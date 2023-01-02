Today in High Prairie: January 2, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 2, 2023

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 2, 2023

1857 – Frederick Opper, Maud cartoonist

1886 – Florence Lawrence, Canadian actress

1902 – Barry Goldwater, American politician

1920 – Isaac Asimov, Russian scientist

1928 – Avie Bennett, Canadian philanthropist

1936 – Roger Miller, King of the Road singer

1939 – Jim Bakker, American televangelist

1952 – Ricky Van Shelton, American country singer

1961 – Gabrielle Carteris, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1963 – David Cone, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher

1969 – Christy Turlington, American supermodel

1969 – Tommy Morrison, American boxer – Rocky’s foe

1976 – Mahée Paiement, Canadian actress

This Day in Local History – January 2, 2023

Jan. 2, 1915: Work on the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad bridge at the Swan River is halted for the season.

Jan. 2, 1962: Mr. and Mrs. Gayso Matula are the proud parents of High Prairie’s New Year’s baby, a seven-pound two ounce baby girl born at 5:05 p.m.

Jan. 2, 1971: Doug Buchta scores four goals to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 5-1 win over the visiting Fairview Elks.

Jan. 2, 1972: Rod Berg scores three goals and adds two assists to lead the High Prairie Regals over the visiting Peace River Stampeders 9-2.

Jan. 2, 1979: Lloyd Stevens takes over as the new manager of Freson IGA.

Jan. 2, 1982: Guy Mortson, Pat Brennan and Doug Jaeger each score twice as the Manning Comets outscore the High Prairie Regals 11-9.

Jan. 2, 1986: Roland Marcoux, Dean Kjemhus and Jesse Smith score first period goals as the High Prairie Regals open the new year with a 6-2 win at Peace River.

Jan. 2, 1987: The hometown Manning Comets score three goals in a four-minute span early in the third period and go on to defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-6.

Jan. 2, 1990: Two collapsing, partially cut trees crush Gilbert Fortier, 31, of Joussard, to death near Driftpile.

Jan. 2, 1992: The hometown High Prairie Regals get two goals from Kevin Clemens en route to a 5-2 win over the Falher Pirates.

Jan. 2, 1993: Al Anderson scores six goals to lead the High Prairie Midgets to a 9-5 win over visiting Manning.

Jan. 2, 1993: John Rose scores four goals as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Spirit River Rangers 6-4.

Jan. 2, 2004: Longtime High Prairie resident and teacher Marie-Louise Lochhead dies in Edmonton at the age of 77 years.

Jan. 2, 2004: Stephen and Darla Williscroft purchase Beaumark Seed and Feed from Ron and Sandra Marquardt and rename the business Essendy General Feeds.

Jan. 2, 2004: A historic medical flight that occurred 75 years ago is re-enacted with McLennan as one of the stops. “”Wop” May’s famous flight to deliver medicine to Fort Vermilion was celebrated.

Jan. 2, 2006: Alicia Boisson starts work at South Peace News as a reporter. She would later become advertising manager.

Jan. 2, 2008: High Prairie merchants are busy adjusting their tills to the new five per cent federal GST before opening for business.

Jan. 2, 2008: Richard McLean dies at the age of 53 years.

Jan. 2, 2010: The High Prairie Regals begin the year with a 7-5 loss at Peace River. Mitch Kohut scores twice in the last 1:36 to seal the win.

Jan. 2, 2011: Long-time High Prairie farmer Calvin Richter passes away at the age of 60 years.

Jan. 2, 2013: South Peace News begins the year with a feature on Corner Gas star Lorne Cardinal, of Sucker Creek. Cardinal reminisces about the popular TV show and his future plans.

Jan. 2, 2014: The Lakeland Eagles retire the number 84 jersey of Darcey McKenzie before their game against High Prairie. The Eagles promptly win the game 15-4 in his honour.

Jan. 2, 2017: The High Prairie and Area Dental Centre opens in a new location in the Super A Building with Dr. Nikhilesh Roy as principal dentist.

Jan. 2, 2019: Long-time Joussard resident Corine L’Heureux passes away at the age of 97 years.

This Day in World History – January 2, 2023

1570 – Ivan the Terrible’s march to Novgorod begins.

1757 – British troops occupy Calcutta, India.

1832 – First curling club in US [Orchard Lake Curling Club] opens.

1839 – First photo of the moon taken by Louis Daguerre.

1893 – First stamp to picture a woman issued [Queen Isabella].

1900 – E. Verlinger begins manufacturing 7” single-sided records.

1906 – Willis Carrier receives a US patent, world’s first air conditioner.

1908 – Canadian branch of the Royal Mint opens in Ottawa.

