13, 1937: The Chateau Guy burns in Grouard. By Dec. 14, a new building replaces it.

Jan. 13, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that $900,000 has been approved to build a vocational school in Kinuso.

Jan. 13, 1971: The previous week sees -40 F temperatures and the third snow removal in High Prairie this winter.

Jan. 13, 1971: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Regals executive meets and discusses folding the club, with the NPHL’s worst record at 2-14-2 in 18 games. They decide to continue.

Jan. 13, 1971: Paul Dupuis and Gene Jones appear at a High Prairie town council meeting asking for permission to set up a truck repair business on land where the nuisance grounds are located. They intend to buy the land.

Jan. 13, 1976: Ron Rose and Rod Berg each record four assists as the hometown High Prairie Regals clobber the Grimshaw Huskies 9-1.

Jan. 13, 1980: Myron Zabolotniuk’s rink of High Prairie advances to the junior men’s curling finals after winning zones in Valleyview.

Jan. 13, 1980: The High Prairie Boxing Club finishes in second place at the Bronze Gloves Tournament held in Fort Saskatchewan.

Jan. 13, 1982: South Peace News reports High Prairie’s Dr. J.B. Wood receives an Alberta Achievement Award.

Jan. 13, 1985: Slave Lake’s Lyle Ruecker and High Prairie’s Perry Brust qualify at the Zone Mixed Curling Playdowns held in High Prairie for Ddistricts.

Jan. 13, 1985: Peter Keay’s High Prairie rink qualifies for the Junior Men’s Provincials after winning the B Event at Districts in Grande Prairie.

Jan. 13, 1988: South Peace News reports Kinuso and area residents are angry as the Athabasca Health Unit announces plans to close the Kinuso Nursing Station at the end of the year.

Jan. 13, 1988: High Prairie town council agrees to construct an outdoor skating rink at High Prairie Elementary School. Earlier, the school had made the request but the recreation board said it did not have the manpower to construct the rink.

Jan. 13, 1990: John Stokes scores four goals to lead the visiting High Prairie Regals to a 9-7 win over the Grimshaw Huskies.

Jan. 13, 1991: The High Prairie Atom B team blanks McLennan 13-0 for their second straight shutout. The previous day they blanked Slave Lake 17-0. Ralph Courtorielle recorded both shutouts.

Jan. 13, 1993: A Development Appeal Board gives approval to the MITAA Centre to move down the street to a new home in the old Group Home Building in High Prairie.

Jan. 13, 1994: High Prairie Regals’ players Rey Fontaine and Shaun Henderson and coach Bob Calhoon are each suspended for one game after a brawl in Grimshaw where the players go into the stands. The Huskies win the game, which is called with 7:26 left, 8-3.

Jan. 13, 1999: The M.D. of Big Lakes sticks to its policy of not doing business with any company it is in litigation against after refusing a low bid for a gravel crushing contract from Cox Brothers.

Jan. 13, 2000: James Tallman’s overtime winner gives the Lakeland Eagles a 6-5 win over Valleyview and vaults them into first place in the NPHL standings with an 11-2-0 record.

Jan. 13, 2002: Brian Bliss High Prairie rink loses a 3-2 heartbreaker to Calgary’s Harold Breckenridge in the semi-finals at the Alberta Senior Men’s Curling Championships in Grande Prairie. Bliss posted a 5-2 record in round-robin play.

Jan. 13, 2003: Anton [Tony] Straub turns 103 years old at J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit in High Prairie.

Jan. 13-15, 2006: An Oldtimers Hockey Tournament is held in High Prairie with an expected $30,000 in proceeds going toward the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society. Later, it is announced $40,546.86 is raised.

Jan. 13, 2007: The Prairie River Black Raiders win three straight games to capture first place in the Rim Rocker Basketball Tournament at PRJH in High Prairie. They defeat Valleyview Hillside 46-10 in the final game.

Jan. 13, 2007: High Prairie police simply follow the footprints in freshly fallen snow and arrest Russell Waylon Manybears. They charge him with mischief and theft.

Jan. 13, 2007: Another two-day successful Peace Country Beef Congress concludes at the High Prairie Agriplex.

Jan. 13, 2015: High Prairie town council grants $250 for sponsorship for the High Prairie Ag Society’s Bullarama. It brings into question council’s sponsorship policy, which is much debated before the end of the year.

Jan. 13, 2015: Valerie Billey begins her job as the Town of High Prairie’s legislative secretary.

Jan. 13, 2016: Rev. Leon Cadsap conducts his first service at High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglican Church.

Jan. 13, 2016: The St. Andrew’s Saints hand the PRJH Raiders boy’s basketball team their first loss in four years, 54-40. Iver Paulino scores 24 points to help end PRJH’s 26-game winning streak.

Jan. 13, 2016: The 4-0 Gift Lake Hurricanes boy’s basketball team remains undefeated after a 50-22 win at Slave Lake St. Francis.

Jan. 13, 2017: Larry Lamouche’s house at Grouard is gutted by fire, driving a Grouard couple and three young children from their home. The cause is unknown.

Jan. 13, 2017: The Burger Baron re-opens across from the post office with Reza Akbari and Seemen Ali as owners.

