Today in High Prairie: January 2, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 2, 2024

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 2, 2024

1857 – Frederick Opper, Maud cartoonist

1886 – Florence Lawrence, Canadian actress

1902 – Barry Goldwater, American politician

1920 – Isaac Asimov, Russian scientist

1928 – Avie Bennett, Canadian philanthropist

1936 – Roger Miller, King of the Road singer

1939 – Jim Bakker, American televangelist

1952 – Ricky Van Shelton, American country singer

1961 – Gabrielle Carteris, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1963 – David Cone, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher

1969 – Christy Turlington, American supermodel

1969 – Tommy Morrison, American boxer – Rocky’s foe

1976 – Mahée Paiement, Canadian actress

This Day in Local History – January 2, 2024

Jan. 2, 1915: Work on the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad bridge at the Swan River is halted for the season.

Jan. 2, 1962: Mr. and Mrs. Gayso Matula are the proud parents of High Prairie’s New Year’s baby, a seven-pound two ounce baby girl born at 5:05 p.m.

Jan. 2, 1971: Doug Buchta scores four goals to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 5-1 win over the visiting Fairview Elks.

Jan. 2, 1972: Rod Berg scores three goals and adds two assists to lead the High Prairie Regals over the visiting Peace River Stampeders 9-2.

Jan. 2, 1979: Lloyd Stevens takes over as the new manager of Freson IGA.

Jan. 2, 1982: Guy Mortson, Pat Brennan and Doug Jaeger each score twice as the Manning Comets outscore the High Prairie Regals 11-9.

Jan. 2, 1986: Roland Marcoux, Dean Kjemhus and Jesse Smith score first period goals as the High Prairie Regals open the new year with a 6-2 win at Peace River.

Jan. 2, 1987: The hometown Manning Comets score three goals in a four-minute span early in the third period and go on to defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-6.

Jan. 2, 1990: Two collapsing, partially cut trees crush Gilbert Fortier, 31, of Joussard, to death near Driftpile.

Jan. 2, 1992: The hometown High Prairie Regals get two goals from Kevin Clemens en route to a 5-2 win over the Falher Pirates.

Jan. 2, 1993: Al Anderson scores six goals to lead the High Prairie Midgets to a 9-5 win over visiting Manning.

Jan. 2, 1993: John Rose scores four goals as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Spirit River Rangers 6-4.

Jan. 2, 2004: Longtime High Prairie resident and teacher Marie-Louise Lochhead dies in Edmonton at the age of 77 years.

Jan. 2, 2004: Stephen and Darla Williscroft purchase Beaumark Seed and Feed from Ron and Sandra Marquardt and rename the business Essendy General Feeds.

Jan. 2, 2004: A historic medical flight that occurred 75 years ago is re-enacted with McLennan as one of the stops. “”Wop” May’s famous flight to deliver medicine to Fort Vermilion was celebrated.

Jan. 2, 2006: Alicia Boisson starts work at South Peace News as a reporter. She would later become advertising manager.

Jan. 2, 2008: High Prairie merchants are busy adjusting their tills to the new five per cent federal GST before opening for business.

Jan. 2, 2008: Richard McLean dies at the age of 53 years.

Jan. 2, 2010: The High Prairie Regals begin the year with a 7-5 loss at Peace River. Mitch Kohut scores twice in the last 1:36 to seal the win.

Jan. 2, 2011: Long-time High Prairie farmer Calvin Richter passes away at the age of 60 years.

Jan. 2, 2013: South Peace News begins the year with a feature on Corner Gas star Lorne Cardinal, of Sucker Creek. Cardinal reminisces about the popular TV show and his future plans.

Jan. 2, 2014: The Lakeland Eagles retire the number 84 jersey of Darcey McKenzie before their game against High Prairie. The Eagles promptly win the game 15-4 in his honour.

Jan. 2, 2017: The High Prairie and Area Dental Centre opens in a new location in the Super A Building with Dr. Nikhilesh Roy as principal dentist.

Jan. 2, 2019: Long-time Joussard resident Corine L’Heureux passes away at the age of 97 years.

This Day in World History – January 2, 2024

1570 – Ivan the Terrible’s march to Novgorod begins.

1757 – British troops occupy Calcutta, India.

1832 – First curling club in US [Orchard Lake Curling Club] opens.

1839 – First photo of the moon taken by Louis Daguerre.

1893 – First stamp to picture a woman issued [Queen Isabella].

1900 – E. Verlinger begins manufacturing 7” single-sided records.

1906 – Willis Carrier receives a US patent, world’s first air conditioner.

1908 – Canadian branch of the Royal Mint opens in Ottawa.

1917 – Royal Bank of Canada takes over Quebec Bank.

1921 – First religious service radio broadcast in US at KDKA-Pittsburgh.

1929 – US & Canada agree to preserve Niagara Falls.

1942 – Japanese troops occupy Manila, Philippines.

1944 – First use of helicopters during warfare.

