Today in High Prairie: January 24, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 24, 2023

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets in council chambers.

10-11 a.m. – Seniors Coffee Morning at Farmer’s Restaurant at Nampa.

10-11:30 a.m. – Drop-in Morning Coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 24, 2023

76 – Hadrian, Builder of Hadrian’s Wall

1712 – Frederick the Great, King of Prussia

1913 – Mark Goodson, TV game show producer

1916 – Walter Haas Jr., Levi Strauss & Co. owner

1918 – Oral Roberts, American Televangelist

1920 – Jerry Maren, The Wizard of Oz actor

1924 – Marvin Kaplan, Alice actor [Henry]

1939 – Ray Stevens, The Streak singer

1941 – Neil Diamond, Sweet Caroline singer

1943 – Sharon Tate, Valley of the Dolls actress

1946 – Michael Ontkean, Slap Shot actor

1949 – John Belushi, Saturday Night Live actor

1951 – Yakov Smirnoff, Russian comedian

1961 – Nastassja Kinski, Stay as You Are actress

1968 – Mary Lou Retton, American gymnast

1974 – Kristy Sargeant, Canadian figure skater

1976 – Shae-Lynn Bourne, Canadian figure skater

1979 – Tatyana M. Ali, Fresh Prince Bel Air actress

This Day in Local History – January 24, 2023

Jan. 24, 1914: The Grouard News reports a temporary pile bridge at the Athabasca River south is near completion and the first train will reach Sawridge in 30 days.

Jan. 24, 1914: The Grouard News interviews Grouard Mayor A.C. LaRiviere who says council must get tough on taxpayers who refuse to pay.

Jan. 24, 1972: About 100 of Kinuso School’s 126 students stage a quiet sitdown strike to protest the dismissal of principal Baldev Parmar. About half stage a sitdown while half stay home. HPSD Supt. Fred Dumont says Parmar was relieved due to his “inability to function effectively”. Parmar planned to appeal his dismissal. A hearing is held in a courtroom in February that upholds the HPSD’s decision to dismiss him.

Jan. 24, 1973: Over 300 Kinuso and area residents sign a petition to have a nurse brought in to serve the area.

Jan. 24, 1973: High Prairie Regals’ player Ken Matthews leads the NPHL in penalty minutes with 124. Peace River’s Al Hebert is second with 52 minutes.

Jan. 24, 1975: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and demands that Lilly’s Cafe be torn down citing it as a fire hazard and an eyesore.

Jan. 24, 1985: Bobby Cox scores twice to lead the visiting High Prairie Regals to a 5-2 win over the Grimshaw Huskies in a battle for first place.

Jan. 24, 1989: Bobby Cox scores 37 seconds into overtime as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 9-8.

Jan. 24, 1990: South Peace News reports the worst outbreak of whooping cough in 30 years grips the High Prairie area.

Jan. 24, 1990: HPSD leaves the distribution of religious materials to individual schools.

Jan. 24, 1993: Quin Sekulich wins a gold medal in juvenile men’s long jump at the Alberta Golden Bears Open Track Meet at the Butterdome in Edmonton.

Jan. 24, 1998: Ted Wong reopens the Orion Restaurant after extensive renovations.

Jan. 24, 2001: High Prairie residents are angered at soaring gas prices. Some residents saw their bills increase by over $200 per month.

Jan. 24, 2001: High Prairie town council agrees on a plan to turn the old volleyball pit by the Sports Palace arena into a skateboard park.

Jan. 24, 2003: The High Prairie Regals clinch a playoff berth with a 6-4 home ice win over the Grande Prairie Athletics.

Jan. 24, 2006: Edgar Joseph Cloutier is killed at Grouard after being struck by a truck. He was only 18 years old.

Jan. 24, 2007: South Peace News reports the proposed Kathleen oil upgrader will top $2 billion. It is never built.

Jan. 24, 2007: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Fire Department is starting a junior firefighters program.

Jan. 24, 2009: Mike Lefley scores twice and adds five assists as the visiting Spirit River Rangers whip the High Prairie Regals 12-1.

Jan. 24, 2017: A reluctant High Prairie town council refuses to give the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce free rent in their building citing there was no plan. In 2016, council decided to waive rent to give the chamber a chance to increase membership and revenue.

Jan. 24, 2018: South Peace News reports the Tolko re-opening is rated the top story of 2017 by the newspaper’s readers.

