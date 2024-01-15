Today in High Prairie: January 15, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 15, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Little Adventurers: Up to Snow Good at Nampa FCSS Office.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 15, 2024

1412 – Joan of Arc, National heroine of France

1841 – Frederick Stanley, Presenter of Stanley Cup

1875 – Abdulaziz Ibn Saud, Founder of Saudi Arabia

1877 – Lewis M. Terman, Developed IQ test

1906 – Aristotle Onassis, Greek shipping magnate

1908 – Edward Teller, “Father of the Hydrogen bomb”

1929 – Martin Luther King Jr., Civil Rights Movement leader

1942 – Edward Bivins, Manhattans singer

1947 – Andrea Martin, SCTV comedienne

1951 – Martha Davis, Motels singer/guitarist

1952 – Melvyn Gale, ELO rocker

1965 – Michael Clemons, Toronto Argonaut “Pinball”

1967 – Lisa Velez, Lisa &The Cult Jam rocker

This Day in Local History – January 15, 2024

Jan. 15, 1915: A small fire at Grouard’s Royal Hotel is extinguished before major damage occurs.

Jan. 15, 1958: The official opening of the High Prairie Sports Palace arena is held. C.C. Porter submitted the winning name among 39 entries and got $25. Mayor Norman Skogstad cut the ribbon at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 15, 1962: William Stump, 28, of High Prairie is killed 22 miles south of Smith, AB by a falling tree.

Jan. 15, 1962: High Prairie School Division hears a complaint from the Tarzan school district near Sunset House about the lack of heating in the one-room school.

Jan. 15, 1974: Rose Auger of Faust goes on TV and says Indians from Faust and Driftpile are starving and cannot find work. A protest is held four days later.

Jan. 15, 1975: Clarence Davis Willier, 42, of Sucker Creek, dies at the Bissell lumber mill in Enilda after the cross-cut saw he is working with shatters. He is struck by a fragment.

Jan. 15, 1984: High Prairie figure skater Polly Stokes wins a gold medal at a competition in Dawson Creek.

Jan. 15, 1984: Doris Sekulich’s High Prairie rink wins the B Event at Ladies Districts and advances to Provincials.

Jan. 15, 1987: Marty Casault scores three goals to lead the hometown Grimshaw Huskies to a 7-1 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Jan. 15, 1989: Dale Campbell’s High Prairie rink wins the B Event at zones in High Prairie to advance to Men’s Districts in curling.

Jan. 15, 1989: Bob Guertin starts his job as High Prairie’s new recreation superintendent.

Jan. 15, 1990: A $5 million tender is awarded to an Edmonton company to build the new High Prairie Provincial Building.

Jan. 15, 1992: South Peace News reports arguments are heard whether a 15-year-old St. Albert boy, Gavin Mandin, accused of murdering four members of his family near Sunset House Aug. 8, should be tried in adult court.

Jan. 15, 1992: South Peace News reports on the possible formation of a Junior B hockey league including High Prairie. Floyd Branvold, of Dawson Creek, is heading the project.

Jan. 15, 1993: High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglican Church opens the Second Wind second-hand store in the old parish hall.

Jan. 15, 1994: Rene Joseph Lavasseur, 48, of Sunset House, dies after being struck by a D-6 cat.

Jan. 15, 1996: High Prairie resident Freda Langenhahn wins a court case extending the litigation period under which negligence or malpractice lawsuits can commence against doctors, podiatrists, optometrists, chiropractors and hospitals.

Jan. 15, 1999: Shane and Michelle Kachnic reopen the Park Theatre in High Prairie showing The Siege. Four of five shows sell out.

Jan. 15, 2001: The Royal Star Motor Inn, formerly the Dreamcatcher Inn, opens under new management in High Prairie.

Jan. 15, 2001: Mel Adrian, of High Prairie, leaves for southern California in search of his missing son, Kelvin, 22. He would later find him on Jan. 23.

