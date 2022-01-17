Today in High Prairie: January 18, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – January 18, 2022

No listings!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 18, 2022

1799 – Peter Mark Roget, Slide rule inventor

1813 – Joseph Glidden, Barbed wire inventor

1825 – Edward Frankland, Co-discovered helium

1882 – A.A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh author

1892 – Oliver Hardy, Laurel & Hardy comic

1904 – Cary Grant, Arsenic & Old Lace actor

1912 – Wilhelm Herz, First to go 200 mph on a motorcycle

1933 – Ray Dolby, Dolby sound inventor

1941 – David Ruffin, The Temptations singer

1950 – Gilles Villeneuve, Canadian auto racer

1954 – Ted DiBiase, Million Dollar Man Wrestler

1955 – Kevin Costner, Field of Dreams actor

1961 – Mark Messier, Edmonton Oiler

1969 – Dave Bautista, Professional wrestler

This Day in Local History – January 18, 2022

Jan. 18, 1913: Scarcity of lumber drives two Grouard businesses out of business.

Jan. 18, 1915: A. Greig is chosen Grouard’s chief of police by town council at a salary of $75 per month.

Jan. 18, 1964: The visiting High Prairie Regals drop a 4-3 decision to the Peace River Stampeders.

Jan. 18, 1969: The High Prairie E. W. Pratt Men’s basketball team wins the first Pratt Invitational Basketball Tournament after defeating Grouard 59-40 in the final.

Jan. 18, 1971: Just under 50 people attend a Native Driver Training course in Canyon Creek.

Jan. 18, 1971: The High Prairie Regals, mired in last place in the NPHL standings with a 2-14-2 record, announced the signing of former pro Roger Dejordy. He played previously with the Quebec Aces and Edmonton Flyers.

Jan. 18, 1972: The visiting Grande Prairie Athletics build a three-goal first period lead but lose to the High Prairie Regals 9-5.

Jan. 18, 1973: The visiting Peace River Stampeders are defeated by the High Prairie Regals 6-2 despite the addition of three veterans to their lineup.

Jan. 18, 1976: Penny Williscroft’s High Prairie rink earns the right to represent Zone 2 in the district playdowns in school girl’s play.

Jan. 18, 1978: South Peace News reports that Tom Harding will close his custom slaughterhouse in High Prairie sometime this year due to government regulation changes.

Jan. 18, 1984: South Peace News reports HPSD decides to close the doors at the Faust Junior High School in June. The move is prompted by the opening of the Driftpile Junior High School meaning Faust will lose half its students.

Jan. 18, 1986: High Prairie Judoka members Ben McDonald, Gus McDonald, Mike Aston and Julie Eriksson qualify for the Alberta Winter Games after competing at a meet in Beaverlodge.

Jan. 18, 1987: A special meeting called by High Prairie town council clears the air between councillors and Mayor Don Lorencz. All parties agree to work for the good of the town.

Jan. 18, 1987: High Prairie’s 11-13-year-old girl’s ringette team ties Tangent 4-4 in the final of a tournament in Grande Prairie. After overtime decides nothing, the rule book says the team which scored first wins so High Prairie is declared the winner.

Jan. 18, 1990: Brian Panasiuk makes 21 saves as the hometown High Prairie Regals blank the Valleyview Jets 6-0.

Jan. 18, 1992: Representatives from High Prairie, Slave Lake, Dawson Creek and Grande Prairie attend a meeting in Rycroft trying to form a Junior B hockey league.

Jan. 18, 1992: Kevin Clemens scores three goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Kings 8-6 halting their winning streak at six games.

Jan. 18, 1994: The hometown High Prairie Regals and Grimshaw Huskies combine for nine goals in the third period as the Regals win 10-7.

Jan. 18, 1999: Sixty people attend a public meeting at the High Prairie Legion Hall to gauge interest in bringing a credit union to town.

Jan. 18, 2000: The High Prairie Regals drop to a dismal 2-16-0 after a 10-5 hometown loss to the Lakeland Eagles.

Jan. 18, 2001: The closure of Winagami Lake to commercial fishermen angers the industry.

Jan. 18, 2001: Kevin Clemens scores twice as the visiting Lakeland Eagles defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-4.

Jan. 18-19, 2003: High Prairie figure skater Devyn Jones wins a gold medal in Senior Bronze Freeskate at the Mighty Peace Interclub Competition in Peace River.

Jan. 18, 2003: Rollie Gladue scores the winner in overtime as the High Prairie Regals defeat the visiting Grimshaw Huskies 5-4.

Jan. 18, 2004: The High Prairie ringette team advances to provincials after a 7-6 win at Peace River, who forfeits the series after the home loss.

Jan. 18, 2006: South Peace News reports High Prairie’s Norman Calliou wins a trip to Jasper in ATCO Electric’s Longest Putt Competition.

Jan. 18, 2008: Proving it’s all skill and no luck, High Prairie’s Shane Flett wins the High Prairie Regals Frisbee toss for the seventh time. He wins $450.

Jan. 18, 2013: The High Prairie Regals suffer an 18-2 historic loss at Manning. It’s the team’s worst loss ever to the Comets in their history and the most goals ever surrendered in a game to the Comets.

Jan. 18, 2013: One-third of the cast was missing due to horrible weather, but students at PRJH still proceed and hold the play Alice in Wonderland.

This Day in World History – January 18, 2022

1535 – Francisco Pizarro founds the city of Lima in Peru.

