Today in High Prairie: January 16, 2022

This Day in Local History – January 16, 2022

Jan. 16, 1915: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad reaches McLennan.

Jan. 16, 1963: Ernie Fortier is elected president of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

Jan. 16, 1963: Bill Robinson is elected president of the Faust Community League.

Jan. 16, 1964: The visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 7-3.

Jan. 16, 1969: The hometown High Prairie Regals lose 6-5 to Peace River after overcoming a 4-3 second period deficit. They take over first place over the Regals by two points.

Jan. 16, 1977: Tom Iannone, Jim McLean and Darwyn Peterson score goals to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 3-1 win over the Fairview Elks to stay in first place.

Jan. 16, 1979: The High Prairie Recreation Board asks the High Prairie Lions to build a play area in town south of the day care centre. A fence would stop children from falling into the river.

Jan. 16, 1980: The Lesser Slave Lake Women’s Treaty Council is established.

Jan. 16, 1982: Randy McBride scores three goals, including the game-winner, as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Elks 6-5.

Jan. 16, 1982: The High Prairie Regals ruin the coaching debut of Chuck Kerr as they defeat the visiting Peace River Stampeders 7-2.

Jan. 16, 1985: The Alberta government gives $3 million to HPSD for school expansions at Kinuso and Donnelly G.P. Vanier.

Jan. 16, 1988: Vern Walker, Ron Gaudet and Steven Matthews each score twice as the visiting High Prairie Regals rout the Grande Prairie Athletics 10-1.

Jan. 16, 1989: An examination of discovery is held in an Edmonton courtroom as Judith Harrison sues the Driftpile band for $35,000 for wrongful dismissal.

Jan. 16, 1989: Bob Guertin begins his job as High Prairie’s recreation superintendent.

Jan. 16, 1990: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers defeat the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams 8-7 in a penalty-filled contest to win the Challenge Series.

Jan. 16, 1991: High Prairie Hospital administrator Len Hough says the board is faced with tough decisions including possible bed closures due to budget cuts.

Jan. 16, 1992: The hometown Grimshaw Huskies score five goals in the first period and go on to defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-3.

Jan. 16, 2002: Marigold Enterprises in High Prairie attains certification from the Persons with Developmental Disabilities Northwest Alberta Community Board for meeting provincial standards.

Jan. 16, 2008: South Peace News reports that Alberta Health and Wellness Minister Dave Hancock announces the High Prairie Hospital will have space for a CT Scan, renal dialysis and cancer treatment. The decision was reached Nov. 19, 2006 but not announced until the previous week.

Jan. 16, 2008: The Valleyview St. Stephen’s girl’s basketball team defeats the Prairie River Raiders 32-25 for their first-ever win over their rivals.

Jan. 16, 2010: The High Prairie Girl Guides celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Guiding movement. A ceremony is held with a sleepover ending the day’s activities.

Jan. 16, 2010: Eli Cunningham scores the High Prairie Regals’ only goal as they are blasted 9-1 at Grande Prairie.

Jan. 16, 2010: The Prairie River [High Prairie] Raiders boy’s basketball team defeats the G.P. Vanier Vipers 36-13 to win the PRJH Rim Rocker Basketball Tournament. In girl’s action the Valleyview Hillside Cougars defeat the St. Andrew’s Saints 46-22 to win the final. The talk of the tournament is a double overtime game between the PRJH Red Raiders rookie team and a Vipers’ rookie team which Vanier wins 42-36.

Jan. 16, 2010: The Lakeland Eagles clinch first place in the NPHL’s East Division after they are awarded a game by forfeit against the Falher Pirates for using an illegal player.

Jan. 16, 2014: Gift Lake School is temporarily closed by Northland School Division due to poor air quality.

Jan. 16, 2014: The High Prairie Regals win their first game of the NPHL season after 17 straight losses by defeating visiting Lakeland 14-9. Drake Cunningham and Lloyd Ah-Kim-Nachie each score three goals.

Jan. 16, 2015: Driftpile First Nations holds a Round Dance to honour former Chief Rose Laboucan.

Jan. 16, 2016: The High Prairie Regals lose their 26th straight game overall after losing at Manning 3-2.

Jan. 16, 2019: Dakota C. Anderson and Jesse Prestly Laboucan are both sentenced in High Prairie provincial court on manslaughter charges. Laboucan receives seven years, Anderson four years for the death of Ryan Joseph Ellefson July 29, 2015.

Jan. 16, 2019: Arthur Albert Foulston passes away at the age of 92 years. He was a local milkman, farmed and worked for the local school division.

