Today in High Prairie: January 14, 2023

What’s Happening Today – January 14, 2023

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 14, 2023

83 BC – Mark Antony, Roman politician

1741 – Benedict Arnold, US general turned traitor

1791 – Calvin Phillips, Shortest adult male [2’2”]

1874 – Thornton Burgess, Peter Rabbit author

1875 – Albert Schweitzer, Doctor/Humanitarian

1906 – William Bendix, The Life of Riley actor

1914 – Harold Russell, Best Years of Our Life actor

1915 – Mark Goodson, American game show producer

1921 – Ken Sailors, Basketball jump shot inventor

1924 – Guy Williams, Lost in Space actor

1937 – Billie Jo Spears, Country singer

1938 – Jack Jones, Love Boat Theme singer

1941 – Faye Dunaway, Bonnie & Clyde actress

1948 – Carl Weathers, Rocky actor [Apollo Creed]

1949 – Christine Belford, Banacek actress

1954 – Jim Duggan, American wrestler “Hacksaw”

1966 – Daniel J. Schneider, Head of the Class actor

1968 – LL Cool J, American rapper

1974 – Kevin Durand, Canadian actor

1989 – Marie Claude Adam, Mother of sextuplets

This Day in Local History – January 14, 2023

Jan. 14, 1913: Hudson Bay’s dwelling house building in Grouard is destroyed by fire resulting in $1,000 in losses.

Jan. 14, 1915: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad is within three miles of McLennan.

Jan. 14, 1954: The Prairie Echo post office closes.

Jan. 14, 1970: South Peace News reports the Anglican Church in High Prairie may close due to financial hardships.

Jan. 14, 1973: The newly-formed High Prairie Basketball League begins operation with six teams taking part.

Jan. 14, 1976: Athabasca MP Paul Yewchuk announces he will not seek the federal PC party leadership.

Jan. 14, 1980: Jim Orchard begins his job as High Prairie’s new recreation superintendent.

Jan. 14, 1986: Tom Dlugosz records four assists in a 10-1 High Prairie Regals’ win over the Falher Pirates.

Jan. 14, 1987: South Peace News reports 1986 was the second highest year on record for building permits in High Prairie with $5.1 million in new construction.

Jan. 14, 1987: High Prairie town council releases a series of letters from Mayor Don Lorencz to council and administration in efforts to let the public know dissention that exists.

Jan. 14, 1988: The High Prairie Regals score six goals in the third period and go on to defeat the visiting Valleyview Jets 8-6. The game features 90 minutes in penalties and four game misconducts.

Jan. 14, 1989: Randy Burns of the Grimshaw Huskies scores twice as the North clobbers the South 10-2 in the NPHL All-Star Game held in Donnelly.

Jan. 14, 1991: A minor fire at the High Prairie Provincial Building construction site sends black smoke over town.

Jan. 14, 1991: Wendy Johansson, Alberta Northwest Summer Games manager, opens a games office in High Prairie.

Jan. 14, 1993: The hometown High Prairie Regals get two goals from Vern Walker in a 7-4 win over the Grimshaw Huskies.

Jan. 14, 1998: High Prairie town council decides to withdraw their $100,000 commitment toward a Performing Arts Centre at St. Andrew’s School.

Jan. 14, 2002: The Lakeland Eagles of the NPHL tell McLennan town council they are in serious financial trouble.

Jan. 14, 2003: The Joussard Family and Community Services community worker is forced from her office after a plumber discovers a carbon monoxide leak.

Jan. 14, 2004: High Prairie Staff Sgt. Dan McNaughton is alarmed after 10 people are charged with drunk driving crimes between Dec. 3-31 during their Christmas holiday enforcement campaign.

Jan. 14, 2004: South Peace News reports that a Prairie River Junior High School teacher is charged with assault in December. The teacher, Kirk Rasmussen, is later found not guilty after a trial. High Prairie School Division decides to not renew his contract.

Jan. 14, 2004: High Prairie Aquatics Centre partners select the firm of John Murray Architectural Associates to draw plans for the indoor pool.

Jan. 14, 2006: The East Division shocks the West 11-10 in the NPHL All-Star Game held in High Prairie. Valleyview’s Brad Macnab scores four goals and adds two assists in the win.

Jan. 14, 2006: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says to not worry over news a $125,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant is turned down for the Aquatic Centre in High Prairie. She promises the decision will be reversed.

Jan. 14, 2009: George Keay attends a High Prairie town council meeting with concerns over delays for the proposed new hospital. Mayor Rick Dumont replies, “From what I understand, everything is proceeding as per what they told us before.”

Jan. 14, 2009: Yellowhead MLA Robin Campbell tells High Prairie town council that the northern part of the province is where Alberta’s economic future lies.

Jan. 14, 2010: Daniel Belcourt’s second period natural hat trick leads the High Prairie Regals to a 9-3 win over the visiting Valleyview Jets.

Jan. 14, 2011: High Prairie resident Michael Screpnek dies in an accident at the age of 24 years. He worked as a tradesman and aspired to be a carpenter.

Jan. 14, 2011: The High Prairie Regals fall five points behind the Falher Pirates in the battle for first place in the NPHL’s East Division after losing 9-1 at Falher.

Jan. 14, 2011: Alberta Transportation writes the M.D. of Big Lakes informing them they can’t justify putting lights from the Grouard Bridge to the hamlet boundary. The news disappoints Grouard Councillor Fern Welch.

