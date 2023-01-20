Today in High Prairie: January 21, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 21, 2023

7-11 p.m. – Jamboree at Triangle Hall. Music, dancing, socializing. Call (780) 523-5367 for details.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 21, 2023

1338 – King Charles V, Charles the Wise

1815 – Horace Wells, Pioneered use of anesthesia

1869 – Grigori Rasputin, Russian monk

1887 – Georges Vezina, NHL goaltending great

1905 – Christian Dior, French fashion designer

1921 – Barney Clark, First to get an artificial heart

1922 – Telly Savalas, Kojak actor

1924 – Benny Hill, Benny Hill Show actor

1935 – Ann Wedgeworth, Three’s Company actress

1938 – Wolfman Jack, American disk jockey

1940 – Jack Nicklaus, US golfing great

1941 – Placido Domingo , Opera tenor

1947 – Jill Eikenberry, LA Law actress

1947 – Jimmy Ibbotson, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band singer

1950 – Billy Ocean, Caribbean Queen singer

1953 – Paul Allen, Co-founder of Microsoft

1956 – Geena Davis, Beetlejuice actress

1976 – Emma Bunton, Baby Spice singer

This Day in Local History – January 21, 2023

Jan. 21, 1962: The Jean Cote Canadiens defeat the High Prairie Tuxedos 2-1 in the Smoky River Intermediate C Hockey League but High Prairie still sits in first place with a 7-3-0 record.

Jan. 21, 1963: The Athabasca Health Unit commences a two-week mass administration of the oral Sabin polio vaccine in the Lesser Slave Lake area.

Jan. 21, 1970: Fire breaks out in the basement of McLean’s TV Centre in High Prairie. No damage estimate is reported. The owner reopens the next day in the Roxy Theatre building.

Jan. 21, 1970: Mark Lamanda’s third period goal gives the hometown High Prairie Regals a 3-3 tie against the Fairview Elks despite the Regals outshooting Fairview 23-4 in the first period.

Jan. 21, 1973: The visiting High Prairie Regals are defeated at Grimshaw 6-1 for only their third loss in 16 games.

Jan. 21, 1984: Dean Kjemhus scores with eight seconds left in the game to give the High Prairie Regals a 6-5 win over the Falher Pirates.

Jan. 21, 1985: The High Prairie Recreation Board meets and hears from a delegation about the possibility of a second ice surface. Estimated cost for the rink is pegged at $700,000.

Jan. 21, 1986: Ron Rose and Harold Bellerose each score twice to lead the High Prairie Regals a 5-2 win over the Valleyview Jets.

Jan. 21, 1987: South Peace News reports John Nergaard takes over as manager of Dads ‘n’ Lads Clothing.

Jan. 21, 1987: South Peace News reports the High Prairie School Division office goes smoke-free.

Jan. 21, 1988: Ron Rose scores the eventual game-winner as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 3-2.

Jan. 21, 1989: The Slave Lake Bantams skate off the ice after what they termed “poor officiating” in a game in High Prairie. They were trailing 6-0 at the time. Curtis Hitchcock and Bobby Carifelle had scored goals 11 seconds into the game.

Jan. 21, 1990: Brian Bliss’s High Prairie rink wins the zone competition in Girouxville and advances to districts in Slave Lake.

Jan. 21, 1991: High Prairie pioneer Mike Porisky dies at the age of 97 years.

Jan. 21, 1992: High Prairie School Division approves the installation of condom machines at E.W. Pratt school in High Prairie and Kinuso School.

Jan. 21, 1994: David Lavoie scores four goals as the Peace River Midgets stop High Prairie’s seven-game winning streak with a 9-5 win. Before the game, Joe Muller in honoured for his commitment to High Prairie Minor Hockey.

Jan. 21, 1994: Steven Matthews scores 6:16 into overtime as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 5-4.

Jan. 21, 1997: High Prairie Elementary School celebrates the opening of their $1.1 million new wing.

Jan. 21, 1997: The Town of High Prairie holds a tax sale on Riverside Plaza, owned by Ray and Marion Hassenstein. No one submits a bid so council begins transferring title.

Jan. 21, 2002: Driftpile First Nations Family Stop is fined $287 after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court to selling unmarked tobacco under the Tobacco Tax Act.

Jan. 21, 2004: Tolko Industries announces its intention to purchase Slave Lake’s Weyerhauser mill and secure its timber in the G5 area.

Jan. 21, 2010: Alberta Education Minister Dave Hancock dissolves the Northland School Division board of trustees.

Jan. 21, 2010: Ira Gladue scores three goals and adds two assists as the High Prairie Regals win 8-4 at Peace River.

Jan. 21, 2015: The year begins with Bethel Baptist Church still not having a new pastor after Eric Kregel’s departure in mid-November. Church board chair Kory Reimer says he expects the position to be filled in the next few months.

Jan. 21, 2017: Sucker Creek’s Leonard Willier wins $102,900.60 in the Lotto 6/49 draw after matching five numbers and the bonus. He says he will use his winnings to pay some bills and take a trip to Las Vegas.

