Today in High Prairie: January 16, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 16, 2023

10-11:30 a.m. – Little Adventurers Up to Snow Good at Nampa FCSS Office.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 16, 2023

1874 – Robert Service, Cremation of Sam McGee author

1901 – Frank Zamboni, American inventor [Zamboni]

1907 – Alexander Knox, Canadian actor/author

1917 – Carl Karcher, Carl’s Jr. hamburger founder

1932 – Dian Fossey, “Gorillas in the Mist”

1937 – Bob Bogle, Batman Theme guitarist

1942 – Bill Francis, Dr. Hook rocker

1943 – Ronnie Milsap, American country singer

1944 – Jim Stafford, Spiders & Snakes singer

1948 – Cliff Thorburn, Champion snooker player

1952 – King Fuad II, Last King of Egypt

1973 – Josie Davis, Charles in Charge actress

1974 – Kate Moss, English supermodel

This Day in Local History – January 16, 2023

Jan. 16, 1915: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad reaches McLennan.

Jan. 16, 1963: Ernie Fortier is elected president of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

Jan. 16, 1963: Bill Robinson is elected president of the Faust Community League.

Jan. 16, 1964: The visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 7-3.

Jan. 16, 1969: The hometown High Prairie Regals lose 6-5 to Peace River after overcoming a 4-3 second period deficit. They take over first place over the Regals by two points.

Jan. 16, 1977: Tom Iannone, Jim McLean and Darwyn Peterson score goals to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 3-1 win over the Fairview Elks to stay in first place.

Jan. 16, 1979: The High Prairie Recreation Board asks the High Prairie Lions to build a play area in town south of the day care centre. A fence would stop children from falling into the river.

Jan. 16, 1980: The Lesser Slave Lake Women’s Treaty Council is established.

Jan. 16, 1982: Randy McBride scores three goals, including the game-winner, as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Elks 6-5.

Jan. 16, 1982: The High Prairie Regals ruin the coaching debut of Chuck Kerr as they defeat the visiting Peace River Stampeders 7-2.

Jan. 16, 1985: The Alberta government gives $3 million to HPSD for school expansions at Kinuso and Donnelly G.P. Vanier.

Jan. 16, 1988: Vern Walker, Ron Gaudet and Steven Matthews each score twice as the visiting High Prairie Regals rout the Grande Prairie Athletics 10-1.

Jan. 16, 1989: An examination of discovery is held in an Edmonton courtroom as Judith Harrison sues the Driftpile band for $35,000 for wrongful dismissal.

Jan. 16, 1989: Bob Guertin begins his job as High Prairie’s recreation superintendent.

Jan. 16, 1990: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers defeat the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams 8-7 in a penalty-filled contest to win the Challenge Series.

Jan. 16, 1991: High Prairie Hospital administrator Len Hough says the board is faced with tough decisions including possible bed closures due to budget cuts.

Jan. 16, 1992: The hometown Grimshaw Huskies score five goals in the first period and go on to defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-3.

Jan. 16, 2002: Marigold Enterprises in High Prairie attains certification from the Persons with Developmental Disabilities Northwest Alberta Community Board for meeting provincial standards.

Jan. 16, 2008: South Peace News reports that Alberta Health and Wellness Minister Dave Hancock announces the High Prairie Hospital will have space for a CT Scan, renal dialysis and cancer treatment. The decision was reached Nov. 19, 2006 but not announced until the previous week.

Jan. 16, 2008: The Valleyview St. Stephen’s girl’s basketball team defeats the Prairie River Raiders 32-25 for their first-ever win over their rivals.

Jan. 16, 2010: The High Prairie Girl Guides celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Guiding movement. A ceremony is held with a sleepover ending the day’s activities.

Jan. 16, 2010: Eli Cunningham scores the High Prairie Regals’ only goal as they are blasted 9-1 at Grande Prairie.

Jan. 16, 2010: The Prairie River [High Prairie] Raiders boy’s basketball team defeats the G.P. Vanier Vipers 36-13 to win the PRJH Rim Rocker Basketball Tournament. In girl’s action the Valleyview Hillside Cougars defeat the St. Andrew’s Saints 46-22 to win the final. The talk of the tournament is a double overtime game between the PRJH Red Raiders rookie team and a Vipers’ rookie team which Vanier wins 42-36.

Jan. 16, 2010: The Lakeland Eagles clinch first place in the NPHL’s East Division after they are awarded a game by forfeit against the Falher Pirates for using an illegal player.

Jan. 16, 2014: Gift Lake School is temporarily closed by Northland School Division due to poor air quality.

Jan. 16, 2014: The High Prairie Regals win their first game of the NPHL season after 17 straight losses by defeating visiting Lakeland 14-9. Drake Cunningham and Lloyd Ah-Kim-Nachie each score three goals.

Jan. 16, 2015: Driftpile First Nations holds a Round Dance to honour former Chief Rose Laboucan.

Jan. 16, 2016: The High Prairie Regals lose their 26th straight game overall after losing at Manning 3-2.

Jan. 16, 2019: Dakota C. Anderson and Jesse Prestly Laboucan are both sentenced in High Prairie provincial court on manslaughter charges. Laboucan receives seven years, Anderson four years for the death of Ryan Joseph Ellefson July 29, 2015.