Jan. 14, 2012: Former Grouard resident Annie Louise Calahasen passes away at the age of 101 years.

Jan. 14, 2012: Shane Pospisil tells High Prairie town council that potential investors of the biodiesel plant, The Power Alternative, are worried over the negativity surrounding the project.

Jan. 14, 2017: Jeff Gladue is murdered at Atikameg. Charged in connection with the murder are Ivy Laboucan, 40, Blake Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake, and Patrick Letendre, 24, of Atikameg.

This Day in World History – January 14, 2023

1301 – Andrew III dies at 50, ending the Arpad dynasty in Hungary.

1514 – Pope Leo X issues a papal bull against slavery.

1601 – Church authorities in Rome burn Hebrew books.

1690 – Clarinet invented, in Nurnberg, Germany.

1699 – Massachusetts holds day of fasting for wrongly persecuting witches.

1873 – Celluloid registered as a trademark by its inventor, John Hyatt.

1897 – 22,834 foot Aconcagua [Argentina] first climbed.

1911 – Roald Amundsen’s South Pole expedition lands on Ross Ice Shelf.

1935 – Iraq-Mediterranean oil pipeline goes into use.

1943 – Montreal’s Alex Smart is first NHLer to score a hat trick in his first game.

1952 – Rationing of coffee in Netherlands ends.

1953 – Yugoslavia elects its first president [Marshal Tito].

1956 – Little Richard releases “Tutti Frutti”.

1960 – US Army promotes Elvis Presley to Sergeant.

1972 – “Sanford & Son” starring Redd Foxx premieres on NBC-TV.

1972 – Margrethe II becomes the first Queen of Denmark since 1412.

1973 – Dancer Roy Castle is measured at 1,440 taps/min on BBC-TV.

1976 – “The Bionic Woman” with Lindsay Wagner debuts on ABC-TV.

1978 – Sex Pistols’ final concert held in San Francisco.

1980 – Shakuntala Devi, mentally multiplies 2 13-digit numbers in 28 seconds.

1985 – Martina Navratilova is third player to win 100 tennis tournaments.

1989 – 1,000 Muslims burn Salman Rushdies’ “Satanic Verses” in England.

1989 – 29-year-old French woman gives birth to sextuplets in Paris.

1993 – David Letterman announces his show is moving from NBC to CBS.

2002 – UK declared free of foot-and-mouth cattle disease.

2005 – Landing of the Huygens probe on Saturn’s moon Titan.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 14, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Work you do today, whether related to your job or something you do on your own, could lead to a temporary boost in income, which is going to elevate your mood. This could involve a bonus, a project outside work, or your own enterprise. You should be feeling healthy and enthusiastic, ready to tackle just about anything. Finances look stable, and relations with others congenial and supportive.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might toy with the idea of getting some kind of project or enterprise going with a close friend or love partner. If you are serious about it, this is definitely the day to start. Any partnership formed at this time is likely to be successful and beneficial for all involved. This is even a good day to work out the terms of a legal agreement. Go for it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Work you are doing either at home or on your home is likely to go well today and bring you the results you are hoping for. Members of your household might want to pitch in and help. You will probably spend most of your time inside, but you may also have to spend some time out gathering supplies and materials that you may need.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you are likely to feel especially communicative. You might want to get on the phone and run ideas for new projects by colleagues or perhaps make arrangements to complete current projects. Success through creativity is strongly indicated at this time. This is a great day to seek success through writing or speaking. If this has been on your mind, get started.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Business transacted today either in your home or concerning your home is likely to be successful and bring some extra money your way. You probably feel especially optimistic about this. You are looking forward to new opportunities that may come your way. Your intuition is high, so you are likely to be able to separate the wheat from the chaff where opportunities are concerned. Go for it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today your intuition should be sharper than usual. You might get a few calls involving possible business opportunities. You can use this heightened ESP to discern which ones might be successful. You could also hear from friends proposing participation in a group activity of some kind, which you may want to do. Do not hesitate. Have a great day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you should feel especially optimistic and enthusiastic, although you may not know why, at least at first. Later in the day some good news could come your way, possibly involving business and money. This should tell you that you were intuitively picking up on something wonderful. As a matter of fact, your intuition should be high for most of the day. Make it work for you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A new sense of closeness to those around you might have you feeling especially happy today. Your business and financial life should be going very well, your future seems bright, and now this puts the icing on the cake. Your mind may turn to projects you want to try in the future, and this could increase your enthusiasm. Even more ideas could come thick and fast.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Intuition plays a large part in your work. You are apt to sense what others want or need and foresee the consequences of one course of action over another. This is definitely going to make a positive difference in what you accomplish. You are likely to be quite pleased with what you do. Exercise this intuition today so it will stay with you in the future.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Information you receive from far away could make doing business with a group you are affiliated with that much easier. All looks promising for group activities and advancing your education, so these are good focuses for today. Travel might also be on your mind. Friends could be inclined to consider the idea, so it might be fun to go out on the town with them tonight.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This could prove to be a gratifying day. Recent success in business might now be making a positive difference in your financial situation. This is apt to boost your mood quite a bit and you are probably feeling optimistic and enthusiastic about your future. You could lapse into some very pleasant daydreams about the possibilities, but do not get carried away. Try to remain practical.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is a great day to start a partnership of any kind, as it will prove cooperative, rewarding, and stable. Any legal papers executed today should definitely work for you. If you have been thinking about signing up for a class or workshop, this is the day to do it. You are more likely to get the results you want. Make plans for travel, too. You have got a lot to think about.