Today in High Prairie: January 19, 2023

What’s Happening Today – January 19, 2022

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 19, 2022

1736 – James Watt, Steam engine inventor

1809 – Edgar Allan Poe, Pit & the Pendulum author

1913 – “Minnesota Fats”, American billiards player

1922 – Guy Madison, Wild Bill Hickok actor

1923 – Jean Stapleton, All in the Family actress

1924 – Nicholas Colasanto, Cheers actor

1938 – Phil Everly, Everly Brothers singer

1941 – Pat Patterson, Canadian wrestler

1943 – Janis Joplin, American rocker

1946 – Dolly Parton, American country singer

1949 – Robert Palmer, Addicted to Love singer

1966 – Stefan Edberg, Swedish tennis pro

1972 – Drea de Matteo, The Sopranos actress

This Day in Local History – January 19, 2022

Jan. 19, 1914: Engineer V.O. Eastland says the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad can be built just as cheaply through Grouard as to the south.

Jan. 19, 1972: South Peace News reports construction of a new and wider bridge spanning the West Prairie River is proceeding well.

Jan. 19, 1972: South Peace News reports construction of the $460,000 Northern Lites Motor Inn in High Prairie is proceeding well and scheduled to open in March.

Jan. 19, 1982: Ike’s Modern Motors in High Prairie is destroyed by fire after a truck on a hoist caught fire during a welding repair job. Owner Ike Lawrence says later he doesn’t know if he will rebuild.

Jan. 19, 1982: The High Prairie Regals fire 74 shots at McLennan Red Wings goaltender Ron Chalifoux in a 13-1 route.

Jan. 19, 1985: Fran Hesse and Ken Asmussen each score twice to lead the visiting Manning Comets to a 6-3 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Jan. 19, 1991: Vern Walker, John Rose and Ed Fudali all score goals in the last minute of the second period as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Kings 5-2.

Jan. 19, 1991: The hometown High Prairie Bantams defeat Fairview 6-2 handing them their first loss of the season.

Jan. 19, 1993: Mel Vollman and Carl Yaremko each score twice as the visiting Spirit River Rangers defeat the High Prairie Regals 8-4.

Jan. 19, 2000: South Peace News reports on stray dogs causing problems for students at Northland school in Grouard. In late 1999, a small child was killed at Garden River by dogs prompting the concern.

Jan. 19, 2000: South Peace News reports Dr. Ray Howard of High Prairie wants to see an Alberta-wide pharmacy network formed to combat prescription drug abuse.

Jan. 19, 2000: High Prairie museum board chairperson Maxine Nordin writes town council telling them they are in danger of closing due to lack of space and money.

Jan. 19, 2000: High Prairie town council debates hiring a special constable to enforce its bylaws.

Jan. 19, 2001: Guy L’Heureux, president of the Alberta Commercial Fishermen’s Association Zone E, tells MLA Pearl Calahasen they will consider a buyout of their licences if they are not allowed to harvest enough fish to make a profit.

Jan. 19, 2002: The High Prairie Regals upset the Grimshaw-Peace River Wild 5-3 as Curtis Carifelle scores twice in the come-from-behind win.

Jan. 19, 2003: Athabasca MP David Chatters presents Alvin Billings, Rudolph Lubeseder and Frank Pratt with Queen’s Jubilee Medals at a ceremony in the High Prairie Inn.

Jan. 19, 2004: Robert Peter Thunder, 42, is sent to jail for 60 days after sentencing in High Prairie provincial court. Thunder wielded a knife at police during an arrest Jan. 8.

Jan. 19, 2005: George Keay, chair of a committee trying to bring a new hospital to High Prairie, says there is no need to panic that Beaverlodge is rated higher than High Prairie on Peace Country Health’s priority list.

Jan. 19, 2005: South Peace News reports that East Prairie Metis Settlement chair Raymond Supernault says efforts to replace the Baker’s Crossing Bridge are “stalling”.

Jan. 19, 2008: The hometown High Prairie Regals surrender two goals in the last 38 seconds in an 8-7 loss to the Grande Prairie Athletics.

Jan. 19-20, 2008: Twenty-eight High Prairie Skating Club skaters return home with medals after the Northwest Region FunSkate Competition concludes in Slave Lake.

Jan. 19, 2009: The first meeting is held in efforts to form a Junior B hockey team in High Prairie. Rick Dumont, Iner Gauchier and Hector Lamouche head the early bid.

Jan. 19, 2011: The High Prairie Elementary School Peer Group donates $150 to the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

Jan. 19, 2011: South Peace News reports that Camille Dube and Andrea Stevens are awarded $2,000 bursaries from the High Prairie Healthcare Auxiliary.

Jan. 19, 2012: A photo taken celebrates the High Prairie Elks and Royal Purple donating $4,700 for an Easy Ladder at the indoor swimming pool.

Jan. 19, 2015: A truck carrying butane rolls west of town. Whiteout conditions cause the driver to pull toward the shoulder and catch the edge causing the accident.

Jan. 19, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee is appointed Alberta’s new Minister of Children’s Services. She was formerly Minister of Municipal Affairs.

Jan. 19, 2019: The High Prairie Regals [3-14-2-1] are blasted 10-2 at Manning which ensures them a last place finish in the NPHL’s East Division.

Jan. 19, 2019: The Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons defeat the Prairie River Raiders 68-57 in a battle of the last two undefeated teams in boy’s action in the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League.