This Day in World History – January 13, 2024

1610 – Galileo Galilei discovers Callisto, the fourth moon of Jupiter.

1785 – John Walter publishes first issue of London Times.

1794 – US Congress changes US flag to 15 stars & 15 stripes.

1849 – Vancouver Island granted to Hudson’s Bay Company.

1863 – Chenille yarn making machine patented by William Canter in New York.

1930 – “Mickey Mouse” comic strip first appears.

1938 – The Church of England accepts the theory of evolution.

1942 – German U-boats begin harassing shipping on US east coast.

1942 – Henry Ford patents a method of constructing plastic auto bodies.

1942 – World War II: first use of aircraft ejection seat by German pilot.

1943 – Hitler declares “Total War.”

1958 – 9,000 scientists from 43 nations petition UN for nuclear test ban.

1968 – Minnesota North Stars Bill Masterton fatally injured, dies Jan. 15.

1978 – NASA select its first American women astronauts.

1979 – YMCA files libel suit against Village People’s YMCA song.

1981 – Barbara Sonntag crochets record 147 stitches/min for 1/2 hour.

1983 – American Medical Association urges ban on boxing.

1983 – Quebec Nordiques play 251st NHL game without being shut out.

1985 – 99-yr-old Otto Bucher scores a hole-in-one at Spanish golf course.

1989 – Computers across Britain hit by “Friday the 13th”/Jerusalem virus.

1998 – CBS pays $4 billion to televise NFL AFC games for 8 years.

2000 – Microsoft chairman Bill Gates steps aside as CEO.

2007 – Two-thirds of the Venus’s southern hemisphere suddenly brightens.

2016 – Record Powerball lottery held in America – $1.6 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 13, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might find yourself working with an exciting group of people. Perhaps this involves an opportunity to increase your skills or a new project or even a whole new job. Your mind is quick and especially innovative, so do not be surprised if you are able to contribute far more than you would have expected. Do not think your efforts will go unappreciated. Friends grow closer to you and acquaintances could become friends.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Social events could put you in touch with some exciting new people. They may either share a current interest of yours or bring you opportunities to expand your interests. A lot of stimulating discussions could well result. If you are currently romantically involved, expect these developments to bring you closer together. If you are not, you could well meet someone new and exciting. Whichever it is, by the end of the day your mind is likely to be jumping. Enjoy!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Contacts made through friends or colleagues, perhaps younger people, might bring new ideas for bettering your home life. Perhaps a new housemate wants to move in, you could install some new equipment, or you might even have the chance to move to a roomier place. These are only ideas to be considered, however. Final decisions should wait for a later day. There are still some facts that you need to learn first.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Discussions with close friends, children, and romantic partners take on an especially exciting aura today. New information is likely to be circulated that might make a big difference both in your household and in your community. It also could make a difference to your mind. A new field of interest, a new intellectual search, as well as improved communication with those close to you could enrich your life at this time.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Visitors to your home today might engage you in discussions of innovative ways to increase your income. This may either be through the use of computers or through other forms of modern technology. You might find you have a talent for such activity you never realized before. You also might be enticed into going to a meeting or lecture on the subject. Open up your mind, but do not put your money where your mouth is yet!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your mind is sharp, quick, and full of ideas. Discussions with others bring useful information that could well open new doors for you if you make the most of it. Group activities should prove especially stimulating for you at this time. By the end of the day, your brain should be buzzing. Take a walk and clear your head before you go to bed or else you will never be able to get to sleep.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Newspapers, books, and TV are apt to bring a lot of new, exciting, and useful information your way. This might set your mind going in such a direction as to bring new ideas for projects or business opportunities your way. Discussions with others who share your interests could contribute even more. Expect an exciting and stimulating day, and by day’s end you are likely to have opened up new doors for yourself.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The opportunity to make a change in your life, which you may have been contemplating for a long time, could finally manifest itself today. This could be a move to a new neighbourhood, a return to school for an advanced degree, an entirely new profession, or all of the above. Whichever it is, expect to spend a lot of time throughout the day discussing it with friends and family. Then move ahead with whatever plans you have.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Paperwork involving money could be a real drag today, but someone close to you might just show you a way to get it done quickly and efficiently on computers or via another technological innovation. You might actually find you like doing it this way. Your mind is especially sharp, so this is just the day to try to expand your intellectual horizons along with your technical skills. Go to it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your mind always tends to be quick and agile, but today you might find it going a thousand miles an hour as a result of intriguing new information received through books, newspapers, television, or the Internet. Discussions with others could also contribute. You might decide to embrace some innovative new concepts that could lead to an expansion of your horizons. At some point, go for a workout. You need to balance the mental with the physical.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some new equipment made available for your use might prove fascinating, and you are apt to want to learn as much as you can about how it works. Therefore, this is a great day to increase your computer skills. You might also want to try your hand at sound or video recording. Art combined with modern technology could well be a primary focus for today. Learn as much as you can, and have some fun in the process.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you could find yourself searching for a particular piece of knowledge that you need in order to move on with something you are doing. You will probably find it, perhaps through a friend or colleague. Or else it might show itself suddenly, making you want to shout, “Eureka!” After that, it is smooth sailing all the way. You will be able to use this information to accomplish whatever you need and be successful. Make good use of it!