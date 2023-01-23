Today in High Prairie: January 23, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 23, 2023

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 23, 2023

1888 – Paul Peter Ewald, Pioneered X-ray diffraction

1897 – William S. Stephenson, Inspiration for James Bond

1916 – David Douglas Duncan, War photography expert

1923 – Florence Halop, Night Court actress

1948 – Anita Pointer, Pointer Sisters vocalist

1950 – Richard Anderson, MacGyver actor

1953 – Robin Zander, Cheap Trick vocalist

1954 – Rick Finch, KC & Sunshine Band rocker

1963 – Gail O’Grady, NYPD Blue actress

1964 – Mariska Hargitay, Law and Order actress

1974 – Tiffani Theissen, Saved by Bell actress

This Day in Local History – January 23, 2023

Jan. 23, 1915: The Grouard News reports a sample of pyrites by I.H. Biron reveals minute quantities of gold.

Jan. 23, 1932: The pipes taking water from Lesser Slave Lake to St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard freeze as temperatures dip to -60 degrees.

Jan. 23, 1971: The Enilda Women’s Institute celebrates the grand opening of the new hall with Mrs. William Berg cutting the ribbon.

Jan. 23, 1971: Former pro hockey player Roger Dejordy assists on a Wayne Stafford goal as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat Grimshaw 3-1, for only their third win in 19 games.

Jan. 23, 1972: The Dawson Creek Canucks defeat the visiting High Prairie Regals 9-3.

Jan. 23, 1973: McLennan’s sawmill is moved to the east end of Lesser Slave Lake.

Jan. 23, 1980: South Peace News reports lots in the O’Brien Subdivision are on sale for $10,000 to $25,000.

Jan. 23, 1982: The Grimshaw Huskies fire 52 shots at High Prairie Regals’ goaltender Gary Keshen in a 5-3 win.

Jan. 23, 1985: South Peace News reports siblings Norma and Wade L’Hirondelle receive Royal Canadian Humane Association Certificates citing bravery and service to life. On May 28, 1983 they pulled baby Michelle Gairdner out of the frigid East Prairie River. Wade administered CPR to save the baby.

Jan. 23, 1991: Joseph William LeGrande, 64, of Grouard, dies when the truck he was driving crossed the centreline and crashes into a semi-trailer.

Jan. 23, 1993: Vince Ashton and Ivan Cunningham each score twice as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Kings 8-4.

Jan. 23, 1994: Sabrina Anderson, Christine Banham, Amanda Anderson and Lance Halldorson all win medals at the Peace River Interclub Skating Competition at Chetwynd, B.C.

Jan. 23, 1996: The Whitefish Band, Barry Sharkawi, Houssein Sharkawi and Ed Prpich, reach an agreement to build a restaurant and lounge on the former Prairie Inn site.

Jan. 23-25, 1998: High Prairie hosts the 1998 Northwest Alberta Winter Games.

Jan. 23, 2002: RCMP K Division officials visit High Prairie town council, who refuse to budge on its stand to cut two police officers from its budget.

Jan. 23, 2002: South Peace News features Darrell Willier and writes about his founding of the Smoky River Basketball League.

Jan. 23, 2008: South Peace News features Kinuso farmers Sloco and Zanny McRee and their desire to donate the United Grain Growers elevator in Kinuso for restoration.

Jan. 23, 2008: REAC’s vice-chair Bonnie Raho is furious after receiving a letter from Alberta Environment Minister Rob Renner saying more cleanup is needed at the contaminated Faust Osmose site.

Jan. 23, 2008: South Peace News reports Sucker Creek Chief Jaret Cardinal asks for support for a bio-fuel plant on the reserve.

Jan. 23, 2008: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont presents a $10,000 cheque to the High Prairie Community Health Foundation to begin the CT Scan fundraising effort. It’s the first of five annual $10,000 cheques council will present over the next five years.

Jan. 23, 2008: Town of High Prairie Councillor Wayne Forrester trumpets a new green policy for council.

Jan. 23, 2009: A party is held at J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit for George Lamouche, who turned 100 Jan. 7.

Jan. 23, 2009: The High Prairie Regals overcome two three-goal deficits but rally to win in Falher 9-7. Captain Lance Gauchier scores four goals and adds an assist in the win.

Jan. 23, 2010: Steve Thunder’s overtime goal with 23 seconds left is the game-winner as the hometown High Prairie Regal defeat the Falher Pirates 7-6.

Jan. 23, 2013: The Golden Walleye Classic committee announces in a South Peace News front page story that $250,000 in prizes will be up for grabs at the 2013 tournament, including a $150,000 first place prize.

Jan. 23, 2013: South Peace News publishes photos of three local students: Morgan Caudron, Ashley Smith and Eagle Willier, who received scholarships from the University of Alberta’s Augustana Campus.

Jan. 23, 2013: High Prairie town council hears it could cost as much as $10,000 to pay for an audit for the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre’s construction. Paperwork for a grant received was not completed and hindering others from accessing grants. Council quickly agrees to pay for the audit.

Jan 23, 2013: High Prairie town council gives the green light for Domino’s Pizza to open in the old Walleyes and Whitetails building. However, plans to open are later dropped.

Jan. 23, 2013: High Prairie town council declares they are open for business and invites big box store giants Walmart, Target and Canadian Tire to come to town.

Jan. 23, 2013: High Prairie town council hears a bid from farmer David Zabolotniuk to farm the Kryzalka property. A deal is reached and thousands of dollars donated to the local food bank by year’s end.

Jan. 23, 2015: Nicolet Insurance celebrates a grand opening at a new location at 4830-51 Avenue in High Prairie.

