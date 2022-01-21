Today in High Prairie: January 21, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – January 21, 2022

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 21, 2022

1338 – King Charles V, Charles the Wise

1815 – Horace Wells, Pioneered use of anesthesia

1869 – Grigori Rasputin, Russian monk

1887 – Georges Vezina, NHL goaltending great

1905 – Christian Dior, French fashion designer

1921 – Barney Clark, First to get an artificial heart

1922 – Telly Savalas, Kojak actor

1924 – Benny Hill, Benny Hill Show actor

1935 – Ann Wedgeworth, Three’s Company actress

1938 – Wolfman Jack, American disk jockey

1940 – Jack Nicklaus, US golfing great

1941 – Placido Domingo , Opera tenor

1947 – Jill Eikenberry, LA Law actress

1947 – Jimmy Ibbotson, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band singer

1950 – Billy Ocean, Caribbean Queen singer

1953 – Paul Allen, Co-founder of Microsoft

1956 – Geena Davis, Beetlejuice actress

1976 – Emma Bunton, Baby Spice singer

This Day in Local History – January 21, 2022

Jan. 21, 1962: The Jean Cote Canadiens defeat the High Prairie Tuxedos 2-1 in the Smoky River Intermediate C Hockey League but High Prairie still sits in first place with a 7-3-0 record.

Jan. 21, 1963: The Athabasca Health Unit commences a two-week mass administration of the oral Sabin polio vaccine in the Lesser Slave Lake area.

Jan. 21, 1970: Fire breaks out in the basement of McLean’s TV Centre in High Prairie. No damage estimate is reported. The owner reopens the next day in the Roxy Theatre building.

Jan. 21, 1970: Mark Lamanda’s third period goal gives the hometown High Prairie Regals a 3-3 tie against the Fairview Elks despite the Regals outshooting Fairview 23-4 in the first period.

Jan. 21, 1973: The visiting High Prairie Regals are defeated at Grimshaw 6-1 for only their third loss in 16 games.

Jan. 21, 1984: Dean Kjemhus scores with eight seconds left in the game to give the High Prairie Regals a 6-5 win over the Falher Pirates.

Jan. 21, 1985: The High Prairie Recreation Board meets and hears from a delegation about the possibility of a second ice surface. Estimated cost for the rink is pegged at $700,000.

Jan. 21, 1986: Ron Rose and Harold Bellerose each score twice to lead the High Prairie Regals a 5-2 win over the Valleyview Jets.

Jan. 21, 1987: South Peace News reports John Nergaard takes over as manager of Dads ‘n’ Lads Clothing.

Jan. 21, 1987: South Peace News reports the High Prairie School Division office goes smoke-free.

Jan. 21, 1988: Ron Rose scores the eventual game-winner as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 3-2.

Jan. 21, 1989: The Slave Lake Bantams skate off the ice after what they termed “poor officiating” in a game in High Prairie. They were trailing 6-0 at the time. Curtis Hitchcock and Bobby Carifelle had scored goals 11 seconds into the game.

Jan. 21, 1990: Brian Bliss’s High Prairie rink wins the zone competition in Girouxville and advances to districts in Slave Lake.

Jan. 21, 1991: High Prairie pioneer Mike Porisky dies at the age of 97 years.

Jan. 21, 1992: High Prairie School Division approves the installation of condom machines at E.W. Pratt school in High Prairie and Kinuso School.

Jan. 21, 1994: David Lavoie scores four goals as the Peace River Midgets stop High Prairie’s seven-game winning streak with a 9-5 win. Before the game, Joe Muller in honoured for his commitment to High Prairie Minor Hockey.

Jan. 21, 1994: Steven Matthews scores 6:16 into overtime as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 5-4.

Jan. 21, 1997: High Prairie Elementary School celebrates the opening of their $1.1 million new wing.

Jan. 21, 1997: The Town of High Prairie holds a tax sale on Riverside Plaza, owned by Ray and Marion Hassenstein. No one submits a bid so council begins transferring title.

Jan. 21, 2002: Driftpile First Nations Family Stop is fined $287 after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court to selling unmarked tobacco under the Tobacco Tax Act.

Jan. 21, 2004: Tolko Industries announces its intention to purchase Slave Lake’s Weyerhauser mill and secure its timber in the G5 area.

Jan. 21, 2010: Alberta Education Minister Dave Hancock dissolves the Northland School Division board of trustees.

Jan. 21, 2010: Ira Gladue scores three goals and adds two assists as the High Prairie Regals win 8-4 at Peace River.

Jan. 21, 2015: The year begins with Bethel Baptist Church still not having a new pastor after Eric Kregel’s departure in mid-November. Church board chair Kory Reimer says he expects the position to be filled in the next few months.

Jan. 21, 2017: Sucker Creek’s Leonard Willier wins $102,900.60 in the Lotto 6/49 draw after matching five numbers and the bonus. He says he will use his winnings to pay some bills and take a trip to Las Vegas.

Jan. 21, 2019: High Prairie Santa Claus Parade founder Anne Bankey passes away. The local parade was first held in 2005.

This Day in World History – January 21, 2022

1077 – German King Henry IV petitions Pope Gregory VII for forgiveness.

