Today in High Prairie: January 22, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – January 22, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 22, 2024

1561 – Francis Bacon, English statesman/essayist

1645 – William Kidd, Scottish pirate legend

1788 – Lord Byron, English romantic poet

1931 – Sam Cooke, “Inventor of Soul Music”

1934 – Graham Kerr, “The Galloping Gourmet”

1940 – John Hurt, Midnight Express actor

1949 – Steve Perry, Journey vocalist

1956 – Mike Bossy, New York Islander

1959 – Linda Blair, Exorcist actress

1965 – Diane Lane, The Perfect Storm actress

1982 – Kevin Sheridan, Soul Man actor

2179 – Hikaru Walter Sulu, Star Trek character

This Day in Local History – January 22, 2024

Jan. 22, 1969: South Peace News publishes photos of piling garbage from homeowners in High Prairie and blames the town crews for not diligently picking it up.

Jan. 22, 1972: The Hythe Mustangs defeat the visiting High Prairie Regals 8-3.

Jan. 22, 1973: Terry Gauchier scores twice and adds four assists to lead the High Prairie Thunderbirds to a 10-7 win over Grouard AVC in Smoky River Hockey League action.

Jan. 22, 1979: Mill Meakin is elected president of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

Jan. 22, 1987: The High Prairie Regals build a 5-0 lead but settle for a 5-5 tie against the Manning Comets.

Jan. 22, 1989: A vehicle crashes into Tags in High Prairie causing $11,000 in damages.

Jan. 22, 1991: Calvin Gauchier scores the winner 22 seconds into overtime as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 4-3.

Jan. 22, 1992: High Prairie town council forms a committee to pursue the town’s naming of the 1993 Alberta Forest Capital.

Jan. 22, 1997: South Peace News publisher Jeff Burgar’s request to tape High Prairie town council meetings is tabled despite Mayor Diana Oliver’s approval.

Jan. 22, 2002: Enilda firefighter Donald Arthur Bromley, 27, is acquitted of arson after a trial in High Prairie provincial court. He pleads guilty to a lesser charge of being a party to mischief and is fined $230 for his part in a trailer being burned at Enilda.

Jan. 22, 2003: South Peace News reports homeowners in High Prairie and M.D. of Big Lakes are feeling the pinch of high gas bills which have risen 15 per cent in less than two months.

Jan. 22, 2003: Smile Tech Limited’s David Steer tells High Prairie town council it won’t cost them a penny to implement photo radar in town. Council later decides to not proceed with their proposal.

Jan. 22, 2003: High Prairie town council drafts a bylaw to implement 30 km/hr speed limits in town school zones from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Jan. 22, 2003: High Prairie RCMP Staff Sgt. Dan McNaughton tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council the RCMP will open a satellite office in Grouard.

Jan. 22, 2006: Ryan and Deidra Guerin welcome Leithen into the world at 4:46 p.m. thus becoming High Prairie’s New Year’s baby.

Jan. 22, 2007: The High Prairie and District Golf Club meets after saying they are in danger of folding. A new executive is elected and they decide to move forward.

Jan. 22, 2007: A break and enter occurs at the PennWest Energy Trust plant near Peavine.

Jan. 22, 2008: A provincial court judge dismisses charges against Gift Lake Metis Settlement and Peavine Settlement where both were alleged to illegally contribute money to Pearl Calahasen’s 2004 election campaign.

Jan. 22, 2009: The Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle is one of 76 recipients across Canada to receive a $10,000 grant through Farm Credit Canada’s AgriSpirit Fund.

Jan. 22, 2012: M.D. of Big Lakes’ peace officer Cory Wade Bronson passes away at the age of 35 years. Cause of death was not disclosed.

Jan. 22, 2018: A High Prairie RCMP raid results in five people, aged 18 to 72 years, being charged with drug related crimes. Among the items seized are 50 grams of prepackaged cocaine and cash.

This Day in World History – January 22, 2024

1371 – King Robert II of Scotland crowned; first monarch of House of Stewart.

1506 – First contingent of 150 Swiss Guards arrive at the Vatican.

1690 – Iroquois tribes renew allegiance to British against French.

1771 – Spain cedes Falkland Islands to Britain.

1889 – Columbia Phonograph was formed in Washington, D.C.

1899 – Leaders of six Australian colonies meet to discuss confederation.

1901 – After 63 years, Britain stops sale of Queen Victoria postage stamps.

1905 – “Bloody Sunday” in St. Petersburg, Russia.

1906 – SS Valencia runs aground on rocks on Vancouver Island, B.C.

1908 – Katie Mulcahey arrested for smoking; violates ban on women smoking.

1943 – Temperature rises 49°F [9°C] in 2 minutes in Spearfish, S.D.

1945 – Heavy US air raid on Okinawa.

1946 – US President Harry Truman sets up the Central Intelligence Agency.

1959 – USAF concludes that less than one per cent of UFOs are unknown objects.

