Today in High Prairie; January 20, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – January 20, 2024

10 a.m. – Lakeland Regional Cribbage Tournament at Slave Lake. Cost is $15.

1 p.m. – Derby Dash at Nampa Public School Gymnasium.

1 – 5 p.m. – Music Jamboree at PTA Hall at Triangle 15 km west of High Prairie.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 20, 2024

1894 – Harold L. Gray, Little Orphan Annie creator

1896 – George Burns, Burns and Allen actor

1920 – DeForest Kelley, Star Trek actor [Dr. McCoy]

1923 – Slim Whitman, American country singer

1929 – Arte Johnson, Laugh-in comedian

1930 – Buzz Aldrin, US astronaut

1933 – Ron Townson, The 5th Dimension singer

1941 – Pierre Lalonde, Quebec singer, TV host

1942 – William Powell, O’Jays singer

1945 – Eric Stewart, 10cc singer

1952 – Paul Stanley, KISS guitarist

1956 – Bill Maher, American comedian

1981 – Crystal Lowe, Canadian actress

This Day in Local History – January 20, 2024

Jan. 20, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that Van Vliet Construction of Edmonton is awarded a $40,553 contract to construct a 64 x 46-foot two-room school for the Lesser Slave Lake Indian Agency at Joussard.

Jan. 20, 1964: Lorne Boivin records the shutout as the High Prairie Regals whip the visiting Falher Pirates 7-0. It’s his second shutout of the season with both coming on home ice against the Pirates.

Jan. 20, 1972: Nick Iannone scores twice as the visiting High Prairie Regals take a 3-0 first period lead and hang on to defeat the Peace River Stampeders 4-2. The win spoils Bill Dyck’s debut as Peace River head coach.

Jan. 20, 1980: Arnie Gauchier scores twice and adds four assists to lead the High Prairie Flyers to an 11-3 win over the Gift Lake Islanders.

Jan. 20, 1980: Faye Stewart’s High Prairie rink advances to the Alberta Ladies’ Curling Championships by winning the B Event at districts in Spirit River.

Jan. 20, 1980: George Keay’s High Prairie rink wins the zone mixed title and advances to districts in Dawson Creek.

Jan. 20, 1984: Tags gas station in High Prairie celebrates its grand opening.

Jan. 20, 1985: Ralph Brust’s rink wins the B Event at districts in Grande Prairie and qualifies for the Junior Mixed Provincial Curling Championships.

Jan. 20, 1988: Ken and Louise Gairdner are evicted from their home and set up a tent at Grouard. They are later moved into a mobile home.

Jan. 20, 1990: Harold Bellerose scores a first period hat trick as the visiting High Prairie Regals blast the Fairview Kings 11-1.

Jan. 20, 1990: High Prairie figure skaters Robin Halldorson, Patrick Read and Lisa Vandermeulen win medals at the Peace River Zone Interclub Skating Competition in Grande Prairie.

Jan. 20, 1991: The Loon Lake Falcons win the Atikameg-Gift Lake Blazers Volleyball Tournament defeating Atikameg in the final 15-12, 15-6.

Jan. 20, 1993: Chief of medical staff at the High Prairie Hospital, Dr. Robin Laughlin, wonders why the board chooses to release the name of the doctor on emergency call at the hospital. He says certain patients wouldn’t see certain doctors. Chair Ruth Brassard says, however, that people have the right to know which doctor is on call.

Jan. 20, 2000: Brent Irla scores twice in the first 78 seconds of the third period as the Valleyview Jets defeat the visiting High Prairie Regals 8-4.

Jan. 20, 2001: The Lakeland Eagles lose at Spirit River 7-6 after having two goals disallowed in overtime.

Jan. 20, 2003: Rita Basarab and Denise Meneice purchase Lyn-Mar Travel.

Jan. 20, 2004: Craig Anderson scores in overtime to give the High Prairie Regals a 9-8 overtime win over the visiting Peace River Stampeders.

Jan. 20, 2006: Tragedy strikes as four Driftpile residents die just west of Slave Lake in a head-on crash. Police later disclose that Raymond Charles Yellowknee, 32, of Wabasca, steals a vehicle shortly after being released from prison and was intoxicated when the accident occurred. His actions garner national media attention; his sad story ends in suicide Aug. 27, 2009 in an Edmonton jail. Dead are Misty Chalifoux, 28, and her daughters Michelle Lisk, 13, and Trista Chalifoux, nine. The youngest daughter, Larissa Chalifoux, 6, is airlifted to Edmonton but later dies from her injuries.

Jan. 20, 2006: High Prairie Turbo manager Rick Guttinger is informed the gas station wins an award for the second straight year for excellence in customer service.

Jan. 20-21, 2006: The Prairie River [High Prairie] Raiders girl’s basketball team wins silver medals at a tournament in Fairview despite the loss of a classmate, Michelle Lisk, in an auto accident earlier in the day. Fairview presents the Raiders with a card and bouquet of flowers as an expression of sympathy. They also bring in a grief counsellor to talk to the team, who decides to play the game despite the loss.

Jan. 20-22, 2006: High Prairie Skating Club members return from the Peace Zone Interclub Competition in Grande Prairie with two gold, four silver and one bronze medal. Nicole Peyre wins gold in Junior Bronze Ladies Free Skate and Jesslyn Alguire gold in Pre-Preliminary Ladies Free Skate.

Jan. 20, 2010: The Knights of Columbus donate two wheelchairs to J.B. Wood Continuing Care from the proceeds of a fishing derby June 13 at Winagami Lake.