This Day in World History – January 19, 2022

1419 – French city of Rouen surrenders to Henry V in Hundred Years War.

1607 – San Agustin Church in Manila completed; oldest church in Philippines.

1825 – Ezra Daggett, nephew Thomas Kensett patent food storage in tin cans.

1883 – First electric lighting system employing overhead wires begins.

1903 – First regular transatlantic radio broadcast between US & England.

1903 – New bicycle race “Tour de France” announced.

1915 – First German Zeppelin attack over Great Britain, 4 die.

1915 – Neon tube sign patented by George Claude.

1922 – Geological survey says US oil supply will be depleted in 20 years.

1932 – Charlie Conacher is first Toronto Maple Leaf to score 5 goals in a game.

1935 – Coopers Inc. sells the world’s first men’s briefs in Chicago.

1937 – Howard Hughes sets transcontinental air record 77h 28m 25s].

1938 – General Motors begins mass production of diesel engines.

1939 – Ernest Hausen of Wisconsin sets chicken-plucking record of 4.4 seconds.

1955 – “Scrabble” debuts on board game market.

1955 – First presidential news conference filmed for TV [Eisenhower].

1958 – Canadian Football Council renamed Canadian Football League.

1966 – Indira Gandhi elected India’s 4th Prime Minister.

1970 – Dutch bishops says he is in favour of married priests.

1977 – US President Ford pardons Iva Toguri D’Aquino [Tokyo Rose].

1977 – World’s largest crowd gathering in India, attracts 15 million.

1977 – Snow falls in Miami, Florida – only time in the history.

1978 – Last Volkswagen Beetle made in Germany leaves VW’s plant in Emden.

1981 – US & Iran sign agreement to release 52 American hostages.

1993 – Israel recognizes PLO as no longer criminal.

1996 – NHL approves move of Winnipeg Jets to Phoenix.

1997 – Yasser Arafat returns to Hebron after more than 30 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 19, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Not only do you want to live life to the fullest every second, you also feel the need to leave your special mark on the world you live in. You just have to be creative in life. You can not help it. That great project you have been thinking about for a while is just beginning to take shape. Today you may find some of the materials you needed to really get things going! A financial gift or the gift of someone’s time? Someone’s generosity could really make your day!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your mind is in a period of great activity, and your curiosity about the world around you is practically insatiable. You are interested in anything and everything. You want to be able to understand everything from the simplest to the most complicated. Nothing could get in the way of your thirst for knowledge. So, get a good supply of books about the things you would like to learn about and try and meet some new people.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It is very difficult for you to reconcile your desire for creativity and originality in your life to the constraints that society puts on you to be an efficient, productive person. This is one of the great dilemmas facing a lot of people these days. It is as if you have to hide your real personality in order to live up to what other people expect of you. Some advice for today: do not be so hard on yourself. You are only human.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You seem to have a lot of resentment toward someone who may have hurt you. Do not keep these feelings inside or they will eat away at you. Take advantage of your day today to put all your cards on the table and forget about revenge, because it could just turn against you. Instead, why don’t you try to reach out to that person and explain your feelings to him or her? The good energy you get from this experience could be very beneficial to you tomorrow.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today, you may feel like hiding yourself away in your ivory tower and watching the performance that is going on before your eyes. And why not, if this allows you to get the perspective you need on things? Use this period in your life to give things their real value and to see where certain people actually fit into your world. You are a very lucky person to be able to find this kind of balance in your life.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Have you been wanting to talk to your partner about something important? Well, it is up to you to make the first move. In fact, that is just what your partner is waiting for you to do. Take advantage of your day today to tell your partner exactly what you expect from him or her and to share some of your worries. You are someone who is lucky enough to know what you want, but it is not always easy for you to tell other people what that is. Be strong.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You enjoy your freedom. You are a very independent person and you hate it when anything gets in your way. That is all right, but you may want to take a look at your financial situation even if that is not really your thing. You tend to resent having to deal with these lowly material questions, but if you do not, you could severely restrict your freedom to live life to its fullest. Be reasonable about things.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is a good day to take chances. You may be quite successful if you are ready to defend the things you really care about. Pretend you are the director of a film and that you have just met a potential producer for your movie. You just happen to have your script in hand. Are you ready to move up in the world? Are you ready for success?

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You have a kind of creativity that knows no bounds today, and a kind of originality that knows no limits. How are you going to go about expressing this rich creativity that abounds inside of you? If your environment does not allow you to express this creativity, change environments and try to make a new reality for yourself. This is the only way you will be able to use this incredible energy productively.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is an ideal day to take a look at your financial situation, so get out your bank statements or dividend reports. Try and pretend you are with your banker and describing your situation as objectively as possible, without overestimating what you bring in or underestimating what you spend. You will not regret this process, since it could prevent you from making some big mistakes later on.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may have been worrying about something you did recently that you are not very proud of. Today you will discover that all that worrying was for nothing. The reality you have been trying to run away from lately will be right before your eyes and you will see that it is not so bad after all. You will be rewarded for all your hard work, as if life were trying to give you a lesson about being optimistic. So do not be so negative!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Not all friendships are the same. You may have learned the hard way, but that is OK. Today you could feel like putting your friendships in some kind of order and getting a bit of perspective on things. It is time to figure which of your friends are really there for you when you need them, which of them show you how much they care about you, and which ones do not. Each kind of friendship can be useful to you in its own way. Do not be afraid to admit this.