1793 – Prussia & Russia sign partition treaty, dividing Poland.

1793 – Louis XVI of France is executed by the guillotine in Paris.

1813 – Pineapple is introduced to Hawaii.

1813 – Spaniard plants coffee in Hawaii.

1853 – Envelope-folding machine patented by Russell Hawes.

1863 – City of Dublin leases part of Cattle Market for 100,000 years.

1908 – “Sullivan Ordinance” is passed in New York City making it illegal for a woman to smoke.

1941 – First commercial extraction of magnesium from seawater occurs.

1942 – Bronx magistrate rules all pinball machines illegal.

1944 – 447 German bombers attack London.

1944 – 649 British bombers attack Magdeburg.

1954 – First gas turbine automobile exhibited in New York.

1954 – USS Nautilus, the first nuclear-powered submarine, launched on Thames.

1976 – Supersonic Concorde has its first commercial flights.

1978 – Bee Gees’ album “Saturday Night Fever” goes #1 for 24 weeks.

1979 – Neptune becomes outermost planet [Pluto moves closer].

1985 – Defenceman Dennis Potvin ties Bobby Orr’s career record 270 goals.

1987 – B.B. King donates 7,000 record collection to the University of Mississippi.

1989 – Wayne Gretzky passes Marcel Dionne; now NHL’s 2nd all time scorer.

1990 – John McEnroe is first player to be expelled from the Australian Open.

1999 – Drug bust: US Coast Guard seizes ship carrying 4,300 kg of cocaine.

2002 – Loonie sets all-time low against the US Dollar [US $0.6179].

2008 – The Eyak language in Alaska becomes extinct; last speaker dies.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 21, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A close friend or lover could share a secret with you today. An older person could be in the news, perhaps an author or politician you particularly admire. You could feel inspired to work on a creative project of some kind, although the downside might be you keep working at it for too long and could well exhaust yourself. Remember to take breaks. You need to relax a little and remember to take time out to eat.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Someone you have known for a long time but have not seen for a while could suddenly come back into the picture. He or she could attend a social event of some kind or actually drop in to visit your family. Friendships and group affiliations could prove supportive and satisfying right now and you should feel pretty secure with them. This is a great time to sign up for classes, particularly those involving the arts.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you and your family or a group of friends might spend most of the day out and about. You might spend the day outdoors, or possibly attend a concert or festival of some kind. This should be a very happy day for you, as you are likely to be feeling especially close to those around you. Your relationships appear to be quite secure, as does your career and financial situation. Enjoy your day!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A class, lecture, or workshop could prove fascinating and stimulating for you today. Plans for travel to a distant state or foreign country, perhaps in the company of friends or family members, could be confirmed, which should make you feel really good! Your relationships seem warm, supportive, and stable, even those with people who live far away from you. Have fun!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you have been thinking of buying a home or otherwise purchasing real estate, this is the day to start the ball rolling or finalize the deal, depending on your situation. Investments in property planned at this time should continue to increase steadily in value. However, make sure this is the right investment for you before committing to anything. Otherwise, you might be stuck with something you do not like for a long time.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A festive social event could either start or consolidate a love relationship, which could last for a long time. New and interesting people could come into your life, bringing stimulating conversation and useful information. Someone you have not seen for a while could also appear on the scene, making for a joyful reunion. A project you have been working on, either job related or personal, could finally be completed. Enjoy your day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you should be experiencing a strong feeling of satisfaction and contentment with your life. Business and financial matters continue to go well, and your home life especially appears to be secure and stable. You might be considering investing some of your resources in your home. Any new romantic relationships begun at this time could well last for a long time, so make sure you really like the person before committing!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Business transactions taking place in your near neighbourhood should prove sensible and satisfying today. You should be feeling pretty financially secure right now, as career and money matters continue to go well for you. Contact with friends, neighbours, and relatives should be open, congenial, and honest. Relationships of all kinds are apt to be pretty stable. In the evening, take a brisk walk near your home.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you are into gardening or in any way working with the land, you are likely to spend a lot of time doing it today. A friend or family member could help. Anything planted today is likely to grow and thrive, so do not worry about seeds that do not sprout. You might spend a bit too much time doing it, however. Work only until you are pleasantly tired, then quit for the day; otherwise, you might burn yourself out.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A warm and loving communication could come today from a longtime friend or romantic partner. This could be the high point of your day, especially since a letter or delivery you have been waiting on for a while still might not come. An older relative or neighbour might come to your door wanting advice about something. Children could prove particularly inspiring at this time, as you’re especially attuned to them now. Enjoy!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you have been thinking about starting a garden, this is a great day to do it, since anything relating to the land you begin today is likely to thrive. Doubts about your financial security might be on your mind. They are probably misplaced, because you should continue to do well. However, your doubts can serve a purpose in that they could inspire you to take steps to ensure that your situation continues. Go to it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Family and friends may gather for an intimate get-together at your home or perhaps at the home of a neighbour. At some point, expect an exciting phone call. You should be feeling pretty secure in relationships of all kinds, from business partnerships to close friends to love partners. Information provided by someone else could give you some ideas as to how to fix up your house in a new and different way.