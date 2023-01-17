Today in High Prairie: January 18, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 18, 2023

10 a.m. – High Prairie School Division meets at HP Learning Centre.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

1:30-3:30 p.m. – FCSS Free Drop-In Bowling at Smoky River Lanes in Girouxville.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

6-8 p.m. – Adult Destination Cooking Class at Cadotte Lake Mamowintowin Hall.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 18, 2023

1799 – Peter Mark Roget, Slide rule inventor

1813 – Joseph Glidden, Barbed wire inventor

1825 – Edward Frankland, Co-discovered helium

1882 – A.A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh author

1892 – Oliver Hardy, Laurel & Hardy comic

1904 – Cary Grant, Arsenic & Old Lace actor

1912 – Wilhelm Herz, First to go 200 mph on a motorcycle

1933 – Ray Dolby, Dolby sound inventor

1941 – David Ruffin, The Temptations singer

1950 – Gilles Villeneuve, Canadian auto racer

1954 – Ted DiBiase, Million Dollar Man Wrestler

1955 – Kevin Costner, Field of Dreams actor

1961 – Mark Messier, Edmonton Oiler

1969 – Dave Bautista, Professional wrestler

This Day in Local History – January 18, 2023

Jan. 18, 1913: Scarcity of lumber drives two Grouard businesses out of business.

Jan. 18, 1915: A. Greig is chosen Grouard’s chief of police by town council at a salary of $75 per month.

Jan. 18, 1964: The visiting High Prairie Regals drop a 4-3 decision to the Peace River Stampeders.

Jan. 18, 1969: The High Prairie E. W. Pratt Men’s basketball team wins the first Pratt Invitational Basketball Tournament after defeating Grouard 59-40 in the final.

Jan. 18, 1971: Just under 50 people attend a Native Driver Training course in Canyon Creek.

Jan. 18, 1971: The High Prairie Regals, mired in last place in the NPHL standings with a 2-14-2 record, announced the signing of former pro Roger Dejordy. He played previously with the Quebec Aces and Edmonton Flyers.

Jan. 18, 1972: The visiting Grande Prairie Athletics build a three-goal first period lead but lose to the High Prairie Regals 9-5.

Jan. 18, 1973: The visiting Peace River Stampeders are defeated by the High Prairie Regals 6-2 despite the addition of three veterans to their lineup.

Jan. 18, 1976: Penny Williscroft’s High Prairie rink earns the right to represent Zone 2 in the district playdowns in school girl’s play.

Jan. 18, 1978: South Peace News reports that Tom Harding will close his custom slaughterhouse in High Prairie sometime this year due to government regulation changes.

Jan. 18, 1984: South Peace News reports HPSD decides to close the doors at the Faust Junior High School in June. The move is prompted by the opening of the Driftpile Junior High School meaning Faust will lose half its students.

Jan. 18, 1986: High Prairie Judoka members Ben McDonald, Gus McDonald, Mike Aston and Julie Eriksson qualify for the Alberta Winter Games after competing at a meet in Beaverlodge.

Jan. 18, 1987: A special meeting called by High Prairie town council clears the air between councillors and Mayor Don Lorencz. All parties agree to work for the good of the town.

Jan. 18, 1987: High Prairie’s 11-13-year-old girl’s ringette team ties Tangent 4-4 in the final of a tournament in Grande Prairie. After overtime decides nothing, the rule book says the team which scored first wins so High Prairie is declared the winner.

Jan. 18, 1990: Brian Panasiuk makes 21 saves as the hometown High Prairie Regals blank the Valleyview Jets 6-0.

Jan. 18, 1992: Representatives from High Prairie, Slave Lake, Dawson Creek and Grande Prairie attend a meeting in Rycroft trying to form a Junior B hockey league.

Jan. 18, 1992: Kevin Clemens scores three goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Kings 8-6 halting their winning streak at six games.

Jan. 18, 1994: The hometown High Prairie Regals and Grimshaw Huskies combine for nine goals in the third period as the Regals win 10-7.

Jan. 18, 1999: Sixty people attend a public meeting at the High Prairie Legion Hall to gauge interest in bringing a credit union to town.

Jan. 18, 2000: The High Prairie Regals drop to a dismal 2-16-0 after a 10-5 hometown loss to the Lakeland Eagles.

Jan. 18, 2001: The closure of Winagami Lake to commercial fishermen angers the industry.

Jan. 18, 2001: Kevin Clemens scores twice as the visiting Lakeland Eagles defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-4.

Jan. 18-19, 2003: High Prairie figure skater Devyn Jones wins a gold medal in Senior Bronze Freeskate at the Mighty Peace Interclub Competition in Peace River.

Jan. 18, 2003: Rollie Gladue scores the winner in overtime as the High Prairie Regals defeat the visiting Grimshaw Huskies 5-4.

Jan. 18, 2004: The High Prairie ringette team advances to provincials after a 7-6 win at Peace River, who forfeits the series after the home loss.

Jan. 18, 2006: South Peace News reports High Prairie’s Norman Calliou wins a trip to Jasper in ATCO Electric’s Longest Putt Competition.

Jan. 18, 2008: Proving it’s all skill and no luck, High Prairie’s Shane Flett wins the High Prairie Regals Frisbee toss for the seventh time. He wins $450.

Jan. 18, 2013: The High Prairie Regals suffer an 18-2 historic loss at Manning. It’s the team’s worst loss ever to the Comets in their history and the most goals ever surrendered in a game to the Comets.

