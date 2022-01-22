Today in High Prairie: January 23, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – January 23, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 23, 2022

1888 – Paul Peter Ewald, Pioneered X-ray diffraction

1897 – William S. Stephenson, Inspiration for James Bond

1916 – David Douglas Duncan, War photography expert

1923 – Florence Halop, Night Court actress

1948 – Anita Pointer, Pointer Sisters vocalist

1950 – Richard Anderson, MacGyver actor

1953 – Robin Zander, Cheap Trick vocalist

1954 – Rick Finch, KC & Sunshine Band rocker

1963 – Gail O’Grady, NYPD Blue actress

1964 – Mariska Hargitay, Law and Order actress

1974 – Tiffani Theissen, Saved by Bell actress

This Day in Local History – January 23, 2022

Jan. 23, 1915: The Grouard News reports a sample of pyrites by I.H. Biron reveals minute quantities of gold.

Jan. 23, 1932: The pipes taking water from Lesser Slave Lake to St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard freeze as temperatures dip to -60 degrees.

Jan. 23, 1971: The Enilda Women’s Institute celebrates the grand opening of the new hall with Mrs. William Berg cutting the ribbon.

Jan. 23, 1971: Former pro hockey player Roger Dejordy assists on a Wayne Stafford goal as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat Grimshaw 3-1, for only their third win in 19 games.

Jan. 23, 1972: The Dawson Creek Canucks defeat the visiting High Prairie Regals 9-3.

Jan. 23, 1973: McLennan’s sawmill is moved to the east end of Lesser Slave Lake.

Jan. 23, 1980: South Peace News reports lots in the O’Brien Subdivision are on sale for $10,000 to $25,000.

Jan. 23, 1982: The Grimshaw Huskies fire 52 shots at High Prairie Regals’ goaltender Gary Keshen in a 5-3 win.

Jan. 23, 1985: South Peace News reports siblings Norma and Wade L’Hirondelle receive Royal Canadian Humane Association Certificates citing bravery and service to life. On May 28, 1983 they pulled baby Michelle Gairdner out of the frigid East Prairie River. Wade administered CPR to save the baby.

Jan. 23, 1991: Joseph William LeGrande, 64, of Grouard, dies when the truck he was driving crossed the centreline and crashes into a semi-trailer.

Jan. 23, 1993: Vince Ashton and Ivan Cunningham each score twice as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Kings 8-4.

Jan. 23, 1994: Sabrina Anderson, Christine Banham, Amanda Anderson and Lance Halldorson all win medals at the Peace River Interclub Skating Competition at Chetwynd, B.C.

Jan. 23, 1996: The Whitefish Band, Barry Sharkawi, Houssein Sharkawi and Ed Prpich, reach an agreement to build a restaurant and lounge on the former Prairie Inn site.

Jan. 23-25, 1998: High Prairie hosts the 1998 Northwest Alberta Winter Games.

Jan. 23, 2002: RCMP K Division officials visit High Prairie town council, who refuse to budge on its stand to cut two police officers from its budget.

Jan. 23, 2002: South Peace News features Darrell Willier and writes about his founding of the Smoky River Basketball League.

Jan. 23, 2008: South Peace News features Kinuso farmers Sloco and Zanny McRee and their desire to donate the United Grain Growers elevator in Kinuso for restoration.

Jan. 23, 2008: REAC’s vice-chair Bonnie Raho is furious after receiving a letter from Alberta Environment Minister Rob Renner saying more cleanup is needed at the contaminated Faust Osmose site.

Jan. 23, 2008: South Peace News reports Sucker Creek Chief Jaret Cardinal asks for support for a bio-fuel plant on the reserve.

Jan. 23, 2008: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont presents a $10,000 cheque to the High Prairie Community Health Foundation to begin the CT Scan fundraising effort. It’s the first of five annual $10,000 cheques council will present over the next five years.

Jan. 23, 2008: Town of High Prairie Councillor Wayne Forrester trumpets a new green policy for council.

Jan. 23, 2009: A party is held at J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit for George Lamouche, who turned 100 Jan. 7.

Jan. 23, 2009: The High Prairie Regals overcome two three-goal deficits but rally to win in Falher 9-7. Captain Lance Gauchier scores four goals and adds an assist in the win.

Jan. 23, 2010: Steve Thunder’s overtime goal with 23 seconds left is the game-winner as the hometown High Prairie Regal defeat the Falher Pirates 7-6.

Jan. 23, 2013: The Golden Walleye Classic committee announces in a South Peace News front page story that $250,000 in prizes will be up for grabs at the 2013 tournament, including a $150,000 first place prize.

Jan. 23, 2013: South Peace News publishes photos of three local students: Morgan Caudron, Ashley Smith and Eagle Willier, who received scholarships from the University of Alberta’s Augustana Campus.

Jan. 23, 2013: High Prairie town council hears it could cost as much as $10,000 to pay for an audit for the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre’s construction. Paperwork for a grant received was not completed and hindering others from accessing grants. Council quickly agrees to pay for the audit.

Jan 23, 2013: High Prairie town council gives the green light for Domino’s Pizza to open in the old Walleyes and Whitetails building. However, plans to open are later dropped.

Jan. 23, 2013: High Prairie town council declares they are open for business and invites big box store giants Walmart, Target and Canadian Tire to come to town.

Jan. 23, 2013: High Prairie town council hears a bid from farmer David Zabolotniuk to farm the Kryzalka property. A deal is reached and thousands of dollars donated to the local food bank by year’s end.

Jan. 23, 2015: Nicolet Insurance celebrates a grand opening at a new location at 4830-51 Avenue in High Prairie.

