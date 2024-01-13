Today in High Prairie: January 14, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 14, 2024

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

6:30 p.m. – Enilda & District Society for Rec & Culture meets at Enilda Bowling Alley.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 14, 2024

83 BC – Mark Antony, Roman politician

1741 – Benedict Arnold, US general turned traitor

1791 – Calvin Phillips, Shortest adult male [2’2”]

1874 – Thornton Burgess, Peter Rabbit author

1875 – Albert Schweitzer, Doctor/Humanitarian

1906 – William Bendix, The Life of Riley actor

1914 – Harold Russell, Best Years of Our Life actor

1915 – Mark Goodson, American game show producer

1921 – Ken Sailors, Basketball jump shot inventor

1924 – Guy Williams, Lost in Space actor

1937 – Billie Jo Spears, Country singer

1938 – Jack Jones, Love Boat Theme singer

1941 – Faye Dunaway, Bonnie & Clyde actress

1948 – Carl Weathers, Rocky actor [Apollo Creed]

1949 – Christine Belford, Banacek actress

1954 – Jim Duggan, American wrestler “Hacksaw”

1966 – Daniel J. Schneider, Head of the Class actor

1968 – LL Cool J, American rapper

1974 – Kevin Durand, Canadian actor

1989 – Marie Claude Adam, Mother of sextuplets

This Day in Local History – January 14, 2024

Jan. 14, 1913: Hudson Bay’s dwelling house building in Grouard is destroyed by fire resulting in $1,000 in losses.

Jan. 14, 1915: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad is within three miles of McLennan.

Jan. 14, 1954: The Prairie Echo post office closes.

Jan. 14, 1970: South Peace News reports the Anglican Church in High Prairie may close due to financial hardships.

Jan. 14, 1973: The newly-formed High Prairie Basketball League begins operation with six teams taking part.

Jan. 14, 1976: Athabasca MP Paul Yewchuk announces he will not seek the federal PC party leadership.

Jan. 14, 1980: Jim Orchard begins his job as High Prairie’s new recreation superintendent.

Jan. 14, 1986: Tom Dlugosz records four assists in a 10-1 High Prairie Regals’ win over the Falher Pirates.

Jan. 14, 1987: South Peace News reports 1986 was the second highest year on record for building permits in High Prairie with $5.1 million in new construction.

Jan. 14, 1987: High Prairie town council releases a series of letters from Mayor Don Lorencz to council and administration in efforts to let the public know dissention that exists.

Jan. 14, 1988: The High Prairie Regals score six goals in the third period and go on to defeat the visiting Valleyview Jets 8-6. The game features 90 minutes in penalties and four game misconducts.

Jan. 14, 1989: Randy Burns of the Grimshaw Huskies scores twice as the North clobbers the South 10-2 in the NPHL All-Star Game held in Donnelly.

Jan. 14, 1991: A minor fire at the High Prairie Provincial Building construction site sends black smoke over town.

Jan. 14, 1991: Wendy Johansson, Alberta Northwest Summer Games manager, opens a games office in High Prairie.

Jan. 14, 1993: The hometown High Prairie Regals get two goals from Vern Walker in a 7-4 win over the Grimshaw Huskies.

Jan. 14, 1998: High Prairie town council decides to withdraw their $100,000 commitment toward a Performing Arts Centre at St. Andrew’s School.

Jan. 14, 2002: The Lakeland Eagles of the NPHL tell McLennan town council they are in serious financial trouble.

Jan. 14, 2003: The Joussard Family and Community Services community worker is forced from her office after a plumber discovers a carbon monoxide leak.

Jan. 14, 2004: High Prairie Staff Sgt. Dan McNaughton is alarmed after 10 people are charged with drunk driving crimes between Dec. 3-31 during their Christmas holiday enforcement campaign.

Jan. 14, 2004: South Peace News reports that a Prairie River Junior High School teacher is charged with assault in December. The teacher, Kirk Rasmussen, is later found not guilty after a trial. High Prairie School Division decides to not renew his contract.

