Today in High Prairie: January 22, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 22, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

11:30-2 p.m. – Frosty Family Fun Day at St. Isidore Outdoor Skating Rink.

1 p.m. – Seniors Cribbage at Falher Club Alouette.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 22, 2023

1561 – Francis Bacon, English statesman/essayist

1645 – William Kidd, Scottish pirate legend

1788 – Lord Byron, English romantic poet

1931 – Sam Cooke, “Inventor of Soul Music”

1934 – Graham Kerr, “The Galloping Gourmet”

1940 – John Hurt, Midnight Express actor

1949 – Steve Perry, Journey vocalist

1956 – Mike Bossy, New York Islander

1959 – Linda Blair, Exorcist actress

1965 – Diane Lane, The Perfect Storm actress

1982 – Kevin Sheridan, Soul Man actor

2179 – Hikaru Walter Sulu, Star Trek character

This Day in Local History – January 22, 2023

Jan. 22, 1969: South Peace News publishes photos of piling garbage from homeowners in High Prairie and blames the town crews for not diligently picking it up.

Jan. 22, 1972: The Hythe Mustangs defeat the visiting High Prairie Regals 8-3.

Jan. 22, 1973: Terry Gauchier scores twice and adds four assists to lead the High Prairie Thunderbirds to a 10-7 win over Grouard AVC in Smoky River Hockey League action.

Jan. 22, 1979: Mill Meakin is elected president of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

Jan. 22, 1987: The High Prairie Regals build a 5-0 lead but settle for a 5-5 tie against the Manning Comets.

Jan. 22, 1989: A vehicle crashes into Tags in High Prairie causing $11,000 in damages.

Jan. 22, 1991: Calvin Gauchier scores the winner 22 seconds into overtime as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 4-3.

Jan. 22, 1992: High Prairie town council forms a committee to pursue the town’s naming of the 1993 Alberta Forest Capital.

Jan. 22, 1997: South Peace News publisher Jeff Burgar’s request to tape High Prairie town council meetings is tabled despite Mayor Diana Oliver’s approval.

Jan. 22, 2002: Enilda firefighter Donald Arthur Bromley, 27, is acquitted of arson after a trial in High Prairie provincial court. He pleads guilty to a lesser charge of being a party to mischief and is fined $230 for his part in a trailer being burned at Enilda.

Jan. 22, 2003: South Peace News reports homeowners in High Prairie and M.D. of Big Lakes are feeling the pinch of high gas bills which have risen 15 per cent in less than two months.

Jan. 22, 2003: Smile Tech Limited’s David Steer tells High Prairie town council it won’t cost them a penny to implement photo radar in town. Council later decides to not proceed with their proposal.

Jan. 22, 2003: High Prairie town council drafts a bylaw to implement 30 km/hr speed limits in town school zones from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Jan. 22, 2003: High Prairie RCMP Staff Sgt. Dan McNaughton tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council the RCMP will open a satellite office in Grouard.

Jan. 22, 2006: Ryan and Deidra Guerin welcome Leithen into the world at 4:46 p.m. thus becoming High Prairie’s New Year’s baby.

Jan. 22, 2007: The High Prairie and District Golf Club meets after saying they are in danger of folding. A new executive is elected and they decide to move forward.

Jan. 22, 2007: A break and enter occurs at the PennWest Energy Trust plant near Peavine.

Jan. 22, 2008: A provincial court judge dismisses charges against Gift Lake Metis Settlement and Peavine Settlement where both were alleged to illegally contribute money to Pearl Calahasen’s 2004 election campaign.

Jan. 22, 2009: The Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle is one of 76 recipients across Canada to receive a $10,000 grant through Farm Credit Canada’s AgriSpirit Fund.

Jan. 22, 2012: M.D. of Big Lakes’ peace officer Cory Wade Bronson passes away at the age of 35 years. Cause of death was not disclosed.

Jan. 22, 2018: A High Prairie RCMP raid results in five people, aged 18 to 72 years, being charged with drug related crimes. Among the items seized are 50 grams of prepackaged cocaine and cash.

This Day in World History – January 22, 2023

1371 – King Robert II of Scotland crowned; first monarch of House of Stewart.

1506 – First contingent of 150 Swiss Guards arrive at the Vatican.

1690 – Iroquois tribes renew allegiance to British against French.

1771 – Spain cedes Falkland Islands to Britain.

1889 – Columbia Phonograph was formed in Washington, D.C.

1899 – Leaders of six Australian colonies meet to discuss confederation.

1901 – After 63 years, Britain stops sale of Queen Victoria postage stamps.

1905 – “Bloody Sunday” in St. Petersburg, Russia.