1964 – World’s largest cheese [15,723 kg] manufactured in Wisconsin.

1970 – First commercial Boeing 747 flight; New York City to London.

1973 – George Foreman TKOs Joe Frazier in 2 rounds for heavyweight boxing title.

1973 – Roe vs Wade: US Supreme Court legalizes most abortions.

1973 – US, North & South Vietnam & Vietcong sign boundary accord.

1976 – Bank robbery in Beirut nets record $20-50 million.

1982 – 75 per cent of North America is covered by snow.

1983 – Houston is first NBA team to be held scoreless in overtime.

1985 – Cold wave damages 90 per cent of Florida’s citrus crop.

1990 – Robert Morris, Jr. is convicted of releasing 1988 Internet worm.

1991 – Kuwaiti oil facilities are destroyed by Iraqi forces.

1997 – Space shuttle Atlantis successfully returns to Earth.

2002 – Kmart becomes the largest retailer in US to file for bankruptcy.

2007 – The jury portion of the Robert Pickton trial opens.

2010 – Conan O’Brien’s last Tonight Show episode airs.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 22, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Intellectual or artistic work could take up a lot of your time today. Your level of inspiration is high, and you are apt to be full of ideas that others would find beneficial. You are also likely to sense the thoughts and feelings of those around you before they themselves are consciously aware of them. This not only increases your career standing, it can help you in the love department. Enjoy your day!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Study of religion and spiritual matters could well be of particular interest for you today. You are likely to discuss your knowledge and beliefs regarding such matters with a close friend, which could prove rather enlightening for both of you. Whatever you learn will prove to be artistically inspiring, so do not be surprised if you find yourself spending some time writing down your thoughts or turning them into pictures. Do not limit yourself!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today, communication with others is more likely to be on a subtle rather than verbal level. When the phone rings, you might already know who is on the other end of the line before you pick it up. You could also pick up telepathically on the thoughts of others. Books and articles about people who have had similar experiences could increase your understanding of them. Do not fight it! Go with the flow!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Inspiration drawn from recent religious or spiritual occurrences could have you writing down accounts of your experiences, perhaps with the idea of someday publishing them. Your concentration could well be intense, as writing for you today may not be only creative but therapeutic as well. It will also help to attend classes or workshops or simply to discuss the subject with a friend. Knowledge is essential.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You should be feeling especially strong and healthy today. The drive to exercise, particularly if you do it alone and outdoors, is likely to get the endorphins going and thus give you a natural high, which could lead to an increased level of inspiration and intuition. After you finish, it might be a good idea to sit in a park, preferably near water, to allow yourself to come down. Meditate and take a close look at your inner state.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today, you might find yourself picking up uncanny telepathic messages from a friend who lives some distance from you. A telephone call might reveal that this person has just received some good news, and they were just thinking of calling you! This probably will not be the only ESP experience you have today. Your level of intuition is very high, so be prepared for some unusually strong psychic messages.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Creative inspiration flows freely today, enabling you to channel it in more than one way. An opportunity to earn a sizable fee doing something artistic could come your way. Spiritual or metaphysical studies may be involved. This might represent the attainment of a long-term goal you have been striving to reach, and therefore you are apt to be rather excited about it. Tonight, go out and celebrate your success with your friends.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Usually you prefer to approach events with a practical and scientific attitude, but today you are feeling especially intuitive and more aware of the other worlds, so it might be difficult to hang on to your usual mindset. Some uncomfortable feelings you have had about events in the news could prove to be accurate, which might be a bit disconcerting. Remember there is so much in the universe that can not be explained through logic or science!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you have been thinking about taking up the study of astrology, numerology, alchemy, or any other occult science, this is the day to get started. Scientific adherence to facts and rules combines with enhanced telepathic abilities to bring about a burgeoning skill in such fields. Look up some friends who share your interest and arrange to attend a class or workshop on whatever subject appeals to you the most. At day’s end your mind could be spinning!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Some rather intense and vivid dreams could inspire you to embark on some in-depth study of a subject that specifically interests you. This could involve the arts, philosophy, or metaphysics. Travel plans to one of the world’s great spiritual centres, such as Jerusalem, Glastonbury or Vrindavana, might be on your mind as a result. Your level of intuition is very high today, so whatever you dream of doing, give it some serious thought. It might be just what you need!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Romantic relationships take on a fairytale aura, bringing up the kind of desire, passion, and sense of unity associated with Lancelot and Guinevere. Therefore, this should be a wonderful day to schedule an intimate evening with a romantic partner. You could feel so much in tune with your friend that you may come with the same words at the same time. Enjoy this wonderful feeling, but do not lose sight of reality.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you might attend more than one group activity or social event involving spiritual or metaphysical matters. Your sense of intuition is very high, and your level of understanding is especially acute. Therefore, concepts that could be confusing at other times could seem as clear as a bell today. You might form strong bonds with others who are also present, and you might make plans to meet with them again in the future. Enjoy!