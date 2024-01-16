Today in High Prairie: January 17, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 17, 2024

10 a.m. – Holy Family Catholic Regional Division meeting in PR at Education and Conference Centre.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Humber Delights Kitchen open at High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Kapawe’no School cafeteria.

1 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Centre. Supper at 6 p.m. Cost is $3.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 17, 2024

1706 – Benjamin Franklin, US Founding Father, inventor

1857 – Eugene A. Lauste, First sound-on-film recording

1882 – Arnold Rothstein, Fixed 1919 World Series [Black Sox Scandal]

1899 – Al Capone, American gangster

1900 – George Sperti, Preparation H inventor

1921 – Dehl Berti, Bonanza, Gunsmoke actor

1922 – Betty White, Golden Girls actress

1928 – Vidal Sassoon, CEO of Vidal Sassoon

1929 – Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadien

1931 – James Earl Jones, Darth Vader actor

1934 – Shari Lewis, Puppeteer [Lamb Chop]

1939 – Maury Povich, TV Talk Show Host

1942 – Muhammad Ali, Boxing Great

1948 – Mick Taylor, Rolling Stones guitarist

1949 – Andy Kaufman, Taxi actor

1956 – Mitch Vogel, Bonanza actor [Jamie]

1957 – Steve Harvey, Family Feud host

1959 – Susanna Hoffs, Bangles rocker

1962 – Jim Carrey, Canadian actor

1964 – Michelle Obama, US First Lady

1971 – Kid Rock, American rapper

1982 – Amanda Wilkinson, Canadian singer

This Day in Local History – January 17, 2024

Jan. 17, 1963: A farewell party is held for Jack Dryden, who is leaving his post as Royal Bank manager in High Prairie for Calgary. He served 6.5 years.

Jan. 17, 1970: A gas explosion destroys the High Prairie water treatment plant causing $250,000 in damages just prior to turning on the new filtering system. Residents are asked to conserve water. The town uses water wells for a supply.

Jan. 17, 1971: Peter Czelinski’s Kinuso rink wins the Legion Zone 3 Mixed Districts in High Prairie and advances to Districts in Fairview.

Jan. 17-18, 1971: Two meetings are held to save the High Prairie Regals from folding.

Jan. 17, 1973: South Peace News reports Buchanan Lumber in High Prairie is pondering a decision to build a new mill or shut down the current plant.

Jan. 17, 1979: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council is purchasing the Opportunity Corps building to house MITAA. Councillor Wilf Willier opposes saying, “It encourages drunks because they have a place to spend the night and food to eat.”

Jan. 17, 1981: Darwyn Peterson scores with one second left in the second period as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 7-1.

Jan. 17, 1982: Dorothy Savill’s High Prairie rink emerges as one of two winners at the Senior Ladies Zone Playdowns in Slave Lake.

Jan. 17, 1982: Esther Gray’s High Prairie rink emerges as one of two winners at the Junior Ladies Zone Playdowns in Valleyview.

Jan. 17, 1983: The High Prairie Recreation Board increases rates at the swimming pool for the coming season. An adult day pass rises to $2.50 from $2.

Jan. 17, 1985: Rick Dumont scores twice and Tommy Dlugosz adds three assists to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 6-1 win over the Valleyview Jets.

Jan. 17, 1987: Eddie Tallman is elected chief of the Whitefish Lake Indian Band thereby becoming its youngest chief ever.

Jan. 17, 1988: The 13-15-year-old High Prairie ringette team wins a bronze medal at the Alberta Winter Games. Meanwhile, the 10-12-year-old team and 13-17-year-old teams both win silver medals at the Grande Prairie Invitational Ringette Tournament.

Jan. 17, 1991: Denis Fontaine and Dan Dupuis score third period goals as the hometown Valleyview Jets defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-3.

Jan. 17, 1996: South Peace News reports Peter Paul Willier, of Sucker Creek, wins a court case allowing him to build the first liquor store on an Indian reserve in Canada.

Jan. 17, 2000: Ron and Debbie Rose take over ownership of Lyn-Mar Travel in High Prairie from Lynn Herben.

Jan. 17, 2001: Nick Parsons, of Dawson Creek, stops in High Prairie en route to Ottawa on his Massey Ferguson 860 combine to promote farmers’ concerns to the federal government.

Jan. 17, 2001: Dr. Robin Laughlin tells South Peace News that doctor walkouts are an option in ongoing negotiations with the Alberta government. Doctors were asking for a 22 per cent pay raise over two years. They later get what they want.

Jan. 17, 2007: South Peace News reports Town of High Prairie Mayor John Brodrick and CAO Larry Baran are adamant there will be no delays in the construction of Extra Foods. Westfair Foods [Extra Foods] Lori Stene says the plan is to start construction in the summer subject to weather and availability of labour.

Jan. 17, 2009: The Brulotte family catches a cougar in one of their traps near Whitemud Creek.

Jan. 17, 2010: The High Prairie Legionnaires and Mavericks both win their respective divisions at the High Prairie Midget Hockey Tournament. The Legionnaires whip the Wabasca Warriors 14-1 in the A Event final while the Mavericks win the B Event final over East Smoky, who forfeit.

Jan. 17, 2010: Brenda Anderson’s rink defeats Jocelyn Heyde 9-8 in the A Event final at the High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel. Kay Savill wins the B Event and Lisa Zabolotniuk the C Event.

Jan. 17, 2014: The High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board unveils its new logo.

This Day in World History – January 17, 2024

1377 – Pope Gregory XI moves the Papacy back to Rome from Avignon.

1562 – Edict of St. Germain recognizes Huguenots in France.