Jan. 21, 2019: High Prairie Santa Claus Parade founder Anne Bankey passes away. The local parade was first held in 2005.

This Day in World History – January 21, 2023

1077 – German King Henry IV petitions Pope Gregory VII for forgiveness.

1793 – Prussia & Russia sign partition treaty, dividing Poland.

1793 – Louis XVI of France is executed by the guillotine in Paris.

1813 – Pineapple is introduced to Hawaii.

1813 – Spaniard plants coffee in Hawaii.

1853 – Envelope-folding machine patented by Russell Hawes.

1863 – City of Dublin leases part of Cattle Market for 100,000 years.

1908 – “Sullivan Ordinance” is passed in New York City making it illegal for a woman to smoke.

1941 – First commercial extraction of magnesium from seawater occurs.

1942 – Bronx magistrate rules all pinball machines illegal.

1944 – 447 German bombers attack London.

1944 – 649 British bombers attack Magdeburg.

1954 – First gas turbine automobile exhibited in New York.

1954 – USS Nautilus, the first nuclear-powered submarine, launched on Thames.

1976 – Supersonic Concorde has its first commercial flights.

1978 – Bee Gees’ album “Saturday Night Fever” goes #1 for 24 weeks.

1979 – Neptune becomes outermost planet [Pluto moves closer].

1985 – Defenceman Dennis Potvin ties Bobby Orr’s career record 270 goals.

1987 – B.B. King donates 7,000 record collection to the University of Mississippi.

1989 – Wayne Gretzky passes Marcel Dionne; now NHL’s 2nd all time scorer.

1990 – John McEnroe is first player to be expelled from the Australian Open.

1999 – Drug bust: US Coast Guard seizes ship carrying 4,300 kg of cocaine.

2002 – Loonie sets all-time low against the US Dollar [US $0.6179].

2008 – The Eyak language in Alaska becomes extinct; last speaker dies.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 21, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you may stumble into an unexpected new friendship. This could come as the result of a social event or an introduction by a close friend. You will discover new rapport the likes of which you have not experienced in a long time. You could spend hours trading ideas. Make sure you exchange contact information. You will definitely want to stay in touch with this person.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A group meeting of some sort, perhaps job related, could take place in your home today. Whatever business the group has planned should be taken care of quickly and then you will be able to hang out and socialize. You might discover new aspects of your guests you did not know existed. This could prove very enlightening for all concerned. Your bond with them will definitely improve.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A phone call from a close friend or love partner could bring a thrilling surprise your way today. An event has occurred that you either gave up on long ago or never dreamed of. This news could necessitate your spending a lot of time on the phone or computer making contacts, but that is OK. You will be so happy this happened you will not mind the time you spend on it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you own property, you might discover its value has increased far beyond anything you dreamed of. This might involve real estate, but it could also involve other resources like stocks, bonds, or family heirlooms. What you choose to do with this information is up to you, but you will probably decide to hang on to what you have. It is just nice to know it is valuable.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A surprising phone call or email could come your way today from a friend you have not heard from in a long time. This should make you happy, as you have probably been wondering what this person was doing. Some business changes may have occurred for your friend, but possible new opportunities might also be in the cards for you. Hear what your friend has to say, think about it, and decide later.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you may discover you have a previously untapped talent for the occult sciences. This might involve astrology, numerology, alchemy, or using oracles. A class or workshop could be involved. You tend to be intuitive by nature, and studying these fields may offer an opportunity to train that ability to a higher level of accuracy. Find an expert in one of those areas.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is someone you have wanted to meet for a long time, and today you might have the opportunity to introduce yourself. This could be a potential romantic interest, a teacher you have wanted to study with, or someone interesting you might like for a friend. Sparks are apt to fly between you. Do not hesitate, for this encounter could affect the rest of your life in some profound way.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Do you feel helpless in the face of problems with technology? If so, you might surprise yourself today. Some software you use a lot could go haywire, and you will not want to take the time to wait for a professional. Some study could enable you to come up with the solution on your own. Consulting a professional could demonstrate you are on the right track.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you have been thinking about studying astrology, numerology, or other occult sciences, this is the day to start. There may be a school or teacher you have been considering. By doing this, you could open doors to new knowledge, meet new friends who share your interests, and steer your life in a fascinating new direction. Pick up the phone and take the first step.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A woman you meet at work might point you in a new direction. You should investigate all possible options. This could be a new intellectual interest, a technological skill, or possibly a new and more lucrative source of income. It may involve an unusual field, but do not worry about that. The world is changing, so what seems unorthodox now could be commonplace tomorrow.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A friend from far away could contact you by phone, email, or even in person. This person might bring great news that suddenly turns your life in a new direction. This could involve a new intellectual study or possibly a new circle of friends. At any rate, you will certainly enjoy catching up and hearing what your friend has to say.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might try to learn a new computer program today. You could find it a little confusing at first, but as you continue to learn, you will find it makes things easier for you. You should master it more quickly than you thought. This may sound minor, but it will improve your productivity from now on, leaving you time to explore other possibilities or attend to important matters.