This Day in World History – January 24, 2023

41 – Caligula assassinated; Claudius succeeds as Roman Emperor.

1848 – James Marshall finds gold in Sutter’s Mill: California Gold Rush begins.

1857 – University of Calcutta founded; first full-fledged university in South Asia.

1862 – Romanian principality arises; Bucharest proclaimed its capital.

1899 – Rubber heel for boots or shoes patented by Humphrey O’Sullivan.

1900 – Newcastle Badminton Club, world’s oldest, forms in England.

1908 – Robert Baden-Powell publishes “Scouting for Boys” [Scout Movement].

1922 – Eskimo Pie ice cream treat patented by Christian K. Nelson of Iowa.

1924 – Russian city of St. Petersburg renamed Leningrad.

1925 – Moving picture of a solar eclipse taken from dirigible.

1935 – First canned beer, “Krueger’s Cream Ale” sold by Krueger Brewing Co.

1943 – Adolf Hitler orders German troops at Stalingrad to fight to death.

1958 – Atoms bashed together; first man-made nuclear fusion.

1972 – Japan’s Sgt. Shoichi Yokoi found in Guam jungle; hiding since WW II.

1984 – Apple Computer unveils its Macintosh personal computer.

1986 – Voyager 2 makes first fly-by of Uranus [81,593 km], finds new moons.

2011 – At least 35 die, 180 injured in a bombing at Moscow’s airport.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 24, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are likely to spend time with someone who energizes and rejuvenates you today. With luck, this meeting will not occur too late in the evening, or else you will have a problem going to sleep. This energy is going to give your projects a much-needed boost. You are about to go on a crusade. Choose your quest carefully.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel an urgent need to use your physical energy. This need will raise the issue of how to incorporate more exercise into your life. This would be an ideal time to join a gym. Participating in a group sports activity would be a good choice for you. Get started, no matter what outlet you choose. Excuses will not be tolerated.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A day such as today should demonstrate an old truth – people remember the good and forget the bad. You will be brimming with energy, hopeful and optimistic for the future. The question is how are you going to spend this incredible energy of yours? You could go in many different directions. It is up to you to choose which one.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do you have a desire to go away on a trip? Would you like to live in Europe or Asia? These are desires you may well have at the moment as you begin the process of widening your field of vision. See if you can set up a journey of this kind. People will have confidence in you now, so all sorts of possibilities are at your disposal.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – What is happening in your personal relationships? It seems as though you are looking for a fight. Could it be that someone has stolen a leadership position out from under your nose? You have a tendency to lead any group, yet now you are confronted with resistance. You might want to get involved in a new group project. Doing so will help everyone reconcile.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – At certain moments you can feel where your destiny lies. Today will be such a moment for you. You may want to shift your fundamental orientation. Every area of your life will be affected by this shift – where you live, who you live with, your children, and your job. Interesting times lie ahead. There is no doubt about that.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The day ahead will reenergize you after these last few days of apathy. Anyone who tries to hold you back today had better watch out, because you will not be in the mood to tolerate any objections. You refuse to be restrained. This is an excellent time to reinforce your reputation as an excellent coach. It is clear to all you are the captain of your crew.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you may be touched by a person who exudes the kind of determination produced by a combination of spiritual and intellectual strength and faith. This is what is meant when people speak of a leader of great integrity. The encounter with this person is likely to inspire you to commit yourself wholeheartedly to some good work, perhaps a charity.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Have you been lethargic lately? If so, today is your wakeup call. You will be alert and clear about the task at hand. You understand your help is urgently needed, and that there is no time to waste. You can expect to pour a great deal of energy into a single, well-defined goal today. If you usually wander from project to project, this will be a change for you.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The day will be fairly eventful. There is some likelihood you will feel suddenly compelled to settle a tedious matter once and for all. It may concern something in your domestic life that has been left unattended. You will not rest until it is finished, and you will not be distracted, no matter how you are cajoled to join the others. This problem is the only thing that will matter today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The day may be somewhat trying for you. You may have a speech to deliver or a private performance to put on for your beloved. In any case, you will have to prove yourself, and you will spare no energy in the attempt. By the end of the day, you will be satisfied but completely drained. Plan to rest afterward. You will have earned it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You can look forward to a busy day. Do not schedule any additional tasks. Your home, family, or mate is likely to demand a great deal of you. In fact, your energy is likely to be stretched to the breaking point, so be careful to keep some strength in reserve for yourself. If you give yourself completely, you are likely to strain your nerves.