Jan. 16, 2019: Arthur Albert Foulston passes away at the age of 92 years. He was a local milkman, farmed and worked for the local school division.

This Day in World History – January 16, 2023

27 BC – The title Augustus is bestowed upon Gaius Julius Caesar Octavian.

1550 – Gothic War [535-552]: The Ostrogoths conquer Rome.

1493 – Christopher Columbus leaves New World and sets sail for Spain.

1547 – Ivan IV the Terrible, 17, crowns himself first tsar of Moscow.

1581 – English parliament passes laws against Catholicism.

1793 – French King Louis XVI sentenced to death during French Revolution.

1868 – Refrigerator car patented by fish dealer William Davis, in Detroit.

1889 – 128 F at Cloncurry, Queensland [Australian record].

1905 – Stanley Cup: Ottawa Silver 7 sweep Dawson City 2 straight.

1911 – Pandora becomes first 2-man sailboat to round Cape Horn west to east.

1920 – First assembly of the League of Nations is held in Paris.

1936 – First photo finish camera installed at Hialeah Race track.

1938 – First jazz concert held at Carnegie Hall [Benny Goodman].

1941 – US vice admiral Bellinger warns of an assault on Pearl Harbor.

1945 – Adolf Hitler moves into the Fuhrerbunker, his underground bunker.

1951 – World’s largest gas pipeline opens [Brownsville, Texas to New York].

1963 – USSR’s Khrushchev claims to have a 100-megaton nuclear bomb.

1969 – Soviet Soyuz 4 & Soyuz 5 perform first transfer of crew in space.

1970 – Muammar Gaddafi takes over rule of Libya.

1973 – NBC presents 440th & final showing of “Bonanza”.

1981 – Boxer Leon Spinks is mugged, assailants even take his gold teeth.

1985 – “Playboy” announces end of stapling centerfolds.

1989 – USSR announces plan for 2-year manned mission to Mars.

2003 – The Space Shuttle Columbia’s last mission.

2005 – Adriana Illiescu, 66, becomes the oldest birth mother in the world.

2016 – First-ever flower grown in space – a zinnia – aboard Space Station.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 16, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you have been thinking of taking a long trip by air, this is the day to start planning it – or even leave, if you can work it in. Your excitement and anticipation are high, and your sense of adventure is at a peak. You will not complete the day without doing something unusual or exciting, such as going to a concert, play, or sporting event. You will remember it for a long time.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Paperwork regarding money might need attention today, as you could be planning to entertain visitors. These are apt to be exciting people bringing good news and interesting information. You might also expect a delivery of some new books or equipment, and this should contribute to the excitement. The doors to adventure are going to open up in some way. Use this to your advantage.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might spend hours on the phone today, possibly discussing opportunities to perform services for others. Your mental and physical energy should be high. You will want to use as many tools as you can to get whatever information you need, including books and the Internet. You are going to want to get out and walk or work out, as you will need to work off excess energy.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – New, exciting opportunities to earn more money might come your way today, perhaps through new fields. Colleagues could bring information. Your sense of adventure is high, so risks might seem more attractive than usual. Do not get carried away. Do not forget to explore every possibility in detail before committing to anything. Nothing is certain, even on days like today.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Friendships or love relationships formed today are rooted as much in intellectual compatibility as emotional attraction. Stimulating conversations could take place with old and new friends alike. Creative projects go well. If you have been looking for some information, you should find it today. This should be a very busy, exciting day on a number of different levels.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are generally intuitive, but today you could be so sensitive to others that you pick up on just about everything. Stay away from hospitals or police stations if you can. You might absorb everyone’s pain. It is better to put this vibe to work spiritually or artistically. Seek friends and colleagues who work with you in these departments and you should have a wonderful day.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Expect a busy day. You are likely to spend a lot of time in the car running errands and paying visits, perhaps related to projects. A number of phone calls might have to be made to friends or members of a group with which you are affiliated. This might involve sharing good news or exciting information that can lead to intriguing conversations. The day could be stimulating as well as busy.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might want to put one last burst of effort into a project, as this could make a big difference to your income and status. It could put you before the public in some way. Your physical energy is high and mental abilities especially sharp. Whatever you choose to work on will be accomplished quickly and skillfully. Relations with others will be congenial and supportive.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – So many ideas are flooding your mind today you might have trouble sorting them out if you do not write them down. They could involve travel, education, group activities, writing, and publishing. You might want to discuss them with friends or members of a group to which you belong. Your mind is in the clouds, so practical matters could seem tedious.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A copious amount of physical and mental energy could focus on psychic, metaphysical, or spiritual activities today. You are feeling especially intuitive. You could almost read minds. One possible channel for all this energy is service to others, perhaps counseling or maybe even healing of some kind. You might also want to write down your ideas on whatever subject interests you most.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Social events and group activities are likely to take up most of your day. You could come into contact with so many people you may not be able to keep track of them all. Get contact information for all new acquaintances. You should experience a lot of intellectual stimulation. Conversations take up most of your energy. This should be an enjoyable but tiring day.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you might work on a lot of writing. It might be your own or editing the work of others. You could find what you are doing exciting and stimulating. Phone calls to interesting people could also take place. The only caution is do not tire yourself out. You could be on such an intellectual high that mundane matters like meals slip your mind.