Jan. 20, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi suggests at a protective services committee meeting that the town’s peace officers be allowed to carry sidearms.

Jan. 20, 2012: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont says at a protective services committee meeting that truckers should use more discretion when using their retarder brakes within town limits.

Jan. 20, 2013: Long-time High Prairie resident and farmer Bud Keay passes away at the age of 73 years.

Jan. 20, 2016: The undefeated Gift Lake Hurricanes boy’s basketball team defeats PRJH for the first time in school history, 63-50.

This Day in World History – January 20, 2024

1265 – First English Parliament summoned other than by royal command.

1910 – Ottawa Senators sweep Edmonton in two games to win Stanley Cup.

1921 – Republic of Turkey declared out of remnants of Ottoman Empire.

1929 – First feature talking motion picture taken outdoors: “In Old Arizona”.

1930 – First radio broadcast of “Lone Ranger” on WXYZ-Detroit.

1943 – Lead, SD, is 52°F; 1 1/2 miles away, Deadwood is -16°F.

1949 – J. Edgar Hoover gives Shirley Temple a tear gas fountain pen.

1953 – First US telecast transmitted to Canada from Buffalo, NY.

1979 – 1 million march in Tehran to support exiled Ayatollah Khomeini.

1981 – Ronald Reagan inaugurated as the 40th President of USA.

1982 – Darryl Sittler is traded by Toronto Maple Leafs to the Philadelphia.

1982 – Musician Ozzy Osbourne bites head off a bat on stage in Des Moines.

1986 – First US federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

1986 – Chunnel announced [railroad tunnel under British Channel].

1991 – Sudan’s government imposes Islamic law nationwide.

1993 – Bill Clinton inaugurated as 42nd US president.

1997 – Comet Hale-Bopp crosses Mars’ orbit.

2009 – Barack Obama, inaugurated as the 44th president of the US.

2014 – Credit cards of at least 20 million South Koreans are hacked.

2017 – Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 45th president of US.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 20, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A group with which you are affiliated could ask you to take care of a few tasks. This might involve making phone calls, running errands, or both. Your energy and enthusiasm are high, so this is a good day to prove how valuable your work is and how efficient you are. Make sure you do not take on too much, however. You will not be helping anyone if you tire yourself out.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Important projects, either job related or personal, might need to be completed today in order to meet a deadline or fulfill a promise. This could require a lot of mental and physical effort on your part, which could prove somewhat stressful. Others might lend a hand, however. It is very important for you to remember to pace yourself. If you work when you are exhausted, you might not like the results.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A long-awaited vacation may be coming up soon for you. The study of travel books might be on your agenda for today. You could spend much of your day making the necessary arrangements, making phone calls, completing paperwork, and running errands. You might need to set up the care of pets or plants for your absence. Excitement runs high and so does enthusiasm. You have a lot to look forward to, so go out and celebrate! Have fun!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This could prove to be a very busy day. Someone close to you might come to you for advice on how to manage their resources, perhaps because of successes you have had in the past. This might take up more time than you had planned for, but you will enjoy helping your friend. Information received from TV or newspapers could bring a new interest into your life and spur you on to do some research on the subject.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Social events, probably family related, could take up a lot of your time today. They might involve outings, perhaps to parks or other recreational areas. You will enjoy it, but your mind may be on other matters, possibly projects you are involved with. Some stimulating conversations with someone close to you could take place. By day’s end, your mind could be going a thousand miles an hour. Be sure to get a little exercise so you can sleep.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your home today could be like Grand Central Station, with lots of people coming and going and a lot of activity taking place within the house itself. The phone could be also ringing off the hook. You might wonder if your sanity will remain intact, but you will make it through without going nuts. The problem is that there could be so much stimulation you will be too geared up to sleep. Take a walk before going to bed.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is probably going to shape up to be a busy and rather chaotic day. You might find yourself spending a lot of time out and about. You may need to run a lot of errands and see a number of people. A friend might accompany you. Phone calls might need to be made in order to make arrangements for future events, and someone might take up too much of your time calling to chat. Pace yourself!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you should be feeling very energetic, both physically and mentally, and you are likely to feel rather anxious for some physical activity. Go for a workout if you have time or for a short walk if you do not. A lot of your time is likely to be spent working on challenging tasks that keep your mind active. You should be pretty keyed up by the evening. Unwind by having a glass of wine and watching a favourite video.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A lot of physical and mental energy could be channeled today into artistic projects of some kind. Your intuition is running rather high, so you might know instinctively what friends, lovers, and children are feeling before they tell you. You could also pick up a lot of their anxieties as well. You will need to relax a little. Go for a workout and then attend a concert or sporting event. You deserve a little fun!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Some boring paperwork regarding money, which you may have been putting off, might need to be executed today. Bills may need to be paid, deposits put in the bank, and new accounts opened. You could spend some time formulating new plans for the future. This probably will take up a lot of your time, but there will still be enough for you to go shopping and make a few necessary purchases. Friends might accompany you. Enjoy!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your level of physical and mental energy should be very high today, and so you could feel restless throughout the morning. As a result, you might spend your afternoon and evening out and about, shopping, paying visits, or attending classes or lectures. Some stimulating discussions could take place. At some point, you might find yourself admiring a park or garden. Do not try to do too much, and enjoy your day.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your level of imagination and inspiration should be operating at a very high level today, so if you have been planning to start a new artistic project, this is the day to do it. You are also likely to be feeling quite intuitive, so do not be surprised if you find yourself tuning acutely in to the thoughts, feelings, needs, and desires of others, even strangers. Your higher mind is very close to your conscious mind. Make the most of it!