1906 – SS Valencia runs aground on rocks on Vancouver Island, B.C.

1908 – Katie Mulcahey arrested for smoking; violates ban on women smoking.

1943 – Temperature rises 49°F [9°C] in 2 minutes in Spearfish, S.D.

1945 – Heavy US air raid on Okinawa.

1946 – US President Harry Truman sets up the Central Intelligence Agency.

1959 – USAF concludes that less than one per cent of UFOs are unknown objects.

1964 – World’s largest cheese [15,723 kg] manufactured in Wisconsin.

1970 – First commercial Boeing 747 flight; New York City to London.

1973 – George Foreman TKOs Joe Frazier in 2 rounds for heavyweight boxing title.

1973 – Roe vs Wade: US Supreme Court legalizes most abortions.

1973 – US, North & South Vietnam & Vietcong sign boundary accord.

1976 – Bank robbery in Beirut nets record $20-50 million.

1982 – 75 per cent of North America is covered by snow.

1983 – Houston is first NBA team to be held scoreless in overtime.

1985 – Cold wave damages 90 per cent of Florida’s citrus crop.

1990 – Robert Morris, Jr. is convicted of releasing 1988 Internet worm.

1991 – Kuwaiti oil facilities are destroyed by Iraqi forces.

1997 – Space shuttle Atlantis successfully returns to Earth.

2002 – Kmart becomes the largest retailer in US to file for bankruptcy.

2007 – The jury portion of the Robert Pickton trial opens.

2010 – Conan O’Brien’s last Tonight Show episode airs.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 22, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Family, home, and Earth are on your mind today. There may be a community event that you attend out of a sense of obligation but stay for the sheer fun of it. Sometimes you get so caught up in work and the daily hassles of life that you forget there is a whole world outside of work. It does your heart good to take in a wider view.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today may be an odd combination of social and financial, likely a combination of the two in some way. Perhaps you need to meet with an attorney and end up dining together. Or you and a casual acquaintance could decide to go out for a drink. Legal documents are highlighted, so be sure to carefully look over contracts of any kind.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Even though you seem content with your career, you are ready for some change in your life. This is the time to consider joining a group. How about a local book club? Or if you are more actively inclined, sign up with a tennis team or local running club. There are lots of diversions to occupy your mind as well body. The real upside is you are likely to make some wonderful new friends.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Even though you think of yourself as a rational person, today your intuition is so keen even you can not ignore it. Rather than try to will it away, why not embrace the messages that bombard you? Give yourself this one single day to embrace the possibility you may have some extrasensory ability. There is no harm in trying to understand the extent of your power.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel slightly bored and restless. If so, an opportunity may come your way today that should not be ignored. You may have a chance to take a trip to an exotic locale or attend a class or lecture that will open your mind to all sorts of interesting possibilities. Just because you only have one life, that does not mean you can not fit many different lives into it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You consider yourself a rational person. If you are not a scientist, you should be. You view life objectively and rarely let extraneous matters cloud your thinking. You are likely to be taken aback by today’s extraordinary events. Your intuition is so sharp you can almost read people’s minds. At first you think this is just a fluke, but you may be a believer by the end of the day.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is your lucky day, and you can expect all sorts of wonderful surprises. You may enjoy a financial surprise or someone could propose an interesting and potentially lucrative project. Take advantage of any opportunities that come your way today, as all signs indicate that new ventures will ultimately prove quite profitable.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Passion is very much on your mind. Unfortunately, you have a lot to do before you can concentrate on romance. Much as you would prefer to put paperwork off for another day, you really should buckle down and get it all done. You will be relieved to have it behind you, and you will be free to enjoy the evening pursuing other interests.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are never at a loss for an opinion, and today is no exception. The energy of the day is such you are happier listening to conversations than participating in them. You can not help but smile at the misinformation that gets bandied about. Since no one has bothered to ask for your opinion, you are not about to offer it today. Tomorrow is another matter entirely.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Finances are highlighted for you today. This is not necessarily a good or bad thing – it just is. Spend as much time as necessary sorting out your records and making sure everything is in good order. It is never too early to collect receipts and get organized. You may feel inspired to concentrate on budgeting as well.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Conversation and travel are highlighted today. You may sit next to someone fascinating on a plane ride. You two have much in common, and the time will pass quickly as you enjoy discovering more about one another. You are likely to exchange phone numbers, if not kisses, by the end of the trip. There is no denying the chemistry. The question remains whether you will act on it or not.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you may take a look around your home and see what needs improvement. A pending visit from a friend or relative may provide the incentive to get things in shape. A fresh coat of paint and some new window treatments and rugs will make a big difference. If you do not have time for that, fill the house with flowering plants as an effective camouflage.