Jan. 18, 2013: One-third of the cast was missing due to horrible weather, but students at PRJH still proceed and hold the play Alice in Wonderland.

This Day in World History – January 18, 2023

1535 – Francisco Pizarro founds the city of Lima in Peru.

1644 – Perplexed pilgrims in Boston reported America’s first UFO sighting.

1733 – First polar bear exhibited in America in Boston.

1871 – German Empire proclaimed by Kaiser Wilhelm I and Otto von Bismarck.

1886 – Modern field hockey is born.

1896 – First demonstration of an X-ray machine in US [New York].

1916 – A 611-gram meteorite strikes a house near Baxter, Missouri.

1929 – Stalin proposes to ban Trotsky from the Politburo.

1943 – US bans pre-sliced bread to reduce bakery demand for metal parts.

1951 – First use of lie detector occurs in Netherlands.

1951 – Mount Lamington volcano in Papua New Guinea erupts, kills 2,942.

1957 – 3 B-52’s set record for around-the-world flight, 45 hr, 19 min.

1958 – Willie O’Ree is first African Canadian to play in the NHL [Boston].

1962 – US begins spraying foliage in Vietnam to reveal Viet Cong.

1964 – The Beatles make their first appearance on US Billboard Chart.

1964 – Plans for World Trade Center announced [New York].

1967 – Albert DeSalvo [Boston Strangler] sentenced to life in prison.

1974 – “$6 Million Man” starring Lee Majors premieres on ABC-TV.

1975 – “Jeffersons” spinoff from “All in the Family” premieres on CBS-TV.

1977 – Scientists identify a mysterious Legionnaires’ disease.

1983 – IOC restores Jim Thorpe’s Olympic medals after 70 years.

1993 – Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observed in all 50 states for the first time.

1997 – Boerge Ousland is first person to cross Antarctica alone, unaided.

2000 – The Tagish Lake meteorite impacts the Earth.

2005 – World’s largest commercial jet, the Airbus A380, is unveiled.

2016 – 62 richest people are now as wealthy as half world’s population.

2017 – Montreal Expo Tim Raines elected to Baseball Hall of Fame.

2017 – NASA and NOAA announce 2016 was the hottest year on record.

2018 – First drone rescue of swimmers by lifeguards in Australia.

2018 – Female surfer Maya Gabeira rides the largest-ever wave, 68 ft.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 18, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Group activities in your neighbourhood could lead to positive changes in your community. You will enjoy exchanging ideas and information with others, and could come away from these activities feeling exhilarated. It might be a good idea to walk home, or perhaps go for coffee or a movie afterward. If you let the ideas buzz until bedtime, you might not be able to sleep.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might find yourself in the public eye. Acknowledgment for work well done could come your way. It might also involve an increase in income. This could be job related or simply a community project you have been working on and accomplished successfully. Enjoy your 15 minutes of fame, even though you might find it a bit disconcerting.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Expanding your horizons is the key for today. Communications received from distant states or foreign lands could have you entertaining the idea of traveling to those places. Learning is very much on your mind. You are probably curious about different cultures, ideas, and perspectives. Even though you might not make definite plans for travel now, you are apt to at least consider it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some very intense dreams could take you back to the past, perhaps your childhood or past lives. Write down any dreams you remember. They might not make sense to you now, but if you go back and analyze them later, you are likely to find they reveal a lot about you that you were not previously aware of. They might even inspire new projects of some kind. Think about them carefully.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – An old friend you have not seen for a while could suddenly reappear, and you might view this person in a different light as a potential business partner, source of inspiration, or even a romantic possibility. If this is your inclination, do o’t write it off without giving it some careful consideration. Partnerships formed today are likely to lead to success.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are a service-oriented person by nature, and today the opportunity to spend time serving those in need could well present itself. This could be in a professional capacity or helping someone close who is having troubles of some kind. This particular situation will not last long, but it is likely to change your life in a positive way. Do not resist. Go with the flow.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you have been hoping for a lucky break, this is the day it might come, especially if it involves love and romance. Or you might have been hoping for acknowledgment on the job, in the field of education, or by someone who means a lot to you. Whatever breaks come your way are likely to move you emotionally. You will not be the same. Have a great day.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Changes in your home could take place now. These are positive, though they might seem a bit overwhelming. Some could even be described as upheavals. Perhaps someone moves in or out. It could even involve moving to a new place, redecorating, refurbishing, or perhaps adopting a pet. At the very least, expect some emotional changes within yourself.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some great news could change your life forever. It might involve a new partnership of some kind or opportunities in your community. At the least, it could involve changes in your outlook and attitudes about life. You could spend a lot of time on the phone with friends and acquaintances. You will probably want to schedule a romantic evening with your partner.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Some changes regarding your career could make a difference in your resources. This could involve a pending raise or promotion or opportunities for freelance work outside the job. It might imply a new job, perhaps in a creative field. Whatever work you do is likely to seem more emotionally rewarding than it has been. This should boost your spirits considerably.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you are likely to feel especially romantic and sexy, and anxious to get together with a love partner. This does not mean you are not in the mood for socializing in general. In fact, you may look forward to meeting with friends. You should be feeling especially creative, and you could spend a lot of your day either planning or working on projects.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some deeply buried feelings about your mother and family could come up from the past today and need release. Do not be afraid to show your pain and anger. If you are embarrassed to do it around others, stay home and deal with it. This is a positive development. By the end of the day you might feel as if a large weight has been lifted from your shoulders.