Jan. 14, 2004: High Prairie Aquatics Centre partners select the firm of John Murray Architectural Associates to draw plans for the indoor pool.

Jan. 14, 2006: The East Division shocks the West 11-10 in the NPHL All-Star Game held in High Prairie. Valleyview’s Brad Macnab scores four goals and adds two assists in the win.

Jan. 14, 2006: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says to not worry over news a $125,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant is turned down for the Aquatic Centre in High Prairie. She promises the decision will be reversed.

Jan. 14, 2009: George Keay attends a High Prairie town council meeting with concerns over delays for the proposed new hospital. Mayor Rick Dumont replies, “From what I understand, everything is proceeding as per what they told us before.”

Jan. 14, 2009: Yellowhead MLA Robin Campbell tells High Prairie town council that the northern part of the province is where Alberta’s economic future lies.

Jan. 14, 2010: Daniel Belcourt’s second period natural hat trick leads the High Prairie Regals to a 9-3 win over the visiting Valleyview Jets.

Jan. 14, 2011: High Prairie resident Michael Screpnek dies in an accident at the age of 24 years. He worked as a tradesman and aspired to be a carpenter.

Jan. 14, 2011: The High Prairie Regals fall five points behind the Falher Pirates in the battle for first place in the NPHL’s East Division after losing 9-1 at Falher.

Jan. 14, 2011: Alberta Transportation writes the M.D. of Big Lakes informing them they can’t justify putting lights from the Grouard Bridge to the hamlet boundary. The news disappoints Grouard Councillor Fern Welch.

Jan. 14, 2012: Former Grouard resident Annie Louise Calahasen passes away at the age of 101 years.

Jan. 14, 2012: Shane Pospisil tells High Prairie town council that potential investors of the biodiesel plant, The Power Alternative, are worried over the negativity surrounding the project.

Jan. 14, 2017: Jeff Gladue is murdered at Atikameg. Charged in connection with the murder are Ivy Laboucan, 40, Blake Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake, and Patrick Letendre, 24, of Atikameg.

This Day in World History – January 14, 2024

1301 – Andrew III dies at 50, ending the Arpad dynasty in Hungary.

1514 – Pope Leo X issues a papal bull against slavery.

1601 – Church authorities in Rome burn Hebrew books.

1690 – Clarinet invented, in Nurnberg, Germany.

1699 – Massachusetts holds day of fasting for wrongly persecuting witches.

1873 – Celluloid registered as a trademark by its inventor, John Hyatt.

1897 – 22,834 foot Aconcagua [Argentina] first climbed.

1911 – Roald Amundsen’s South Pole expedition lands on Ross Ice Shelf.

1935 – Iraq-Mediterranean oil pipeline goes into use.

1943 – Montreal’s Alex Smart is first NHLer to score a hat trick in his first game.

1952 – Rationing of coffee in Netherlands ends.

1953 – Yugoslavia elects its first president [Marshal Tito].

1956 – Little Richard releases “Tutti Frutti”.

1960 – US Army promotes Elvis Presley to Sergeant.

1972 – “Sanford & Son” starring Redd Foxx premieres on NBC-TV.

1972 – Margrethe II becomes the first Queen of Denmark since 1412.

1973 – Dancer Roy Castle is measured at 1,440 taps/min on BBC-TV.

1976 – “The Bionic Woman” with Lindsay Wagner debuts on ABC-TV.

1978 – Sex Pistols’ final concert held in San Francisco.

1980 – Shakuntala Devi, mentally multiplies 2 13-digit numbers in 28 seconds.

1985 – Martina Navratilova is third player to win 100 tennis tournaments.

1989 – 1,000 Muslims burn Salman Rushdies’ “Satanic Verses” in England.

1989 – 29-year-old French woman gives birth to sextuplets in Paris.