1947 – Mahatma Gandhi begins march for peace in East-Bengali.

1959 – USSR launches Mechta [Luna 1] for 1st lunar fly-by.

1960 – John Reynolds sets age of solar system at 4,950,000,000 years.

1965 – Martin Luther King Jr. begins a drive to register black voters.

1965 – Obverse design of all Canadian coins changed to depict present-day.

1968 – Christiaan Barnard performs second heart transplant.

1969 – Australian Rupert Murdoch gains control of ‘News of the World’.

1970 – US population is 293,200,000.

1972 – Mariner 9 begins mapping Mars.

1974 – Worst fire in Argentine history destroys 1.2 million acres.

1975 – US Department of Interior says grizzly bear threatened species.

1983 – Cartoonist Gary Trudeau takes a 20-month break from writing Doonesbury.

1986 – NY Islander, Mike Bossy, scores his 500th goal.

1988 – Mulroney & Reagan sign Canada-US free trade agreement.

1997 – Howard Stern Radio Show premieres in Columbus, Ohio.

2004 – Stardust flies past Comet Wild 2, collecting samples.

2016 – Saudi Arabia executes 47 alleged terrorists.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 2, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are a hard and conscientious worker, and sometimes you work so hard you neglect to take any time for yourself. This is admirable in the short run, but not so wise in the long run. You do no one any good if you burn out from sheer exhaustion. You must learn how to pace yourself and balance your life in such a way there is ample time for work, play, and meditation.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today may find you longing for some spots of colour in your life. Do what you can to brighten up your home environment. Even buying a few flowering plants and some colourful scatter rugs and artwork will make a world of difference. You do not have to spend a lot of money to brighten your home and lift your spirits. Bake some chocolate chip cookies as well. That can not help but make the place feel more homey and welcoming. Besides, it is hard to be grumpy when you are sporting a milk moustache!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you may discover you have more in common with your neighbours than you thought. It is likely that some sort of local event has brought all your neighbours together under one roof. You go as an obligation, but stay out of interest and a genuine willingness to participate. There is nothing like rolling up one’s sleeves and working together to tackle a common goal. Expect to make some good friends in the process.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may receive some kind of windfall today. It may be that a rich old relative dies and leaves you some unexpected cash. Or perhaps an investment is paying off better than you dared hope. This is just what you need to perk up your spirits! Be smart about how you handle this money. Our suggestion is you eschew short-term gratification in favour of long-term security. You will thank us in a few years’ time.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Romance is very much highlighted today. All the planetary energies indicate you and your partner are operating on precisely the same wavelength. It is no wonder the two of you have been getting along so well lately. Perhaps it is time to take the next important step in your relationship. No matter at what stage you are, there is always a higher plane to aspire to. Begin now and you can be assured you will both enjoy the altitude.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Anything you attempt to do today is likely to turn out really well. You have an ambitious nature, so by all means take advantage of these auspicious conditions to pursue your career-related goals. You will find you have strong focus and a clear understanding of what needs to be done in order to get ahead. Go ahead and get started. There is absolutely nothing holding you back.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you will likely find you begin to make real progress on a project that may have been stagnating for a while. You can not help but feel gratified that all of your hard work is finally beginning to pay off. Good for you! You have earned every success that is due to come your way. But do not rest on your laurels! Continue to work hard so you can achieve even greater recognition.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you will likely awake, look around your home environment, and realize there is much room for improvement. Fortunately, you are just the person for the job, Scorpio! You are creative and have tremendous decorating talent (even if you do not realize it). Since it is likely you will have some visitors this evening, why not spend the day reorganizing and sprucing up your home. Add homey touches with groupings of framed family photographs on one table and a favourite collection on another. It does not take money to make a home feel welcoming, just love.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are a hard and conscientious worker, and certainly have been applying your skills and doing your best for some time now. The time is ripe for you to reap some benefits from all your efforts. The good news is all signs indicate a big career leap is just around the corner for you. Continue to work hard and be patient and soon it will all prove worthwhile.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may find yourself thinking of looking for a new job in order to increase your income. But there is probably no need to take such a drastic step. It is possible your boss has been considering giving you a raise – you may soon be pleasantly surprised. If your money concerns are only short-term, consider asking a family member for a loan at a low interest rate. Once you are back on your feet, you will be able to pay it off in no time.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You have a lot of charm and tremendous social skills. This is an unbeatable combination, and is especially strengthened with the current astral energy. Be sure to go the extra mile today, even if you are not in the mood to do so. Someone in a position of power and authority may ask you to join him or her for dinner, or perhaps you will be invited to “perform” at a party. These are ideal opportunities to showcase your talents, so embrace them rather than shy away from them.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is a day when you could greatly benefit from spending some time outdoors in quiet reflection. Even a half-hour’s walk through a city park will help you feel more rested and grounded. You have been working especially hard lately, and need some time to refill the well of your soul. Do not deny yourself some downtime. Otherwise, you are at risk of burning out.