Jan. 15, 2005: Any hopes the High Prairie Regals had of placing first in the NPHL’s East Division are dashed after a 4-3 home ice loss to the Peace River Stampeders.

Jan. 15-16, 2005: High Prairie Skating Club members win six medals and three ribbons at the Peace Region Interclub and StarSkate Runoffs in Valleyview. Jesslyn Alguire, Risa Iwasiuk, Erin Sebo, Michelle Laboucan, Nicole Peyre and Leann Peyre all win medals.

Jan. 15, 2007: High Prairie’s John Dominic Backs dies at the age of 81 years. Among many accomplishments, he was active in the Alberta Liberal Party.

Jan. 15, 2007: Defending a woman’s honour costs Kenneth C. Chalifoux $345 in High Prairie provincial court after he is found guilty of assault. Chalifoux intervenes in an argument between a woman and her boyfriend.

Jan. 15, 2007: Kyler Anderson is born becoming High Prairie’s New Year’s Baby. Raven Anderson and Cameron Laboucan are proud parents of the eight-pound, 12-ounce baby.

Jan. 15, 2010: The first edition of the Grouard and Area Historical Society’s newsletter is published.

Jan. 15, 2012: David and Nancy Bliss purchase Bodyshapers Gym and re-open under the name of Bliss mind.body.soul.

Jan. 15, 2014: High winds throughout the Peace Country cause widespread damage. At John Kuefler’s farm, a steel bin rolls onto one of his trucks. Power lines are downed in many regions.

Jan. 15, 2018: The 60th anniversary of the grand opening of the Sports Palace occurs with no fanfare or celebration.

This Day in World History – January 15, 2024

1535 – Henry VIII declares himself head of the Church in England.

1582 – Russia cedes Livonia & Estonia to Poland, loses access to Baltic.

1759 – British Museum opens in Montague House, London.

1797 – First top hat worn by John Etherington of London.

1831 – First US-built locomotive to pull a passenger train makes first run.

1831 – First US railroad honeymoon trip, Mr. & Mrs. Pierson.

1861 – Steam elevator patented by Elisha Otis.

1863 – First US newspaper printed on wood-pulp paper, Boston Morning Journal.

1870 – Donkey first used as symbol of Democratic Party.

1886 – Weekly Herald, first newspaper in Vancouver, publishes first issue.

1892 – Basketball rules first published, written by James Naismith.

1895 – Tchaikovsky’s ballet “Swan Lake” premieres in St. Petersburg.

1919 – Two million gallons of molasses flood Boston.

1934 – Babe Ruth signs a 1934 contract for $35,000.

1934 – John Dillinger is shot and survives while committing bank robbery.

1935 – 300 Dutch ice cream salesmen protest against Italian competition.

1936 – First all-glass windowless structure in US completed, Toledo, Ohio.

1943 – World’s largest office building, the Pentagon, is completed.

1944 – European Advisory Commission decides to divide Germany.

1945 – Every Amsterdammer gets 3 kg of sugar beets.

1951 – “Cloud of Death” rolls down New Guinea mountain; kills 3-5,000.

1965 – Soviet underground nuclear test creates atomic lake Chagan.

1970 – Muammar Gaddafi is proclaimed premier of Libya.

1971 – Aswan Dam official opens in Egypt.

1973 – US President Richard Nixon suspends offensive action in N. Vietnam.

1974 – “Happy Days” begins an 11-year run on ABC-TV.

1974 – Expert panel reports 18 ½-minute gap in Watergate tape.

1983 – Thom Syles keeps a life saver intact in his mouth for over 7 hours.

1984 – Schonbrun skates world record 5 km in 7:39.44 seconds.

1994 – Hague motorist with .51% alcohol in blood, breaks Dutch record.

1994 – Queen Elizabeth falls off her horse & breaks her left wrist.