1644 – Perplexed pilgrims in Boston reported America’s first UFO sighting.

1733 – First polar bear exhibited in America in Boston.

1871 – German Empire proclaimed by Kaiser Wilhelm I and Otto von Bismarck.

1886 – Modern field hockey is born.

1896 – First demonstration of an X-ray machine in US [New York].

1916 – A 611-gram meteorite strikes a house near Baxter, Missouri.

1929 – Stalin proposes to ban Trotsky from the Politburo.

1943 – US bans pre-sliced bread to reduce bakery demand for metal parts.

1951 – First use of lie detector occurs in Netherlands.

1951 – Mount Lamington volcano in Papua New Guinea erupts, kills 2,942.

1957 – 3 B-52’s set record for around-the-world flight, 45 hr, 19 min.

1958 – Willie O’Ree is first African Canadian to play in the NHL [Boston].

1962 – US begins spraying foliage in Vietnam to reveal Viet Cong.

1964 – The Beatles make their first appearance on US Billboard Chart.

1964 – Plans for World Trade Center announced [New York].

1967 – Albert DeSalvo [Boston Strangler] sentenced to life in prison.

1974 – “$6 Million Man” starring Lee Majors premieres on ABC-TV.

1975 – “Jeffersons” spinoff from “All in the Family” premieres on CBS-TV.

1977 – Scientists identify a mysterious Legionnaires’ disease.

1983 – IOC restores Jim Thorpe’s Olympic medals after 70 years.

1993 – Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observed in all 50 states for the first time.

1997 – Boerge Ousland is first person to cross Antarctica alone, unaided.

2000 – The Tagish Lake meteorite impacts the Earth.

2005 – World’s largest commercial jet, the Airbus A380, is unveiled.

2016 – 62 richest people are now as wealthy as half world’s population.

2017 – Montreal Expo Tim Raines elected to Baseball Hall of Fame.

2017 – NASA and NOAA announce 2016 was the hottest year on record.

2018 – First drone rescue of swimmers by lifeguards in Australia.

2018 – Female surfer Maya Gabeira rides the largest-ever wave, 68 ft.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 18, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you have been having problems in your relationship or love life in general, do not expect things to get any better today. The people around you might find you extremely irritable! It may seem anything anyone says gets on your nerves. Even the sweet nothings your sweetheart whispers in your ear seem like a bunch of hot air! But you will be forgiven for your irritability, and besides, not every day can be as passionate and loving as you would like it to be.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This could be a very studious day for you; actually, it might be better to call it labourious. But you love to work, and you will get all the work you can handle today. It is a good day to work on all those things in your life that still need a little attention in order to stand on their own, the things that have not quite found a permanent place in your life, like some of your relationships, for example.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You probably pay a great deal of attention to what other people think of you. It may often be hard for you to make decisions in delicate situations for fear of being misjudged, even if you know you must. You may run into this dilemma as you go about your day today. Trust your own good judgment. It may be much more important to be decisive today than you can even imagine.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You could find the atmosphere today a bit oppressive. The time has come to deal with some of the important questions you may have been avoiding for quite some time. It could be especially important to take a look at your life at home and see what you can do change the negative atmosphere that has come into your life over the past few weeks. Compromise can be a good thing, but not at the cost of your values and beliefs.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – On days like today it is important to take time out to reflect upon the events of the past few days. Is it possible you have decided to change certain things about yourself and your behaviour? If you could just devote a few minutes a day to all the little details in your personality, the changes will go much more smoothly. The atmosphere today may help you think about this.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Over the last few weeks, you may have made some good progress in learning to express your emotions. The great thing is you probably did not even notice! But if you are not careful, there may be some bullheaded person around you today who may try and destroy all the progress you have made. Do not confuse controlling your emotions with repressing them. It is up to you to protect all the progress you have made.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is no need to go pounding your head against a wall, your day will be challenging, but it is nothing you can not handle. The planetary configurations today will push you to lay the foundation for the projects you have been planning over the last six months. Go with the flow. People sometimes think you are good at lighting fires but lousy at keeping them going. It is time you proved them wrong!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today, you may find you have a certain gift for productivity. Everything you touch turns to gold, yet you may be under the impression you can not provide everything you need for yourself. So what do you do? You start buying everything in sight! Today you might want to think about this bad little habit of yours. You may be tempted to go on a big shopping spree. But you will not be very happy with yourself when you get the credit card bill!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You probably pay a great deal of attention to what other people think of you. It may often be hard for you to make decisions in delicate situations for fear of being misjudged, even if you know you must. You may run into this dilemma as you go about your day today. Trust your own good judgment. It may be much more important to be decisive today than you can even imagine.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You probably enjoy exploring the innermost recesses of your own human nature. Yet today you may need to be a bit more rational. In your personal life, you may feel as if you have been beaten at your own game and this has weakened you. Why not take advantage of this to bring your partner with you on one of your voyages inside yourself?

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be a specialist at manipulating concepts and ideas and using your analytical skills to understand any problem that comes your way. If this is true, people have probably already told you that thinking is fine, but there is a moment when you have to put all that thinking into practice! The position of the planets today invites you to think about this.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today begins an exciting period in your personal life. It is time for new beginnings in your relationship. You may be ready to make the changes you and your partner have been considering for quite some time. Moving in together, doing some construction on your house, buying a summer home, or perhaps even having a child – start making those plans that symbolize the stability of your relationship.