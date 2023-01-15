Today in High Prairie: January 15, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 15, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1 p.m. – Seniors Cribbage at Donnelly.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage at HP Legion Hall. $5 per person. Light snack provided.

6:30 p.m. – Enilda & District Society for Recreation & Culture meets at Enilda Bowling Alley.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 15, 2023

1412 – Joan of Arc, National heroine of France

1841 – Frederick Stanley, Presenter of Stanley Cup

1875 – Abdulaziz Ibn Saud, Founder of Saudi Arabia

1877 – Lewis M. Terman, Developed IQ test

1906 – Aristotle Onassis, Greek shipping magnate

1908 – Edward Teller, “Father of the Hydrogen bomb”

1929 – Martin Luther King Jr., Civil Rights Movement leader

1942 – Edward Bivins, Manhattans singer

1947 – Andrea Martin, SCTV comedienne

1951 – Martha Davis, Motels singer/guitarist

1952 – Melvyn Gale, ELO rocker

1965 – Michael Clemons, Toronto Argonaut “Pinball”

1967 – Lisa Velez, Lisa &The Cult Jam rocker

This Day in Local History – January 15, 2023

Jan. 15, 1915: A small fire at Grouard’s Royal Hotel is extinguished before major damage occurs.

Jan. 15, 1958: The official opening of the High Prairie Sports Palace arena is held. C.C. Porter submitted the winning name among 39 entries and got $25. Mayor Norman Skogstad cut the ribbon at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 15, 1962: William Stump, 28, of High Prairie is killed 22 miles south of Smith, AB by a falling tree.

Jan. 15, 1962: High Prairie School Division hears a complaint from the Tarzan school district near Sunset House about the lack of heating in the one-room school.

Jan. 15, 1974: Rose Auger of Faust goes on TV and says Indians from Faust and Driftpile are starving and cannot find work. A protest is held four days later.

Jan. 15, 1975: Clarence Davis Willier, 42, of Sucker Creek, dies at the Bissell lumber mill in Enilda after the cross-cut saw he is working with shatters. He is struck by a fragment.

Jan. 15, 1984: High Prairie figure skater Polly Stokes wins a gold medal at a competition in Dawson Creek.

Jan. 15, 1984: Doris Sekulich’s High Prairie rink wins the B Event at Ladies Districts and advances to Provincials.

Jan. 15, 1987: Marty Casault scores three goals to lead the hometown Grimshaw Huskies to a 7-1 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Jan. 15, 1989: Dale Campbell’s High Prairie rink wins the B Event at zones in High Prairie to advance to Men’s Districts in curling.

Jan. 15, 1989: Bob Guertin starts his job as High Prairie’s new recreation superintendent.

Jan. 15, 1990: A $5 million tender is awarded to an Edmonton company to build the new High Prairie Provincial Building.

Jan. 15, 1992: South Peace News reports arguments are heard whether a 15-year-old St. Albert boy, Gavin Mandin, accused of murdering four members of his family near Sunset House Aug. 8, should be tried in adult court.

Jan. 15, 1992: South Peace News reports on the possible formation of a Junior B hockey league including High Prairie. Floyd Branvold, of Dawson Creek, is heading the project.

Jan. 15, 1993: High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglican Church opens the Second Wind second-hand store in the old parish hall.

Jan. 15, 1994: Rene Joseph Lavasseur, 48, of Sunset House, dies after being struck by a D-6 cat.

Jan. 15, 1996: High Prairie resident Freda Langenhahn wins a court case extending the litigation period under which negligence or malpractice lawsuits can commence against doctors, podiatrists, optometrists, chiropractors and hospitals.

Jan. 15, 1999: Shane and Michelle Kachnic reopen the Park Theatre in High Prairie showing The Siege. Four of five shows sell out.

Jan. 15, 2001: The Royal Star Motor Inn, formerly the Dreamcatcher Inn, opens under new management in High Prairie.

Jan. 15, 2001: Mel Adrian, of High Prairie, leaves for southern California in search of his missing son, Kelvin, 22. He would later find him on Jan. 23.

Jan. 15, 2005: Any hopes the High Prairie Regals had of placing first in the NPHL’s East Division are dashed after a 4-3 home ice loss to the Peace River Stampeders.

Jan. 15-16, 2005: High Prairie Skating Club members win six medals and three ribbons at the Peace Region Interclub and StarSkate Runoffs in Valleyview. Jesslyn Alguire, Risa Iwasiuk, Erin Sebo, Michelle Laboucan, Nicole Peyre and Leann Peyre all win medals.

Jan. 15, 2007: High Prairie’s John Dominic Backs dies at the age of 81 years. Among many accomplishments, he was active in the Alberta Liberal Party.

Jan. 15, 2007: Defending a woman’s honour costs Kenneth C. Chalifoux $345 in High Prairie provincial court after he is found guilty of assault. Chalifoux intervenes in an argument between a woman and her boyfriend.

Jan. 15, 2007: Kyler Anderson is born becoming High Prairie’s New Year’s Baby. Raven Anderson and Cameron Laboucan are proud parents of the eight-pound, 12-ounce baby.

Jan. 15, 2010: The first edition of the Grouard and Area Historical Society’s newsletter is published.

Jan. 15, 2012: David and Nancy Bliss purchase Bodyshapers Gym and re-open under the name of Bliss mind.body.soul.

Jan. 15, 2014: High winds throughout the Peace Country cause widespread damage. At John Kuefler’s farm, a steel bin rolls onto one of his trucks. Power lines are downed in many regions.

Jan. 15, 2018: The 60th anniversary of the grand opening of the Sports Palace occurs with no fanfare or celebration.