1997 – Space Shuttle Atlantis docks with Mir Space Station.

1997 – Diana, Princess of Wales, calls for an total ban on landmines.

2001 – Wikipedia is launched by Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger.

2016 – American Museum Natural History displays biggest dinosaur to date.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 15, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – At this time you might be in the space where you tend to doubt concepts and attitudes you have accepted all your life. You generally tend to be a service-oriented person, and today you might want to help out someone close to you. Yet this person may have deeply buried issues that only he or she can deal with, and therefore might give the appearance of being unappreciative. Rest assured this is not the case.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Dreams and visions might give rise to the desire to be especially artistic and creative today. Ideas for new artistic projects could be popping in and out of your head all day, and you might go into a panic doubting you will ever have the time to make any of your ideas a reality. At this time, you can only write down whatever pops into your head in order of your own preference. Then work with each in turn.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Successes over the past several weeks, along with an increase in money, might give rise to the desire to improve your living situation. You might have doubts, however, as to how best to go about doing it. Should you move or should you simply remodel? Should you move close by or to a different area? It is best to simply list the pros and cons of each option and then consider them all carefully. You do not have to decide right now.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Stress from whatever work pressures you have been experiencing might cause you to feel a bit under the weather. Yet you are probably unwilling to take some time off because you are too concerned about finishing what you are doing in a timely manner. It is important to remember you will not finish it at all if you exhaust yourself. Move slowly and steadily, take time out to relax a little, and all will go more smoothly than you think.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Blocks and obstacles you may have reached with regard to your projects might cause you to wonder if you have what it takes to get them done at all. This is OK, but do not get caught up in doubting your abilities. Step back, be objective, and work out the most practical and efficient ways to get past the obstacles and attain the results you want. Do not let your insecurities get the best of you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Although almost everything in your life seems to be going well, today you just might find yourself in a bit of a panic. You might have a temporary fit of fear that your luck will not last. However, this is most likely due to your deepest insecurities flaring up. Do not read too much into it, and do not pay any attention to the doubts expressed by others. Believe in yourself, continue to work hard, and keep moving ahead.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might find yourself at a loss as to how to proceed with a particular task or project in which you are involved. There might be a number of options open to you, all workable, and this could prove confusing. If all options are efficient and practical, do not agonize over your decision. Flip a coin if you have to! Success is strongly indicated if you do not stress yourself out in the process.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Something may be troubling a family member, and this person does not seem inclined to talk about it. Your intuition seems to be temporarily blocked, so you can not figure it out for yourself. Do not try; it is probably buried too deeply within the other person. Make it clear that you are there if needed and then allow this person to go his or her own way. Do not let this situation cause you to doubt their need and respect for you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might feel as if you are living in a fog. Some interesting but puzzling news may come your way today. It might be information of such a bizarre nature that you find it difficult to accept, yet your source could be more than reliable. Conversations with others might seem vague and uncertain, as those around you are not really feeling all that communicative. You might have to rely on intuition to discern how they are feeling.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Unexpected premonitions and gut feelings might prove too strong for comfort, especially if they sense upcoming events that are not all that pleasant. These feelings are sent to you not to worry you or cause upset but to give clues as to how to deal with the possibilities. You may also have to deal with your own self-doubt. Dig in, do what you can, and assure a positive outcome. Remember, it is possible to spin straw into gold!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A goal you have been working toward for a long time and in which you have placed a lot of hope and confidence, may suddenly seem in doubt today. This does not mean it is dead in the water by any means. It only means that for now you just need to work a little harder and rebuild your faith in it. Tomorrow your doubts could well be a thing of the past. Work hard and hang in there.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A partner or colleague might be going through some changes right now, causing you to wonder if you have a future with this person. It might appear you are moving ahead while this person is lagging behind. This could be just a temporary condition, so take care not to jump to any conclusions at this time. Offer your assistance and do what you can, then let the person work things out. This may pass in a few days.