Jan. 23, 2016: The High Prairie Regals lose their 18th straight game and remain winless after a 12-4 home ice loss to the Falher Pirates. The club now has a chance to tie the 2012-13 Valleyview Jets as the only club in NPHL to go an entire season without recording a point.

Jan. 23, 2019: High Prairie RCMP Const. Jaryt Lyons tells South Peace News the amount of illegal drugs seized in 2018 was almost double the amount in 2017: to $58,000 from $30,100.

Jan. 23, 2019: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council has come up with three possible slogans in its rebranding efforts: Heart of Big Lakes, Catch the Spirit, and Light it Up!

Jan. 23, 2019: UCP Leader Jason Kenney visits High Prairie as part of his pre-campaign election trail.

Jan. 23, 2019: Big Lakes County councillors give themselves a raise to cover loss of income due to a change in federal taxation.

This Day in World History – January 23, 2023

909 – John of Rila aka Saint Ivan and the fable of two pies.

1368 – Ming Dynasty rule in China begins; lasts three centuries.

1552 – Second version of Book of Common Prayer becomes mandatory in England.

1556 – Shaanxi Earthquake – deadliest ever – kills 830,000 in China.

1579 – Union of Utrecht signed, forming protestant Dutch Republic.

1849 – US patent granted for an envelope-making machine.

1855 – First bridge over the Mississippi River opens in Minneapolis.

1859 – Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii begins an eruption that lasts 300 days.

1909 – First radio rescue at sea occurs.

1916 – Temperature falls from 44°F to -56°F night of 23-24, Browning, Montana.

1930 – Clyde Tombaugh photographs planet Pluto.

1943 – Detroit Red Wings scores NHL record 8 goals in 1 period.

1957 – Wham-O Company produces the first Frisbee disc.

1960 – Bathosphere “Trieste” reaches bottom of Pacific [10,900 m].

1971 – -80°F in Prospect Creek Camp, Alaska [US record].

1971 – UCLA loses to Notre Dame, UCLA then wins next 88 games in a row.

1973 – Helgafell volcano erupts for first time in 7,000 years.

1975 – “Barney Miller” premieres on ABC-TV.

1977 – $1.5-million Serge Lepage dress exhibited in Paris.

1978 – Sweden becomes the first nation in the world to ban aerosol sprays.

1986 – First inductions of Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame occur.

1991 – World’s largest oil spill, caused by Iraqi forces in Kuwait.

2003 – Final communication between Earth and NASA space probe Pioneer 10.

2013 – US armed forces overturns 1994 ban on women serving in combat.

2017 – Most expensive house in the US worth $250 million goes on market.

2018 – Singer Neil Diamond retires; diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 23, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You have never looked better! As a result, people are drawn to you and you have an unusually large circle of friends. This is fun but time consuming, as everyone seems to want a piece of you. Try to keep your feet on the ground. Do not let your vision become clouded by all the flattery you receive.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You have always been interested in the arts, and now you want to explore that interest on a deeper level. A visit to a museum is not likely to do the trick. Instead, why not enroll in a class or sign up for a lecture series? A few artists, in particular, capture your interest. Make it a point to concentrate on them first.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Errands seem to rule the day. You spend most of it in the car, running hither and yon. Do not be surprised if you run into an old friend you have not seen in a while. The casual pleasantries you exchange could develop into something more. Perhaps you will discover a common interest and decide to build a business based on it. Keep your eyes (and mind) wide open.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The planetary configuration makes you likely to reap the benefits of all your hard work. The little windfall you receive is nice, to be sure, but do not think of all of it as fun money. Put a good amount aside in a savings or investment account. You can use the rest to kick up your heels a bit. Why not invite a friend to dinner at the nicest restaurant in town?

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Keep your mind on the present. As much as you would like to be somewhere else, your daydreaming is getting out of hand. If you are sincere in your desire to explore other lands, begin some research. For now it is better to focus on any problems that make you want to run away. Open a dialogue with anyone with whom you have had a misunderstanding. You will find this brings immeasurable relief.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There is passion in the air today. You can feel it. The feeling is so strong that the air almost pulsates. What are you going to do about it? If you are in a romantic relationship, plan an intimate evening together, free of chores and daily tasks. If you are single, peruse your little black book and see if there are any relationships worth warming up.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Has the opposite sex always been so attractive? Today they seem especially so, and capture your attention right and left. One person, in particular, you have always considered a platonic friend, but today seems interested in you romantically. Perhaps this person is just picking up on your vibes. He or she may make a wonderful partner, so do not immediately dismiss the idea.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your poise and gracious nature serve you well now. The best thing you can do today is spend time around other people. Go to a party or other social gathering tonight. The evening is bound to be a resounding success as you radiate warmth and energy and people respond in kind. Allow everyone the pleasure of basking in your glow.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Creativity and romance are a good combination, and today both are in top form. Why not get out the good stationery and craft a love note that will set that special someone’s heart aflutter? Cater to your romantic nature, ideally with a partner at your side. Even if you are alone, a bubble bath will do wonders for your soul.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Is a bit of redecorating in order? This is a perfect time to spruce up your home. Rather than rush into a project that you might later regret, it is better to spend the day with colour and fabric swatches. Once you are happy with a scheme, then you can pick up a paintbrush. Think hard before making a decision.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You have the creative ability to make a real go of your music or writing. Why not put it to better use? Are you afraid to take the risk? Today you may be inspired to rise above your fear as you read a book or hear a piece of music that moves you to want to create one of your own. It is never too late to get started.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Prosperity is not just around the corner – it is here! Your finances are looking better than ever. Do not rely on this money, however. The whole point of a windfall is that it is unexpected, and thus can be used for luxuries or indulgences you would not normally allow yourself. If you begin to spend a windfall before it arrives, it is no longer a windfall but just another paycheque.