Today in High Prairie: January 20, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 20, 2023

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

10-11:30 a.m. – Le Petite Ecole: Winter Wonderland at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

6-9 p.m. – Chase the Ace Night at McLennan Legion Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 20, 2023

1894 – Harold L. Gray, Little Orphan Annie creator

1896 – George Burns, Burns and Allen actor

1920 – DeForest Kelley, Star Trek actor [Dr. McCoy]

1923 – Slim Whitman, American country singer

1929 – Arte Johnson, Laugh-in comedian

1930 – Buzz Aldrin, US astronaut

1933 – Ron Townson, The 5th Dimension singer

1941 – Pierre Lalonde, Quebec singer, TV host

1942 – William Powell, O’Jays singer

1945 – Eric Stewart, 10cc singer

1952 – Paul Stanley, KISS guitarist

1956 – Bill Maher, American comedian

1981 – Crystal Lowe, Canadian actress

This Day in Local History – January 20, 2023

Jan. 20, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that Van Vliet Construction of Edmonton is awarded a $40,553 contract to construct a 64 x 46-foot two-room school for the Lesser Slave Lake Indian Agency at Joussard.

Jan. 20, 1964: Lorne Boivin records the shutout as the High Prairie Regals whip the visiting Falher Pirates 7-0. It’s his second shutout of the season with both coming on home ice against the Pirates.

Jan. 20, 1972: Nick Iannone scores twice as the visiting High Prairie Regals take a 3-0 first period lead and hang on to defeat the Peace River Stampeders 4-2. The win spoils Bill Dyck’s debut as Peace River head coach.

Jan. 20, 1980: Arnie Gauchier scores twice and adds four assists to lead the High Prairie Flyers to an 11-3 win over the Gift Lake Islanders.

Jan. 20, 1980: Faye Stewart’s High Prairie rink advances to the Alberta Ladies’ Curling Championships by winning the B Event at districts in Spirit River.

Jan. 20, 1980: George Keay’s High Prairie rink wins the zone mixed title and advances to districts in Dawson Creek.

Jan. 20, 1984: Tags gas station in High Prairie celebrates its grand opening.

Jan. 20, 1985: Ralph Brust’s rink wins the B Event at districts in Grande Prairie and qualifies for the Junior Mixed Provincial Curling Championships.

Jan. 20, 1988: Ken and Louise Gairdner are evicted from their home and set up a tent at Grouard. They are later moved into a mobile home.

Jan. 20, 1990: Harold Bellerose scores a first period hat trick as the visiting High Prairie Regals blast the Fairview Kings 11-1.

Jan. 20, 1990: High Prairie figure skaters Robin Halldorson, Patrick Read and Lisa Vandermeulen win medals at the Peace River Zone Interclub Skating Competition in Grande Prairie.

Jan. 20, 1991: The Loon Lake Falcons win the Atikameg-Gift Lake Blazers Volleyball Tournament defeating Atikameg in the final 15-12, 15-6.

Jan. 20, 1993: Chief of medical staff at the High Prairie Hospital, Dr. Robin Laughlin, wonders why the board chooses to release the name of the doctor on emergency call at the hospital. He says certain patients wouldn’t see certain doctors. Chair Ruth Brassard says, however, that people have the right to know which doctor is on call.

Jan. 20, 2000: Brent Irla scores twice in the first 78 seconds of the third period as the Valleyview Jets defeat the visiting High Prairie Regals 8-4.

Jan. 20, 2001: The Lakeland Eagles lose at Spirit River 7-6 after having two goals disallowed in overtime.

Jan. 20, 2003: Rita Basarab and Denise Meneice purchase Lyn-Mar Travel.

Jan. 20, 2004: Craig Anderson scores in overtime to give the High Prairie Regals a 9-8 overtime win over the visiting Peace River Stampeders.

Jan. 20, 2006: Tragedy strikes as four Driftpile residents die just west of Slave Lake in a head-on crash. Police later disclose that Raymond Charles Yellowknee, 32, of Wabasca, steals a vehicle shortly after being released from prison and was intoxicated when the accident occurred. His actions garner national media attention; his sad story ends in suicide Aug. 27, 2009 in an Edmonton jail. Dead are Misty Chalifoux, 28, and her daughters Michelle Lisk, 13, and Trista Chalifoux, nine. The youngest daughter, Larissa Chalifoux, 6, is airlifted to Edmonton but later dies from her injuries.

Jan. 20, 2006: High Prairie Turbo manager Rick Guttinger is informed the gas station wins an award for the second straight year for excellence in customer service.

Jan. 20-21, 2006: The Prairie River [High Prairie] Raiders girl’s basketball team wins silver medals at a tournament in Fairview despite the loss of a classmate, Michelle Lisk, in an auto accident earlier in the day. Fairview presents the Raiders with a card and bouquet of flowers as an expression of sympathy. They also bring in a grief counsellor to talk to the team, who decides to play the game despite the loss.

Jan. 20-22, 2006: High Prairie Skating Club members return from the Peace Zone Interclub Competition in Grande Prairie with two gold, four silver and one bronze medal. Nicole Peyre wins gold in Junior Bronze Ladies Free Skate and Jesslyn Alguire gold in Pre-Preliminary Ladies Free Skate.