1718 – Avalanche destroys every building in Leukerbad, Switzerland.

1773 – Captain James Cook becomes first to cross Antarctic Circle.

1775 – Nine old women burnt as witches for causing bad harvest in Poland.

1871 – First cable car patented, by Andrew Smith Hallidie.

1893 – Queen Liliuokalani is deposed, Kingdom of Hawaii becomes a republic.

1905 – Punchboards patented by Charles Brewer & C.G. Scannell.

1912 – Captain Robert Scott’s expedition arrives at the South Pole.

1917 – US pays Denmark $25 million for Virgin Islands.

1920 – First day Prohibition comes into effect in the US.

1928 – First fully automatic photographic film developing machine patented.

1929 – Popeye makes first appearance, in comic strip “Thimble Theater”.

1943 – Tin Can Drive Day in the US, salvage collected for the war effort.

1945 – Auschwitz concentration camp begins evacuation.

1945 – Soviet army enters Warsaw and clears German resistance.

1946 – United Nations Security Council holds first meeting.

1950 – The Great Brinks Robbery – 11 men rob $1.2M cash in Boston.

1954 – Jacques Cousteau’s first network telecast airs on CBS.

1972 – Section of Memphis’ Highway 51 South named Elvis Presley Boulevard.

1973 – New Philippine constitution names Marcos president for life.

1977 – Gary Gilmore is executed by firing squad in Utah state prison.

1982 – “Cold Sunday” – lowest temperatures in several US states in 100 years.

1983 – Nigeria expels 2 million illegal aliens, mostly Ghanaians.

1989 – Murden & Metz are first women to reach South Pole overland on skis.

1991 – Operation Desert Storm begins, with US-led coalition bombing Iraq.

1994 – 6.6 earthquake hits Los Angeles killing 60, $30B in damages.

2007 – Doomsday Clock reset to five minutes to midnight.

2013 – Japan unveils plans to build the world’s largest wind farm.

2017 – Search for missing aircraft MH370 over Indian Ocean called off.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 17, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may have preferred not to acknowledge your own psychic abilities in the past, but today they could prove impossible to ignore. Visions, premonitions, and telepathic messages from others could pop into your mind all day. This should not be treated as something strange, but rather you should regard it as a source of inner power. Abilities like this increase your understanding of others as well as yourself.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The recent completion of one or more long-term goals may cause you to pause today and consider what you are going to aim for next. Do not be afraid to be more ambitious than before, because you have acquired an inner power that gives you more confidence and a stronger belief in yourself. It is belief in our own self-worth that gives us the power to move mountains. Do not be surprised if over the next few months you find yourself moving a few!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Recent career advances may have you wondering where to go next. You could be considering taking some time off to travel or perhaps advance your education. You are not likely to want to rest on your laurels. Striving to reach new horizons is important to you, and today is the perfect day to consider what horizons are the most critical to you now. Nonetheless, it is important to be sure. Do not feel the need to rush into anything just yet.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A new and highly compelling interest may have captured your imagination. You could find it difficult to think of much else, and so it might be a good idea to try to find the most beneficial ways to pursue this subject. Your abilities for in-depth study are enhanced by intuition, so reading could well prove especially beneficial right now. Classes and workshops could give you assistance as well as information. Find what works best for you!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might turn your attention toward discovering new ways to advance yourself financially. You are likely to be more aware than usual of your inner power. Reading about various possibilities could be enlightening, especially as you are feeling particularly capable today and therefore more likely to be able to zero in on whatever method is best for you. You might want to sequester yourself from everybody in order to be able to concentrate.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Events both in your personal and public arenas could give you a new and unexpected sense of power over your own destiny. Perhaps hard work has paid off in career and financial advancement. Support and encouragement from friends and family are likely to spur you on to further accomplishments, particularly in areas requiring leadership. If you make good use of these abilities now, this trend could continue.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Visitors in the home could share stories of strange experiences of some sort, perhaps intense and vivid dreams, visions, or maybe premonitions that have come true. This could spark some deep thought, causing you to reflect on similar experiences of your own. It might be a good idea for you and your friends to attend some classes or workshops on psychic development. The experiences will probably continue, and they are more understandable when you know what to look for.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you could enter a new romantic relationship, or you could experience a new sense of unity and commitment within an existing one. Whichever it is, the relationship might become very intense, so be sure you and your partner make the effort to give each other plenty of space. Powerful bonds can lead to great strength as a couple, but they can also bind and constrict if each party is not allowed to grow and develop as an individual.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you are likely to be feeling especially fit and healthy and able to take on the most monumental of tasks. Therefore, you could well decide to clean out the basement or tear all the weeds out of the backyard. Take care to pace yourself! These things need to be done, but not all at once. It is just as important for you to enjoy yourself as to spend the whole day working.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – An intense conversation with a close friend or romantic partner could bring you closer to this person. You probably share a number of goals, and discussions could lead to how you could work together in order to make them happen for both of you. You are more likely to take the lead, however, since your communicative abilities are particularly high right now. Put your heads together and move forward! Enjoy!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Discussions with others could result in new plans and opportunities for advancing yourself on any level you wish: career, financial, or social. Inner resources may come to light that you might not have been aware of before. You could also decide to make use of creative abilities that have lain fallow for a while. Give some careful thought to the next couple of months,. So many ideas may come your way that it might not be feasible to try to use them all.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your life circumstances may have altered so much in the past few months that you could be in an entirely different space than ever before. Success and good fortune have increased your self-image, and business and money matters should be going well. Today you should pause to take some time to assess your situation and decide in which direction you want to go. You now have it in your power to make dreams come true.