1917 – Royal Bank of Canada takes over Quebec Bank.

1921 – First religious service radio broadcast in US at KDKA-Pittsburgh.

1929 – US & Canada agree to preserve Niagara Falls.

1942 – Japanese troops occupy Manila, Philippines.

1944 – First use of helicopters during warfare.

1947 – Mahatma Gandhi begins march for peace in East-Bengali.

1959 – USSR launches Mechta [Luna 1] for 1st lunar fly-by.

1960 – John Reynolds sets age of solar system at 4,950,000,000 years.

1965 – Martin Luther King Jr. begins a drive to register black voters.

1965 – Obverse design of all Canadian coins changed to depict present-day.

1968 – Christiaan Barnard performs second heart transplant.

1969 – Australian Rupert Murdoch gains control of ‘News of the World’.

1970 – US population is 293,200,000.

1972 – Mariner 9 begins mapping Mars.

1974 – Worst fire in Argentine history destroys 1.2 million acres.

1975 – US Department of Interior says grizzly bear threatened species.

1983 – Cartoonist Gary Trudeau takes a 20-month break from writing Doonesbury.

1986 – NY Islander, Mike Bossy, scores his 500th goal.

1988 – Mulroney & Reagan sign Canada-US free trade agreement.

1997 – Howard Stern Radio Show premieres in Columbus, Ohio.

2004 – Stardust flies past Comet Wild 2, collecting samples.

2016 – Saudi Arabia executes 47 alleged terrorists.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 2, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Two different sides may tug on you today, and neither one may really make a strong case for pulling you one way or the other! Realize that adjustments may have to be made for you to fit in with the scheme of things and fulfill your duties and responsibilities. A close loved one may distract you in subtle ways, so try not to get sidetracked if you can help it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Tension may be a bit high with everyone and everything you encounter today! There will be a strong need for stability and discipline, while others call for fun and frivolity. You may be caught in the middle. The worst thing is that no side, including yours, is going to want to compromise. Try not to take things too seriously!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Remember you are here to have fun, and happiness is your true destiny! Keep this in mind today, as forces may tend to pull you away from the fun you have been having. There may be a rather sobering tone to the day that is stubbornly trying to rain on your parade. Recognize the need for structure and stability, but do not let it bring you down!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You will recognize and appreciate the need for structure and stability on a day like today! This practical energy may work to take away some of the fun out of the equation. You may not realize it, but the fun in your life may be getting chipped away little by little. Hold tight to the things that give you passion and purpose in life. These are the keys to healthy living!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Tension may build today if you are not careful about how you use your words! Remember that forces are trying to push you one way and pull you another. You may encourage a focus on the collective while others seem too worried about themselves. Yet another force is calling for outdated remedies and traditional structures that no longer suit your purposes. Blaze your own trail!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Take a look at what is going on around you today, and do some internal processing before you reach a conclusion regarding the best way to proceed! You may find a combination of powerful forces is trying to win you over to their camp. Do not pigeonhole yourself into one way of doing things. Keep in mind the best route is often a combination of several different paths!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Watch out for a jolt in the action, as someone close to you puts on the brakes in a relationship! There could be conflicts based on a need for more structure and stability in the partnership. The imbalance between having fun and taking care of practical matters is currently working to slowly destroy the good thing that you have going. Nip this problem in the bud!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Just when you thought you had everything planned and working smoothly, love comes in and clogs up the works. Suddenly your attention is diverted from work as the love of your life catches your eye. This could be a good or bad thing, depending on how you view it. Remember both aspects of your life are important. The key now is to find a healthy balance between the two!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your heart is going pitter-pat, and you are tempted to escape into a romantic fantasyland in which you play the starring role! The bad news is something may be trying to hold you back today. It could be that your conscience is coming on the scene to remind you that work needs to be done before you can go off into your own little fairytale world!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel a bit of a strain today as you try to figure out the best way to get to where you need to be! The happy, jovial approach tells you to let loose, be courageous, and strike out with conviction toward the things that mean the most to you. A sense of duty and restriction may be holding you back. Take the best of both worlds and come up with a unique plan of attack!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your romantic side is powerfully charged today! The more you tune in to this side of your nature, the happier you will be. The one thing to watch out for is keeping at least one foot on the ground at all times. Work from a stable platform of honesty and practicality. Without this foundation, you will be hard pressed to establish any walls or windows!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Attend to your duties today! There is a pronounced sense of time and a feeling that the days are slipping away. Make sure you fit love and romance into the equation somewhere. At first you may experience a bit of resistance in this department, but see that as an indication that this is an area of your life that you need to explore and ultimately feel more comfortable with.