This Day in World History – January 15, 2023

1535 – Henry VIII declares himself head of the Church in England.

1582 – Russia cedes Livonia & Estonia to Poland, loses access to Baltic.

1759 – British Museum opens in Montague House, London.

1797 – First top hat worn by John Etherington of London.

1831 – First US-built locomotive to pull a passenger train makes first run.

1831 – First US railroad honeymoon trip, Mr. & Mrs. Pierson.

1861 – Steam elevator patented by Elisha Otis.

1863 – First US newspaper printed on wood-pulp paper, Boston Morning Journal.

1870 – Donkey first used as symbol of Democratic Party.

1886 – Weekly Herald, first newspaper in Vancouver, publishes first issue.

1892 – Basketball rules first published, written by James Naismith.

1895 – Tchaikovsky’s ballet “Swan Lake” premieres in St. Petersburg.

1919 – Two million gallons of molasses flood Boston.

1934 – Babe Ruth signs a 1934 contract for $35,000.

1934 – John Dillinger is shot and survives while committing bank robbery.

1935 – 300 Dutch ice cream salesmen protest against Italian competition.

1936 – First all-glass windowless structure in US completed, Toledo, Ohio.

1943 – World’s largest office building, the Pentagon, is completed.

1944 – European Advisory Commission decides to divide Germany.

1945 – Every Amsterdammer gets 3 kg of sugar beets.

1951 – “Cloud of Death” rolls down New Guinea mountain; kills 3-5,000.

1965 – Soviet underground nuclear test creates atomic lake Chagan.

1970 – Muammar Gaddafi is proclaimed premier of Libya.

1971 – Aswan Dam official opens in Egypt.

1973 – US President Richard Nixon suspends offensive action in N. Vietnam.

1974 – “Happy Days” begins an 11 year run on ABC-TV.

1974 – Expert panel reports 18 ½-minute gap in Watergate tape.

1983 – Thom Syles keeps a life saver intact in his mouth for over 7 hours.

1984 – Schonbrun skates world record 5 km in 7:39.44 seconds.

1994 – Hague motorist with .51% alcohol in blood, breaks Dutch record.

1994 – Queen Elizabeth falls off her horse & breaks her left wrist.

1997 – Space Shuttle Atlantis docks with Mir Space Station.

1997 – Diana, Princess of Wales, calls for an total ban on landmines.

2001 – Wikipedia is launched by Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger.

2016 – American Museum Natural History displays biggest dinosaur to date.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 15, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you could feel like you have one foot in another world. It is a great feeling, with a lot of love and wisdom mixed in. This could prove useful in relating to others. It increases your awareness not only of them but also of yourself. It could make a big difference in any creative projects. Do not let the day go by without making this feeling work for you in some way.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A number of exciting people could attend a party or group meeting at your home. You are in just the right space to be a great host, and you are likely to meet some interesting new people. Much of the conversation could focus on computers and other forms of technology or perhaps on astrology or other occult subjects. You should have a good time and learn a lot.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A rally or other sort of mass meeting could take place in your neighbourhood today. It could be the most exciting thing that has happened to your community in a long time. Expect to meet a number of interesting people. Social events, perhaps connected to this rally, could take up a lot of your time, almost to the point of wearing you out. Do not try to do too much.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might try to put computers or other forms of advanced technology to work for you. This could be of great benefit to you. You might be blown away by the advantages of it. Your mind should be quick enough to grasp any new software or equipment you will want to use. The innovation could also help raise your earning power. Isn’t technology wonderful?

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might feel especially adventurous today, and wish to go away for a while with a romantic partner. A spiritual retreat or a workshop in metaphysical disciplines might be an option to consider. This is a good time to go, especially if you are thinking about traveling by air. You should have a wonderful time. Let go of some misgivings, experience deep insights, and make new friends.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A group that shares your interest in an intellectual or spiritual discipline might meet at your home today. This could be a stimulating event, especially since new members could become good friends. A lot of plans could be made, perhaps for future activities. Fascinating discussions could take place. Do not let the meeting run too late. You will want to unwind before bedtime.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Communications with friends should go well. You have what it takes to express yourself clearly and honestly and give information without confusing the issue. Group activities or work done in the company of others could bring the results you want. You might have to spend a lot of time on the phone or on the computer sending email, but you will get a lot done.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A talent for a new field you might never have tried before could come to light. This might involve modern technology in some way or writing, drawing, or both. Communication with others should be warm, congenial, open, and honest. You can expect to gain a lot of pleasure from relationships of all kinds. Expect at least one of your conversations to turn to the fine arts or metaphysics.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Intellectual and spiritual discussions should bring you even closer to people dear to you. Relations with a romantic partner should be especially warm and intimate today. You are in a philosophical frame of mind, so you might want to attend a lecture. Expect new insights to come your way. Books, magazine articles, and websites could also prove enlightening.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Intellect combines with intuition to produce a particularly enlightening day on all subjects, whether they are intellectual, practical, or metaphysical. Group activities dedicated to these could prove rewarding, especially if you go with a friend. You could meet new people you are certain you recognize, perhaps from a past life. You might want to explore this possibility.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Group activities dedicated to intellectual or humanitarian matters could prove rewarding, particularly if you attend them in the company of friends, a partner, or both. New people could make your acquaintance. Your intellect and intuition are sharp, and your interactions are likely to be congenial, stimulating, and rewarding. Books could prove especially enlightening.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you have been thinking about writing, teaching, or pursuing a career based on the dissemination of information, this is the day to look into it. Your mind should be especially quick and sharp now. You will seek every possible detail that could shed light on the pros and cons of making such a change. Your heightened pace can also benefit whatever work you are doing.