1993 – David Letterman announces his show is moving from NBC to CBS.

2002 – UK declared free of foot-and-mouth cattle disease.

2005 – Landing of the Huygens probe on Saturn’s moon Titan.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 14, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some images deriving from dreams or visions might provide inspiration for ideas to redecorate your house. You might spend some time perusing books in order to find ways to put your ideas to work for you. Then you will embrace the task with a passion! Speaking of passion, sex and romance are also very much on your mind at this time. Get a lover to help you with your work. This could propel you to some rather pleasant consequences.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Plans for social events to take place in your neighbourhood might have you spending a lot of time on the phone today. Or you might be running around in the car taking care of various errands. This could involve the healing profession in some way. Whatever it is, you feel especially strongly about it. A current or potential love partner might also be involved with your project. Invite this person to dinner. You will probably like how the evening ends!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – New information regarding opportunities for career, business, and personal expansion might shake up your value system today. This is a positive development, although it may be a bit disconcerting for you right now. Your life could well take a different turn, starting today. An immediate desire for pleasure could be satisfied by scheduling a romantic dinner with a lover. Forget the changes that are happening for a while and enjoy your evening!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – New ideas you have been studying over the past few days might have turned your mind in a different direction. Thus, you are shifting away from the concepts you have always accepted toward other ideas that you may have just learned. This could lead to projects of your own, perhaps involving writing or speaking. Open and honest communication with a lover might lead to an intimate evening together. Expect some intense conversation, among other things!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your logical mind might try to make rational sense of the strange metaphysical ideas that are popping in and out of your head today. Some of them might be conclusions drawn from books you have been reading, but others might actually be messages from the other side. Write down whatever insights come your way. They might not seem logical, but they will make a difference to your life. In the evening, discuss these ideas with a love partner.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A growing sense of intimacy with a close friend or love partner is likely to stem from mutual interests. The two of you might even discuss taking a long trip together, perhaps to a distant state or foreign country. This is not the time to hold back or be too cautious. Your life is very much on track. If you want to get away with this person, go for it. In the evening, get together with a lover!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A powerful romantic attraction might lead to creative or artistic inspiration. You should be feeling especially passionate today, and your passions are likely to spill over not only into your relationships but into your work as well. Whatever you produce creatively is likely to be so inspired it impresses even you. Work done on the job should attract favourable attention from superiors. You are feeling especially sexy. Dress up and see what happens!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A project initiated by a group with which you are affiliated could keep you very busy today. You might have to spend a lot of time on the phone or running around in the car to libraries and bookstores obtaining information. A close friend or love partner might choose to accompany you. You are likely to be feeling very strongly about whatever you are doing, so expect a gratifying day. Spend the evening with someone close to you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – New ideas and concepts regarding the way you make your living might come your way today, which could cause a bit of a shakeup in your value system. You might decide to tackle an entirely new profession you have never considered before. Books on the subject could prove supportive and encouraging, as could those closest to you. It is important to follow your heart at this time. Go for it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Group activities and social events excite your passions today. You will meet lots of new people, take on some interesting new projects, and, if you haven’t already, you might even fall in love. A number of fascinating ideas exchanged at these events might propel you into a new course of study. Partnerships of any kind formed today stand a powerful chance of succeeding. In the evening, go to dinner with your new friends.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some projects requiring a lot of thought, which you may have been working on for a long time, could well be completed today. Your efforts are definitely going to be appreciated by those who matter, and you might even receive public acknowledgment of some kind. A rise in income could be just over the horizon. You have worked hard to be where you are and can not be blamed if you give yourself a pat on the back. Go to it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Inspiration stemming from other places and other cultures might direct your passions to a new creative project of some kind. Your mind is quick and resourceful and your energy high, so you will probably have a busy day. You could also be feeling especially romantic and sexy and desirous to share all you have been doing with a love partner. Arrange a hot date if you can, then make sure you look your best! Enjoy!