Jan. 23, 2016: The High Prairie Regals lose their 18th straight game and remain winless after a 12-4 home ice loss to the Falher Pirates. The club now has a chance to tie the 2012-13 Valleyview Jets as the only club in NPHL to go an entire season without recording a point.

Jan. 23, 2019: High Prairie RCMP Const. Jaryt Lyons tells South Peace News the amount of illegal drugs seized in 2018 was almost double the amount in 2017: to $58,000 from $30,100.

Jan. 23, 2019: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council has come up with three possible slogans in its rebranding efforts: Heart of Big Lakes, Catch the Spirit, and Light it Up!

Jan. 23, 2019: UCP Leader Jason Kenney visits High Prairie as part of his pre-campaign election trail.

Jan. 23, 2019: Big Lakes County councillors give themselves a raise to cover loss of income due to a change in federal taxation.

This Day in World History – January 23, 2022

909 – John of Rila aka Saint Ivan and the fable of two pies.

1368 – Ming Dynasty rule in China begins; lasts three centuries.

1552 – Second version of Book of Common Prayer becomes mandatory in England.

1556 – Shaanxi Earthquake – deadliest ever – kills 830,000 in China.

1579 – Union of Utrecht signed, forming protestant Dutch Republic.

1849 – US patent granted for an envelope-making machine.

1855 – First bridge over the Mississippi River opens in Minneapolis.

1859 – Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii begins an eruption that lasts 300 days.

1909 – First radio rescue at sea occurs.

1916 – Temperature falls from 44°F to -56°F night of 23-24, Browning, Montana.

1930 – Clyde Tombaugh photographs planet Pluto.

1943 – Detroit Red Wings scores NHL record 8 goals in 1 period.

1957 – Wham-O Company produces the first Frisbee disc.

1960 – Bathosphere “Trieste” reaches bottom of Pacific [10,900 m].

1971 – -80°F in Prospect Creek Camp, Alaska [US record].

1971 – UCLA loses to Notre Dame, UCLA then wins next 88 games in a row.

1973 – Helgafell volcano erupts for first time in 7,000 years.

1975 – “Barney Miller” premieres on ABC-TV.

1977 – $1.5-million Serge Lepage dress exhibited in Paris.

1978 – Sweden becomes the first nation in the world to ban aerosol sprays.

1986 – First inductions of Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame occur.

1991 – World’s largest oil spill, caused by Iraqi forces in Kuwait.

2003 – Final communication between Earth and NASA space probe Pioneer 10.

2013 – US armed forces overturns 1994 ban on women serving in combat.

2017 – Most expensive house in the US worth $250 million goes on market.

2018 – Singer Neil Diamond retires; diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 23, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It may be easy for you to show up at a party or answer the phone when you know it is your best friend calling with good news, but where are you when the going gets rough? Make sure you show your support to people in all situations. Do not be just a fair-weather friend. Your loyalty to others may be tested today when conflict arises and tempers get high.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Realize your inner state of mind is quite apparent to people just by the look on your face. Do not think you can hide things from others, especially today. You are better off just saying how you feel even if you think someone may be put off by it. Your emotional state should be strong, so use this to your advantage.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your opinions are apt to be strong today and you may feel on top of the world. Remember, however, there are other people who share the world with you, so do not disregard them as you plow though the day. Expressing your thoughts should be no problem, but expressing your emotions could be a whole different matter. Do not push it if it does not feel right to share them with others at this time.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Realize you may be controlling other people’s actions without even consciously knowing it. This is one of those days in which emotional outbursts could explode in your face as a result of other people’s reactions to your pressure. Do not feel like you need to take on the responsibility of everyone else’s actions. You may be having a hard enough time dealing with your own personal issues.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Beware of unexpected circumstances today. The good news is your flexible attitude is perfectly suited to deal with the twists and turns this day is likely to offer. While other people may get upset when their plans go awry, you will find you can surf the waves easily and turn any situation into a positive one, regardless of the way in which you planned things to work out originally.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Come out of your shell today and try not to be so aloof. You will never find the exact path you want to be on until you explore the different options. The good news is you should be feeling quite strong emotionally, giving you the confidence to approach people with authority, thereby earning their respect and faith in whatever project you are involved with now.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may be wondering why everyone is getting so touchy when you see this as being just a normal day. Cut other people some slack when you think they are not wearing as big a smile as you are. If you want people to trust you, you need to prove you can bring yourself to the same level they are on. Show a greater understanding of other people’s needs.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It could be you do not feel as if you can begin your day until you have made it clear to someone you have an issue that needs to be dealt with. You have a greater amount of emotional strength than usual, and you will find it is important you hold on to this feeling against all odds. Other people may try to strike you down with their words, but pay attention to what they are saying. Are they really focusing on the facts or just blasting you with their opinions?

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do not let another person’s small, thoughtless comment ruin your entire day. People may be a bit stingy with everything from money to emotions to time spent with loved ones. The more you tell someone else they are wrong, the more that person is going to reject your advice. In general, this is a good time to simply stay out of other people’s way.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may be feeling a bit tired and worn out lately. Do not push yourself to do things when you know your body needs rest. It could be extremely tempting to roll with the crowd and participate in all the fun. You do not want to miss out on a single thing going on around you. Resist the temptation to disregard the important messages that are coming from your body. Slow down!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Do not fritter away your time with a person who is not going to change his or her mind about something. This is one of those days in which you may end up wasting your time and everyone else’s by continuing to insist things be done a certain way. If you want to do something your way, then do it. If someone else wants to do something his or her way, then let that person do it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – More than likely there is a person in your world who desperately wants to get closer to you. Conflict is apt to arise tonight if you do not open up and let this person in a bit closer. It could be you are quick to snap back with a forceful opinion, but be careful you do not scare them away entirely. This person wants to share more of an intimate space with you, but perhaps they just do not know how.