Jan. 20, 2010: The Knights of Columbus donate two wheelchairs to J.B. Wood Continuing Care from the proceeds of a fishing derby June 13 at Winagami Lake.

Jan. 20, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi suggests at a protective services committee meeting that the town’s peace officers be allowed to carry sidearms.

Jan. 20, 2012: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont says at a protective services committee meeting that truckers should use more discretion when using their retarder brakes within town limits.

Jan. 20, 2013: Long-time High Prairie resident and farmer Bud Keay passes away at the age of 73 years.

Jan. 20, 2016: The undefeated Gift Lake Hurricanes boy’s basketball team defeats PRJH for the first time in school history, 63-50.

This Day in World History – January 20, 2023

1265 – First English Parliament summoned other than by royal command.

1910 – Ottawa Senators sweep Edmonton in two games to win Stanley Cup.

1921 – Republic of Turkey declared out of remnants of Ottoman Empire.

1929 – First feature talking motion picture taken outdoors: “In Old Arizona”.

1930 – First radio broadcast of “Lone Ranger” on WXYZ-Detroit.

1943 – Lead, SD, is 52°F; 1 1/2 miles away, Deadwood is -16°F.

1949 – J. Edgar Hoover gives Shirley Temple a tear gas fountain pen.

1953 – First US telecast transmitted to Canada from Buffalo, NY.

1979 – 1 million march in Tehran to support exiled Ayatollah Khomeini.

1981 – Ronald Reagan inaugurated as the 40th President of USA.

1982 – Darryl Sittler is traded by Toronto Maple Leafs to the Philadelphia.

1982 – Musician Ozzy Osbourne bites head off a bat on stage in Des Moines.

1986 – First US federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

1986 – Chunnel announced [railroad tunnel under British Channel].

1991 – Sudan’s government imposes Islamic law nationwide.

1993 – Bill Clinton inaugurated as 42nd US president.

1997 – Comet Hale-Bopp crosses Mars’ orbit.

2009 – Barack Obama, inaugurated as the 44th president of the US.

2014 – Credit cards of at least 20 million South Koreans are hacked.

2017 – Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 45th president of US.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 20, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Money matters may need your attention today, and you probably are not in the right space to think along those lines. Your mind is on different things, probably on your projects. Nonetheless, if you do not at least make the attempt, you will worry about it all day. Give it your best and ask for help if you have to. Once that is taken care of, you will have the rest of the day to enjoy yourself.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You tend to be a master psychologist. You do not need to know people well in order to accurately size them up. But today this ability could be temporarily lacking. You do not sense much from those you meet, and when you do intuit their thoughts and feelings, what you pick up is not likely to be very accurate. Do not worry. Your mind should be back to normal tomorrow.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You usually tend to be outgoing, and you love talking to others. However, today you may feel far more reticent than usual, more inclined to listen than speak. There may not seem to be any real reason for this. It is not as if you are depressed or worried. Do not worry about it. View this as an opportunity to hear what others have to say. You will be yourself tomorrow.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might wonder what is bothering a friend. This person may seem depressed and worried but not inclined to share the worries with you. All signs are these are probably money problems, which he or she wants to keep private. Let your friend know you are there if needed, then concentrate on your own concerns. Your friend will share when the time is right.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might be temporarily catapulted into the public eye when you would rather be alone. Perhaps a premonition you once expressed has actually come to pass and others want to discuss it. Maybe you will be asked to repeat a story you once told. Your friends will probably want you to entertain them. If you are not in the mood for conversation, it is best to avoid social gatherings.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Spiritual or metaphysical concepts you hear about today may seem confusing and bothersome. You might go off alone to try to make sense of them, but this is not the day to do that. You will probably only confuse yourself more. Think of this as a good day to collect information, not decide whether to accept any of it or not. Tomorrow your mind will be clearer and more logical.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might be constantly engaged in deep, intense thought. There probably is not a specific matter you are concerned about, but you may find that a number of different fragments of information capture your attention and get your mind going. Do not write this off as crazy behaviour. Write down your thoughts. They may prove useful later.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A friend or romantic partner may not be communicating with you the way they should. Something is bothering your sweetie, and he or she does not want to discuss it. Even if you ask, the answers are likely to be evasive. Pushing will not be appreciated. Perhaps it is best to leave your friend alone to work it out. Your honey will tell you about it when the time is right.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The health of a friend or family member who lives far away may be a bit worrying today. A lack of contact with this person does not help matters. You are usually the type to phone at the drop of a hat, but today you are less inclined to do this. You should not make yourself crazy. If there is someone else you can ask, do so. Otherwise, take the initiative and call.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your intuitive abilities are flying high. Normally you are sensitive, but today you might be picking up on the thoughts, feelings, needs, and desires of strangers who pass in the street. If you turn this ability to those around you, you are likely to be able to use it to increase your understanding of them, and thus bring you closer together. Do not let this opportunity pass you by.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some problems with the structure of your house may need attention. Perhaps the plumbing or electrical wiring is not operating at maximum efficiency. It probably is not a good idea to try to fix this yourself, but you might not be able to reach a professional today. You will want to get this done soon. Do not be tempted to forget about it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A co-worker could call you today, but you probably will not be able to figure out what this person is trying to say. Your colleague’s mind is a bit muddled now, and he or she might not be able to explain the situation very well. Be patient. Sympathy and understanding are probably what is called for. You are the best person for that right now.